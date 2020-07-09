Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts and Others Perform Nightly Dance Protest Outside Brooklyn MDC Prison for Cult Leader Keith Raniere

Nxivm leaders Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts, and Eduardo Asunsolo have started a new protest movement.
It includes a nightly hour-long dance in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Nxivm leader, Keith Alan Raniere is being held in custody as he awaits sentencing for his conviction on sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor and other felony crimes.
Clyne and Roberts have a website, weareasyou.com in which they explain:
“On July 3rd, 2020, a nightly dance demonstration was born outside Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn to remind those inside they are not forgotten. We dance to bring joy, love, levity and entertainment at a time when it is needed more than ever. Neither friends nor family have been allowed inside prisons across the country since March.
“The enthusiasm has been growing from the men inside, as they bang on their windows and flash their lights in appreciation. But recently, we have learned from sources that some men are being punished and moved to cells without windows.
“This is wrongful and must be exposed.
“The dance must go on.
“Each night, we gather as a reminder to those inside, their families, and ourselves, that ‘We Are As You.’
“Because we all, at some point in our lives, have felt what it is like to be forgotten.
“Join us as we connect through the most universal form of human expression: dance. #WeAreTheForgottenOnes
“Tonight and Every Night (Rain or Shine) outside MDC Brooklyn
“8:00 – 9:00 p.m. 80 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232: Follow Us: @WeAreAsYou
“Live Stream Available on Facebook”
Neither in this video nor on the website is the word Nxivm mentioned. Neither are the names of any of the dancers.
Danielle Roberts is the dark-haired woman who does the flip and Nicki, whose hair is a little longer than before, is the blonde who dances up a storm for, I assume, her Vanguard, the lamented Raniere.
Both women were members of the Nxivm sub-group DOS, which featured the branding and blackmailing of women in master-slave relationships. It was touted as a sorority and it was kept secret from many of the slaves that Raniere, a man, was the head of DOS and the master or “grandmaster” of all the women in the group.
This was ironic because Clyne, who was one of the First Line Slave Masters [and a slave to Raniere] of DOS recruited women into it by deceiving them into thinking it was a women’s empowerment group.
Her legal spouse, and slave to Raniere, Allison Mack, was convicted of this fraud and prosecutors also alleged that Clyne was guilty but was, in effect, an unindicted co-conspirator.
Clyne, Mack, and other DOS leaders neglected to tell women that their female empowerment included being the slave, along with many other women, of a single man, Raniere.
It was this blog, the Frank Report, that first revealed to the public the existence of DOS, in a series of articles, the fist of which was entitled .Branded Slaves and Master Raniere.
The revelation on Frank Report caused the Nxivm cult to crater and led to the New York Times publishing a story on the secret “sorority”. This, in turn, led to the FBI commencing an investigation that led to Raniere and five other Nxivm members being arrested and convicted.
Raniere has been in custody, both pretrial and presentencing at MDC, one of the most ghastly prisons in the USA, since April 2018.
The protest dancers, including Danielle Roberts [she does an exquisite flip in the video] and was the woman who did the physical branding of women and now, consequently, faces revocation of her medical license, seem to be employing a Raniere’s grifter strategy.
While they make a good cause for protest at MDC and the brutal conditions there, they fail to alert the public as they seek to enroll them in their cause, that they are members of a secretive sex cult that brands, blackmails [to ensure silence and obedience] women and that they consider themselves the literal “slaves” of one of the prisoners there.
Instead, they make it out as if this is about prisoners’ rights when it is really much more about one prisoner’s plight.
In any event, the public is invited to join in the dancing. As the website says, “We have the right to dance. Join Us Every Night RAIN OR SHINE from 8-9PM Outside the Metropolitan Detention Center 80 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231″
If you chose to join the dancing, the Nxivm organizers – who do not want you to know their identities – advise:
Wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Wear light-colored clothing so they [the prisoners] can see us.
Bring banners and lights to tell them we see them.
Dance, peacefully and joyfully.
If you are in the Brooklyn area, come join them won’t you? If a big enough crowd gathers in peaceful protest and dances for the delight and comfort of the prisoners, perhaps Raniere and the others will get some relief and joy from this. And as Raniere has said, “He who has the most joy, wins.”
Unhappily, he has not had much joy lately.
Here are a few pictures from the video in case you cannot make it to Brooklyn to enjoy and dance with his followers yourself.
Daniele’s back-flip
Clyne, Danielle, and others dancing
Message at the end
A final word is in order. While Frank Report commends Nicki, Danielle and others for bringing light to the terrible and unhealthy conditions at MDC, their lack of transparency is troubling.
If any of you who are thinking of joining them in dance happen to be a slender young woman, and should Nicki or Danielle or even Michelle Hatchette, who is expected to be dancing there as well, approach you about joining a badass women’s empowerment group, and they tell you it only requires a small bit of “collateral,” perhaps a naked photo or a confession to some small crime, in order to learn about the secrets of entry into this amazing group – you might want to think twice and dance in the opposite direction.
You might come out to protest the harsh treatment of prisoners and become a prisoner of a cult yourself.
19 Comments
These protesters are showing courage and love and a deep sense of injustice not only to All prisoners but also to one man who we will always dance for and never ever stop.
I love you M. Forever your wife
Pea Onyu:
Are you also dancing for Ghislane Maxwell who was recently incarcerated in Brooklyn MDC?
What in the actual FUCK is wrong with these people? Are we going to see Scott Johnson show his cashew next?
I think the people who are still drinking the kool-aid are retarded. This BS “art” that these fools think they are providing does nothing to provide any real value lasting social change. This is the kind of stupid stuff that people do to pretend like they’re doing something instead of actually doing something. It’s just like when they all got on stage and presented their so-called art to their master during VanFraud week, to masturbate their own egos and that of their charlatan “chosen one”.
Pea Onyu recently said “I will dance every night for you my eternal husband and I know you will soon be free.
I love you M.”
This was before the dancing was written about on FR. So if there was any doubt before (and there was none by me), there you have it. Pea is Nicki. In the above quote, M is for Master of course.
They look healthy so they need to lose one trillion calories. That is how this enterprise works, is it not?
Keith is doing this to keep him from getting his ass kicked every day. And he might also be slowly building a small following, and perhaps, taking over MDC.
Having pretty girls dancing outside with custom messages written on placards to other inmates is probably a welcome sight for an inmate. Keith can curry favor from other prisoners and, eventually, build an army there. And he is using the DOS tree to do it.
He is getting the added bonus of laughing his ass off at these idiots dancing around thinking they are doing good when really, they are just morons. Especially the dudes.
It only took him a year and a half or so to figure out a way to stop getting beaten up, but I think he may have figured it out, the wily rascal.
It’s like they’re dancing on the graves of Gina Hutchinson, Kris Snyder, Pam Caffritz and Barbara Jeske.
Who still thinks ANY too lightly or uncharged NXIVM criminals are apologetic, humbled and eager to change their ways?
Well, at least Roberts isn’t hiding out in Mexico and they know where to find these two if NYS NDNY does ever decide to duly prosecute the NX crimes that occurred in their district thanks to FR.
Wow! This seems like a really positive way to draw attention to injustice. I’ve never seen or heard of anyone using street dance to call attention to a social issue.
If it facilitates better treatment for prisoners I support it.
this is classic Keith. don’t be fooled by it. he is doing nothing of the sort. it is another way to torment people and make them look like fools. he always makes people think they are doing something good when, in reality, they are being idiots.
I’m torn. I want to tell Keith “bravo” because watching this pure entertainment was so awesome. But, I don’t want to support his tormenting of people. Can someone please give me an EM?
In case Danielle reads this – I’d like to remind her to wear lighter clothing. It makes you more visable to the inmates you are dancing for.
If this doesn’t motivate the FR readers to take a road trip during COVID, nothing will.
Who’s going to step up and take nightly video of this gold? FR viewership is about to really expload if we know we can jump online every morning and see new videos like this?
the good thing is that it seems that they no longer follow the DOS diet, maybe the lighting has already reached
They remind me so much of the Manson girls.
I’m hoping shadow can give us a detailed breakdown of Nicki’s dancing style.
My internal representation of Danielle is forever changed. Nice flip.
—My internal representation of Danielle is forever changed.
Is your internal representation hard or stiff?
Less shuddering than pre-video. It helped humanize the butcher.
If shadow doesn’t analyze Nicki dancing, I’ll be pissed.
First guy in the video is Bangcock. At least we now know the real reason he ejected.
NutJob,
The first guy is way too masculine to be Bangkok. I’m thinking the skanky blonde is our man. You have to remember, no one truly knows if Bangkok is a lad or lass. Blondes do populate most of SoCal.
They say if you throw a rock over your back, in Southern California, you have a 50-50 chance of hitting a blonde or a Mexican.