DOJ’s View of NXIVM #7: Sex Trafficked Slave – Nicole

More of the government’s view of NXIVM:

Nicole, an actress in her early 30s, began taking Nxivm classes in 2015, including acting classes with Allison Mack. In February 2016, Mack invited Nicole to join a “women’s mentorship group,” but asked that Nicole first provide collateral.

At the time, Nicole was living in Brooklyn, New York. Nicole was told, and believed, that the organization was women-only and had no connection to Nxivm. After Mack told Nicole what would constitute sufficient collateral, Nicole wrote a

series of letters falsely alleging sexual abuse by a family member and other damaging allegations.

After Mack assured Nicole that the letters would be “locked in a box” where nobody could see them, Nicole provided the letters and a sexually explicit video of herself to Mack.

Once Nicole had provided this collateral, Mack told Nicole about DOS, referring to it as “the Vow.” Nicole agreed to become Mack’s DOS “slave.”

When Nicole agreed to join DOS, she was not aware and was not told that she would later be required to provide additional collateral. Nicole was later required to provide, and did provide, additional collateral on a monthly basis, including credit card authorizations and the right to her grandmother’s wedding ring.

Mack directed Nicole to be celibate for six months and subsequently assigned Nicole to contact Raniere. Mack

“assigned” Nicole to tell Raniere that she would do “whatever” he wanted her to do.

One night when Nicole was staying with Mack in Clifton Park, New York, Raniere called Mack. Mack told Nicole to go outside and meet Raniere, which Nicole did.

Raniere blindfolded Nicole, led her into a car and drove her to a house. Raniere then led Nicole, still blindfolded, through some trees and inside a building, where he ordered her to undress and tied her to a table. Another person in the room,

whose identity was not known to Nicole, began performing oral sex on her. The individual who performed oral sex on Nicole was Camila, one of Raniere’s First Line “slaves,” and the sexual abuse took place at 120 Victory Way.

Raniere asked if Nicole was ok, told her that she was “very brave” and directed her not to tell anyone what had happened.

Nicole testified that she believed that if she left DOS or broke her commitment, her collateral would be released.

Nicole and Raniere eventually had additional sexual encounters. At one point, after Nicole told Raniere that she was having significant financial difficulties as a result of being a DOS “slave,” Raniere, exasperated, pulled out a “plastic bag with $10,000 in it” and gave it to Nicole. Nicole used some of the money for various expenses related to Nxivm and DOS.

Throughout Nicole’s time in DOS, Mack regularly required her “slaves” to pose for nude photographs, including close-up photographs of their vaginas, either as assignments or as collateral.

Mack sent the photographs to Raniere. As a DOS “slave,” Nicole also performed uncompensated labor, including, among other things, hours of editing work.

