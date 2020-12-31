Heidi Hutchinson holds the "Dream Chart of her later sister Gina Hutchinson.

Heidi: Was It Assisted, Hypnotically-Induced Suicide for Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder?

December 31, 2020

Editor’s note: Heidi Hutchinson has a theory that the deaths of her sister Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder were the result of a carefully orchestrated plot to encourage the women to commit suicide. Gina died in October 2002 and Kristin disappeared in February 2003 – about four months apart. Both had a relationship with Keith Raniere. Gina, her sister said, had sex with Raniere when she was 15, and Kristin claimed she was pregnant with Keith’s child when she disappeared, according to sources.

There is no proof Raniere was involved in the suicides of either woman, or proof that Snyder was pregnant, but journals and eyewitness accounts suggest that both women were heavily influenced by Raniere and both evidently came to a bad end.

By Heidi Hutchinson

This is in response to Leo Helmar’s The Curious Case of Kristin Snyder: An Outsider Delves Into the Rabbit Hole of a Woman’s Disappearance

Thank you, Leo. We share the same hopes and dreams for our lost loved ones. May I invite you to look over the evidence in my sister, Gina Hutchinson’s case further?

Gina Hutchinson was a long time friend of Keith Raniere. Her body was found on the grounds of a Buddhist monastery in Woodstock, NY, an apparent suicide. 

There are some very striking similarities in Gina and Kristin Snyder’s journals that point to the possibility Kris attended a Buddhist event and was exploring the same teachings that Gina was with Keith Raniere and Kristin Keefe, who was also very curious about Buddhism and Hinduism from the days Keith had his minions visiting local ashram’s and monasteries.

I believe and there’s evidence that Kristin Keeffe and Gina attended a Buddhist seminar in NYC in August 2002, weeks before she passed. Gina’s NXIVM “Exploration of Meaning” chart that adorned the cover of her “dream” journal was done in August 2002 as well. I believe some of her writings were done in a quasi-hypnotic, twilight state as it appears some of Kris’ (Snyder’s) journal entries and NX coursework may have been, per Kristin’s mother, Johnnie, and sister, Kim Snyder’s evidence.

It’s no secret, again, that NXIVM performed “abuse regression” hypnotherapy on Gina and others who were deliberately put into a dissociative state where they became more suggestible.

Kristin Snyder standing by the Tacoma that was later found at Resurrection Bay with a purported suicide note.

Kris’ suicide note says that she was “brainwashed” — regardless of who wrote it, I’m sure there were brainwashing attempts as the note indicates.

A suicide note found in Kristin Snyder’s truck. I

Kristin Keeffe also admitted in an interview with Frank Parlato on camera (in a to be aired TV program) that she observed Keith discussing and perusing suicide methods with Gina. Indeed, suicide images were found on the computer Gina used while working at CBI that Keith bequeathed to her.

Elaine Smiloff claimed that Kris was saying “I don’t know if I can go through with it,” while (purportedly) driving her home from the NXIVM class she was booted out of. They had to hide the guns from her.

Elaine Smiloff picked up Kristin Snyder from the Westmark Hotel. On the way to  Kristin’s home, Elaine said Kristin told her that she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s   

There’s a lot more that weighs on the side of assisted, hypnotically induced suicide. The Buddhist/Hindu philosophy centers on reincarnated leaders, Avatar babies, etc. NXIVM incorporated these teachings as justification for suicide and statuary rape in it’s “Good or Bad” course.

This does not negate Frank’s theory or anyone’s theories otherwise, it’s simply a theory I believe worth pursuing based on the evidence I’ve seen.

Even in Sally Brink’s case, it’s obvious NXIANS believe death is a nobler choice than seeking to prevent it.


