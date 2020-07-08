We have at least three published sources for the early history of Keith Raniere:

Source 1: His published bio, formerly found on http://www.keithraniere.com. [BIO]. This was written and occasionally update in the early 2000s.

Source 2. A story published in the Albany Times Union entitled “TROY MAN HAS A LOT ON HIS MIND – IQ TEST PROVES WHAT MANY SUSPECTED: HE’S ONE IN 10 MILLION” by Irene Gardner Keeney, Staff writer. This was published on June 26, 1988. [TU 88]

This story is important for the information comes from an interview Keith Raniere gave to Keeney.

Source 3: Mr. Raniere’s sworn affidavit in 2003 in the Rick Ross lawsuit. [RossAff]

Keith Raniere was born on Aug. 26, 1960.

1961 age 1

[BIO]: “By the age of one, he [Keith Raniere] could construct full sentences and questions;

1962 age 2

[TU 1988] “By age 2, he could spell the word ‘homogenized’ from seeing it on the milk carton.

BIO: “[H]e was able to read by the age of two.

[Being able to read is not quite the same thing as being able to spell the word homogenized. It seems Keith kept on improving his history.]

1964 age 4

[TU 88] He had an understanding of … quantum physics and computers by age 4.

[Wait a minute: He was four in 1964 and he understood computers then? Computers were not available in people’s homes and they looked like this:}

1971 age 11

BIO: Mr. Raniere “was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven.”

1972 age 12

TU 88: “He was East Coast Judo champion at age 12.”

[We have already revealed that this is a bullshit claim. There is no East Coast Judo Champion. There is an east coast judo tournament – mainly for children. He competed with other children his age, and may have won a match with another child but he was not designated a champion.]

BIO: “By the age of twelve, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level; his passion and aptitude for music would inspire him to master many other musical instruments.”

TU 88: “He says he plays seven musical instruments.”

[Keith never played any concerts that anyone knows of. His skill at piano, based on available recordings, is nowhere near concert level. At least not the kind of concert where people pay to hear someone play the piano.]

BIO: “He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at the age of twelve”.

[More bullshit.]

[Ross Aff] “It was at the age of 12 I read The Second Foundation by Isaac Asimov and was inspired by the concepts on optimal human communication to start to develop the theory and practice of Rational Inquiry™.”

1973: age 13

BIO: [H]e was proficient in third-year college mathematics and was a professional computer programmer.

[Ross Aff]: “I have been a computer analyst/scientist for the past 30 years.”

{Ross Aff]: By the time I was 13 I had taken and passed the 9th, 10th and 11th grade NYS

Mathematics Regents exams and had taught myself the first two years of college Mathematics and several computer languages.

1976 age 16

[TU 88]: “By the time he was 16, the Brooklyn-born genius says he had exhausted the curriculum at his high school. He dropped out of school and entered RPI where he simultaneously earned undergraduate degrees in math, physics and biology. To do that, he had to take 60 credits in addition to the 124 credits required for a single major.

[BIO]: “Keith Raniere entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at age sixteen. From his first semester onward, he began taking Ph.D. level mathematics courses, ultimately taking most of the graduate-level physics and mathematics courses available at the time.”

1977 age 17

[Ross Aff] I entered RPI just after my 17th birthday and started to take high level (PhD) graduate courses in Mathematics. These courses are normally reserved for advanced graduate school students. To my knowledge I was the first 17 year old to take advanced 600 level mathematics courses in RPI’s then-153 year history. I continued to develop Rational Inquiry™ and formalized a new method of computer programming which I called ‘functional programming.’ It was my demonstrated ability to optimize computer programs that enabled me to obtain a position as a systems programmer/physicist for the Gamma-Pi physics group at RPI and the MIT-Bates National laboratory (MIT-yTt), MIT-y7r was examining atomic particle properties using a scattering methodology through a Quadra-pole magnet. I helped devise, construct and utilize the B-field measuring tool for this magnet. Its utilization involved measuring the B-field at millions of points within the magnet array and constructing a 3 dimensional mathematical model of the field. At this time I noted that a human could often ‘see’ a data pattern quicker than a computer. So I created a visually driven computer system to allow for ‘human intervention’ in optimal parameter selection and curve fitting. This successfully reduced our system’s search time by over 90%. I thereby refined and tested my model of how the human mind, with sense capability, compared to a computer and how the human mind, equipped with a motivationally driven projective mechanism, ‘understood’ and strategically made decisions.

[It came out as part of the government’s revelations prior to trial that Keith was anything but an exceptional student. He had a 2.26 grade point average.]

TU 88: [He] “tied with the state record for the 100 yard-dash.”

[This is claim that Keith did not put on his online bio, though numerous people heard him say it. There is, of course, no record of Keith tying or holding any record for the 100-yard dash. To one person who questioned him about his oft stated claim, he admitted that he tied the record for the 100 yard dash in an unofficial setting with Pam Cafritz, as I recall, keeping the stopwatch and verifying the truth of the sprinter’s statement.]

The wonderkind.