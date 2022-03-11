India Oxenberg to Move to Key West with New Husband, Will Celebrate Wedding in Conn.

India Oxenberg, 30, and Patrick D’Ignazio, 31, eloped on Dec. 3, 2020. They married in Los Angeles before no one except their officiant, a notary public named Marilyn Townsend.

“It was basically a courthouse wedding, but in a backyard,” Oxenberg told the New York Times. “The most important thing to me was signing the papers and making it official and not having to coordinate with multiple family members.”

Her husband, D’Ignazio, lives in Key West, is a chef, and plans to open a restaurant on the four-mile-long, two-mile-wide island, the southernmost part of continental USA.

The city has nearly 400 restaurants planted on its 400,000 square feet to serve its year-round population of 22,000, making it relatively restaurant dense. But Key West gets more tourists than locals — one million come each year. It seems every good restaurant does very well. It’s a culinary capital, especially for seafood which comes in daily fresh.

Oxenberg, who lives in Los Angeles, will join Patrick in Key West.

At the southernmost point of the United States are the Florida Keys, a string of small islands accessible by a concrete causeway.

Reported Upcoming Nuptials in 2019

Frank Report reported news of their planned nuptials: India Oxenberg to Wed Chef She Met While Working at Vegan Restaurant When Still in Nxivm – the Inside Story when India, then-28, announced it on Instagram on October 18, 2019.

India Oxenberg Worked at Vegan Restaurant

Back in 2018, before Raniere was arrested, India moved to Brooklyn with Allison Mack and took a job as a manager at Plant Made in NYC– a vegan eatery.

Raniere scampered off to Mexico, and Allison rushed down to meet him.

India remained and worked at Plant Made at modest wages and spent time with non-Nxians.

Her coworkers weren’t on readiness drills. They weren’t branded. They did not have masters or grandmasters. They could eat what they wanted. They slept as they wished. They could date and even marry. Some were married, and their husbands did not keep a harem.

While India was struggling to make enough money to pay her bills, Raniere, Mack, and other First Line Masters were in a $10,000 per week oceanside villa in Mexico preparing for a group blow job for Raniere.

They called it a recommitment ceremony.

Keith was 2,700 miles away, getting his member readied for what was expected to be a most energizing ceremony.

As readers know, Raniere never got his slaves to perform their group duty. Just as he was moistening his glands and the hour was growing nigh, some rude men came to the door of the $10,000 per week villa with machine guns and pounded on the door.

Raniere ran and hid in a closet. Lauren Salzman answered the door. She tried to deter them.

But when they, with their rough and hasty ways, knocked her to the floor, stuck a machine gun in her face, and said it she did not tell them where Raniere was, the machine gun would ejaculate right in her mouth and blow her brains out.

Please think of the irony; instead of placing her mouth on what she felt was his warm and tender, primarily flaccid member, they stuck a cold hard barrel of a machine gun in her mouth. Lauren gave away his hiding spot.

“He’s in the closet,” she said.

The sad upshot is the men with the guns were in a hurry. They insisted on Raniere accompanying them. Before the ladies could convene and offer their winsome group farewell dedication, he left.

Raniere was captured in Mexico on March 25, 2018. Sadly, the inspirational recommitment event never occurred since Raniere was suddenly apprehended.

Allison came back to Brooklyn, and India lived with her.

It must have been an eye-opener for India when Allison was arrested in her Brooklyn apartment on April 20th – at about 6 am – handcuffed and led away. But for the efforts of India’s mother, India might have been handcuffed along with Allison.

Mack was named in the arrest affidavit as co-conspirator #1. India was co-conspirator #2. India had allegedly been involved in the attempted sex trafficking of DOS slave Jessica Joan, India’s slave.

India with Jessica Joan, her former slave.

Then three months later, Clare Bronfman was arrested.

India stuck with her master and grandmaster for a time, but, in Brooklyn, she met Patrick.

A romance was sparked – passion grew – and despite her vow of lifelong obedience to Mack and Raniere – they were not around to order her not ever to touch a man the rest of her life other than grandmaster Raniere.

Patrick was in proximity. He was charming. He was kind and romantic. He was courteous, intelligent, strong. He did not seek a group blow job.

The fact that Catherine made national news trying to get her daughter out of NXIVM – getting millions to sympathize with her, likely saved India from arrest.

India left NXIVM, I suspect, for several reasons:

Her mother’s efforts to get her out. The efforts of her grandmother, Princess Elizabeth, who kept the family relationship intact so that India would have some non NXIVM relations. India was not talking to her mother when Catherine publicized India’s NXIVM involvement. The cult imploding after Catherine gave Frank Report the DOS branding story. Raniere’s and Mack’s arrest. Finding a boyfriend – Patrick Contact with people other than NXIVM members. The chance at being indicted and hauled off to prison herself for Raniere and Mack.

Patrick and India Plan Sept. Ceremony

So fast forward a couple of years. India helped produce and appeared in Seduced – on Starz TV. She wed in Dec. 2020.

Now the couple plan to publicly celebrate their wedding this summer, about a year and a half after they legally wed.

Patrick wanted a big wedding with guests.

India said, “Patrick has really been the one to show me the importance of this ceremony. Our families have never met. They’ve only talked briefly on the phone.”

“I have a lot of friends and family who wanted to come to a wedding,” Patrick said.

The couple expects between 100 and 150 guests to attend their ceremony on Sept. 3 at Patrick’s parent’s vacation home in Groton Long Point, Conn. It will include a ceremony led by one of D’Ignazio’s close friends.

Though it represents a commitment- as all wedding ceremonies do – it will not be the kind of recommitment ceremony Raniere had in mind.

Frank Report has learned Raniere won’t be attending. He has a different kind of commitment and will be in Tucson in September and regretfully unable to break away.

Mack and Bronfman also have conflicts and will not attend. Mack is spending the month of September in Dublin, CA., and Clare Bronfman has a previous commitment in Philadelphia.

