Guest View: Is Chris Ambrose a Lying, Thieving, Selfish Narcissist?

August 17, 2023
Painting of Chris Ambrose, a father accused of not caring what his teenage children desire. His desires are all that matter.
Jessica Clark writes a guest view to offer her two cents about Chris Ambrose’s war on his three adopted children and their adopted mother, Karen Riordan.

After three years of CT Family Court keeping the teens away from the woman who raised them all their lives, they were reunited this year.

Judge Thomas J. O’Neill overturned the happiness and weal of three teenagers.

Ambrose went to family court and after two other judges rejected his motions, he got Judge Thomas J O’Neill to issue restraining orders to bar the teenage children from seeing their loving mother.

Despite the restraining order, the three teens refuse to return to their father and fled to their maternal grandfather in Rhode Island.

Tara Southern, the biological mother of the youngest, Sawyer, 13, got involved after the boy found her online about a year ago. She too is trying to protect the teens from their father.

My Two Cents

By Jessica Clarke

Chris Ambrose fights for the arrest of the mother of his children.

Unmasking Chris Ambrose

Suppose we even gave Chris Ambrose the benefit of the doubt, and what if Karen coerced the children to make their claims of abuse? (I don’t entirely believe this, but please hear me out).

What good father would insist on depriving his children of a mother they loved so much and wanted so badly that they were willing to lie to make that happen?

A good man, an innocent man, would have the self-awareness to realize that these kids would do absolutely anything to be with her.

A good man, and a better human being, would put away his selfishness and pride and find a way to make that happen for them.
Chris Ambrose could have taken the position that, you know? These kids are lying and potentially damaging my reputation, but I’m innocent and wise enough to read between the lines.

Instead, this guy chose to behave like an absolute monster, destroying Karen and the lives of these precious kids. He could have spent his money getting family therapy to help everyone adjust to the divorce. He could have saved those hundreds of thousands and put it into a college fund for each kid.

But instead? He wastes it all in the courts to point the finger at everyone but himself so that he can be “right.”

Chris Ambrose is nothing but a lying, thieving, selfish narcissist through and through. It’s plain for everyone to see. He has a bizarre predilection for near child porn and doesn’t care about using and exploiting youth for pleasure.

And this is why I believe the kids.

A Message of Support to Tara

Tara Southern is the biological mother of Sawyer.Tara, you don’t need my judgment (good or bad), my opinion, or my approval, but I’ve just read your story – Jennifer’s Law? Sawyer’s Biological Mother Says Teen Accused Adopted Father of Sexual Abuse a Year Ago and I am so impressed and overjoyed for you and Sawyer.

New beginnings are so exciting! I hope that as you deepen your relationship with Sawyer, you always remember that you made the best decision you could have at the time and that life is a marvelous adventure!

Maybe you can even find a little place for Mia and Matthew in your heart. It sounds like these kids need someone right now, and the mom, Karen, who raised them, is hamstrung.

Sawyer and Tara at their first meeting since birth.
Sawyer with his adopted mother, Karen Riordan.

I don’t know either of you, but after hearing your stories, I sense your personalities. I hope you and Karen will meet someday because I bet you would like each other.

You both seem like nice, good people.

Reaching Out to Mia, Sawyer and Matthew

Hey guys! I realize your life is being splayed out on these pages. So I feel bad for not wanting to share the details of mine. This might make it hard for you to believe but I’ve been through some equally and similarly bad situations. Most kids don’t go through this super heavy stuff, but some do.

You’re mostly alone. But not completely alone.

I can’t even really find the words to tell you how sorry I am about everything. As I heard your story and thought about it more, I hoped to share a few thoughts.

First of all? I want to tell you that life is weird.  And it actually never really stops presenting challenges that are hard to handle.

So? If you can get good at managing a situation like this right now, you will be set for life.

You might feel different from others for a long time. But that will be because you had to be so strong at such a young age. As you get older, you’ll see other people starting to have problems. I promise if you wait long enough to see this you will feel less alone. It’s lonely now because it’s hard to explain, and nobody understands.

I get it.

But you guys haves each other. I pray for the three of you that you always have each other and your bond is strong.

I know you are facing incredible oppression. But that’s also why you can understand each other. So, please don’t stop calling each other, even if the authorities threaten you! I really hope you guys can stay in touch and maintain your connection.

Do not let them scare you.

 

Matthew during that brief and idyllic time he spent with his mother, Karen Riordan, from May 22, to August 8, 2023, before Judge Thomas J. O’Neill, without meeting this intelligent teenager, chose to believe his father and removed her from his life.

  • Thanks two cents! The adoption is open. Tara and her family have already welcomed Matthew and Mia into theirs. Because they understand love. They love sawyer and therefore love his siblings. We are all family.

    Love overrides court orders based on the foundation of Chris Ambrose’s lies and sinister planning.

    Sawyer has two moms that love him and Matthew and Mia do as well. They have birth fathers they will also meet and Chris Ambrose will be a distant memory.

    He had three beautiful spirited loving children and he alone subjected them to horrors no children should experience even once- he’s done it for three years.

    It’s over Chris Ambrose.

Archives