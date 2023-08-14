Jennifer’s Law? Sawyer’s Biological Mother Says Teen Accused Adopted Father of Sexual Abuse a Year Ago

Ed. Note: NOTE: A Go Fund Me Page has been established to help Karen Riordan and her three children, Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer, reunite and achieve justice. If it is within your means, please help this family.
On August 8, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Thomas J. O’Neill issued restraining orders against a mother, Karen Riordan, forcing three teenage children – Mia, 16, Matthew, 16, and Sawyer, 13 – out of their home.
The father brought the application for the restraining order on behalf of the teenagers – but against their wishes.
All three teens were adopted shortly after birth. The mother, Karen Riordan, raised them as a stay-at-home mother, leaving her full-time tenured position as a special education teacher, while the father was mainly absent working as a Hollywood screenwriter.
His career imploded in 2018 after allegations of plagiarism surfaced, and he returned to their Connecticut home and soon after filed for divorce. Before he did, he changed the passwords on all the joint accounts and locked Riordan out of her half of the marital funds, as well as her own inheritance received before the marriage.
Ambrose was never required to submit a financial affidavit and got away with taking the entire marital assets as he left his ex-wife homeless.
The three teens remained under the primary care of their mother from infancy until three years ago, when the father, with ample money to pay family court professionals, won a shocking legal victory.
In 2020, Judge Jane Grossman flipped custody to Ambrose, alleging parental alienation.
Now the new restraining order favoring the father, Christopher Ambrose, brought a payday for his attorney, Alexander Cuda, estimated to be around $25,000. Riordan could not afford an attorney and appeared pro se.
Judge O’Neill’s application of Jennifer’s Law to support the restraining order is perhaps precedent.
The law was named after Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Mangano, both mothers involved in custody disputes whose husbands murdered them and committed suicide.
The CT legislature intended the law to offer preemptive intervention in potentially dangerous domestic situations.
The restraining order against Riordan requires her to keep a distance of 100 yards and have no phone or email contact with her children.
No one has ever accused her of abuse or neglect of the teens. Nor has she ever been accused of violent behavior.
The basis of the restraining order is that Ambrose claims Riordan has exerted mind control over the teenagers, hypnotically forcing and/or intimidating them to lie about their father. The term of art is “coercive control.”
A recent photo of Matthew Ambrose, 16, and his mother Karen Riordan. The photo shows the teenager is large enough to not be physically intimidated by his 110 lb mother. His father Christopher Ambrose instead alleges mind control.
Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer temporarily reside in Rhode Island with their maternal grandfather.
The abrupt upheaval in their lives via this restraining order is the second time CT Family Court has left them without their mother – their primary caretaker.
During the three years of Ambrose’s custody and control, they did not see their mother. Ambrose held them in his isolated rural home and insisted they could not see her or any of her family.
This year, they ran from Ambrose, and returned to their mother.
This month, after two days of hearings, Judge O’Neill, who refused to hear from the children and ignored allegations of sexual abuse made by Sawyer against his father, was persuaded that the mother coercively controlled Sawyer to allege abuse falsely.
Sawyer with his mother, Karen.
In a message posted to Frank Report, the biological mother of Sawyer, Tara Southern, brings new evidence that Sawyer, independent of his adopted mother, seeks protection against his father’s abuse.
This speaks against the adopted mother, Riordan, fabricating the abuse stories then brainwashing the children into alleging them.
Tara was responding to an anonymous comment on the story, Ambrose’s Attorney Withdraws, as National Media Outlet Looks at Ambrose CT Custody Case
The anonymous comment was directed at her:
Karen has done nothing? Hahahahhaha. You’ve been fooled, Tara. And you are participating in the abusive manipulation of your bio son. Sad.
Here is Tara’s response:
By Tara Southern
Chris, you are a fool. There are so many things I want to say to you. And I know you wrote this absurd message because you said my name. Tara! And then referred to me as the biological mother. Who else knows that?
Let me explain something to you. I haven’t seen or spoken to Karen other than the few days in Utah when I met you and her at the hospital when Sawyer was born.
I met my biological son Sawyer when I was in Connecticut to file the petition on his behalf against you.
Sawyer and his biological mother together for the first time since his birth.
I picked him up, and we spent some time together. I called him and let him know that I did it. And that I was going to be there for a few days, and if he wanted to meet me, just to let me know. And he did.
But before that, I’ve been in touch with him through text and phone calls since the day he found me on Facebook with the help of his siblings. And that was about a year ago. He reached out to me because he needed help.
The day I got that message, there were so many emotions going through me. I was mad. I was sad because of the things he said were happening to him. I was happy (because I talked to the son that I gave up for adoption 13 years ago.) I was hurt. And so many more.
But I was willing to do anything I could to help him. So the more we talked, the more we got to know each other. And a relationship was created between a biological mother and son and a whole other family that he has never even met, that are willing to do anything we can to help him.
Biological mother and her son.
As far as Karen is concerned, I don’t know what you and her have going on and really don’t care. From everything I’ve been told, it all boils down to the fact that you are a conniving, sick person that adopted my son and then started sexually abusing him.
I would’ve never thought that the man I met in the hospital on the day that my son was delivered, the man that seemed like a good person, could’ve ever turned out to be so fake and vindictive.
But that’s what you do. You wrote for the television show Law and Order. So you know how to do it well.
I want to let you know that Sawyer is a part of my life now, whether you like it or not, and that I am going to do everything I possibly can to see that you are punished for all of your wrongdoings. And sooner or later, you will be.
God does not like ugly.
And there are things that I’ve done in my life that I’m not proud of. I’m almost positive that everyone has. But I’ve never done anything as evil as what you have done.
The adoption was open. You know it, Karen knows it, and I know it. Oh. And the adoption agency as well. Don’t think for one second that I did not notify them of this situation. And they are in the process of seeing what they can do to help. You are about to have a lot of people, new people, in your life. Not these same ones that keep giving you a slap on the wrist.
I don’t care who you are, how much money you have, where you worked before, or even who you know, none of that bullshit matters. All that matters to me is Sawyer Elias. Remember that. Know that. Don’t forget that!
Tara Southern
Frank Report commentary:
Independent of Karen’s influence, Sawyer, while living with his father, a year ago, told his biological mother that Ambrose abused him.
Now Ambrose is trying to force Sawyer back, using Jennifer’s Law, named after two women who alleged their husbands, the fathers of their children, abused them and their children.
In both cases, CT Family Court misidentified the father’s potential for abuse, as loads of money were thrown at family court professionals who profited by obfuscating the obscene abuse.
The irony in Ambrose v Riordan is stupendous and colossal in its potential to ruin, as it did in the cases of the late Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Mangano.
Again, the court is misidentifying the dangerous one (though he has the money). The irony is that this time it is done in the name of the slain women, Jennifer Dulos and Jennifer Mangano, as if their husbands were justified all along.
“Independent of Karen’s influence, Sawyer, while living with his father, a year ago, told his biological mother that Ambrose abused him. ”
Sorry, but independent of the mothers influence is complete bullshit. At the very least Mia and Matthew were talking to Karen regularly. Bio Mom even says it was the two siblings that helped Sawyer find her. They were acting as Karen’s agents. Hello?
Also, Chris is not the only one who would know Tara’s name. Her name is listed publicly on the court docket, which anyone can view. I did.
And frankly, Sawyer, not wanting to report sexual abuse at age 12 because dad will take his stuff does make it sound like the kid was not sexually abused. Let’s be real here.
Does the birth mother live in Connecticut as well?
O’Neill has perpetuated a crime against these children. He’s cleared the path for this monster, Chris Ambrose, to continue to abuse and mistreat Sawyer and his siblings. These children have been used as weapons, and the justice system in Connecticut has made it easy for predators like Ambrose to continue committing their crimes. Why haven’t the children been permitted to speak in court in their own defense? It makes no sense that the wishes of these teens haven’t been considered. They clearly don’t want to be with Ambrose. Why would they want to be with someone who abuses them in such horrifying ways? Where is the national media on this?
This child was so scared and needing help that he found a way to contact his birth mother. Does that not prove anything? And the birth mother was willing to file something on his behalf? That speaks volumes. This story gets better and better. I feel like I’m watching a lifetime movie. You know how all of those movies have a wonderful ending that always makes you cry? This is going to have one of those endings. I have faith that everything is going to be ok. And Ambrose, who is a psychopath, a horrible , excuse for a father, a husband, a lawyer, a writer, will get what he deserves. And so will all of the people that supported him. Hang in there kids..
Chris seems to enjoy making all this chaos
Missy Chrissys been a wretched little shart hasn’t he?
The only one winning are these attorneys $$$$$. Family court is supposed to be about the best interest of children. Sending these kids to a dangerous Dad. Disgrace. For God sakes the biological parents are stepping in. This judge is a nightmare like plenty on the bench in Connecticut.
Karen has done nothing? Hahahahhaha. You’ve been fooled, Tara. And you are participating in the abusive manipulation of your bio son. Sad”
What’s telling about this is the need for Chris to refer to Sawyer as Tara’s “bio” son.
Chris you can continue to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to attorneys to “own” these teens. But the paper you get has no meaning to the heart.
You’ve thrown around “I have sole legal custody” literally thousands of times in three years. Your children are so sickened by your statement. You’re too foolish and threatened to realize what an ass you sound like.
Announcing your ownership. To dominate and belittle their mother.
But it’s over Chris. No matter how many pieces of paper you pay for. No matter how high a wall you try to build to isolate these teens from the mothers and family their love, evil fails. The children were raised with the love of their mother and the love of extended family and friends.
They have not forgotten what you stole from them. Three years of hell with you is enough. Stop blaming your ex wife. Stop blaming Tara. Stop saying that anyone who calls you an abuser is crazy.
For you Chris are the crazy one. You just happen to have the money.
Roberto Garcia will see Sawyer soon. He’s got Karen’s entire family, Tara’s entire family and Roberto’s entire family to love him. And they all love Mia and Matthew as well. That’s what love is Chris.
Enjoy your papers. The teens have spoken. Let them live in peace. Let them have a voice and be free of your abuse.
This isn’t the court Chris. This is all you. You’ve abused all three teens for years. You’re a pathological liar. Your brothers know it. That’s why you never have a soul (an unpaid person that is) appear in court with you. You were found out long ago.
Matthew, Sawyer and Mia- you are loved!!! We are your family! As are your parents in Guatemala!
Chris won’t give you your birth papers because he’s threatened. But we will help you and we are your family too. ❤️❤️❤️
I made the comment and I am not Chris. I saw Tara’s name on the public court docket as a third party filing a motion to intervene. Then I saw Chris’s filing made public at the family court circus saying that Karen contacted Sawyer’s birth mother to intervene. it was all public for like, what is it, a month or two now?
I don’t know any of the parties involved I’m just a reader at this blog with a different take on this than the Qanon mob. I believe Karen has coached and coerced these poor kids to lie from day one of the divorce. And Apparently that was proven in the Nusbaum documents.
Those kids could be living with the mother today if she had not coached them to lie and if she had actually showed up to the custody hearings.
What Karen is doing to this birth mother is also very cruel.
Personally, I think Karen should be locked up in a mental institution so she can’t hurt anymore people.
Have a nice day.
The CT Child Sex Trafficking system must be ended!
Also, we need to END qualified immunity for judges. You sex traffic children, you go to jail. And we all know what happens to CHOMO’S in “the slammer”.
It’s good that the biological mother stepped in. That must have made him feel so loved. Even though this is a hot mess, these children are being given many gifts. They are being taught they are worth fighting for. This will teach them to fight for others.
I pray that these children get away from this very troubled man. Why that man wants to put himself through all of this is mind boggling.
People have to respect that children are human beings, not objects. Doesn’t he see how gauche his desperation is? The children have only reuniired with the adopted mom for a brief time, how could she mind control them that quickly and if her alleged mind control makes them smile like they are in the photos then so be it! Don’t they deserve to be happy ?
They do.
If they end up throwing the adoptive mom in jail, the children will only hate that man even more. It’s just common sense.
Any good mother would say their children are worth dying for. The more this man sacrifices their adopted mom, the more they see her as the one who truly loves them.
He will burn down his own house to win his war. He doesn’t care who goes down with him. He has zero self respect, so why would he respect anyone else?
He’ll never stop. It seems like he is rabid with hatred. He must be so miserable. I’d almost feel sorry for him, but with all the money he spent on legal fees, he could have used it to better himself and his children with therapy. He could be working on charities to help others.
He can’t see past his own, snarled nose!
Thank God these children will not get his DNA.
He has no empathy. The kids were thriving before this man took them in family court. It’s a playbook and he’s an attorney and his brother neel Ambrose is an attorney.
Let the kids have a voice!!! They’ve said the same thing for four years!
Let’s stop the nonsense of parental alienation, mental illness, brainwashing, witchcraft and mind control and deal with reality.
Chris is incapable of parenting.
Regardless of his deficits or what type of abuse, they are miserable and have left him and are refusing to return.
That’s enough. They deserve to be happy. Why is the bar set so high for these kids to price anything? And why is the bar set so low for Chris Ambrose?
Only as a result of being in his sole care have they:
1. Been diagnosed with depression abd report they are depressed.
2 Been diagnosed with self harming behaviors and state it as well
3. Been found to have suicidal ideation and have self reported same.
4. Admit to drug and alcohol dependency or usage to cope with being miserable and stressed in his care and subjected to his abuse.
5. Have been significantly truant from school (two kids missing over 40 days in a school yeat) and failed academically.
6. Isolated from family and close friends.
These outcomes are known to the court. They are documented by medical professionals.
Dcf or the courts need to end this nightmare.
Ambrose is a psychopath. It’s easy to be deceived. Admit error and let them be with their mother.
So it was an open adoption? The proof is there! Why would Chris Ambrose lie about that ? Did he not think anyone else had a copy of the paperwork? Frank, Why wasn’t this shown in court? This would’ve proved him to be a liar. I’m dumbfounded..
Judge O’Neill did not want any evidence introduced in his courtroom that would contradict his predetermined decision – that’s my opinion.
This is just a little bit of evidence that has not been allowed to be presented in court, you really would be dumbfounded if you knew all that has been denied.
It is unbelievable how the court is trying to force us back to Chris when I have reported sexual abuse for years. Chris claims that “we are being told things” but what we are saying is what we have experienced. The fact that he got a restraining order on my behalf without my consent/permission is crazy. We have voices and need to be heard.
You will be Sawyer! Keep writing. You have two moms and their whole families and a world of friends.
Chris took all the money and he’s a great liar but the court will see he’s used them to abuse your mom and you and your siblings.
Frank Parlato and many others are reporting about this tragedy. It will end. We believe you. Stay strong and safe and stay out of Connecticut. They’ll realize who your father is. They already know.
It’s time for his arrest.
Memorialize everything because trauma can cause powerful amnesia
Keep posting Sawyer! People care.
This is the hardest thing I have ever had to try to understand. The feeling of helplessness, knowing I could do nothing to help my grandson, or my daughter who was going thru something she never thought she would. Nothing I could do for her either, knowing she was hurting and she also felt helpless. Chris Ambrose will burn in hell for what he has done to these children and Karen, not to mention what he has put my daughter thru. You will meet your maker one day, Chris and you won’t be able to pay Him off.
If Chrisco wants the children back so much, give him something to really look forward to. A lawsuit.
Very good. maybe the judge will see this proof and realize what a big mistake he made. Change is coming..
The open adoption form was presented to the judge. Ambrose denied it. Said there were other papers that showed otherwise. He’s a practiced liar and lying on the stand is his forte.
He loves this. It’s all a game to him and he can demand his ex wife sit through 7 hours of court being belittled and degraded. On an uneven playing field where he’s an attorney and he has high powered attorneys (or a team of them when he had Chris goulden) and his ex wife has no one.
It’s his glory. His pleasure. He thrives on it. Relishes in the pain of others. That’s why these teens have suffered so badly.
The judge onkt sees whats on calender and how her / his career will Advance ahead they literally do not care
I’m just going to stand here all wet. I killed my kids dog. I’m a pedophile with eyes for Latino boiz. I’m currently in route to the VFW to trim some lettuce. I’m a pasty snow angel. I’m just going to stand here all wet.
It’s is an amazing story.. it brought tears to my eyes! I hope the best for everyone involved and I hope that Chris will get to experience what it’s like to be sexually abused when he goes to prison! Wonderful article Frank.. keep up the good work!
I was with Tara in Utah for her delivery of Sawyer, I was actually the first person to see him besides the doctor, she gave him up because of the love she had for him, and she had no idea that she was giving him to a sick pedophiler, He seemed like a decent person, but that shows you how everything you see is not what you should believe.,
I have known Tara for over 15 years and I’m going to tell you what Chris you better back the hell off Sawyer and his siblings because now you’re going to lose this battle, besides that God knows and you will pay ! I just want Tara to know that I am so proud of her for doing what she has done to help as much as she can. And if there’s anything I can do to help, I’ll be right there helping you God bless you, Sawyer and your siblings and Karin.!🙏🏼🥰
You are a beautiful mother and wonderful mother, Tara. 💖
Yes she is!!! The only good that’s come out of Chris’s abuse is families unite and will raise these children together. ❤️❤️❤️
Love wins. Truth wins. Mia, Matthew and Sawyer are miracles and we need to all rise up and support them.
Is the governor of the state complicit in the family court crimes?
Besides speaking to nominate the worst judges for the state’s courts, does Governor Lamont ever speak about the corruption in family courts?
Is Connecticut the creepiest state or is there a creepier state?
No he doesn’t I tried to contact him. He can not be bothered with such matters. He’s a part of the problem.
I don’t think so. Glad I’ve never lived there and I will never live there.!!!
Christopher Ambrose is a psychopath and a predator. He must be stopped. How anyone with a conscience can continue to look the other way is beyond the pale.
I would love to kick is fat ass.
I agree totally!
Of course, we all agree he must be stopped legally. In CT, especially, speech is closely monitored, and the tie goes to anti-First Amendment forces.
Frank Report does not condone violence, and if someone has committed a crime the remedy is the rule of law.
With all due respect, I still want to kick his fat ass.