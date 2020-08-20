Mexican Complaint Filed With AG Reveals Carlos Salinas Lobbied for Son Emiliano in Corrupt Energy Deal

This story was reported in Melinio and was reported to me by Milenio journalist and author Juan Alberto Vazquez.

He wrote the book “Nxivm La Secta Que Sedujo Al Poder En Mexico [Nxivm the Cult That Seduced Power in Mexico]”.

This is breaking news in Mexico.

Carlos Salinas de Gortari lobbied to favor his son with projects in Pemex: Lozoya

Former Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari lobbied in favor of various projects of his son, Emiliano Salinas, related to Petróleos Mexicanos [PEMEX], the nationalized petroleum company, according to a complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office.

Emilio Lozoya, the former director of PEMEX, who was arrested in Spain and is now a protected witness of the Mexican government, is informing on others, including Carlos Salinas.

This may spell trouble for the man said to be the most feared and hated person in Mexico. The former president is reputed to be the boss of bosses of the drug cartels and one of the richest men on earth.

No one knows his true wealth since reportedly most of it comes from illegal drug money. During his term as president from 1988-1994, he rose from having virtually no net worth to leaving office as a multi-billionaire.

Salinas is greatly feared for his ability to make enemies disappear and committed his first murder at the age of four when he shot and killed a servant at his parent’s house. Critical journalists and political opponents have suddenly died over the years after opposing him.

Lozoya spoke of how, when he was head of PEMEX, “Carlos Salinas de Gortari lobbied in favor of his son’s projects, among which was paying the Trese company more than 15 million dollars, because Pemex had canceled his contract for a maritime platform. When I learned the details, it turned out that workers on [Emiliano’s] platform would have died due to an explosion caused by the lack of maintenance that said company had to give.”

Months later, at a presidential event, José Antonio Gonzalez Anaya told Lozoya to be careful with his friend Carlos Salinas, “since those who did not help his children and partners, he considered them traitors.”

Readers of Frank Report know that Anaya, the former minister of finance and public credit of Mexico and former CEO of PEMEX, is the brother of a Mexican Nxivm leader, Alejandra González Anaya, who runs a Nxivm dance and choreography company called Anima Inc.

Several Mexican sources believe that Alejandra may have had a child with Raniere, a boy who is now about 4 years old.

According to Lozoya, Anaya “suggested that we go to dinner with [Carlos], because otherwise, they would keep hitting me in the media. I said that I would look for it, but I ignored these compromises because I had to focus on a matter of national importance that, since then, was a brutal problem linked to organized crime, such as the one related to the theft of hydrocarbons.”

In his complaint, Lozoya also included former presidents Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, as well as legislators from the PRI and PAN, senators from the latter party whom he accused of demanding 50 million dollars to approve energy reform.

The document identifies Salinas de Gortari as “PAN commissioner and lobbyist.”

The former head of PEMEX said that in addition to denouncing everything he knew about the acquisition of Agro Nitrogenados, he wanted to narrate “various acts of corruption that occurred in the previous six-year terms.”

***

It is interesting that the former head of PEMEX accused Salinas of supporting his son’s financial interests including payment of $15 million for a project that, he claims, was rightly canceled because it might have caused the deaths of workers because of lax oversight, incompetence or corruption on the part of Emiliano and/or his company.

Emiliano’s talk of ethics and executive success, and his lack of actually having either, show he is a chip off his old Vanguard’s block. Emiliano now says he is disgusted and disappointed with the corruption of Keith Raniere, a man he empowered and financially supported for more than 15 years.

Emiliano was not charged with any crimes by the DOJ in the Nxivm case and is not being sued in the Neil Glazer lawsuit, which has 80 former Nxivm plaintiffs suing some 15 leaders of Nxivm.

Salinas is conspicuous by his absence as a defendant.

None of my sources have told me that Emiliano has done a single thing to help any of the many victims he terrorized and intimidated when Frank Report was exposing the crimes of Raniere in 2017.

According to sources, the DOJ in the EDNY wanted to indict Salinas. AUSA Moira Penza outlined in a court hearing that she believed Salinas was a criminal co-conspirator with Raniere, Clare Webb Bronfman, and others in Nxivm.

A high-placed government official told Frank Report that Main Justice of the DOJ refused to authorize Emiliano’s indictment because of his father’s powerful DC connections with the Obama-Clinton faction at the DOJ.

It remains to be seen if the new AG lawsuit will have any serious consequences for the Salinas clan in Mexico and if anyone will suddenly disappear in consequence of it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



