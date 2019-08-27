Monte Blu: Like Gandhi, Mandela and Martin Luther King, Raniere Will Spend Time in Prison — A Letter to Judge Garaufis

[Our old friend Monte Blu appears again after a long absence. Some say Monte is a troll. Others say Monte is a real devotee of the Master Vanguard. This is Monte’s letter exactly as it was sent to Frank Report on the same email Monte has used in the past. He CC’d us and the email was addressed to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis]

By Monte Blu

August 27, 2019

Hon. Nicholas G. Garaufis

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

U.S. Courthouse

225 Cadman Plaza East

Room 1426 S

Brooklyn, NY 11201

RE: Keith Raniere

Dear Judge Garaufis:

I’m writing to ask that you show some mercy and restraint when it comes time for you to sentence Keith Raniere, the founder of Executive Success Programs and a man who has spent his entire life trying to help others maximize their human potential.

I attended several days of the trial, read every available news account, and read the entire transcripts of each day of trial.

I have a very good understanding of what took place during the trial and how you led the jury to find Keith guilty of all the charges he was facing.

In my opinion, most of the trial was nothing more than a protracted character assassination of Keith. Instead of putting on evidence about the crimes he allegedly committed, the prosecution was allowed to spend most of its time making the jury dislike him.

(Why else would you have someone [Nicole] recounting on Allison Mack’s observation that another woman [Michele] had “a beautiful cunt”?).

[Or a whole trial day’s worth of reading text messages between Cami and Keith over his penis size and whether his semen tasted better than stupid Robbie’s? What does that have to do with evidence of crimes? That was purely used to ridicule him and meant to instill hatred against him and was not probative at all.]

And the prosecution’s witnesses had clearly been coached to say, “I don’t recall”, whenever one of Keith’s attorneys asked them a difficult question.

It was clear from the outset you wanted to see Keith convicted. And your prejudice was evident before and during the trial in your attitude, your demeanor, and your rulings.

Not allowing any of the people who wanted to testify on Keith’s behalf to do so via closed-circuit television (CCTV) or Skype was unfair.

How would that have hurt the case you wanted the prosecution to win so badly?

If any of the witnesses showed up in person, they would have been served with subpoenas on the spot or arrested. Which meant that unless they could testify remotely, they couldn’t testify at all.

Mariana, Camila, and their father, the loyal Hector, all wanted to testify but were told the prosecution was salivating at the chance that they might arrive at court where they would be arrested.

Keith made the unselfish decision to not risk any of his followers testifying – even after spending three whole days prepping Jim Del Negro to explain all the good Nxivm had done for so many.

The way you treated Keith’s attorneys was shameful.

You made it clear to the jury that you had a low opinion of Marc Agnifilo.

Time and time again, you deferred to that vixen Moira Penza [she quite bedazzled you it seems]. But cutting Agnifilo off when he was about to expose Lauren Salzman as the lying little conniving bitch that she was was totally unfair.

And not allowing him to resume his questioning of her the next day only made things worse.

How could you be that blatant in undercutting Keith and his defense? Even if you don’t like him – and I get that you must be extremely jealous of a man who had numerous gorgeous women who wanted to be his lover – how could you be that obviously prejudicial?

People rarely understand how jealous men get of Keith – even a notable judge such as yourself.

Admit it, deep down you harbored resentment that a plain-spoken, decent man like Keith could attract more women in one day than you – even in your bastions of power and your black silk robes – could attract in a lifetime.

Sure, it’s hard to fathom that beauty Is within. And that Keith has it. Inner beauty.

Now, why did you allow these super sexy pictures of Keith Raniere to be introduced in evidence? What evidentiary value do they have? All they did was distract the female members of the jury. And it is a well known psychological fact that when women see a man they can’t have but want badly, they resent him.

And you, Judge Garaufis, you were, on some subliminal level, no doubt exceedingly jealous of his charisma. It was your “issue” but you would not face it and so instead you submarined his chances at a fair trial.

Aren’t you worried about getting overruled by the appellate court? You should be! There’s a reason that you’re still a District Court judge at your age and you’ll likely never advance any higher.

But I am not here to call you names. Or condemn you. You have issues and disintegrations like all men and women do who are not unified.

Still, you will have to live with the infamy of your decision and your place in history – which is a far, far different thing than the news of the moment.

Keith is the bad guy now. But later, Keith will be enshrined in history. Your name will be alongside his. For better or worse. At the end of the day, you made it impossible for Keith to defend himself. This will go badly in the history books for you.

No wonder Keith didn’t take the stand to explain to the jury who he is and what he stands for. And how he tried to create a more noble civilization. He preferred to stand mute and let the monsters Penza and Lesko and Hajjar have their day.

“No this is not justice,” Keith said right in front of you. Were you not ashamed?

He did not speak once in court in his defense for he knew you would let the prosecution ask him all sorts of questions that had nothing to do with the charges against him. It’s almost like you were part of the prosecution team rather than the neutral arbiter that a judge is supposed to be during a criminal trial.

Just like Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, Keith will likely end up spending some time in prison. But also just like them, there will be a growing movement to free him. He will use his own supernatural powers to effect world forces to set things in motion which will lead to his freedom – and to greater human freedom everywhere.

Keith Raniere will emerge to be the life-force behind a movement that will replace people like you with people who believe in true justice.

But though you blundered through the trial and are certainly a judge who is going to down in history as a “hanging judge” – a prosecutors’ delight for a judge – you can still partially atone for your grievous mistakes of heart and ethics.

Think about the sentencing.

Even though Keith never harmed anyone, not a soul, he is facing the kind of penalties that are usually associated with mass-murderers or serial rapists.

It’s up to you, Judge Garaufis, to correct this wrong and ensure that Keith is reunited with his followers in the near future.

Are you going to be like Pontius Pilate – and let the masses decide the fate of their modern-day Jesus? Or are you going be like Solomon and render a decision that is fair and balanced?

Sexual Preferences Are Not Crimes

Sure, Keith had a preference when it came to the women that he had sex with. Who among us doesn’t have preferences?

Keith liked his women slender, with long hair, and unshaven pussies – and without any hint of garlic. So what?

By allowing all this personal stuff in evidence about Keith, you made it impossible for him to get a fair trial.

So, the only thing you can do now is to be fair and judicious in the sentencing of the Vanguard.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis

How about a 3-year sentence with credit for all the time he’s already served?

That sounds like a fair and reasonable sentence – and, most importantly, one that Keith can survive.

While I understand that there is a minimum sentence on the sex trafficking charges, in the interest of justice, it is within your power to dismiss that charge as unfounded.

Do the right thing, Your Honor.

Sentence him to time served and begin your own long and vital rehabilitation now.

Thank you for your consideration.

