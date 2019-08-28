All Vanguard Eats is Pizza and Pussy; hold the garlic!

In a recent post, Monte Blu pointed out that at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere evidence was presented – perhaps unfairly – that Keith Raniere loved to eat pizza and unshaven pussy – and both of them sans garlic, which Blu argued was introduced to taint the jury.

It caused me to recall who first put that information out there in the public domain. It was the Frank Report – and long before Raniere was arrested, and months before the New York Times wrote their branding story [giving Frank Report credit for first breaking the story].

I thought it might be nice to take readers on a stroll down memory lane – when Frank Report was the only outlet writing about the illustrious one and how I sought to use ridicule as much as anything else to discredit Raniere – and to get his followers to leave him.

It worked rather well since between the time of my first reporting the branding story on June 5, 2017 and V-Week 2017, hundreds quit the Nxivm cult.

At the time I wrote the following story, I did not know if I would get any mainstream media help. I looked upon this as my job and mine alone. I depended on no one and counted on no one. I just kept writing and pounding away hoping that someone would take notice – either the authorities or the mainstream media. It was not until October 2017 that the Times published their story. And then the feds jumped in.

But my goal back at the time – in July 2017 – was simply to chip away at the cult – to weaken it, to lessen it, to make people in it doubt that it was a good thing.

It worked.

And it showed me that anyone with true resolve and armed with the truth can fight a giant – for Nxivm and Raniere were giants then, backed with Bronfman millions and celebrities who stood by them with iron resolve.

I found that a strident voice was not the most effective voice but rather a sarcastic one worked in the end. For after all Vanguard was [and is] ridiculous. So I ridiculed him.

So let me take readers back in time, to July 15, 2017, when I wrote this rather crude post. It was meant to be crude. It was meant to show how silly this fool was – this fool that was branding women and being venerated by hundreds of women and dozens of men.

All Vanguard Eats is Pizza and Pussy; hold the garlic!

What are the odds? Oe of the most unusual things occurring in that place of miracles – Clifton Park, NY – is that all of the women who are Keith Raniere’s inner circle say they are allergic to garlic.

April 19th is National Garlic Day, a terrible day in Clifton ParkIt seems mathematically impossible that this kind of allergy could be so widespread. But ask any woman in Clifton Park, NY and they will tell you – they are allergic to garlic.

Their leader, Mr. Raniere, guides them in their daily diet – and it has been learned from the women that many of them did not know they were allergic to garlic until Mr. Raniere told them. Mr. Raniere, who is also referred to as Vanguard, controls their calorie count, and what they eat. Mr. Raniere prefers his women to be very slender. Generally, he tells his inner circle of women the reason for many of their problems is that they are allergic to garlic. Many of the women heretofore liked garlic. But once they learned that garlic was the the root of their problems, they promptly quit eating the spicy and pungent herb. READER ADVISORY: The following is very graphic. All followers of Mr. Raniere are asked to STOP READING HERE AND GO ON TO THE NEXT POST. Also, no one under the age of 21 may read further for it may be disturbing. Thank you. Mr. Raniere also points out that not only are his women allergic to garlic, but he does not like the way it makes their vaginas taste or smell. Mr. Raniere has made a sincere study of the odor of women’s genitals and has developed numerous theories about the pubic and genital regions of the human female from puberty onward. A DIGRESSION All of his women today have 70s-style pubic hair “bushes”. None of them shave or trim their pubic hair, which makes for, at times, an odd bathing suit appearance, since stray pubic hairs often emerge from within the lines of their modern-day bathing suits. r. Raniere loves bushy bushy bush and he loves to insert his tongue into the vagina of properly accoutered women. Mr. Raniere forbids shaving, or even bikini waxes. He says that the full growth of pubic hair increases the pheromones – the natural sex-alluring scent that strikes an arousal “trigger” in the opposite sex. As a result, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, India Oxenberg, Lauren Salzman – and anyone else he chooses to bed – must maintain a nice 70s-style bushy bush, sources say. “No bush – no Raniere,” is a slogan many of the women clearly understand. The only time the women shave is when they are about to be branded on their pubic region with his initials with a white-hot cauterizing iron.

Mr. Raniere’s favorite food – and the one he eats the most – is pizza. His women may not eat pizza because it has too many calories.

They may also not eat garlic. This too is curious. Not only does Mr. Raniere not like the smell of garlic as it is emitting from a woman’s vagina but – and this may be Mr. Raniere’s splendid sense of humor – but garlic has been used since before medieval times to ward off vampires, evil spirits and the devil himself. Is Mr. Raniere playing a practical joke on the women he rules by not permitting them to eat garlic – or else he will not have cunnilingus with them – as if he is making a subtle joke on them that he is the devil? Mr. Raniere suffers from erectile dysfunction so other than cunnilingus he has no other way to please a woman. Perhaps if he did not ail from erectile dysfunction, he could allow women to eat garlic since he would have his nose more distant from the offending garlic smell. On the other hand, maybe the women really are allergic to garlic. It is not known whether the pizza Mr. Raniere eats contains any garlic in the sauce. Last, but not least, as is well known, Mr. Raniere loves to kiss women on the lips. Some woman have complained that his lips and breath smell, if not quite like garlic, like another pungent and tangy type of smell that some have likened to a woman’s vagina. Some of them were at first angry, and embarrassed. For it was easy to blame me for making them look stupid. But in time most of them realized that I needed to employ harsh means and to employ ridicule. Ridicule worked best. For there is something inescapable about ridicule – you may get mad but you know it is true. This asshole had a pack of women all being told they were allergic to garlic [because he did like the smell of it on their pussies] while he hogged out and kept them on starvation diets. He made this sound to them as utterly serious. I made it my goal to make him look utterly foolish and, to be candid, the women who followed him [his victims] as foolish too. I know in #me too movement women are meant to be portrayed only as a weak childlike victims and must never be criticized. But I criticized the women for being so stupid as to fall for his lies. It was not a politically correct thing to suggest that women could think for themselves, but I believed it. That smart women could realize, by reading these posts, that they were being played as fools and get up and leave and stop being a victim – by their own will. A lot of them did.

