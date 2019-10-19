India Oxenberg to Wed Chef She Met While Working at Vegan Restaurant When Still in Nxivm – the Inside Story

The man who may have had more to do with India Oxenberg quitting Nxivm than anyone else plans to marry her.

The former NXIVM slave of Allison Mack has announced she is engaged to her New York chef boyfriend, Patrick D’Ignazio.

India, 28, announced the news in an Instagram post on October 18.

D’Ignazio works as a chef at the Double Zero pizza restaurant in New York City. It is not clear if a wedding date has been set.

India is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg.

A highly fictionalized Lifetime movie recently aired which served to remind millions of viewers that India was in a sex cult – a slave of Allison Mack’s – and a fool for its leader, Keith Alan Raniere. It depicted Catherine Oxenberg single-handedly taking down Nxivm – as if no one else did anything but her.

Of course, Catherine did have a large role in taking down the Nxivm cult – but she did not – as the movie misrepresents – do it alone.

Still, Catherine has been honest in the other mediums where she did maintain control over her story.

Her book, “Captive: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult”, is filled with praise for others who helped her rescue her daughter (There is a new paperback edition of the book which includes a new chapter that includes an update on various events). When Catherine appeared on a Lifetime documentary with Gretchen Carlson, she was honest and forthright, not hogging all praise for herself – or making everyone who helped her rescue her daughter look bad or stupid – like the Lifetime movie did.

In defense of the Lifetime movie, it is patently unfair to expect that the writers should write above their maturity level, which is that of a 14 years old – about one year more mature than their audience.

But, the happy fact is, movie or no movie – India is out of Nxivm, out of DOS, and is planning to wed – and – it is a fact that her mother had a lot to do with her leaving.

But not everything to do with it.

I suspect India was persuaded to leave the cult because of several factors:

Her mother’s media efforts to get her out. The efforts of her grandmother, Princess Elizabeth, to keep the family relationship intact so that India would have some non-cult relations. India was not talking to her mother through much of the time Catherine was publicizing India’s cult involvement. The cult imploding after Catherine gave Frank Report the DOS branding story. Raniere’s and Mack’s arrest. Finding a boyfriend – Patrick – whose character inclined him to persuade India to veer away from being in a sex cult – if she wanted to be his girlfriend. Contact with people other than NXIVM members. The chance at being indicted and hauled off to prison herself for people like Raniere and Mack – who did not really care about her.

India could have been arrested too. Had it not been for her mother, Catherine, she might have been.

India was co-conspirator #2 in the arrest complaint for Raniere. Allison was co-conspirator #1. India had allegedly been involved in the attempted sex trafficking of DOS slave Jaye – who was India’s slave.

The fact that Catherine made national news trying to get her daughter out of Nxivm – getting millions to sympathize with her plight – likely saved India from arrest.

Casper Van Dien – India’s stepfather and former husband of Catherine’s – [who is no fan of mine] – told me that Catherine was wrong to publicize India’s embarrassing plight – and that the publicity of India being branded and in a sex cult was actually far worse than her being branded and in a sex cult.

I don’t think Casper fully realized, at the time, that this was more than some kinky group – and his stepdaughter on a harmless lark – but a dangerous and illegal operation that could have led India to the same fate as Allison – prison.

Had Catherine not told Frank Report about the branding – the reports of which literally cratered the cult – [with the help of Sarah Edmondson, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente and Bonnie Piesse – former Nxivm members who verified to Nxians that the Frank Report stories were true] and had Catherine not agreed to be interviewed by the New York Times – whose story peaked the interest of the DOJ – EDNY – and had Catherine not taken my comprehensive dossier on the alleged crimes of Nxivm to law enforcement – and had she not aided me in getting witnesses like Nicole and others to attorney Neil Glazer – who took them to the FBI – India might have remained with Nxivm and DOS to this day – for Nxivm might have survived.

A big part of the reason the DOJ was emboldened to go after Nxivm – backed as it was by Bronfman millions – is that they saw the public sympathy Catherine engendered. I also think the DOJ did not arrest India – though they had named her as a criminal [CC#2] – because they realized they would have lost public support for their morally righteous prosecution.

Catherine was more sympathetic than the DOJ was righteous – and because of her, India is today a victim in the public’s eye – and not a criminal.

If the DOJ had arrested India – even though she may have been guilty – they might have lost public support for what was – if you really boil it down – a pretty flimsy case of sex trafficking. [The other charges like racketeering were stronger but were developed later.]

August 10, 2019; India and Patrick D’Ignazio.

Clare Bronfman Stupid and Cheap

As mentioned above, there were factors that helped wedge India away from Nxivm. I failed to mention one of them: Clare Bronfman’s cheapness.

After Clare’s arrest in July 2018, Clare was forbidden to have contact with India without their attorneys present – as part of her $100 million bail package. Ironically, it was Clare’s cheapness that helped seal the deal for India’s escape.

While Clare was paying $40,000 per month for a villa for Raniere – and other DOS slaves – in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Clare gave no support money to India.

India was expected to survive and be loyal despite the fact that Nxivm was in shambles and getting money through Nxivm pursuits was almost impossible. India’s business – Delegates – an errand service for rich Nxivm members who came to Albany to take courses – had no customers since there were no Nxivm classes anymore.

India Oxenberg Went to Work at a Vegan Restaurant

Slavemaster Nicki Cline stands outside Plant Made – waiting for slave India.

India moved to Brooklyn and took a job as a manager at Plant Made in NYC – a vegan eatery. There, she began to work at modest wages and began to see and spend time with non-cult human beings. They took her in as a friend and co-worker and, by all accounts, she was a good worker.

They helped deprogram her by virtue of their normalcy. They weren’t on readiness drills. They weren’t branded. They did not have masters or grandmasters. They could eat what they wanted. They slept as they wished. They could even date and could marry. Some of them were married and their husbands did not keep a harem.

India also read the Frank Report – as did several others who worked at Plant Made – some of whom contacted me and gave me inside reports.

During the time India was working at Plant Made and struggling to make enough money to pay her bills, Raniere and Mack and the other seven First Line slaves were in Mexico preparing for a special eight-woman blow job for Raniere. They called it a recommitment ceremony.

Meantime, India was bereft of the daily influence of Mack and Raniere. She went to work and worked hard and, though Nicki Clyne was against her even talking to any man, India did, in fact, meet and begin to talk to a young man – Patrick.

A romance was sparked – passion grew – and despite her vow to never touch another man the rest of her life – other than her grandmaster, Keith Alan Raniere – Patrick was nearby. He was charming. He was romantic. He was courteous. He was strong. He did not seek a group blow job.

Meanwhile, Keith was 2,700 miles away, getting his member readied for what he was expecting to be a most energizing recommitment ceremony.

According to one source who knows him well, Patrick said he would never tolerate his girlfriend being in a sex cult.

India had to choose between a boyfriend and a possible husband, or waiting for Raniere to call her – and maybe one day, if she was lucky, being invited to be part of his next recommitment ceremony.

Normally, a good member of Nxivm would find the decision easy – have faith in Raniere and pucker up.

But India failed Raniere.

Her boyfriend – who may be the real unsung hero of the India/Nxivm saga – would not stand for it and she evidently wanted him more than she wanted Nxivm.

And Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone – one of the top three leaders of Nxivm today – who is so proud Keith Raniere’s initials are on his wife’s vagina – must have been disappointed that his wife, Jimena Garza, was not invited to be part of Raniere’s group blow job.

But Patrick, maybe because he was never in Nxivm, did not want a girlfriend in a sex cult – and, while India was still fuzzy-headed and trying to make up her mind about staying with her Vanguard or leaving, Patrick prevailed.

Of course, as readers know, Raniere never got his slaves to perform their group fellatio ceremony. He was arrested before the ladies could convene and offer their winsome dedication – then Mack too and Clare Bronfman were arrested.

This made it hard for India to commune with their exalted ideas.

And so the young lady will wed one day soon, it appears.

Although I have not confirmed this with any sources, I will venture to guess that Raniere, Mack and Bronfman will not attend the wedding ceremony.

According to Page Six, India, like her mother, is planning to write a book on her experiences.

