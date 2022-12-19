Is Dan Glavin a Violent, Lying Conman & Freeloader? Will He Admit His Crimes on Camera?

By Bangkok

This is my response to the Anonymous commenter, who’s clearly one of Daniel Glavin’s supporters, who writes:

“Well, isn’t the story that the Swami was behind Dan’s relapse?”

(My answer below)

Dan’s story about ‘relapsing’ due to the Swami’s bad influence is NOT a truthful account.

I’d say Dan had an equally bad influence on the Swami —– and combining the two of them was like throwing gasoline on a burning fire (they were both animals).

The true story seems to be that Dan Glavin was the one dealing drugs of his own volition and using the Swami’s compound as a cheap way to live the drug-fueled and drug-dealing lifestyle, while sometimes acting like a violent thug (by scaring both Jessica and the elderly people in the ashram into fearing for their own safety; according to Frank’s source).

Even if Dan never physically beat Jessica Stirton —– IF he EVER had to be physically separated from Jessica for her own safety by other ashram members (as per Frank’s source), then he’s still a WOMAN-ABUSER.

The world deserves to know if he’s an animal.

Dan Glavin and Jess Stirton lived with J. Micahel Shoemaker.

MY OPINION: I’m guessing that even if he never physically beats Jessica, it sounds like he probably MENACED her (and wound up scaring her enough to seek out other ashram members to physically restrain him away from her).

She’s his wife now, and I don’t anticipate that she’ll be truthful in responding to these allegations — so I’ll give ZERO WEIGHT to any denials she makes at FrankReport.

I’d like to see Jessica take a polygraph test for Laura and Myles, to prove Dan never did anything close to what’s being alleged by Frank’s source.

I don’t anticipate she’d agree to that. lol. Neither will Dan.

But the truth is still coming out here.

Let’s talk about the people saying Dan came to the compound for sobriety, but simply relapsed due to the Swami’s bad influence. LOL.

Were Jim Brisette and Micheal Shoemaker victimized by Daniel Glavin?

MY OPINION: If you’re only sober for a few weeks/months out of YEARS spent at the compound, then you were never there to TRULY rehabilitate yourself. In reality, you were basically a violent druggie the whole time, and you were only there to freeload and use/deal drugs.

That’s not a legit ‘relapse’ IMO. In reality, that’s just a druggie who ‘feigned’ that he wanted to rehabilitate himself, but made no serious effort —- to gain a cheap place to live for years.

There’s a word for that: CONMAN.

I have a question for Dan.

How much money did Dan make dealing drugs over the years, which he never reported to the IRS on his tax returns, nor paid taxes on?

I have another question for Dan.

Are there years where Dan didn’t file any tax returns?

If so, the CIVIL statute of limitations never expires for those years (it only expires 3 years after you officially FILE your tax return, but it never expires for returns never filed)

I’m talking about civil judgments, tax penalties, and being sued by the IRS for back taxes.

If he’s gonna admit to dealing drugs on video, and IF there were years when he never filed any tax returns, then he’s pretty much admitting to failure to file/pay taxes —- for which the CIVIL statute of limitations never expires.

I have another question for Dan.

If Dan did file tax returns EVERY year —— did he include EVERY dollar from drug deals as part of his gross income? It’s required, even for drug dealers. If not, he’ll be admitting to failure to pay taxes by hiding illegal drug proceeds from the IRS.

By the way, exchanging drugs for favors from the Swami (like cheap rent, meals, or other benefits) is also considered TAXABLE income by the IRS (known as ‘bartering income’). He does not need to exchange dollars to be a drug-dealer. The fair market value of all benefits/favors received over the years (in exchange for the drugs) is taxable.

Let’s talk about the people saying Dan was acting on behalf of the Swami in those drug deals —- and never a real drug dealer himself. LOL.

If Dan made the drug deals in person, himself, then it’s legally his money and his taxable proceeds — regardless of who gave him the cash for the deal and regardless of who he gave the drugs to afterward.

Even if you wanna believe Dan was making every drug deal at the behest of the Swami (which I don’t believe for a second) —– he’d still be an equal co-conspirator in recurring drug dealing over a long period. He wouldn’t be a victim.

Will Dan Glavin agree to be polygraphed by Laura and Myles to confirm that he never made a single penny dealing METH and COKE that wasn’t reported on every year’s tax return?

He’s not a victim.

If Dan and Jessica are gonna present themselves to the world as a loving and kind-hearted couple taken advantage of by the evil Swami (while trying to downplay Dan’s massive drug-using & drug-dealing lifestyle), then these facts have a right to come out.

If you wanna stand by Dan Glavin and include him in your little group of victims, then you’re only hurting your own credibility — since it means you’re NOT open to telling the WHOLE truth.

You must be open to telling the WHOLE truth. Hiding the facts which don’t fit your narrative (just to protect your friend Dan) makes you just as deceitful as you claim the Swami is.

The truth about Jessica will also be coming out soon, since according to one of Frank’s sources, she wasn’t exactly Snow White or Mother Teresa. Let’s see where the facts lead.

Have a good day.