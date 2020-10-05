Abby Rockefeller Withdraws Her Name From Keith Raniere’s Petition

Abby Rockefeller, the great granddaughter of John D. Rockefeller Sr., has requested that her name be removed from the petition supporting the efforts of Make Justice Blind, a group of Nxivm members supporting Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of Nxivm.

Frank Report exclusively reported that the noted philanthropist had signed the petition last week.

The Nxivm-related group removed Rockefeller’s name from the petition and it no longer appears on their website.

Raniere, who founded Nxivm and its associated group, DOS [Dominus Obsequious Sororium {Latin translation: the obedient women under their male master] is in federal custody awaiting sentencing for sex trafficking, racketeering, and other felony crimes. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life.

The petition Rockefeller signed along with several others, called upon prosecutors in Raniere’s federal case to sign an affidavit swearing they did not tamper with evidence, intimidate witnesses of suborn perjury.

Raniere wrote the affidavit from prison and emailed it to his followers.

Rockefeller signed the petition a week ago at a meeting convened to exchange idea on ecologically friendly methods to improve agriculture and food systems, according to two people who attended the meeting.

The meeting was unrelated to Nxivm or Raniere.

Make Justice Blind member Michele Hatchette was invited to the meeting.

According to someone who was there, the conversation at one point turned to how government prosecutes farmers for selling raw milk.

Michele brought up the topic of the unfair prosecution of a friend of hers. She did not disclose the highly controversial nature of the case, according to three people who attended the meeting.

Rockefeller told Frank Report, Michele is “a nice person who I was having a conversation with and who was asking for help with this, whatever this [Raniere] case is about. which I actually know nothing and it was a foolish, wrong thing of me to let my name be on there at all.”

After Frank Report first reported Rockefeller’s signature on the Nxivm petition, the story was widely read.

Rockefeller confirmed that Hatchette removed her name after being requested to do so.

“I didn’t even hear this story [about Nxivm],” Rockefeller told Frank Report. “I was just trying to help her out. I gather it is a big deal, some sort of very bad, big deal, I don’t know the details.”

The petition reads, in part, “Please support prosecutorial accountability … and keeping the pressure on the prosecutors until their transgressions are addressed.”

Another attendee at the meeting, Susanna Choe, who works in the fields of investments and philanthropy, also signed the petition. After learning about Raniere, she asked that her name be removed also.

Choe told Frank Report, “we support human rights and fair judgement but we were not fully aware of the details of the case… I’d rather not have my name involved in the case and have myself associated with Keith Raniere.”

Abby Rockefeller is noted for her history of activism in feminism and ecology as well as for being a member of the Rockefeller family. Tracing her paternal line, Abby Rockefeller, 77, is the eldest daughter of David Rockefeller [1915-2017] who served as chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Corporation. David was the youngest child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. (1874 – 1960) an American financier and philanthropist, and only son of Standard Oil Founder John D. Rockefeller Sr. [1839 -1937]. The senior John D. Rockefeller is, according to some calculations, the wealthiest American of all time, and the richest person in modern history.

The Rockefeller family is noted for its many philanthropic activities.

Abby Rockefeller is noted for her work in feminism and ecology and founded the Clivus Multrum company to manufacture a composting toilet.

At the center of this little mishap is Michele Hatchette. She is currently a member of Nxivm and remains a dedicated DOS “slave” under the direction of her “grand master” Raniere.

Frank Report broke the story of the secretive master slave group in 2017, and how the group branded women on their groin with Raniere’s initials and collected blackmail-worthy material on the female slaves to ensure their obedience and secrecy.

This seminal story of branding and blackmail in Frank Report led to the cratering of the cult and worldwide media exposure which in turn led to a federal investigation and conviction of Raniere and five others.

Hatchette is branded on her groin and has given substantial blackmail material to her immediate “slave master,” former TV actress Allison Mack.

Mack was one of six Nxivm members to be convicted.

A number of women, including Hatchette’s blackmail material, which the group calls “collateral,” was leaked to this writer and it was turned over to law enforcement in 2017.

While Hatchette and other members of the Nxivm-5, the diehard group of Raniere’s Brooklyn supporters, seek to help Raniere, their efforts are seen as militating against him.

Hatchette and her present, immediate “slave master,” former TV actress Nicki Clyne, spent weeks in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, dancing and twerking nightly to bring attention to Raniere’s plight.

Raniere claims he was falsely convicted.

In addition to the dancing, the Nxivm-5 has attempted to gather signors for their petition which calls for federal prosecutors to sign their affidavit. They have given media interviews where they suggest that prosecutors and the judge in the Raniere case is corrupt.

Two weeks ago, the group tried to enter the Department of Justice offices in Brooklyn with a camera to confront prosecutors and film them. They were turned away.

Legal observers told Frank Report that this “fanatical cult-like activity” will militate against Raniere who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.

Sources familiar with the case and the federal prison system said that the judge is likely to sentence Raniere to life in prison and more problematically, the Bureau of Prisons may now assign Raniere to the supermax facility in Florence, Colorado, where inmates are held in solitary confinement for a minimum of three years after arrival, in order to separate him from his fanatical followers.

