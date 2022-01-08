DOJ’s View of NXIVM #6: The Secret Organization Known as DOS

More of the government’s view of NXIVM:

In late 2015, Keith Raniere created DOS, a secret organization led by Raniere. Aside from Raniere, who gave himself the title “Grandmaster,” all members of DOS were female, and were referred to as “slaves.”

Raniere’s direct slaves (the “First Line”) were Camila, Daniella Padilla, Nicki Clyne, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Allison Mack, and Lauren Salzman.

Each of these “first-line slaves” recruited their own “slaves” by approaching other women and, at Raniere’s instruction,

falsely describing DOS as a secret women’s empowerment group or sorority.

Raniere instructed the First Line never to disclose his participation in and leadership of DOS. Prospective “slaves” were required to provide “collateral” — including damaging confessions about themselves and loved ones (truthful or not), rights to financial assets, and sexually explicit photographs and videos — which were intended to prevent them from leaving the group or disclosing its existence to others.

Through DOS, Raniere used the First Line to recruit other women to make a “collateralized vow of obedience” to their masters and, by extension, to Raniere, and then required these “slaves” to perform labor, take nude photographs, and, in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.

Raniere told First Line “slave” Camila that it would be “good” for her to “own a fuck toy slave” for him that she could “groom and use as a tool to pleasure” him. Raniere also instructed Daniella Padilla, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco and Camila to find a young virgin “successor” for Raniere.

The First Line of DOS met three times a week for about ten hours a week. At the start of each meeting, the First Line took a fully nude photograph of themselves and sent it to Raniere. In the meetings that Raniere attended, Raniere sat on a chair, dressed, while the First Line sat naked on the floor beneath him.

Raniere engaged in sexual relationships with women on the First Line, occasionally at the same time, and directed them to purchase a “sorority house” which would contain BDSM equipment, including sex toys and a human-sized cage.

These sexualized components of DOS, along with Raniere’s leadership of DOS, were deliberately concealed from recruits.

In April 2017, the First Line of DOS purchased a “sorority house” in Waterford, New York.

Raniere and other DOS “masters” recruited women as “slaves” into DOS by deliberately concealing Raniere’s role in DOS.

Women were recruited into DOS from California, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere, and DOS “masters” used encrypted messaging applications located overseas, including Telegram and Signal, to communicate with their “slaves” and to collect collateral.

After women were recruited into DOS and their collateral was collected, the DOS “slaves” were told for the first time that they needed to provide additional collateral each month.

DOS “slaves,” including Sylvie, Nicole, and Jay, among others, believed that if they did not obey their “masters,” their collateral would be released. Raniere and the DOS “masters” used a variety of means to coerce their “slaves” into submission. Raniere and DOS “masters” sought to control their “slaves” using physical isolation (by being required to stay

in Clifton Park); forced participation in “readiness” drills; requirements to seek permission from Raniere or their “master” for various activities; sleep-deprivation and extremely restrictive diets.

In accordance with Raniere’s instructions, DOS “slaves” were also required to be branded with a symbol that, unbeknownst to the “slaves,” represented Raniere’s own initials.

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements However when turned 90 degrees counterclockwise one could see the initials K.R..DOS members were required to participate in a “branding ceremony,” during which the DOS victim being branded was held down by other DOS “slaves” and was required to state, among other things, “Master, please brand me, it would be an honor.”

Raniere added that DOS “slaves” should “probably say that before they’re held down, so it doesn’t seem like they are being coerced.” The branding itself was performed without anesthesia, using a cauterizing pen, which burned the skin and left a permanent mark.

Most of the brandings were performed by Danielle Padilla, [Danielle Roberts] a DOS “slave” who was also a licensed medical professional.

DOS “masters” also benefitted financially from recruiting and maintaining DOS “slaves.” DOS “slaves” were coerced into providing labor and services for their “masters” under the threat of the release of their collateral, including editing and transcription work, taking naked photographs, and other tasks. DOS “masters” were expected to receive approximately 40 hours of labor each week from their “slaves.”

Some First Line DOS “masters,” including Allison Mack and Nicole Clyne, assigned their DOS “slaves” to have sex with

Raniere. As a First Line master, Mack expected to, and did, receive financial opportunities and privileges as a result of her slaves’ compliance with her orders, including her orders to engage in sex acts with Raniere.

