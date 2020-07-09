Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Others Perform Nightly Dance Protest Outside Brooklyn MDC Prison for Cult Leader Keith Raniere

Nxivm leaders Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts, and Eduardo Asunsolo have started a new protest movement.

It includes a nightly hour-long dance in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Nxivm leader, Keith Alan Raniere is being held in custody as he awaits sentencing for his conviction on sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor and other felony crimes.

Clyne and Roberts have a website, weareasyou.com in which they explain:

“On July 3rd, 2020, a nightly dance demonstration was born outside Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn to remind those inside they are not forgotten. We dance to bring joy, love, levity and entertainment at a time when it is needed more than ever. Neither friends nor family have been allowed inside prisons across the country since March.

“The enthusiasm has been growing from the men inside, as they bang on their windows and flash their lights in appreciation. But recently, we have learned from sources that some men are being punished and moved to cells without windows.

“This is wrongful and must be exposed.

“The dance must go on.

“Each night, we gather as a reminder to those inside, their families, and ourselves, that ‘We Are As You.’

“Because we all, at some point in our lives, have felt what it is like to be forgotten.

“Join us as we connect through the most universal form of human expression: dance. #WeAreTheForgottenOnes

“Tonight and Every Night (Rain or Shine) outside MDC Brooklyn

“8:00 – 9:00 p.m. 80 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232: Follow Us: @WeAreAsYou

“Live Stream Available on Facebook”

Neither in this video nor on the website is the word Nxivm mentioned. Neither are the names of any of the dancers.

Danielle Roberts is the dark-haired woman who does the flip and Nicki, whose hair is a little longer than before, is the blonde who dances up a storm for, I assume, her Vanguard, the lamented Raniere.

Both women were members of the Nxivm sub-group DOS, which featured the branding and blackmailing of women in master-slave relationships. It was touted as a sorority and it was kept secret from many of the slaves that Raniere, a man, was the head of DOS and the master or “grandmaster” of all the women in the group.

This was ironic because Clyne, who was one of the First Line Slave Masters [and a slave to Raniere] of DOS recruited women into it by deceiving them into thinking it was a women’s empowerment group.

Her legal spouse, and slave to Raniere, Allison Mack, was convicted of this fraud and prosecutors also alleged that Clyne was guilty but was, in effect, an unindicted co-conspirator.

Clyne, Mack, and other DOS leaders neglected to tell women that their female empowerment included being the slave, along with many other women, of a single man, Raniere.

It was this blog, the Frank Report, that first revealed to the public the existence of DOS, in a series of articles, the fist of which was entitled .Branded Slaves and Master Raniere.

The revelation on Frank Report caused the Nxivm cult to crater and led to the New York Times publishing a story on the secret “sorority”. This, in turn, led to the FBI commencing an investigation that led to Raniere and five other Nxivm members being arrested and convicted.

Raniere has been in custody, both pretrial and presentencing at MDC, one of the most ghastly prisons in the USA, since April 2018.

The protest dancers, including Danielle Roberts [she does an exquisite flip in the video] and was the woman who did the physical branding of women and now, consequently, faces revocation of her medical license, seem to be employing a Raniere’s grifter strategy.

While they make a good cause for protest at MDC and the brutal conditions there, they fail to alert the public as they seek to enroll them in their cause, that they are members of a secretive sex cult that brands, blackmails [to ensure silence and obedience] women and that they consider themselves the literal “slaves” of one of the prisoners there.

Instead, they make it out as if this is about prisoners’ rights when it is really much more about one prisoner’s plight.

In any event, the public is invited to join in the dancing. As the website says, “We have the right to dance. Join Us Every Night RAIN OR SHINE from 8-9PM Outside the Metropolitan Detention Center 80 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231″

If you chose to join the dancing, the Nxivm organizers – who do not want you to know their identities – advise:

Wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Wear light-colored clothing so they [the prisoners] can see us.

Bring banners and lights to tell them we see them.

Dance, peacefully and joyfully.

If you are in the Brooklyn area, come join them won’t you? If a big enough crowd gathers in peaceful protest and dances for the delight and comfort of the prisoners, perhaps Raniere and the others will get some relief and joy from this. And as Raniere has said, “He who has the most joy, wins.”

Unhappily, he has not had much joy lately.

Here are a few pictures from the video in case you cannot make it to Brooklyn to enjoy and dance with his followers yourself.

Daniele’s back-flip

Clyne, Danielle, and others dancing

Message at the end

A final word is in order. While Frank Report commends Nicki, Danielle and others for bringing light to the terrible and unhealthy conditions at MDC, their lack of transparency is troubling.

If any of you who are thinking of joining them in dance happen to be a slender young woman, and should Nicki or Danielle or even Michelle Hatchette, who is expected to be dancing there as well, approach you about joining a badass women’s empowerment group, and they tell you it only requires a small bit of “collateral,” perhaps a naked photo or a confession to some small crime, in order to learn about the secrets of entry into this amazing group – you might want to think twice and dance in the opposite direction.

You might come out to protest the harsh treatment of prisoners and become a prisoner of a cult yourself.

