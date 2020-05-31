The WHO Is Enemy of Humankind and Tedros, a Thug and Stooge

The following post by Fred is not necessarily the opinion of Frank Report, and it is certainly not the opinion of Google, their subsidiary YouTube, or Facebook, Twitter or the mainstream China-supported or authoritarian-loving mainstream media. As such this post, and the site altogether may be shadow banned at any time. Still it ought to be published just in case it’s true.

By Fred

This is in response to DNA Damage, Brain Cancer: 513 Doctors and 900 Belgian Health Professionals Sound Alarm on 5G

This is far from the first appeal from European medical doctors on the issue of wireless technology and health. In 2002, over a thousand German physicians, mostly specializing in environmental medicine, signed the Freiburg Appeal. Tens of thousands of people have endorsed it since then. It was updated ten years later:

http://freiburger-appell-2012.info/media/International_Doctors_Appeal_2012_Nov.pdf

In the original appeal, medical doctors spoke of firsthand experience with their patients and how they were cured of all kinds of conditions when removed from wireless fields. And there have been other appeals, including more recent petitions about 5G. Yet no one listens: only the OFFICIAL health agencies such as WHO and the FDA are to be believed.

The FCC takes its health advice from the FDA, incidentally. Many people have tried to lobby the FCC on its radiation guidelines, the very worst in the whole world from a protective point of view. I can save them time. In the highly unlikely event that you ever do manage to get a person from the FCC in a corner where they have to answer questions, he or she will look completely innocent and say: We are just telecoms regulators, we know nothing about health, we rely entirely on expert advice from the FDA and the engineering industry. Go talk to them.

Note that these appeals come from Europe, where minds are still a little freer. There are a very few US academics who have stuck their necks out and tried to alert the public to the hazards. Perhaps the most sincere appeal was from Dr Martin Blank of Columbia University, truly one of the great figures in the field, among other things a long-term consultant to the US Office of Naval Research:

https://emsafetyalliance.org/docs/Martin-Blank-Obituary-2018.pdf

How much more authoritative and “establishment” could a scientist possibly be? He died very shortly after sending this heartfelt message to the World Health Organization:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ijs5lrebac

… a truly desperate appeal for which he never even received acknowledgment of receipt from UN Secretary General Ban ki-Moon and WHO Director General Margaret Chan.

I primed a radio journalist to tackle Dr Emilie van Deventer, head of the WHO International EMF Project, at an international conference, and ask her about this appeal from Dr Martin Blank and his colleagues and whether she had received it. Dr Van Deventer said she was “aware of it”. That was the sum total of her response. I’m quite proud of being the one person who managed to force this tiny concession out of the WHO hierarchy, that they are indeed actually “aware” of the humanity that exists outside their cozy offices in Geneva.

The journalist had to pay 300 euros to get into that industry conference, incidentally.

So — it doesn’t matter how many doctors and scientists warn the world. The WHO will simply ignore all warnings. The media just bleats: the WHO says it’s safe, so it’s safe. Case closed, carry on regardless, radiating the entire environment across the entire radio spectrum. Nothing to see here, folks.

Until today, perhaps. The only reason I’m writing this is to celebrate President Donald Trump terminating the USA’s relationship with the World Health Organization:

https://time.com/5845486/european-union-trump-world-health-organization/

According to Time Magazine, the South African health minister calls this move “unfortunate”:

“Certainly, when faced with a serious pandemic, you want all nations in the world to be particularly focused … on one common enemy,” he told reporters.

If there is one common enemy the world needs to focus on right now and blow completely out of the water once and for all, it’s the World Health Organization. I’ve been fighting this miserable bunch for decades, these completely untouchable, completely unaccountable, unbelievably cruel and callous people, who spend more money on first-class air travel for themselves than they do on HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria put together.

As I tried to point out in my comment about Dr. Tedros, the WHO is not just under China’s thumb. The UK wields huge power there as well, not least through its links with their old pal Dr. Tedros, whose soldiers they trained when he was Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister:

https://frankreport.com/2020/04/14/the-ethiopian-terrorist-in-charge-of-the-world-health-organization-dr-tedros-adhanom/

One thing I’ve long noticed, not least through their Rhodes Scholarships to scoundrels like William Jefferson Clinton, is that the Brits engage many of their best global connections through education. Rich people from all over the world send their children to Eton and other elite UK schools; it’s a sure passage to privilege. Dr Tedros was trained at UK universities and will inevitably have strong British connections.

Seriously — at a time of “pandemic” and global pandemonium, I don’t want the WHO to be under the control of some long-term political thug who is cozy with the British military.

Just so you can see what an idiot this Dr. Tedros really is, watch this video of him as Foreign Minister of Ethiopia hosting a very enterprising 14-year-old fraudster, who claimed she’d won 20 million Australian dollars and was going to invest them in Ethiopian education. The whole story was a complete fable, which didn’t stop Dr. Tedros falling for it and coaching her on what to say:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEu2AAv8fN4&feature=youtu.be

When the whole story blew up in his face, Dr. Tedros blamed the schoolgirl, although she had been flown from Australia to Ethiopia by his government:

https://www.tesfanews.net/tedros-adhanoms-20-million-lie-suffers-fatal-blow/

You can see clearly here that Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus doesn’t have the faintest clue, even as a Foreign Minister of a major nation, as to what “due diligence” means.

Now, please, tell me: what is the point of the most eminent scientific researchers and doctors in the world approaching this complete stooge, thug and moron? To beg him for some relief for humanity, when such an act would pull the plug on the telecoms sector, the richest and most powerful industry in the history of the earth? You think this thug thinks or cares for one millisecond about the millions of people who might be killed by this technology? Please.

So I really and truly admire President Donald Trump for sticking it to the WHO.

Be grateful that your tax dollars are no longer going to support this bunch of hired killers and liars. Seriously, in my long and bitter experience of this afflicted planet, the World Health Organization is by far and away the single greatest enemy of humankind I have ever encountered. The proof of this is now apparent to anyone on Earth with eyes and a nose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

