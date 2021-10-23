Where Is the Collateral? Frank Report Hunting Down DOS Collateral – Some Was Destroyed in 2017 – Most Was Not

Where is the collateral?

In the next few posts in this series we will explore this question- with the twin aims of seeing to it that the US Dept. of Justice either recovers it or it is all destroyed. Forever.

More than 100 women who were members of DOS gave collateral to their masters. I estimate there may have been well over 1000 items of collateral — photos, documents, deeds, confessions, videos etc. that comprise the complete collection of collateral that was ever part of DOS.

I believe I have traced most of it. Some we know has been destroyed. We learned that Keith Raniere, shortly after DOS became public, destroyed any collateral he possessed on his phones.

But not all collateral was destroyed prior to his arrest.

Let us look at the evidence.

According to the Dossier Project, “Dominus Obsequium Sororum (DOS), which stands for “master, allegiance, sisterhood,” was established in 2015 as a secret sorority designed to unite and empower women. Most of its original members were friends with and mentored by Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM.

“By May 2017, DOS had 105 participants and was growing rapidly. That same month, one of its newest members, Sarah Edmondson, broke her vow of secrecy and revealed DOS’ existence to Frank Parlato, a self-avowed enemy of Raniere.

“Parlato revealed the existence of DOS on his website, the Frank Report, in a distorted and highly-biased form and, based solely on the skewed narrative of Edmondson and the few women who joined her in breaking their vows. Together, they created and promoted a fictional narrative about DOS that wreaked havoc and spread disinformation within the greater NXIVM community. “

The first stories I wrote on DOS, beginning on June 5, 2017 were:

Part 1 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group

Part 2 Branded slaves and Master Raniere; More details of secretive master-slave ‘branding’ revealed

Part 3 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Low Cal Diet Helps Slaves Receive Energy From Master Raniere

Part 4 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Branding is slipped on like a noose and by surprise

Part 5 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; An eerie sight – women forcibly branded in the name of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

Part 6 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Allison Mack Left Acting to Brand Women

Part 7 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: But for Dr. Danielle Roberts, branding slave women might not be possible

Part 8 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Rules of the harem conform with DOS Rules of obedience

Part 9 Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Allison Mack replaces the late Pam Cafritz at top of harem

Part 10: Branded Slaves and Master Raniere: Collateral must be sufficient to destroy

I reported in these stories as it relates to collateral:

Woman must provide ‘collateral’ consisting of nude photographs audio and video confessions of criminal or embarrassing activities which would hurt the member of someone she knows addendum to wills deeds to houses bank accounts guardianship or custody of children admit certain acts that would ensure child protective services would take children. Women who have no illegal or harmful secrets can fictionalize confessions After initiation, a member is required to make monthly offerings of collateral. The digital collateral was uploaded on Drop Box. Each of the First Line Masters had their own drop box. Some of the collateral was in paper form, such as deeds and certain confessions. These were held by each master. Some of the collateral was stored on hard drives. The branding ceremony is held in strict secrecy. Videos are taken of the naked woman being branded and considered part of the collateral. It is understood that ‘collateral’ will be used against a woman if she defects. The five forms of collateral are those which destroy: career relationships reputation family finances. The purpose of these is that in the event of betrayal, every aspect of a DOS members’ life can be destroyed. Collateral must be able to eliminate a woman’s “safety net” in life, the knowledge of which is meant to help her maintain obedience. “If you offer some weight in the form of collateral, you’re more likely to put weight behind your word,” Raniere teaches. “Women have a weak word and through collateral they learn to keep their word,” Raniere teaches.

As the Dossier Project wrote, Parlato’s stories “effectively ended DOS. Everything ceased. Women who had been happily engaged in the practices of DOS began to fear for their safety and livelihoods due to the highly publicized false allegations.”

The branding ceased and so did the collection of collateral.

It was Frank Report that ended DOS and ended the monthly collection of collateral.

In August 2018, two months before the New York Times was to write its first story about DOS, [while crediting Frank Report for breaking the story,] I reported that a source told me that Clare Bronfman ordered her IT department to destroy digital records of DOS collateral.

Bronfman said she did not know about DOS until after I reported it. Once she did, along with Alejandro Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas, she helped Raniere do a coverup.

My source told me, “Somebody under Clare did this in IT. But I don’t think all of the collateral has been destroyed. Only digital records held on Drop Box were erased.”

The source told me that other collateral is believed to be stored on a hard drive and hard copies “in a vault”.

Frank Report has located the vault.

In our next post I will reveal the location of the vault where most of the collateral was stored.

I will also reveal what happened to Allison Mack’s collateral and name the scoundrels who released collateral for publication and who it was released to.

There is more to tell. I am withholding some information to ensure that the person who had the collateral destroys it or hands it over to the US Dept. of Justice.

Stay tuned for Part #2.

