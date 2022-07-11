MK10ART: DOS = Denial of Sanity– When Will These Dossier Women Grow up?

The following is Part 2 from the artist MK10ART.

DOS = Denial Of Sanity

Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt

Review of the DOSsier’s video: “Women of DOS Clarify Important Details About the DOS Narrative and Charges from Trial”

Far from “clarifying” anything, this DOS video obfuscates and spreads misinformation about the Nxivm DOS sex cult and trial. Dr. Danielle Roberts sets the stage to exonerate herself, and DOS, from NXIVM’s crimes.

First, she brings up some of Keith Raniere’s (DOS grandmaster) sex crimes.

If children were being hurt, if pedophilia was going on, if all of these other things were happening, none of us would be supporting this.

Roberts says DOS didn’t hurt children. Technically, this may be true, but DOS did hurt young women.

Also, a man led DOS, Keith Raniere, who hurt children. DOS supported Raniere, Raniere raped children. So is DOS guilty of hurting children if they served a pedophile? Yes, DOS served and supported a criminal, knowingly or not.

Cult members successfully prevented Camilla from appearing at the trial. Still, she bravely managed to thwart their coercive tactics and appeared at his sentencing. At Raniere’s sentencing, Camila said Raniere raped her when she was 15. That was statutory rape. She also said in her civil complaint that he raped her as an adult – by force – when she tried to leave him. The criminal boldness of Raniere with these rapes (among other crimes) indicates that there were probably many more victims.

Dr. Danielle Roberts then tries to defend a putative grooming school called Rainbow Cultural Garden (RCG). RCG was an experimental program created by Raniere, who has no background in education. RCG confused children with multiple languages while distancing them from their parents. RCG was a potential source for Keith’s pedophilic predilections. RCG also served as a portal into the Nxivm cult.

4:03 In fact, we were working hard on companies that would do the exact opposite. Rainbow Cultural Gardens was brought up in one of the comments and the entire commitment to Rainbow Cultural Gardens was to help children be able to grow, blossom, become more creative, more joyful children. Blossom? Joyful? Why would Roberts talk about making children “joyful” in the context of an educational program? Perhaps she read Frank Parlato’s article, “Raniere’s ‘Joyful’ Raping of 12-Year-Old Destroyed Her Childhood, But She Made a Brave Comeback.” Maybe it was the fact that one of Keith Raniere’s favorite quotes was, “He who has the most joy wins.” 4:42 Roberts continues: From the beginning, something that was absolutely absurd, you know, DOS being something that was damaging to begin with, became blown out of proportion. Apparently, Roberts believes starving DOS women on a 500 calories per day vegan diet, being an obedient slave under a pedophile, taking crotch shots on command (which were sent to Keith), and regurgitating misogynistic tripe like “women have no character,” among other things (branding) is all for positive growth. Others would call that damaging, or perhaps even – beyond idiotic. 4:53 The bails put on Clare [Bronfman] and Keith [Raniere] and the people involved were so astronomical that people had to start believing that something really bad must have happened. So it’s like, once you plant that seed, now it’s like, well, there has to be something huge here. Is this woman really a doctor? Roberts asserts that it was because of the court’s high bail amounts that people believed serious crimes were committed by Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere. In reality, the bail amounts were probably the least likely influence on the public’s opinion. Dr. Danielle Robert’s tortuous carving, the branding, seems to have made the biggest impact. She now calls it art and gave herself the title, “primary branding artist.” https://frankreport.com/2022/ 06/23/danielle-roberts-penzas- actions-were-the-straw-that- broke-the-camels-back- intimidating-me-from- testifying-for-raniere/

Nicki Clyne follows Roberts rambling with more delusional nonsense.

5:12 One guy said at one point, there are mountains of evidence, right? And I think, ‘Ok, if that’s true, where is it? Let’s see it.’ Like, yes, there were a number of emotional, very emotional, victim impact statements at the sentencing. But that’s not testimony, and that’s not evidence.

Like Roberts, Clyne denies there is any evidence. According to her, all they had were victim impact statements. Keith brainwashes Nxivm cult members to believe “there are no victims,” so the DOS members dismiss all the impact statements. They would probably say, “There are no victims! Go sleep on the floor!” (One of the many punishments doled out by the cult.)

In reality, there was plenty of evidence, testimonies, and victims. In fact, it was former DOS members who gave the most compelling testimony. But Clyne and Roberts live in delusion as they lie and fantasize that no objective evidence or victims exist.

Clyne continues: 5:39 What justice system do we have if someone gets sentenced for the prejudice compounded in the media and the oppression that the government can enact on an entire community? The NXIVM community would have set the record straight if people had testified and spoken freely about their experiences. Or spoke in the media to counter what’s been said. But no one could because God forbid, the same thing would happen to them that’s happening to us now. We’ve gone all this time being quiet and decided okay enough is enough, and we’re willing to take the hate. We’re willing to take the criticism because this is insane. Our friends are in prison. They’re not criminals. Contradicting Clyne’s claims that the community could not testify, Danielle Roberts said neither she nor others in the cult wanted to testify At the end of the second interview [with prosecutor Moira Penza], she threatened to subpoena me to testify in the trial against Mr. Raniere. I made it clear I was not interested in helping her. I also knew that if I were to testify in support of the defense, Mr. Raniere, she may change her mind about me if it served her. I could then become a co-conspirator in her assessment, open to an indictment, even though I had done nothing wrong or criminal.

So Nicki Clyne is caught in another lie. In reality, no one in the community wanted to testify to defend Keith Raniere, not even Nicki. Apparently, they all feared being indicted themselves, but they did nothing wrong – right? E ven Raniere didn’t bother trying to defend himself and never took the stand. In the end, no one in Nxivm or DOS wanted to defend the pedophile. But they have no problem posting Youtube videos full of disinformation. They come across so earnestly and enthusiastically that their presentation may disarm one. “They must simply be brainwashed and can’t help themselves.” Their repeated claims they are trying to do good. They want to improve themselves to help the world. Such a noble cause. They are just misguided seekers… or are they? Dr. Danielle Roberts, who has since lost her medical license, isn’t some naive teenager. Her word salad explanation for avoiding testifying in court smacks of manipulation and deceit. Roberts is infamous now, like Dr. Mengele, for torturing women without anesthesia for 30 minutes or more as she burned into their skin with a cauterizing pen. Does she feel any shame, guilt, or remorse? No, she gives herself the elevated title of ‘branding artist.’ These are signs of criminal insanity. Psychopaths never feel guilt or shame for the harm they cause others. Nicki Clyne, similarly, can’t stop lying. Pathological lying is also a symptom of a criminal mindset. Both of these women behave like… well, criminals. That appears to be why they adore Keith Raniere so much. Raniere went down for a few serious crimes, but he is strongly suspected of more serious crimes, including murder. His former child victim, Gina Hutchinson, died in a suspicious suicide. Another woman, Kristin Snyder, disappeared during a Nxivm retreat in Alaska. Danielle Roberts claims she was like Florence Nightingale nursing Raniere’s roommate Pam Cafritz as she lay dying from cancer. There are many unanswered questions about Cafritz’s death, not least of which is – where is her body? Cafritz is suspected of being poisoned, along with three other women who lived with Raniere (and three cats). All of them got cancer within a decade.

Watch the Lost Women of Nxivm for more details.

Pam Cafritz’s body may have been kidnapped or removed prematurely from the hospital by Nxivm members. So where is her body now? Did Raniere really freeze it like he said? Will it ever be found again? Or not –to avoid an autopsy. Roberts was there at the end. What does she know about this? Is this one of the reasons why she was so afraid of prosecutor Moira Penza?

Over and over, these DOS women lie, deceive, obfuscate, play the victim, and pretend to be trying to help the world. What have they done exactly? Besides avoiding indictments and doing splits outside the Manhattan Detention Center – not much.

Over a year old, even their YouTube channel only attracted 254 subscribers. So they can’t even get a Youtube channel monetized, despite Nicki Clyne being a successful Hollywood actress.