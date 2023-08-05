Ambrose’s Attorney Withdraws, as National Media Outlet Looks at Ambrose CT Custody Case

Following the Frank Report stories, a significant media outlet is investigating the Ambrose case. The first story has cleared the editorial department and is now with the legal department.

While I cannot name the outlet, I can narrow it down for readers. This particular media outlet is one of the top 10 in the USA.

The reporter interviewed Frank Parlato more than half a dozen times. She has also interviewed other individuals in the CT divorce and custody case of Ambrose v Riordan.

“When the [media outlet] publishes the story, it will break wide open,” Parlato told me. “The crimes against these three teenagers and their mother are nothing short of a federal racketeering conspiracy.”

Many people involved in the Ambrose case have withdrawn.

Attorney Chris Goulden got out of the Ambrose case. Was it in the nick of time?

Most recently, Ambrose’s attorney, Chis Goulden, withdrew after a shocking court scene where Ambrose repeatedly tried to have Riordan arrested because her three teenage children ran away from him, they said, to escape his relentless abuse.

Dr. Bandi X. Lee has identified Ambrose as a psychopath who, she says, scores dangerously high at 32 on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist.

Did Goulden withdraw because he knows that Ambrose and possibly several other court-related individuals aligned with him who were/are involved in the case committed crimes?

Did Attorney Goulden ever witness evidence of fraud and conspiracy?

He was “a past President of the Milford Bar Association” who “served on the Statewide Grievance Committee for a period of six years” and who also “serves as a Special Master for the jurisdictions of Fairfield, Ansonia/Milford, and Middletown” and is also “an Attorney Trial Referee for the Bridgeport Superior Court” who “has presided over civil matters.”

Is Mr. Goulden in a dilemma under the threat of professional death to protect Mr. Adelman?

Or can Mr. Goulden safely report the blatant family court corruption to trustworthy state and federal law enforcement officials?

If Mr. Goulden makes a signed statement, can he freely mention the harm done to the Ambrose family since 2019 – under the federal crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege?

Goulden came late and did not witness most of the four years of hell that a list of CT Court players, led by Adelman, perpetrated on the children.

Chris Ambrose is a relentless litigator.

I do not wish to be sarcastic, but if Mr. Goulden needs help staying silent CT Attorney Norm Pattis can advise him how to officially keep all kinds of secrets for the next 40 years.

For example:

“A probate judge approved a settlement with the estate of Fotis Dulos Tuesday that would require his former criminal defense attorneys Norm Pattis and Kevin Smith to not discuss the case surrounding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos for 40 years.”

Jennifer Dulos is a casualty of CT Family Court. She disappeared, and her husband, Fotis Dulos, suspected of killing her, committed suicide.

It was a money case. Jennfer’s maternal aunt was Liz Claiborne, and they founded a fashion company.

Jennifer’s family lent husband Fotis millions, most of which he did not repay. But he paid his CT court players well. Some of them are the same players involved in the Ambrose case.

This is CT family court, and its players played for keeps because they were raking in millions.

On the night Jennifer Fotis disappeared, Fotis was caught on surveillance cameras disposing of garbage bags soaked with a reddish-colored liquid.

The items later tested positive as having Jennifer’s blood on them. But her body has not been found.

CT Family Court is a special place, and prying eyes from around the nation are upon it.

Attorney Goulden was wise, ever so wise, to leave the Ambrose case. But when the day comes – as it likely must – will he tell law enforcement about the corrosive relationships between the players who robbed three teenage children of their happiness by the purely financial act of de-motherizing?

Did he refuse to continue to be part of the crimes against the children?

If Ambrose is arrested for alleged crimes, the whole thing may bust wide open. Many heads may roll.

How much law enforcement involvement is now present and active is unclear.

Ambrose failed to persuade a federal judge to put Parlato in prison, despite five letters to that judge.

His case concluded, Parlato can now speak with federal authorities and put his case together, much like he did against NXIVM and One Taste.

The Albany Times Union reported:

In June 2017, Parlato’s blog, The Frank Report, first publicly revealed Raniere’s secret master/slave group known as Dominus Obsequious Sororium, or DOS, in which women were blackmailed, deprived of sleep, starved on 500-calorie diets or less, given assignments to seduce Raniere and in many cases physically branded on their pelvic areas with a symbol revealed later to be Raniere’s initials.

The New York Times expanded on The Frank Report’s stories. In March 2018, Raniere was indicted. In 2019, he was convicted at trial of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and racketeering charges. He is serving 120 years in federal prison.

I was present at four of Mr. Parlato’s interviews with the reporter for the top 10 news outlet, and I observed that he emailed and texted her copious documents.

It is my experience, and Mr. Parlato has far more experience than me, as a former publicist, that a reporter only spends the time this reporter has spent on the Ambrose case if she is certain it will get approved for publication.

When it does, Ambrose will enjoy a new kind of fame. This case will make him horribly famous.

Who else who has enjoyed profits from this case will enjoy similar fame is anybody’s guess. But my guess is that Mr. Goulden wisely escaped the kind of fame that people pay crisis PR managers like Juda Englemayer millions to avoid.

On Monday, Ambrose will appear with his latest lawyer, Alexander Cuda, to try to persuade Judge Thomas O’Neil to remove the children from their happy home by issuing a restraining order against Riordan. In this way, Ambrose hopes to persuade Madison police to arrest his three teenage children, Mia, 16, Matthew, 16, and Sawyer, 13, and have them forcibly taken to his home where they will be on home detention.

Mia Ambrose is 16.

Judge Eddie Rodriguez denied the application. Ambrose went to Judge Gladys Neives. She refused his application to arrest Riordan. He went to Judge O’Neil.

This may be Ambrose’s last ditch effort. If he can get the newly appointed Judge O’Neil to force the mother away from the teenage children who are old enough to know and tell about his abuse, Ambrose may prevent the children from telling authorities about his sexual abuse of two of them.

FR has photographs which we cannot publish that the children took of Ambrose that show the truth of his abuse. Yes, the kids knew that Ambrose is such a good liar that they needed independent proof to save them.

But people with psychopathic conditions never stop until someone stops them and unhappily for others oftentimes they take others with them. Thanks to Frank Report, it is not going to be the children.

Matthew Ambrose at age 16, determined he is not returning to the abuse he and his siblings suffered at their father’s hands for years. He wants to tell his story to law enforcement and the media.