By Bangkok

A lot of people talk shit about NXIVM’s program.

However, it may have done some good.

Thus, I think it’s only fair to look at the results of senior people who went thru the program:

Dr. Brandon Porter takes a moment to relax on a swing in between showing human fright experiments on unsuspecting women.

1) Brandon Porter went from being a practicing M.D. to being an insulation salesman while throwing away years of college and medical school.





2) Allison Mack went from being a rich and famous television star to being an unemployable, broke, convicted racketeer and sex slaver (and soon to be prisoner).





3) Nicki Clyne went from having a starring role on Battlestar Galactica to serving sandwiches at a Vegan Deli, while being unemployable for any acting roles ever again.





4) Clare Bear reportedly inherited $400-$500 million dollars, but according to Frank Parlato (and federal court asset disclosures), her current fortune is only around $200 million in total assets.





Emiliano and Cecilia Salinas salute their mental master Keith Alan Raniere, on his birthday. [August 26, 2016.]

5) Emi Salinas went from being a well respected, international figure who was poised to lead Mexico one day —- to becoming an outcast in his own country and humiliating his family name, while reportedly fleeing the country for a while.









6) Bitch Pam Cafritz hailed from a rich and prominent family. But she left this world as a dying fool, drinking milky white cocktails to cure her cancer rather than visiting a real hospital. Oh, and her $8 million dollars was apparently appropriated for the good of NXIVM. What a sad, wasted life.

It would seem to me that NXIVM’s program is akin to self-flagellation but multiplied by infinity.

Has anybody ever come out of NXIVM better off than before they started?