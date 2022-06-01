Agreement Reached Between Suneel and Glazer Over Camila Photos

Suneel Chakravarty has resolved his dispute with attorney Neil Glazer. The dispute was over how to protect against improper sharing of nude photos of Camila. Glazer represents Camila in a civil lawsuit against Raniere and others.

The photos may be evidence in an upcoming rule 33 motion for a new trial for Keith Raniere. The photos may also be evidence in a civil case where Camila is a plaintiff.

Raniere may seek to use them to prove his innocence. Camila may seek to use them to prove Raniere coerced her to pose for the pictures.

US Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak ordered Chakravorty to produce the photographs for her review. She also ordered Chakravorty to produce photos of any DOS members in his possession. Chakravorty also supplied an affidavit explaining how he came into possession of the photos.

Chakravorty produced four photos of Camila to Judge Polack. Glazer demanded copies of the photos and Chakravorty’s affidavit. Chakravorty objected unless Glazer agreed to a protective order to prevent unwarranted disclosure. Judge Pollak instructed Glazer and Chakravorty to work out confidentiality conditions.

Chakravorty’s lawyer, Deborah J. Blum, told the court that Clazer and her client reached an agreement

She wrote, “Plaintiffs, through counsel, Neil L. Glazer, Esq., and Aarthi Manohar, Esq. of Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C., and Mr. Chakravorty, through Deborah J. Blum, Esq., have agreed to terms regarding the protective order and are requesting one (1) week to finalize the stipulation, and related matters, and provide it to the Court.”

In 2019, a federal jury convicted Raniere on racketeering charges. The charges included possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of Camila. The DOJ proved to a jury that Camila was 15 when Raniere took explicit nude photos of her. The photos at the heart of this recent dispute are not the teenage pictures of Camila.

Chakravorty plans to use photos of a 27-year-old Camila to attack Raniere’s conviction. Chakravorty is Raniere’s power of attorney.

Attorney Glazer represents about 70 former NXIVM members in a civil lawsuit. He claims Raniere coerced Camila into posing nude for the adult photos. He argues these photos are collateral, obtained through coercion, forced labor, and extortion.

Camila was a First Line Master in DOS. Another First Line master, and a defendant in the civil case, Nicki Clyne, argues that the First Line took nude pictures voluntarily. They sent their photos to Raniere.

Chakravorty said he may use Camila’s adult photos in a Rule 33 motion to get Raniere a new trial. The photos show Camila does not have a visible appendectomy scar. At Raniere’s trial, the prosecution showed Camila had an appendectomy when she was 16.

Her sister, Daniela, testified the scar was visible in photos taken after that. FBI Agent Michael Weniger testified there is no scar in the photos they presented to the jury. They alleged Raniere took photos of Camila when she was 15. The lack of scar helped show that Camila was underage at the time she posed for the photos.

Chakravorty says adult photos of Camila do not have a visible appendectomy scar. The date on the photos, he said, shows her age was 27.

FR viewed one of the photos of an adult Camila and can confirm that no appendectomy scar is visible. FR did not analyze any forensic test to determine if anyone altered the photo. FR did not keep or take possession of the photo.

The protective order is the same as in Raniere’s criminal case, Chakravorty said.