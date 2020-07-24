I Get Death Threat from Man Who Also Threatens Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Nicki Clyne – I Report It to Police

In an email sent to me yesterday, a man named Arthur C. Graham has threatened the life of Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk Nicki Clyne and myself.

The three women were/are members of Nxivm and are actresses. At one time I was a consultant for Nxivm, then, becoming convinced Nxivm was a nefarious group, I began publishing stories critical of them, including breaking the story that a subgroup of Nxivm, which included Mack and Clyne, along with the now-incarcerated leader of the group, Keith Alan Raniere, were branding and blackmailing women.

This is not the first time I got death threats since exposing the Nxivm group. I get them fairly regularly. I get crazies and online stalkers, and liars who make up things about me. I am generally amused by it.

I also generally dismiss as not a very serious threat anyone who threatens to kill me by email, mail or phone, because I believe anybody who was really planning to kill me would not send me notice in advance. I think this is likely true in the case of Arthur Graham and I do not believe the actresses are in genuine danger. However, it is always best to err on the side of caution, which is why I am publishing this latest death threat.

I want it on record that Arthur C. Graham, of Kenai, Alaska, has threatened Mack, Clyne, Kreuk and myself and may be dangerous to himself and/or others.

I also want it easily searchable online because if anyone else gets a threatening email from Graham in the future, [I understand he has sent threatening emails to others in the past] and does an online search, this story will come up as an advisory.

I have confirmed Graham presently lives in Kenai, Alaska. He is believed to be aged 43. I called a phone number associated with his name twice but there was no answer. And no way to leave a message. I wanted to tell him that his email is a crime in itself [criminal threat] and that if he continues to make these threats he might be arrested.

Had he answered the phone, I would have also told him that should he travel to meet me in the Niagara Falls, New York area, where I am presently, I would very likely personally, physically subdue him and take him into custody where he could get the mental health help he needs.

I made a report to the Kenai Police, who confirmed they are aware of him as a potentially dangerous person with mental health issues. He has accused law enforcement officers in Alaska of various crimes in previous emails to me.

Graham communicates with me by email, using the address, arthurcgraham@gmail.com.

I forwarded Graham’s emails to Kenai police.

Graham first communicated with me in December 2019, asking for my help and accusing various people in Alaska, including law enforcement officers, of crimes. After a series of email exchanges I determined, and told him, I was unable to help. He replied rudely, turning on me, making vagues threats, claiming he would “send me to the dawgs.”

I thought no more about him until yesterday, when I got two emails from him. This time his threats were more specific.

The heading for the first one was

“Doom on You”

It came in my inbox at 1:17 pm EST.

It read: Simple problems have simple solutions. Heres what I got in mind. Imma’ hunt down Nicky Cline and murder her. Imma’ wrap a piano wire ’round her neck and pull real hard. If I do it right, her head should clear her shoulders, real neat. Then Ima kill Kristen Kruek. Imma’ change my name to Count Dracula and shove a rebar up her butthole. Then Imma’ murder Allison Mack. Imma’ murder whichever policeman is guarding her, two taps to his medula. Nobody will ever see Allison Macks face ever again. Why will nobody see her face again, you might be asking yourself? Thats because Imma’ cut her face off with a mutherfucking

switchblade. Then Imma’ come looking for you Frank Parlato, and Imma’ make you eat Allisons facial tissue, right before I bash yer skull in with my Louisville Slugger, for the simple reason that you are a quisling, money-grubbing, sheister, self-congratulating cock-sucker. You are fucking D-E-D! For you educated types, D-E-D spealls “dead”. Comprende? Because you see, when you were their mutherfucking lawyer, yer fag group SWATTED me, relentlessly. Your fag little club forced me off the grid Frank, and I am going to kill you for it you evil fucking piece of shit.

***

Before I had a chance to respond I got this second email from Graham at 2:30 pm.

The subject was:

Ima murder U, Frank

Graham wrote:

I am trying to live an honest goddamned motherfucking existence! I am trying to do honest goddamned motherfucking work and stay in my own goddamned motherfucking lane! But your faggot fucking revenge club ruined my life! For the simple reason that I didnt join yer club in NINETEEN HUNDRED AND NINETY FUCKING EIGHT, ANNO FUCKING DOMINGO!

Imma’ murder you Frank Parlato. On the day that I fucking murder you, I want you to remember that it was that smart mouth of yers wut got you murdered. And Allison Mack is going up to the rape factory, and get raped. Just like she fucking deserves.

***

I replied to Graham as follows.

Arthur, If I were you I would not threaten to kill people by email. It is a crime. I have reported this threat to law enforcement. Arthur please seek help from a mental health professional.

Frank

[To read previous communications I got from Graham see here] Graham reminds me a little of a one Devin Handy, another person who threatened me, who also used his real name. He started stalking me by email and posting comments incessantly on Frank Report. I wrote about him. I get a stalker named ‘D’ – who likes talking about ‘annihilating‘ and In response to post, stalker D sends barrage of emails; might bear watching – he might be dangerous to himself or others A woman he was threatening contacted me after finding my stories online and I was able to give her advice on how to handle the matter. This led to his arrest by the Texas Rangers, who were able to use my published stories to prove that Handy had a pattern of threatening people. I am happy to report that following his arrest, and temporary incarceration, his case was adjudicated and instead of prison he got court mandated mental health treatment. Graham likely needs the same help, for anyone who sends emails threatening to kill another person is clearly a menace, at least to himself. I leave it to the Kenai police to determine what is best for them to do from a law enforcement standpoint. In the unlikely event that Graham should venture from Alaska to find me, which is easy enough to do since my phone and address are online, I would expect to subdue him and bring him into custody, where it is hoped he will get the mental health help he clearly needs.

