THE SUN: In Harshest Interview to Date, Kiper Attacks FBI Tampering in Raniere Case

The US Sun published a story that will disturb some readers. Sun reporter Emma Parry interviewed retired FBI agent Dr. J. Richard Kiper about the alleged FBI tampering on the Raniere case.

The headline is “Twist in NXIVM cult case as ex-FBI agent claims child abuse evidence was planted to guarantee Keith Raniere’s conviction.”

Parry wrote for the SUN:

A RETIRED special agent has shockingly claimed the public may lose trust in the FBI after he discovered what he believes is evidence tampering by the agency in the notorious NXIVM sex cult case…. In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, former FBI forensic computer examiner Dr. Richard Kiper, who was hired by NXIVM’s supporters to investigate the prosecution’s evidence, revealed he believes evidence was tampered with as agents were under pressure to make sure they “got their man”….

The main finding, Kiper alleged, was that pictures of a naked female [Camila] were placed on the hard drive manually with “manipulated file creation dates” – to make it look like the photos were taken when the female was below the age of consent….

Kiper believes… there was a “concerted effort” by the FBI to tamper with evidence to get a conviction.

Dr. J. Richard Kiper

Kiper told The US Sun:

I would say this is historical, at least in the history that I know of the FBI, this type of tampering has never been done to my knowledge.

The government wanted to create this connection. And I think that that drove a lot of what we saw now. I can’t pinpoint the exact person or people but it seems to be that there was a concerted effort among several people. It’s hard for me to believe that this is just one person going rogue for whatever reason.

I know that in the FBI, there is a lot of motivation, a lot of incentive to get your man. I know that because we have incentive awards. We have on the spot awards, special achievement awards, quality step increases, which is sort of like a promotion within a grade, which gets you more money…. so there are a lot of incentives…

You put this on your resume. You can write to it, and then you can get promoted up the line…

I didn’t know anything about Mr. Raniere or the organization but it seems to me looking back over some of the press that he received, none of it was positive.

So this is a person that a lot of people did not like, but that does not excuse the FBI from taking proactive steps to manipulate evidence or use manipulated evidence and misrepresenting its reliability in order in order to achieve a conviction.

If we don’t have due process for people that we don’t like, then we don’t have a system of justice… People will lose their trust in the FBI….

In any workspace in a large organization, there are what I would call unethical things that go on. Like when you pull up pictures of somebody… you might find things that are embarrassing. And then you have comments that are made that are unethical.

But it’s not manipulation of the evidence. It’s not receiving or sending evidence that’s unsealed when you have a broken chain of custody…..

The thing that really convinced me was the transplanted thumbnail images. When I saw that, I was like, ‘I have never seen anything like this’.

It’s outrageous. And for a forensic examiner to go on the stand and present this in order to achieve a conviction. I mean, I struggle with how I feel about it, but I think probably outrage is the best word, because I know how these people are trained….

What I would expect would happen here is, ‘Okay, who are the people that are involved? Which cases, which other cases were they involved in now that we have to take a look at those as well?

I would hope that the FBI then would be a little introspective and start looking at their policies and procedures and tighten them up and really give their forensic examiners more training specific to this.

We’ve been so conditioned, I believe, by Hollywood and other entertainment to believe that whatever it takes to get the bad guy, that’s what we need to do.

You know, you have a bad guy, you know he’s a bad guy, so we do whatever it takes, manipulate evidence, tamper with the jury, whatever it takes to get, to get a conviction. I hope the FBI can fix this….

I would love actually to be proven wrong. The FBI is the centerpiece of my resume, that’s where I spent 20 years. And they’ve been caught doing very bad things lately… so I would love for someone to look at my findings and have an alternative explanation that’s not nefarious.

And for that reason, the defense team actually gave my findings to two other independent forensic examiners. And both of those examiners have agreed completely with my findings.

We’re looking at other folks as well to come on board and further verify the findings. But yeah, I would like nothing better than for someone to come up with a non-nefarious explanation for this, because I’d like to believe that the agency I gave 20 years to didn’t do this.

The I in the FBI stands for integrity – it’s fidelity, bravery, and integrity. And I would like that integrity to come back to the FBI so that the public can trust the FBI again.

[Frank Report has published information on alleged FBI tampering in the past — see below.]