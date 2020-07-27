Arthur Graham Continues to Threaten to Kill Me, but Seems to Drop Claims of Killing Mack, Kreuk and Clyne

As I reported in a previous post, I Get Death Threat from Man Who Also Threatens Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Nicki Clyne – I Report It to Police a man named Arthur C. Graham of Kenai, Alaska sent me emails where he threatened to kill Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and myself.

His email address is arthurcgraham@gmail.com.

I reported the matter to Kenai police. They informed me they were familiar with Graham, who is known to have sent threatening emails to others in the past. They led me to believe they would take no action in this matter since Arthur is in Kenai and I am in Niagara Falls. They did not perceive any real threat.

Meantime, Graham continues to send threatening emails. Happily, he has dropped his threats against the three women and is focused on me.

I am going to publish our email exchange. I get a lot of kooks and cranks and at least a murder threat every few weeks. I don’t take them very seriously. The main reason I am publishing this fairly extensive record of Arthur Graham’s communications with me – other than to give the public notice that there is a mentally unstable man living presently in Kenai, Alaska who is prone to making threats by email and to date has not yet acted upon them – is to give the public an idea of how Nxivm [or any cult] can filter into a deranged individual’s thinking and worldview.

In order to distinguish who is writing, I am going to use an image for Arthur that I think represents what is going on in his brain and a picture of myself.

As I published in my earlier post about Arthur, he wrote to me about killing four people. He wrote: …Imma’ hunt down Nicky Cline and murder her. Imma’ wrap a piano wire ’round her neck and pull real hard…. Then Ima kill Kristen Kruek. Imma’… shove a rebar up her butthole. Then Imma’ murder Allison Mack…. Imma’ cut her face off with a mutherfucking switchblade. Then Imma’ come looking for you Frank Parlato, and Imma’ make you eat Allisons facial tissue, right before I bash yer skull in with my Louisville Slugger, for the simple reason that you are a quisling, money-grubbing, sheister, self-congratulating cock-sucker…. I am going to kill you … you evil fucking piece of shit.

***

I replied to Arthur Graham:

Arthur, If I were you, I would not threaten to kill people by email. It is a crime. I have reported this threat to law enforcement. Arthur, please seek help from a mental health professional.

Graham replied:

The law aint gonna do shit. I have been in discussions with the police, and have advised them that they will be violation of Title 18

Section 1512 if they interfere with my actions. In fact, you yourself may have commited a RICO crime, just by reporting me. I would get off the web if I was you, ya dumb fucking piece of shit. Because u about to be a dead fucking piece of shit.

Then he wrote:

A lawyer from the NXIVM club just wrote me and said hes gonna’ call the cops on me. I would ask you to put him in his place, only Im

finished with you. Instead Im calling the cops on YOU Lisa. Im taking my problem to POTUS and the DIA.

Then he wrote:

Ive seen the Akashik Record, Frank. I’m a time traveller from yer future. It no longer exists. Go to The Chans, fool. The people of the United States of America are actively plotting the death of anyone who EVEN TOUCHED your fag little revenge club. Roger Stone too, though hes friends with the mighty and glorious GEOTUS.

If you are terminaly stupid, you deserve to be devoured by nature, that the things of old might be no more. Your life is forfeit, Frank Parlato.

I replied

Arthur I am placing our entire conversation on the record. Please stop threatening people with bodily harm. If you need help, I am willing to try to help get you some mental health assistance. Don’t be angry at the suggestion. It’s what you need. Anger will not help you. As for taking this to the president or the DIA (did you mean DA?) that seems a better approach. Although I doubt President Trump will be able to do anything more than I can – which is to suggest you get help from a mental health expert. As for reporting me to law enforcement for replying to your threat to kill me or others, I think that too is a fine idea. They may be able to explain to you that you have made criminal threats… And possibly help you get the mental health help you need. As you know I never met you. Never took any action against you and I was certainly not involved in Nxivm in 1998 when you claim I went after you as their lawyer. I am also not a lawyer. Please feel free to contact me by phone. 716-990-5740 to discuss getting mental health help. Please do not be angry. Anger will not help you. Anger seems to be your mental health problem… I am sure you would not like to receive such criminal threats yourself. And certainly, it is wrong, disgraceful and unmanly to make these threats to women as you have to Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Nicki Clyne. At least be man enough to keep your focus on me and stop being a bully to women who never met you, don’t know you, and never harmed you. That is sheer cowardice, Arthur, which is worse than mental illness. Mental illness can often be cured but cowards are rarely cured. Stop threatening women and at least be a man. If you want to talk, give me a call or email me – but please -no more criminal threats. It is not the way to solve your problems.

Arthur replied

The last time I went in for mental health treatment, the fucking shrink turned out to be a member of NXIVM, and she falsely accused me

to the law. I disproved her accusations in a fucking instant. Dont you get legalistic with me boyo. I reccomend you pray to Jehovo

that you don’t burn.

And again

I strogly reccomend that you stop yer fag little blog, so us men can solve the NXIVM problem, the old-fashioned way.

I replied

Arthur

I’m glad you are acting more reasonably. I think it is inadvisable to take the law into your own hands as I infer from your last email when you say “take care of the Nxivm problem the old fashioned way “.

Nxivm is all but finished. The leader of the group, Keith Raniere, is in prison. All that is left is a few pathetic holdovers. They can’t do much harm and certainly can do you no harm in Alaska.

If you sought some professional mental health help – as you did in the past – I doubt you would encounter anyone from Nxivm. They all left Alaska… If you can calm your anger down and alleviate your fear that people are out to hurt you (when they are not), you may find a bright new world where you can live a happy and free life.

No need to be angry or lash out. People will want to be your friend if you take the opposite approach and stop being afraid. There are mental health professionals who can help you with this. Let me know if you want to discuss this further.

He replied

For the past twenty goddamned mutherfucking years, local members of NXIVM in Kenai Alaska falsely accused me of crimes I never goddamned mutherfucking committed! And it was all because I didnt join their faggot mutherfucking smart-boys NXIVM child-fucker club! Before they started accusing me, they even tried to trick me into being alone with children that I wanted nothing to do with, you motherfucking retard!

You deserve to die for the sole fact that it would be wrong not to kill someone as retarded as you are!

My accusers faced ZERO fucking concequences for their false fucking accusations, because EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM WAS A PUBLIC MUTHERFUCKING SERVANT! I WANT TO MURDER THEM IN THEIR FACE! With a switchblade knife. Which I dont have.

I had my trust violated by multiple shrinks, when they too accused me. I disproved their accusations. I merely assume they are NXIVM. I dont know it for a fact. I will never trust a shrink or a clergyman ever again, for the remainder of my life.

The day is coming Frank, when you wont even be able to walk down the street. Because you a public enemy.

***

I wrote

There you go threatening again. Really, Arthur, stop it. You’re an intelligent guy. You actually know these mental health professionals are not Nxivm members. So try to reconsider your staunch refusal to trust a mental health professional and make one more shot. You’ve done it in the past, recognizing you had a problem. Why not try once more? You’re older now and this might be the time to succeed and get back on track.

Arthur wrote:

I aint even reading yer words, Frank. You remind me oe a street mugger. Not street muggers in general. One, who I particularly hated. I shattered his hip and tossed his buck knife down the gutter. Why did I shatter his hip and send up his weapon, you might be asking

yourself. It wasnt cause he was robbing me. I would just wrassled the little guy if that was the case. Naw. I fucked him up on account of I

saw a swine hand him a baggie a few days before. The friend of my enemy is my enemy.

Ima do to you what I did to that little fucker, Frank Parlato. Robbery is bad, but highway robbery is the worst of all.

Arthur, if you change your mind and want to seek mental health help let me know. Otherwise, I will have to sign off for now having given you my best advice. No need to continue to write hostile messages. And should you approach me, I will rapidly disarm you. Subdue you and take you into custody where you will get court-ordered mental health treatment.

When I disarm and subdue you, I will use the most minimal force possible so I don’t shatter your hip or break any of your bones while taking you to the ground, rendering you immobile and bringing you into custody.

I also will not throw your weapon into the gutter but preserve it as evidence. This way you can get court-mandated mental health treatments. So you see you have nothing to fear from me. I am sorry you are so frightened of me.

Arthur wrote:

It was very thoughtful of you in your most recent letter to cease the double injury. Your NLP program is an ameture regurgitation of Joseph Campbell, whom I read when I was a boy. Yer Maps of Meaning is pretend. Understand? Pretendddd. Yer blog is The Fappening 2.0. I advise you to cease and desist at your blog. I hereby promise I will not seek your life. But if you dont shut down yer Fappening Report, I guaran-fucking-tee, you will be horribly murdered. Go repent to Jehovah.

And he wrote again:

Do I need to school you, frank? Yer psychiatry is pretenddd. Understand? Yer professsion of The Bar is pretenddd. Understand? Yer DOJ is pretenddd. understand? Yer institutes of religion are pretenddd. understand. And We Are Easy You is pretend. Hear me? I can see wuts goin’ on hn Puke York.

Why, you put it all together, then you got yerself a pretendo superfamicon. Funny, that. It’s a big relief to find out you down with

the joshing and joking around. You allright, Frank. I said I wasnt gonna kill ya, but I do plan on schoolin’ ya. Tell you what. Since yer keen to be my buddy ol’ pal, I will come roun’ n’ roun with you bro. By 2021 I will be in the states on business. You and me can get together, an’ I an’ I, we do things the Lotek Way. Good? Good? Cosine of the variables of a load bearing pipe. Five by Five. Golden gun Island and out, bro.

Arthur

I only understood about half of what you wrote in your last email. But from what I did understand, I take it you want to be friends. And you no longer plan on killing me. A very good step in the right direction.

And again he wrote,

This is not a game. Learn how to play the game. Now I know you are lying to me Frank. I know you lyin’ on account of, one of the women

who invited me to join yer fag little revenge club has been going around town tossing me the ol’ soy-face like she thinks she has

tricked me at some kind of game. And she seems to have incited several of her cunt friends, AND her daughter, AND her mom, to likewise go around giving me the soy-face when I am out and about on business.

That pisses me off very very badly. Did you know that there is never, ever any excuse to piss of a motherfucker? Fortunately for her, The

Mister is an officer of the law and I cant stop this cunt and her cunt little friends from soying out at me. She is safe and sound right where she is, sniping at me from behind her husbands medallion. I am just a little fucking worried that if I dont give the cunt the

satisfaction which she craves, Ima end up in the ground.

You confused by my words now, Frank? I advise you to become very fucking truthful with me, right fucking now. Or else I’m comin for ya.

Give me some motherfucking tangible real-world options here, lawyer-man.

He wrote again:

Ooh see that? I begin to describe the problem, and you went dark. Thats because you and me both know that NXIVM people are acting

chaoticly, independently, without their Fuhrer. You were brainwashed by him. He caused you to believe that ALL OF THE NXIANS act only when told to act. This NXIAN and her (probably NXIAN) friends dont know what to do with themselves. So they are doing the usual

gamma-degenerate thing and having victory fantasies about….nothing. So they looking for ways to break the law, to make the victory seem real.

But I never had a dispute with them. A decade and a half ago, I walked away from them. I keith on youtubez telling people that their

suppresives arent doing anything with their lives. Consequently y’all been brainwashed into thinking we suppresives are just hanging out in our hallway closet waiting for permission to be one of the cool kids.

No, Frank. Us suppressives, we been living our lives, comparing notes from time to time. Having sex with neurotypical women. Winning and losing at sports games. Singing songs to each other. No vanguard week necessary for us not-retarded people to emjoy ourselves. Why just the other day I helped my pal move a table saw. I told him “i know a fag little lawer who needs to get cut up into little pieces”.

He said I can borrow his samurai sword if I want. He literally said I could have the sword. Im thinking it over. He replaced the pommell cords with neon colored twine, which is cool looking. Ima come and chop your fag head off with my buddys neon samurai sword, Frank. Because you a terminally stupid individual.

***

He wrote:

You see Frank, when you joined that fag little club, you never thought to yourself: “People arent stupid. If I go around lying to people and

conning people, it ant gonna do me any good to turn around and call it NLP. People are only know that I am lying to them and trying to con them out of their money. This sounds like a good way to get my head chopped off.”

I know that was exactly what I thought, every single time I encountered NXIVM material. Because all yer NLP is designed to make The Other feel bad about himself. I thought: “This is gonna get me murdered if try this motherfucking bullshit on ANYBODY.” I dont need to be friends with no special person or some kind of Japper Sensei, to get my hands on a deadly Samurai Sword, Frank. I aint a friendless little cocksucker, the way you are. Cause and effect. One proceeds from the other. Im coming to murder you Frank. You are a dead motherfucker.

***

[I replied to Arthur – for I think it is never a good idea to ignore death threats, for that can embolden a mentally ill person.]

I am in New York State and easy to find. If you come here with your samurai sword (or any weapon), I will disarm you with the least amount of force necessary, so as not to injure you, then subdue you, bring you into custody, and help arrange for you to get the mental health help you need. Be well

Arthur wrote:

So in my estimate, Frank Parlato has a lot of blackmail information which Ranier has CAUSED him to posess. Thru fear, isolation and threats, Ranier caused him to keep it for his own self preservation.

Frank Parlato responds well to threat stimulus. During his CNN interview, the news woman was dressed in a highly suggestive fashion,

which visibly FRIGHTENED him. She is one of the Amanpour Friends, dont remember which.He has blackmail information on the correspondent from Amanpour. She knows it and doesnt care. The material is ether milqtoast, or Franks victim is beyond caring. She took the interview because she wanted to frighten him.

I replied

I don’t recall ever appearing on CNN for any interview. Which interview was it and who was the CNN interviewer in the suggestive dress who, you claim, I was alternately frightened of and had blackmail material on? Does she have a name?

I am trying to point out to you that you are not mentally well and need help. I’m not opposed to helping you. To prove this to you – show me the interview on CNN. You fabricated this and I’ll wager you cannot name the interviewer, the date of the CNN interview or bring up any proof of this whatsoever. This should help establish you need help.

By the way, I am not a lawyer let alone a Nxivm lawyer.

[He replied tersely]

You finished

***

[I replied tersely]

Arthur – grow up.

****

That was the last I heard from Arthur. Although I imagine I will hear from him again soon.

Funny, Arthur knows a bit about Nxivm. He knows about Raniere and Vanguard Week, and suppressives and the names of members of Nxivm and Nxivm’s use of NLP. Yet, I doubt he ever met anyone from Nxivm. He has used Nxivm as part of his demented worldview and reinforces his mania with Nxivm props – like psychiatrists who are secretly Nxivm members and the wife of a policeman in Kenai who he thinks is a secret Nxivm member.

As we study cults, this is very interesting. A man has adopted Nxivm as his victimizer. He thinks he is a Nxivm victim – though he really has no relationship with Nxivm at all – except in his head. He imagines all kinds of people are Nxivm members and he attributes to them various Nxivm-like perfidious qualities.

He has singled me out too, as a Nxivm member, their lawyer no less, who has had a hand in his suffering. It is all imaginary, but it is quite possible he believes what he is writing.

I doubt he will murder anyone. but can we be sure? If he lived in my city, I would have concerns. There is the possibility that in his madness, he might get on a plane one day and come to my town hunting for me or go to someone else he imagines has hurt him.

I would plan to subdue him, as I wrote, if he accosted me, and get him the mental health help he needs.

Arthur does need help. I do not think the Kenai police plan to do anything about him. Maybe they are right, but in case they are wrong, it is, I think, justified to put the entire matter on the public record. One day, we may have reason to note that Arthur Graham threatened people for a long time before he acted upon anything.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



