Edmondson Has Legal Grounds to Sue Clyne & Donuts 4 Sale

Here is a comment from one of our most abrasive, caustic, annoying and best liked commenters.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

I can see where Sarah Edmondson has a valid claim against Nicki Clyne.

Way back when on the FR, there was much talk about how all these women were both victims and perpetrators. Allison Mack was a prime example.

Allison Mack, victim or perpetrator or both…

Okay, so in this case, we can say Clyne is a victimized, and Edmondson, for all her many faults, is a victim.

Clyne was an important part of this fuckin’ criminal organization. She deserves to pay damages.

I say bring the case to trial and let the jury decide. Let’s hear the evidence.

Nicki Clyne still supports the Vanguard

There seem to be several misapprehensions about civil trials. One being that the plaintiff must be pure as fresh fallen snow to collect damages.

Nope, nuh-uh, negatory.

All Edmondson has to prove is that Clyne’s actions harmed her. Say by promoting the DOS thing, spreading the lie that Keith Raniere wasn’t behind it, or the bullshit about what the brand represented.

Sarah Edmondson was the only woman who dared show her brand to prove it was real…

That shouldn’t be too hard. Clyne is still spreading lies in the cause.

One thing’s sure as hell. Clyne is no victim. She rejects the label. She’s all perpetrator then, from where I sit.

Directly or indirectly, Clyne caused Edmondson damage. Everybody in the cult was responsible, more or less, for harming everyone else.

Cult leaders don’t run these things single handed. You can’t have a cult all by yourself. It’s the cult members who fuck each other over.

Edmondson was in Nxivm to make a buck. She took great pride in being a top recruiter and mercenary. Still, I think she has a legal case against Clyne and the Bronfmans, Raniere and Mack.

I’d like to know what the jury thinks.

As for this case being messy and the shotgun metaphor, shotguns are damn fine weapons, excellent for perimeter defense and slaughtering ducks and bunny rabbits. And they’re not as random as the good judge’s metaphor makes out. You still have to aim the bastards.

Anyway, I want this to go to trial. I’ll make popcorn.’

