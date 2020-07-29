Scott Johnson Takes on Death-Threatening Demented Emailer Arthur Graham

A longtime commenter on Frank Report, the renowned anti-Amway activist, Scott Johnson, has engaged with Arthur C. Graham, the man who emailed me death threats, along with death threats against Nxivm actresses Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne.
Graham has also threatened Scott now too.
After receiving a spate of emails, including his threats, I wondered why Arthur stopped sending me death threats and other annoying emails. It seems, because he was busy replying to Scott.
To date, I have published two articles on Graham, who lives in Kenai, Alaska, and is clearly in need of mental health help.
I Get Death Threat from Man Who Also Threatens Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Nicki Clyne – I Report It to Police
Arthur Graham Continues to Threaten to Kill Me, but Seems to Drop Claims of Killing Mack, Kreuk and Clyne
This is my third, and quite possibly my last post on Graham, unless of course, he is arrested, or actually follows through on some of his threats of murdering people.
I have confirmed Arthur Graham is a real person, and is known to police in Kenai, Alaska. Police there seem to know he is mentally unstable but do not feel he represents any harm to anyone. I hope they are correct, but in case they are wrong, it may be best to put his insanity and his violent threats on the record. This way Graham will be easily searchable online, when he threatens someone else, which I think he will do again in the future.
I have published Arthur’s email address, which is my standard operating procedure for people who threaten to murder me by email. His email address is arthurcgraham@gmail.com.
Scott Johnson, without being asked by me, sent Arthur an email.
Art replied:
[Scott’s email in reply was friendly enough and sought to have Arthur help in the cause of exposing Amway.]
[Scott when on to provide Arthur with a plethora of information, including links to videos and websites, including his own websites, his YouTube channel:
He advised Arthur to “Do your part and copy/paste this message… all over social media……. Also, submit a complaint to the FTC…. If you don’t, then you’re part of the problem.”
Dont make me come find you and light a fucking fire under your ass. You owe me money, on account of you are wasting my valuable time.
You owe me money, on account of you are wasting my valuable time [telling him about Amway].
Art,
If that was your version of rational and sane, you have a long way to go.
Actually Ima be rational with ya Scott. I am going to be not-insane with ya.
First of all, I work sixteen hours a day. About once a week I take a half day and pal around with folks. I dont fucking appreciate people who get in the way of me doing my goddamned mothfruajg job, with their shithead little solutions. Also it nunaya bisness wut my job is. Stay
in yer fucking lane, Scott.
Second. After all my evil fucking encounters with Franks Fag Revenge Club, just wut variety of brain-fart makes you think I want to go out
in the open and “educate” folks. Shove it up your ass, you fucking cunt!
Third, secret little faggot clubs are soon to be no more. If you are a member of an “education” club, then your club is doomed to devolve
into a secret little faggot club. The cops being a prime fucking sample.
Heres a question for you. What is the definition of insanity, you fucking in-bred.
Hey you faggot! Yah. Ill go educate folks. Heres the script:
Me: “muh MLMs r bad. Dont to it.”
Them: “u ever do MLM?”
Me: “no”
Them: “then I ignore u”
Me: “but they made me go to jail”
Them: (vanished b/c annoyed)
Me: *gets a zip gun n’ shoots Scott Johnson between his eyes, because welcum to United States of Dongivafuck*
Art,
First of all, threatening someone you’ve never met, never had anything to do with, etc., is neither rational nor sane. You’ve threatened me, Frank Parlato, and some minor actresses. Also, threatening people is in itself a crime. You need to be more specific why you have threatened Frank and the actresses. I don’t believe there is a rational or sane reason for doing so, but if you think there is, explain yourself.
[Arthur seemed to drift, perhaps dangerously, into the subject of underage girls in his next message to Scott]
Oh yeah. I threatened Dana Loesch. Is that the minor actress or do you mean someone else. Dana Loesch isnt an actress any more than Julie Strain is an actress. The problem that you and Frank and the mimor whatevers give me is that you are drifting all over the place on this problem.
Recently there were some underaged girls in my hood and I watched them playing in the area where every single neighbor goes to defecate their dogs. I was stunned to the Nth degree and I demanded they depart my home. Do you mean these mentally handicapped girls are to be percieved as minor actors. Why was I not informed that television was being performed outside my private residence. I would have made sure to absent myself.
I don't consider Dana Loesch to be an actress:
According to Frank's website, you threatened to kill him and these three actresses: Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, and Nicky Clyne. I didn't intend to refer to them as underage, only as not very known actresses. i don't think we're drifting all over the place at all, we're just responding to your emails. Perhaps we should talk, as that mode of communication is much more effective than the written word, where misunderstandings are common. We can talk on the Facebook app, here's my page, send me a message for some days/times you're available. I'm in Texas, in the Central time zone and am generally available during the week after 7 pm Central time and pretty much any time on the weekends:
Please tell Frank that I consent to have him share with you all prior comms between he and I. Please note that initially, though I was
confused. Because I have been the victim of multiple violent crimes.
Franks ONLY concerns at this point have been:
1-He needs me to give him money.
2-I am saying things which make no sense to him.
3-I am being vulgar and violent….in that order.
Here are my concerns:
1-Frank wants me to give him money
2-Keiths followers are unafraid to commit disorderly conduct (weareasyou)
3-Barrister Frank Parlato is giving publicity to a keith who by executive order Jan 2017, is eligible for charges of treason. How does
Frank not know this?
Ima give U some advice. Stop trying to educate people. Instead, develop a skill which you can use to REVERSE the harm which has been
done.
I had hoped that you and Frank would have relished the opportunity to REVERSE the harm done to me. Instead, you have magnified and amplified my existential agony.
Thankfuly, by sheer chance, I encountered an old friend, who had a tiny amount of factual and real world information. Something that
Frank wanted me to pony up for.
Newsflash: NXIVM, blackballed me and SWATTED me. I dont know how Frank thought for one second that I had the type of money, that would motivate him to help me. Last time I checked, Frank was oh so boastful about his ability to peel of some feddy for some random addicts and hookers. If I thought it would result in some fucking human compassion, I have half a mind to go become a criminal, just like
them.
done wrong than you are with the real life criminal provocations which has led to my current state of mind.
And again, I am deeply concerned that you think anyone needs to be educated about MLMs. EVERYONE I have ever met has named the chief giveaway that MLMs are false: When oneself flees from Corporate Street, oneself should be fleeing from unmerited heirarchy rather than towards it. Everone who I know thinks this.
When youre trying to help people whos lives have been destroyed as mine has been, you perform double injury, if you zero in on their
flaws instead of their greivances. And Keith knew that was what would happen.
I think this: You and Frank are deeply injured that I ALWAYS knew better than to do MLM, so how dare I have a grievance. I am deeply
injured that the MLM put its fingers in my life despite all my vigilance.
I am adding you to my list of highy priviledged cunts who need to die, on account of you cant resist the urge to flip my shit-switch.
I strongly advise you to run for your life you self-serving degenerate.
Hence this post.
–Scott said: According to Frank’s website, you threatened to kill these three actresses: Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, and Nicky Clyne.–
I’m sure they are happy you reminded him—all publicity is good, even from an unstable man who threatened to kill them.