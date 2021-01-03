Heidi: Baby Rape? Gina Heard About Baby-Fellatio From Keith

A Frank Report reader, using the moniker, “Asking Albert” asked, “I find it hard to believe anyone would say that raping a child is ok, so I would like to know more context – does anyone know more about how or when Keith said that?”

An Anonymous reader supplies a helpful reply to the question by sharing an apparent Keith quote from India Oxenberg’s STARZ documentary “Seduced”: “Do you understand how you could rape a baby? I could make it a baby that’s very rapeable,” – Keith Raniere

By Heidi Hutchinson

Rape-able Baby

This whole baby rape discussion reminds me of something Gina told me. Gina is my little sister who was experimented on by Keith & Co. after being raped by Keith. She ultimately suicided herself.

Frank has and is producing film projects that include her Nxivm story, and I believe it is an important and helpful one.

Gina told me that Keith explained to her that, in third world countries, mothers gave “succor and comfort” to their hungry infants by giving them blowjobs.

The context for Keith providing that bit of info?

Gina didn’t like oral sex. Keith supposedly wanted to help her overcome that obstacle to her spiritual advancement.

I seriously thought it was a joke and laughed it off, probably Keith was obviously making it up just to get sucked off.

Gina was told by Keith that I was Luciferian-level, insensitive to starving children in Africa, as well as to Keith’s greatness. And so it went, over and over, whenever I called out anything as another sexcuse brought to you by Keith & Co.

IDK if this is what the baby-fucking thing stems from or not, but I hope it helps.

Why Eduardo Is Reaching Out to Vicente A reader, “Crucible,” responded to Raniere-supporter Eduardo Asunsolo’s open letter to Nxivm-defector Mark Vicente: “It’s brave of Eduardo to reach out to someone like Vicente who has such a proven track record of large-scale character defamation. Why would Eduardo do that?”

Possible reasons:

1. FAME, or it’s dark side – in this case, especially: Notoriety.

2. Self-Aggrandizement, pomposity, elitism.

Nxians place themselves — under “Vanguard” and “Prefect” — as being among those special, super souls who serve the greater purpose by obeisance to their infallible, superhuman leaders — so long as they promptly pay for courses that few can afford and/or ‘work’ in lieu of payment and keep their vow to never, ever be a victim, no matter what the said leaders do to them — or have them do to one another.

3. Perceived Power. There’s the ‘Power’ by rank within a hierarchal structure. And then — due to the misogyny — there’s the promise of power and dominance over the feminine. (This is, btw, the battle that rages most fiercely in Keith Raniere’s fractured psyche, IMHO.)

4. Prospect of wealth or reward – business success guaranteed. Eventually. Then, there’s all that Mexican-elite/Bronfman wealth to ‘network,” rub elbows with, etc.

5. Normalizing of psychosis or psychotic behavior. True, that’s happening all over the place these days, however, nowhere so obvious to me as the recent Nxivm dick/cunt salute splay outside the sex offender unit windows of the MDC.

Yes, I’m calling y’all psycho because, no, this kind of behavior is not normal. It is highly self-destructive. And within its context it is PSYCHOTIC!

Btw, so is paying (in any way) to hear about how normal it is to fuck babies. Or for a mother to succor an infant’s penis, whatever THAT teaching was about. Or for females to be deceptively (in most cases) branded on the puss with someone’s monogram, etc. etc. etc.

But, please, feel free to add to this list and pardon my judgement, but you asked so nicely for it.

Abortion and Raniere This next is in response to Guest View: Abortion Evidence Should Be Reviewed on Appeal but Raniere Should Have Gotten a Vasectomy Ok, I’ll chime in on this grizzly thread with something that must be said.

PAM CAFRITZ WILLED HER OVARIES TO KEITH AND NXIVM RESEARCH.

And, to wit, they also put her corpse (hopefully it was a corpse by then) on ice in a bathtub.

Pam had a dozen abortions, easy.

There was a sci-fi/fantasy, Vanguard voo-doo component with the Avatar baby “spirits.” There WAS also talk of cloning, back in Dolly the sheep’s day.

I believe this tactic was also conveniently used to bring Pam to an acceptance of her own death, as opposed to getting real medical treatment — … Her OVARIES!

Kristin Snyder and her ‘maybe baby’ may also have been “together” lured to the hereafter – as portrayed in Nxivm’s unique version of it that seemed to be individually customized to each victim’s own Keith-tweaked composite view of heaven.

As for the true Keith, he relished experiencing his own potency each time he racked up another ‘Avatar’ score. Every conception proved he was the most ‘potent’ – aka, had the fastest, tastiest most bad-ass sperm ever spewed.

I know it’s morbidly mind-boggling and jarring, but you can’t begin to compare such bizarre behavior to anything close to normalcy.

Most sad of all is that these ladies’ ‘mother’ instincts were brought to bear on their captive psyches.

And their age — up to menopause, perhaps — factored against them in terms of the biological time clock as they got older. Where these women failed in life in the most fundamental female way — thanks to Keith & Co. — they could prevail in death among their not lost, but perfected children.

Gina and Kristin Were Problematic In response to Heidi: Was It Assisted, Hypnotically-Induced Suicide for Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder?

A commenter wrote, “Dear Heidi: It seems that both your sister, Gina Hutchinson, and Kristin Snyder were problematic for Nxivm because they had too much integrity.”

I’ve had the same thoughts myself.

In fact, Gina used to joke about “not being evil enough” — a line from Mike Myers’ spy spoofs — to join or be accepted into Nxivm.

Everything she did for them was with the purest intent. She did espouse some of the teachings and try to use them to ‘heal’ herself and others. And she struggled to accept her friends’ views of Keith.

In her journal, she recounts arguments between herself and even some family members who believed in Keith, noting specifically that they were fighting about Keith, etc. I think she felt guilty that, in some cases, she had introduced them to Keith and then couldn’t talk them down when she grew up and started to wise up.

In her younger years, she most definitely promoted him. For instance, when Consumers’ Buyline fell apart — not to mention the investigations by various state Attorneys General — it shook her up pretty badly.

When she learned Keith had fucked all her friends and cousins, for the greater good, that must have hit hard, too. But in those days, playboys, cheaters and guys with lines were rampant and could also be considered a decent catch once they settled down or sewed their wild oats, etc. Any abnormalities perceived as to Keith’s voracious sexual appetite were chalked up as part of his eccentric genius or disability.

Then, the douchebag became “a renunciate” — for reals! Disavowing all his carnal ways, and Gina credited the sensible, softening influence of a female ‘bizness’ partner, Nancy, but was almost proud of herself for “leading” him to the light. Not the blue light. T he other one Keith led her to, if we believe that pillar of justice and morality “ever since she was a little girl,” Keith’s original Avatar baby mama, Kristin Keeffe.

Speaking of tear-jerking tributes to the simple Quaker life with a real man tenderly musing at one’s side:

Near her dying days, Gina conceded that Keith “had a profound effect on my life.”

Past tense.

