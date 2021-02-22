Eight DOS ‘Slaves’ Defend Secret Sorority, Nxivm and Keith Raniere

Danielle Roberts, 39, Long Island, NY
Dossier Project Press Release – February 22, 2021
Dominus Obsequium Sororum (DOS), which stands for “master, allegiance, sisterhood,” was established in 2015 as a secret sorority designed to unite and empower women. Most of its original members were friends with and mentored by Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM.
The Truth About DOS No One Has Heard
How can women learn to be honorable, authentic, and compassionate in a society that values gossip, entertainment, and wealth above all else?
How can women build lasting, meaningful relationships with one another in a culture that promotes competitiveness and distrust amongst women?
These were the questions the women who co-created the formerly secret sorority, known as DOS, sought to answer.
We were driven by curiosity, vision, and a desire to challenge social conventions in exchange for increased self-awareness and self-esteem. DOS, which stands for Dominus Obsequium Sororum (Master, Allegiance, Sisterhood), was an experiment in its infancy. It was new, it was edgy, and it was good.
The eight women in the “first line” of DOS (seven of whom were co-founders) were mentored, yes, by a man, but not by just any man, a man with whom these women had built a combined 100 years of trust, friendship and collaboration.
It is incorrect to believe that we, a group of educated, intelligent, and financially independent women were driven by fear and faulty assumptions, and it is even further absurd to believe we were manipulated by an abusive, power-hungry patriarch. Yet, this is the role society has cast for us: that of hapless, unwitting victims who need to be saved from our own choices. Alternatively, we are seen by the general public as “brainwashed” followers who can’t think for ourselves and who are complicit in heinous crimes. Neither of these views is accurate, but understanding the truth is neither simple nor easy.
The binary narrative of “victim/perpetrator” is uninformed and reductive, and offensive to all the adult women who chose to participate in DOS, even the ones who have retroactively withdrawn their consent. It is also disrespectful to victims of actual crimes like human trafficking, none of whom receive the type of fame and opportunities that the so-called “victims” of DOS have enjoyed. While everyone is entitled to feel how they want about an experience, past or present, we believe that objective reality is still significant, if not essential, when discussing events with such damaging repercussions.
The teachings and practices in the sorority, which have been grossly distorted and misrepresented, helped us become wiser, stronger, more self-reliant women. Ironically, the adversity we’ve experienced as a result of the false narrative has helped us forge the character we set out to build, but not without great cost to our community and loved ones. We have weathered slander, attacks, and governmental threats, yet our commitment to honor the truth as we know it and champion women’s agency remains steadfast.
We have resisted the temptation to blame and claim victimhood, even when it’s been offered with the promise of relief and reward. We understand full well that we risk our reputations, our livelihoods, and, in some cases, our closest relationships. Many of us have already been falsely accused of horrendous things and most people, including the media, don’t question the narrative despite its inconsistencies. Still, we persevere because we value our integrity, honor and, above all, the truth, more than any material reward or security it provides.
The Origin
The sorority was a secret sisterhood founded in 2015 by seven women in their thirties and forties (the eighth woman in the “first line” joined 1.5 years after its inception). It was guided by a man, Keith Raniere, who dedicated his life’s work to building educational models and companies that inspired ethics, critical thinking, and joyful, purposeful living.
DOS helped women build discipline and strong character through specialized practices in a safe and trusted environment. It was founded on a solemn vow amongst the women who chose to participate, and it sought to empower women to become masters of their own destiny.
We had hoped to create a global network of trustworthy, self-reliant, successful women who lived by their word. Our aim was to support one another through honest feedback, accountability, and building self-awareness around what it truly means to care for another. We sought to bring more compassion for our collective well-being as a society, and promote independent thought rather than blind acceptance of the status quo. The sorority was meant to be exclusive, ever evolving, and secretive, so that it would not be distorted by inaccurate assumptions or suppressed by men.
The commitment to join the sorority was completely voluntary. To the best of our collective knowledge, no one was ever coerced into participating and, if they were, it would have been completely counter to our mission. Inviting someone into DOS and becoming their “master” was a sacred commitment and responsibility, and presented its own unique set of challenges and sacrifices. How do you give a friend honest feedback and hold her accountable without risking the harmony of the relationship? It is difficult. Often when women hold others to a standard, they are perceived as mean, or a “bitch.” Men, on the other hand, are typically considered authoritative and strong. This is one example of a double standard we were attempting to evolve, albeit awkwardly at times, but with the best of intentions.
The Invitation
If a woman in DOS knew someone (typically a close friend) whom she thought would desire and benefit from the type of mentorship offered in DOS, she would first invite this friend to learn about the existence of the sorority. In order to learn about it, she would have to make a commitment of complete confidentiality, backed with some type of collateral. Some women declined this offer and never learned about it.
If a woman did want to learn about it, she would choose something of value to pledge as collateral (this could be material or abstract). The collateral was to leverage the weight of her promise to keep the sorority a secret, but also to emphasize and highlight a mutual trust. In many ways, it was a symbolic gesture, because no one’s collateral was ever released by anyone entrusted with it, despite the confidentiality breaches that later occurred. It was an exchange and commitment of confidence nonetheless.
Some people wish to simply be comfortable in life, and some people are willing to do what it takes to achieve their dreams and do the exceptional. We strove to invite the latter category of women, with the understanding that most people need help somewhere along their journey — whether it’s from a teacher, a coach, a mentor or friend — to push in ways we’re not always apt or equipped to push ourselves.
Considering everything that has happened in the aftermath and because of the exposure of DOS, we now recognize that the difference between what someone says they want and what they are actually willing to do to achieve it may be drastically far apart.
At the time, we took each woman at her word. In hindsight, there should have been more checks and balances to ensure each person understood, wanted to, and had the capacity to uphold the commitment they were making.
The Agreement
If a woman desired to learn about the sorority and backed her promise to keep it confidential with some form of collateral, she would be given a detailed description of DOS, including its mission, purpose, and the subsequent conditions to participate. Then, anyone being invited would choose to participate, or not.
If a woman chose not to join after learning the details, the only thing she had agreed to up until that point was to not discuss the sorority with anyone. Every woman who declined to participate did so without incident or any negative impact on her friendships or ability to pursue or succeed in other endeavors.
The invitation always included a detailed explanation of these four requirements:
-
Making a vow of obedience: to eliminate the possibility of being able to talk oneself out of their expressed goals and ideals.
-
Wearing a symbolic piece of jewelry: to signify the commitment, similar to wearing a wedding ring.
-
Getting a brand: to symbolize permanence, allegiance to one’s sisters and personal ideology, and as a bonding ritual.
-
Entering into a mentorship relationship using “Master/slave” terminology: as a metaphor for overcoming the enslavement we feel to materialism and a false identity, and the path of challenging those attachments in order to discover one’s true self.
Before a woman joined, she was welcome to ask as many questions for clarification as she needed and take as much time as she wished to make a decision. This was a serious decision and was treated as such by both parties.
If a woman chose to join the sorority upon learning its mission and conditions, she provided more collateral to confirm her commitment, and to begin her journey.
By May 2017, two years after its inception, over 100 women had committed to this path of personal growth, sisterhood, and self-actualization.
The Undoing
Nearly four years ago, a few women decided to break their solemn vows, spread lies about the sorority to the media, and blame the sorority and Keith Raniere for alleged emotional damages. These women claimed they were victimized by a process that was designed to help them have more accountability, self-control, and discretion in their lives — a process they knowingly and proactively embarked upon. Sadly, their actions precisely expose the shortcomings the founding women sought to confront and evolve — both in themselves and in society.
These so-called “whistleblowers” chose to destroy the sorority with the misguided help of powerful men, the mainstream media, a blogger with a personal vendetta against Raniere, (Frank Parlato), and the United States Government. None of these entities sought the truth of the situation and, in fact, threatened and disparaged anyone who attempted to reveal it. The entire media narrative was based on only a couple women’s experiences (representing less than 2% of the women in DOS), and their accounts of their experience in DOS changed dramatically from what they had been expressing and demonstrating for years. The same woman who claims she got the brand “against her will” was actively inviting other women into DOS for months, including after she got the brand. Factors such as family pressure, financial gain, and the threat of prosecution undoubtedly played a role in these 180 degree shifts.
Rather than taking responsibility for their choices and admitting they no longer wanted to pursue the path they once committed themselves to, the women who broke their sacred vows contributed to the dis-empowering societal view of women as children who need to be saved. They also supported and championed a shame campaign against the women who wished to keep their promise and remain honorable about their experience.
There are, however, many women who remain true to the principles and intent behind the sorority, even though it no longer exists, and who had a deep and positive experience. These women still believe in its true purpose and are in full support of DOS. Most women who support the sorority have, so far, remained silent due to the legal threats and extreme media persecution, based on a false and defamatory narrative. Now, as the Dossier Project, eight of us have chosen to share our experiences publicly. Others are in support and helping behind the scenes, but due to the level of harassment and hate, they are choosing to remain anonymous for now.
After years of being misrepresented and attacked in the media, we are excited to finally share our story with the world and set the record straight. We are fully aware that it will be a complex and difficult path, but we are committed to the truth of our experience and fighting for a world where values of integrity, honor and ethics triumph over blame, prejudice, violence, and hate.
17 Comments
It’s nice to have a society doing wonderful ethical things. Could you be more specific about what those empowering activities are? Bringing water to 3rd world countries, or literacy, medicine and care to the unfortunate?
So far, it just seems like a bunch of women taking pictures of their privates and trying to keep each other out of jail.
The problem with all of this is it’s implicitly a defense of Keith. I’d like to hear even one of these women say something like “Even if Keith really is a pedophile and a monster, DOS teachings still have value and we can still apply these methods to improve ourselves.”
I appreciate Frank’s commitment to shedding light on all aspects of the NXIVM story.
You’ve come a long way baby!
“After the NDNY determined there was no wrongdoing or crime to be investigated due to the consensual nature of the acts involved, the detractors took to the media to put pressure on law enforcement to take action”.
WTF?
Are you stating that the NDNY actually investigated DOS — and that the NDNY actually made a determination that DOS involved no wrongdoing and/or crimes?
Because if that’s what you’re stating, then I’m going to call “bullshit” unless you can provide the following information:
(1) The name(s) of the NDNY staff who were involved in the investigation of DOS.
(2) The names of the DOS participants who were interviewed by the NDNY investigator(s).
(3) The timeframe within which the NDNY investigation was carried out.
If your claim is legitimate, then you should have no problem providing the requested information.
If your claim is bullshit, you won’t respond to this comment.
Do they not realise how it seems to most people? And, of course, had they kept to lawful activities, no blackmail, no collateral, no brands to which consent could not be made, made disclosure about what tattoo would be involved, etc., they could have carried on lawfully with it.
Also, they have been fed KR views and then parrot them – KR decided women were particular kinds of creatures, that they were somehow worse than or weaker in particular ways than men, deceptive, nasty, had to be taught lessons, that they were very different from men to an extreme they are not in real life and that they are somehow broken and have to be fixed when much of the time, like men, they are perfectly fine.
I certainly have no problems with their setting out their side of things but I hope they will come to realise how all this was done was never going to work and was flawed. Even aspects like requiring women night or day to respond quickly to texts are flawed and bad and cult-like and mean people don’t get enough sleep.
If your “sorority” was so effective at creating powerful women, why did it fold?
Why haven’t you “bad-ass” women restarted it?
By your own analysis, you are weak.
“It can’t be what it was designed to be, because it was designed to be a secret. And with the publicity of it, it just can’t – it can’t be done.” — Leah Mottishaw, The Dossier Project
What a load of illogical nonsense.
That “The Truth About DOS No One Has Heard” section on your website is illustrated by a house of cards is oddly honest.
Where is the DATA supporting the following claims?
1) a society that seeks to dismiss, protect, or discredit women.
2) a society that values gossip, entertainment, and wealth above all else.
3) a culture that promotes competitiveness and distrust amongst women.
4) a societal view of women as children who need to be saved.
Until legitimate answers to these wild claims can be provided, the entire foundation for the motivation that upholds their “precious” little DOS castle is built on nothing but sand.
Let’s hear it for Slavery!
Hip,Hip Hooray!
Hip,Hip Hooray!
Hip,Hip Hooray!
And to think of those poor saps who died to end Slavery!
There is a foundational problem. These DOS proponents claim the master-slave ring was formed to solve problems that do not really exist.
Women all over America are succeeding. And they do not need to be branded on their pubis with an old pervert’s initials to do so.
Do you think Amy Poehler and Tina Fay are blackmailing each other with close-up vagina photos in between hosting the Golden Globes and getting Emmy nominations?
They seem to be meeting commitments and keeping their word superbly. With no group blow jobs for Keith or fake confessions or extreme dietary enforcement.
And Keith having sex with so many of the women and being sent tri-weekly naked group photos makes zero sense in this hilariously absurd retelling.
And that is just the beginning of where this new false narrative falls apart.
All the texts. “fuck toy slaves” and “does India understand..” Etc. You know…Evidence.
If the whistleblowers are only 2% (as claimed), these 8 ” happy slaves” don’t represent a much higher percentage themselves.
None of it is at all convincing.
And stop speaking for all women. No one asked for your “help” with these non-existent issues.
Notice they don’t mention the additional collateral demanded every month. Or the naked photos. Or the food and sleep deprivation. Or that some slaves were ordered to “seduce” Keith. That is not my idea of living an “exceptional” life.
Dianne, I think you just described the ‘specialized practices’ they quoted but did not elaborate on.
Wow…thank you for posting, Frank. This is a lot to process. What I find interesting about their article is how direct it is, and how much it makes sense. To be honest, it makes more sense than a lot of the other “hand-wavy” explanations I’ve heard about what happened up until this point. I have noticed that there are a lot of claims from detractors (who, according to this article, only made up 2% of the women) that use abstract and subjective terms to make accusations, which only made me more confused. However, this article was pretty plain and simple…it was a step-by-step account of what they claimed happened, and to be honest, it actually sounds plausible. It sounds like strong and level-headed women wrote this, not brainwashed cult-followers, as they’ve been called. Though I don’t think DOS would have been for me, I do respect these women for trying to do something bold.
Yawn. Did I hear a cackle of groupies?
Curious about you free agent women bearing Vanguard’s initials: Did you all have sex with the leader of this female empowerment group?
Simple question: Y or N
What!? These women look and sound amazing!
What happened with the weak, young, and stupid victims that the media spoke about!?
What a shock…
Once more, it seems like our sexist society couldn’t allow an independent group of women to go against what this society grants them permission to do.
Once more, it looks like our government has attacked and damaged a group of smart women to serve its own agenda…
The government “went after” people who broke the law.
You are talking about a society where shows like, “sister wives” are popular.
Soccer mom book clubs made the 50 shades of grey trilogy best sellers.
Tinder.
No one is clutching pearls over the parts of DOS that the dead-enders are claiming.
It wasn’t so “edgy”.
It was just another old white dude exploiting women. Misogynist. And typical cult stuff. Very much “same old, same old”.