Amanda Knox Was Not Exonerated of Murder; She Supports Raniere to Enjoy the Controversy and Reap $$$

Frank called me today and said, ”Have you heard that Amanda Knox is endorsing Keith Raniere?”

I had not heard this yet and was surprised, for a tenth of a second. This is typical of Amanda who was twice convicted of murder and definitively convicted of Calumnia or Criminal Slander in the Italian courts.

She loves to be in the spotlight and latches her tentacles to any prominent criminal case she can. She will suck out all of the attention she can get. Her and her trolls love the controversy and the online fighting that may ensue. She feeds off of negativity, kind of like Raniere. They really are two peas in a pod.

For those of you who have visited my MK10ART Instagram page, you will notice I started it on the 10th anniversary of Meredith Kercher’s murder – Nov 1st 2007. Knox and her PR team managed to control the US mainstream media and the fake news ran rampant and still does, regarding Amanda Knox and her involvement.

In typical Knox fashion, she and her team managed to twist the facts of the murder of Meredith Kercher, a beautiful, talented, extremely intelligent young woman and make it all about Knox.

Frank asked me to write about this. Where to begin? How about some current-day fake news about Amanda Knox, a la the Albany Times Union. I could use any mainstream news source; they all make the same mistakes. I will put in bold the sections I will respond to.

“Loyalists to NXIVM leader Keith Raniere are enlisting Amanda Knox, who was convicted but ultimately exonerated of a 2007 murder in Italy, in an attempt to turn the tables on the federal prosecutors who went after the man they call ‘Vanguard.’”

Amanda Knox was not exonerated in the murder of Meredith Kercher. Knox was found ‘not guilty.’

There are three ways she could have been found by the Italian courts – guilty, not guilty or innocent. They did not believe she was innocent but also felt that the evidence was not enough to put her away.

In reality, they just wanted to get rid of her as she was causing so much divisiveness and uproar in the media. Political pressure is believed to have also been used behind the scenes. Whatever the case, they let her go. She was never exonerated or absolved of blame though. If that were the case, she would have been found ‘innocent.’ She was not.

“Calling it an effort to hold prosecutors and judges accountable, the NXIVM members additionally plan to launch a podcast, hold a $35,000 ‘Innocence Challenge’ and gather signatures on a petition that was already signed by supporters such as Knox, an American exchange student targeted by Italian authorities for the murder of her roommate in a case that attracted international attention.”

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/NXIVM-members-enlisting-Amanda-Knox-in-latest-bid-15600893.php

Yes, when you are a murder suspect like Knox, whom the final court ‘motivations’ report determined had ‘washed the blood of Meredith Kercher off her hands’ – you will have been a target of the authorities and rightly so. You may read the final Italian court report here: http://themurderofmeredithkercher.com/The_Marasca-Bruno_Report_(English)

“It’s absurd in so many ways that I don’t know where to begin,” attorney Neil Glazer, who represents victims of NXIVM in a civil suit filed earlier this year, told the Times Union in an email on Sunday. “I’ve never seen anything like this bizarre document in all my years of legal practice.”

Oh, I have seen craziness like this Neil, allow me to introduce you to Amanda Knox and her flying monkey team of innocence fraudsters. If there is one thing that the convicted liar Amanda Knox and her team can do is whip up absurdities. She has been doing it for over a decade with various Innocence Projects. This particular effort appears to be spearheaded by David Fritz and Jason Flom.

Frank foreshadowed this was coming when he published the phone conversations of Keith and his sycophants reaching out to Flom.

CHAKRAVORTY: Uh, yeah. Uh, two things that are new. One is that Eduardo’s [Asunsolo] been in touch with David Fritz…

RANIERE: Yeah.

CHAKRAVORTY: … and he is pretty direct, uh, pretty, uh, not mean, but I think pretty strong with him, he was like, “Look, you know, you’re going to help us or not?“

RANIERE: Right.

CHAKRAVORTY: And then he gave us the truth of Jason Flom and, and he’s been texting with David on, on… I think he’s on a plane right now…

RANIERE: Yeah.

CHAKRAVORTY: …uh, to get him to the point where he’ll set up the call with Jason. He knows him enough that it will be kind of a strong stance with him and, and I think we can get on a call with Jason with, uh…

RANIERE: With Nicki [Clyne]?

CHAKRAVORTY: With Nicki to talk to.

Did I mention that Knox majored in ‘creative writing’ in college? So she is a convicted liar who knows how to weave a good story. Buckle your seatbelt for a potential avalanche of purple prose.

I will end this article with the truth:

“This is nothing more than a publicity stunt, orchestrated by Raniere to throw up smoke and mirrors and to peddle conspiracy theories to keep his remaining disciples in the fold,” Glazer added.

Amanda Knox and her friends are attempting to do to the Nxivm trial what they did with the murder of Meredith Kercher trial. Filling the media with lies, unleashing the trolls, and causing it to trend on Twitter. If successful, Knox will make more millions of dollars (as she already has with Meredith’s murder) and pervert the course of justice. It is what she does best. Don’t underestimate her, she may look like a shriveled up spinster but she is one hell of a liar and has lots of powerful, nefarious friends.

