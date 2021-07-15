Claviger: Various Thoughts on Recent Developments on Raniere, Bronfman and Allison Mack

By K.R. Claviger

A Question for Law Enforcement in Albany

Why would the Albany, NY-based IRS agents and FBI agents refuse to investigate all the tax fraud and money laundering they were informed about — and given evidence about — back in 2005?

And why did they never undertake any such investigations in the intervening 16 years between then and now?

Allison Spoke Well

Allison did speak at her sentencing — and actually made what I consider to be a very cogent and effective statement

Keith’s New Attorneys

My recollection is that there were some reporting requirements and some restrictions put on Clare’s funds but since those were part of her bail requirements, they would no longer be applicable (When she was remanded into custody, her bail was automatically terminated). So, as long as Keith is willing to waive any potential conflict-of-interest, I see no reason why Clare can’t pay for his legal fees. Keith’s new attorneys, Jeff Lichtman and Marc Fernich, likely have appeared before Judge Garaufis before. If so, then they’ll know that he doesn’t react well when people try to bullshit him. If not, they better quickly figure that out.

We’ll get an early read when we see how they handle the upcoming restitution hearing scheduled for July 20.

Other than the fact that he doesn’t like being told what to do, I have no idea why Keith is fighting so hard over the various claims that are being asserted with regard to the restitution claims (It’s unlikely he’s ever going to be paying anything himself). So, it will be interesting to see how hard they argue on his behalf – especially since he won’t be there in person.

Keith will appear by video conferencing technology from USP Tucson.

Clare Paying for Keith’s Attorneys

My recollection is that there were some reporting requirements and some restrictions put on Clare’s funds but since those were part of her bail requirements, they would no longer be applicable (When she was remanded into custody, her bail was automatically terminated). So, as long as Keith is willing to waive any potential conflict-of-interest, I see no reason why Clare can’t pay for his legal fees.

By the way, the prosecution is just being super cautious – and, at the same time, using their filing as an opportunity to get it on the record that Clare is paying for Keith’s attorneys.

Clare can talk with her attorneys – and her attorneys can talk to Keith’s attorneys. So, it’s really not hard for her and Keith to exchange information.

A New Appeal?

The new attorneys will not be allowed to file a new direct appeal. The best they can do is buttress the arguments that Jennifer Bonjean made when they file a reply to the prosecution’s response brief but even then, they’ll be limited to the “legal issues” that Bonjean raised in her appellant brief.

The new attorneys will likely follow through on Bonjean’s plan to file a Rule 33 motion – but, unless they have truly come up with new evidence that was not available at the time of Keith’s trial – and unless that evidence warrants the overturning of one or more of Keith’s convictions – they’ll just be making money rather than getting Keith a new trial.

I would not be surprised if Keith directs the new attorneys to file one or more appeals based on “ineffective counsel”. Whether they will want to take on well-established attorneys like Marc Agnifilo and Jennifer Bonjean may determine how long Keith sticks with this group.

Mack and Clyne

Frank has his own opinion about the Allison/Nicki marriage – and, as he’s explained, that opinion is based, in large part, on his discussions and interactions with Nicki.

I’ve never had any discussions with Allison or Nicki about their marriage but my opinion – based on the other sham marriages that took place in NXIVM – was that it was probably not legit. Notwithstanding my own opinion, I respect the fact that Frank has a different opinion – especially since he’s had discussions and interactions with Nicki that I haven’t had.

A commenter, “L” who knew Raniere personally wrote, “Maybe because paying restitution connotes Raniere did something wrong that requires redress. He does not like to be told he did something wrong – perhaps this is just his legal version of an enormous temper tantrum. That is, after all, his usual response if you cross him or imply he is anything less than perfect. Hair-trigger ego that one…”