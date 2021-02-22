Investigating the Data With Two Lawyers

Suneel Provoked Interest

For several weeks Frank Report has been publishing articles by Suneel Chakravorty. There have also been articles rebutting Suneel’s opinions, and commenters chastising him.

The Harvard graduate demonstrates that one can be civil — even friendly — to opponents, while fighting an unpopular cause, such as advocating for a man convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering, with predicate acts of possession of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Raniere Supporters Comment

Suneel’s articles have prompted Nxivm members to comment. These are sometimes easy to spot because of their use of words such as “data” and “hate” and the occasional made-up word. [All words that enter the vernacular are originally made up by someone.]

Nxians feel that hate, not evidence, from the public, media, prosecutors, judge, and jury, is what convicted their leader Keith Raniere.

Data Is King

Nxivm commenters are easy to spot because they love the word “data,” and use it in place of “information,” “knowledge” “details” or “facts.”

For most people, “data” is types of information formatted in a particular manner. For instance, computer software is divided into two major categories: programs and data.

Keith Raniere teaches a group of followers, providing them with important, potentially life altering data. As they say in Nxivm: “Data Is Power.”

Anthony, a Non-Nxivm Supports Raniere

Anthony is a commenter who says he has no connection with Nxivm. He read Suneel’s articles and is persuaded Raniere is innocent. Here are some extracts of his comments.

By Anthony:

I was never part of NXIVM, not even close, didn’t know it existed, don’t know Keith at all. I’ve been following this case for a few months and looking at all data…

I hope people here look beyond their hate for Raniere…

After speaking with lawyers at my office and showing them Suneel’s article, they actually believe there is enough arguments for an appeal, and even a mistrial. Maybe I’m/we’re being too utopical but it seems objective for us who are not in criminal law.

Two Lawyers Make an Appearance

After Anthony began commenting, “Two Lawyers,” who work at Anthony’s company appeared.

Stern admonitions to prosecutors and the judge, with the former being ordered to jail without a trial, and the latter apprehended by Interpol should he plan a day trip to Canada, made some readers believe Two Lawyers were getting quite involved in this case. It is good to see there is another lawyer on here who is like us trained in objective data because there are many so-called critics who only know hate and believe media bias. They need to take care and look at all sides of the issues because no one is perfect and great injustice is being done here, as you know.

We are both senior lawyers and do not work weekends. We never use company time or resources to search and give data on these topics — only with our own personal devices and data plans. Anthony duplicates these actions as his integrity is, like ours, very high. We are all loyal not to NXIVM or any members thereof, but only to the objective truth that data gives.

Just as some doubted Two Lawyers, several commenters claimed Anthony was actually a Nxivm supporter.

After news broke that Raniere had COVID 19, Anthony wrote: According to which followers does Keith Raniere have COVID-19? Three of them have posted articles that I know. Could you tell us who Frank? It would be interesting to know which of them are still in contact with Raniere.

Two Lawyers replied to Anthony [proving that they did work for the same company since how would they know about Anthony’s Tupperware].

By Two Lawyers

Anthony, your search for objective data in regards to the matter of this so-called COVID-19 is critical to establishing truth without malice. We suspect this can be more media hate bias. We commend Frank Parlato for his commitment to free speech but eo ipso, without further data in this regards facticity cannot be determined in media res.

Anthony, take care to check the fridge in the break room as HR has informed that all items left by EOD on Friday will be thrown out. Even nice Tupperware.

A Display of Legal Knowledge, Mens Rea and Deductive Knowledge

By Two Lawyers

Anthony, as usual, your analysis is purely objective data. We concur that Mr. Raniere is a very smart man and by application of so-called sophisticated neurolinguisticated modality transformative analysis and application of the principle of a barba stulti discit tonsor, we deduce that his IQ is not 242, but actually 256.74! Q.E.D.

By taking care fortior ratio est we calculate his current level of innocence as 74.28% and guilt as 28.338%. A final calculation can only be concluded upon the completed revelation of his full writings on these topicalities.

However, we must addition post haste propter hoc Mr. Raniere is incorrect to state his codefendants are very innocent. By our calculationing his codefendants are EXTREMELY MEGA UBER ULTRA innocent to a confidence level of 99.999999999999999999999997415%

Anthony, take care that we are pleased to inform you there is a new toaster and blender in the break room; however, be aware that so-called vampires are beginning to have buyers remorse about the purchase of these kitchen appliances, ergo, take care for cognitive dissonance. It is obvious that any negative evaluation of these devices is purely a projection of internal hatred and a pretty weak strategy, ceteris paribus.

What are you bringing to the potluck this weekend? We’re making Waldorf word salad with extra prepositions and a side of run-on sentences. See you soon!

