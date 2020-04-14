The Ethiopian Terrorist in Charge of the World Health Organization — Dr. Tedros Adhanom

President Trump on Tuesday said that he planned to stop United States funding of the World Health Organization while reviewing its role in what he described as “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

“Everybody knows what is going on there,” he said, blaming WHO for a “disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations.”

As recently as February, the W.H.O. had advised against imposing travel restrictions to places with outbreaks of the coronavirus, saying it was not an effective way combat its spread.

Now Fred take a look at the Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [Dr. Tedros].

By Fred

Given that we are all locked down until the World Health Organization approves a vaccination for COVID-19, or so we’re being threatened, I decided to do a background check on Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

Dr. Tedros has been accused of being “China’s man”, but on closer inspection, an extremely ugly picture emerges in which he also turns out to be very much the UK’s man, illustrating that country’s particular influence over WHO.

When I say ugly – Dr Tedros is without question a political thug of the highest order. As a senior member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) he was personally responsible for brutal repression of the Amhara people, using aid money selectively to starve them out and deny them access to basic services.

The TPLF was listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government in the 1990s, and the organization still appears on the Global Terror Database for its “unfortunate habit” of carrying out armed attacks in rural areas:

https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/Results.aspx?perpetrator=2127

The latest incident logged was in May 2018, a kidnapping.

Ethiopia is the biggest recipient of donor aid and World Bank funds in Africa. But the TPLF brazenly used this aid to punish political opponents.

According to a senior Western donor official in Addis Ababa: “Every tool at their disposal — fertilizer, loans, safety net — is being used to crush the opposition. We know this.”

https://www.hrw.org/news/2010/10/19/ethiopia-donor-aid-supports-repression

Other forms of aid denial involved the refusal of emergency healthcare by ministry of health workers — the same ministry that was at the time being led by Tedros Adhanom:

https://www.roughestimate.org/roughestimate/the-crimes-of-tedros-adhanom

It gets worse:

“In 2016, the Ethiopian government attempted to force relocate 15,000 people in the Oromia region because it wanted to requisition their land. This led to mass protests followed by mass shootings and a stampede that killed 500 people, according to Human Rights Watch. The government then embarked on another brutal crackdown, arresting 70,000 people.

“Adhanom subsequently tried to downplay the violence, falsely claiming the police weren’t armed and that the numbers weren’t as high as stated.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/was-who-director-tedros-top-member-violent-ethiopian-communist-party

The Amhara People’s Union, an activist organization based in Washington, noted that Dr. Tedros had been accused of “systematic genocidal violence and human right violations” and argued that he was a completely inappropriate choice for the WHO top job:

https://ecadforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/APU_opposes_candidacy_of_Dr_TAG.pdf?x35370

https://hnewswire.com/whos-tedros-adhanom-should-be-put-on-trial-for-crimes-against-humanity/

There are claims that 2 million Amhara people disappeared off census records over this period.

While he was health minister of Ethiopia from 2005–2012, Dr Tedros covered up three cholera epidemics in his country, endangering surrounding countries, which found that what he called “acute watery diarrhoea” turned into full-blown cholera the moment it crossed the border:

https://www.foxnews.com/world/who-chief-tedros-questionable-past-coronavirus

His ability to lie about epidemics and get away with it must surely have been one of his biggest recommendations for the job.

When I say that Dr. Tedros is a thug, he was personally involved in the kidnapping and rendition from Yemen of an Ethiopian dissident, Andargachew ‘Andy’ Tsege, who had already been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Ethiopia.

“In the evening of May 13, 2014, a delegation of Ethiopia’s tyrannical regime headed by the then Foreign Minister Adhanom flew to Sana’a. They were scheduled to have a high-level meeting the next day with Yemeni leaders, security and diplomatic officials”:

https://www.zehabesha.com/tedros-adhanom-played-a-key-role-in-kidnapping-of-prominent-dissident-by-abebe-gellaw/

“When Ethiopian migrants and domestic workers in Yemen were routinely beaten, raped, abused and deported back to Ethiopia, neither the Foreign Minister nor the Ethiopian embassy in Sana’a raised concerns. But this time, they were keen to get involved for a special operation – kidnapping and rendition. They wanted Yemen to have dissidents that enter Yemen to seek asylum or use Sana’a International Airport as a transit route, kidnapped and handed over to them, according to two credible former security operatives.”

Top of Dr .Tedros’s hit list was Andy Tsege, who was snatched at Sana’a’ airport in June 2014:

“Tedros Adhanom actually played the most important role in the kidnapping of Andargachew. He was the one who convinced the Yemenis to be part of the illegal kidnapping and rendition. He paved the way and laid the groundwork for the whole operation,” one of the sources said.

Tsege was a British subject, yet the UK showed a great reluctance to put pressure on Ethiopia to free him, with Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary refusing to answer questions about him:

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-refuses-question-on-death-row-briton-andy-tsege-10622516

The British government said it was working behind the scenes to help Tsege, while feting Dr. Tedros in public when he visited London, saying it stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with his regime:

https://www.buzzfeed.com/alanwhite/britain-stands-shoulder-to-shoulder-with-ethiopia-while-tryi

At one stage, formal British inquiries into Tsege’s whereabouts were answered by a text message from Dr. Tedros saying: “The guy is transferred”:

https://inews.co.uk/news/uk/exclusive-2-634982

Dr. Tedros added that Mr. Tsege must simply “behave well for some time and show he regretted what he had done” if he wanted to be pardoned.

This choice of words is interesting: Dr. Tedros actually told Donald Trump that “We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave,” when Trump threatened to withdraw funding from WHO:

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/04/we-will-have-many-body-bags-who-chief-responds-trumps-criticisms#

“Oh, BEHAVE.” Dr. Tedros plays at being Austin Powers.

Andy Tsege was eventually released, and told a story of solitary confinement and torture in Ethiopia’s infamous gulags.

The British connections with Dr. Tedros really stand out. For one thing, he was trained in the UK, with a master’s degree from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a PhD in community health from the University of Nottingham.

He is, incidentally, the first director-general of WHO not to be a trained medical doctor.

“As Ethiopia’s foreign minister from 2012 to 2016, Tedros had a close relationship with the British government. A freedom of information request by Declassified UK found that a senior security official, Olly Robbins, met with Dr Tedros in February 2016 in Addis Ababa to ‘deepen UK cooperation with Ethiopia’ on stopping migration from East Africa to Europe.

“Not only was the UK keen to support a repressive regime’s border guards, it also spent more than £1 million training Ethiopian soldiers. This was despite the fact that a British-Ethiopian man, Andy Tsege, was being held on death row in Ethiopia for criticizing the ruling party.

“Tsege’s family criticized Boris Johnson, then Britain’s foreign secretary, for not doing enough to raise the matter with his opposite number, Tedros. Some suspected that the UK did not want to jeopardize trade and security ties with the East African country.”

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2020-04-09-who-controls-who/

As this article recounts, Dr. Tedros’s biggest rival for the top WHO job was David Nabarro from the UK. The British government spent £101,000 to support Nabarro’s campaign:

https://www.who.int/dg/election/Nabarro_campaign_activities.pdf?ua=1

However, Nabarro has now been appointed as one of Dr Tedros’s six “special envoys” on COVID-19. Dr. Tedros also appointed Jane Ellison, a British Conservative politician who had recently served as a public health minister in the UK government, as deputy director-general.

The Ethiopian candidate received a glowing endorsement from Andrew Mitchell, Britain’s former international development secretary and Conservative MP, who claimed that Dr. Tedros had the ability to “improve the health of billions of people around the world”.

According to his Wikipedia entry, Dr. Tedros is also a member of think tanks like the Aspen Institute and the Harvard School of Public Health — this man plays politics at the very top.

So while he has been criticized for supporting China, there’s no doubt that Dr. Tedros is also playing the tunes the West wants to hear. Most of WHO’s funding comes from Western countries, as well as from Bill and Melinda Gates.

Ethiopia has been a massive recipient of Chinese aid, and all the major development projects in that country have been underwritten by China. Ethiopia has shown a genuine talent for playing the West off against China:

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/07/ethiopia-china-west-power-competition-110766

“Diplomats and observers of Ethiopia’s economy say that Beijing has grown frustrated after major investments such as the Djibouti railway line failed to generate sufficient revenues.

“China’s partial retreat has thrown into relief Ethiopia’s indebtedness to Beijing. Observers say upending that equation is perhaps the greatest motivation for Ethiopia’s opening up to the West.”

One way or another: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remains the dodgiest official ever appointed to the top post at WHO, right in the middle of the worst medical crisis ever inflicted on the world.

So I’ll just give my personal perspective and dealings with Dr Tedros. The Rockefeller Foundation and friends held a debate for the candidates for director-general of WHO in March 2017:

https://graduateinstitute.ch/sites/default/files/2019-02/DGelection_invitation_20170306_final.pdf

The debate was moderated by one Dr. Ilona Kickbusch of the Global Health Centre in Geneva. She invited queries to be submitted to the candidates.

I submitted an extremely strong query, requesting that the candidates be asked about the health impacts of wireless technology; and pointing to the singular failure of the standing Director-General of WHO Dr. Margaret Chan, to address the issue.

I also tweeted all of the candidates, asking the same question.

I received no reply from Dr Kickbusch. I received no response to my queries to the candidates, all of whom fell over themselves to talk about “transparency” and “consultation” and “being open to the public”.

In the debate, not one word was said about the dangers of electromagnetic pollution or the microwave irradiation of the global population.

I managed to tweet the lot of them, in a single message, congratulating all the candidates for passing the one essential requirement to be DG of WHO: total denial of the health risks of wireless technology. I even managed three exclamation points: “Congratulations!!! You all pass the test.”

Dr. Margaret Chan’s passing of the buck on the issue is best exemplified by her response to a complaint about the WHO International EMF Project made by Dariusz Leszczynski, former top researcher at the Finnish government radiation protection agency.

When he complained to Dr. Chan about the EMF Project’s bias towards industry, she passed the letter straight on to the people he was complaining about. He calls this “Handling an inquiry – the WHO-style”:

https://betweenrockandhardplace.wordpress.com/2015/02/15/handling-an-inquiry-the-who-style/

This is reminiscent of the “genocide fax” sent to Kofi Annan from Rwanda, when he was in charge of UN peace-keeping. When told by the UN’s force on the ground in Rwanda that an informant was showing how the Hutu government was preparing massacres, Annan’s office instructed them to hand this information over to the very people alleged to be preparing the slaughter.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rwanda-genocide-anniversary_b_4613571

Please remember that with the WHO International EMF Project [Electro Magnetic Fields] we are talking about a global genocide of two billion people, the estimate that Mr. Barrie Trower was given as to the expected toll from 5G and other wireless technology.

Now, Dr. Margaret Chan’s appointment was also controversial right from the beginning. Her predecessor, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, unexpectedly resigned after only one five-year term.

Dr. Brundtland, a medical doctor specializing in environmental medicine and a former prime minister of Norway, was a great embarrassment to WHO, because she professed to be electrosensitive and refused to allow mobile phones to be used near her.

She ascribed her sensitivity to an incident with an arcing microwave oven, caused by a ceramic plate with a metallic inlay, which she used to heat something up.

Dr. Devra Davis, a top US epidemiologist and a member of Al Gore’s Nobel Prize-winning team, with very good political connections, recounted in her book “Disconnect” some inside information from the UN that Dr Michael Repacholi, the head of the EMF Project, went to Dr. Brundtland’s superiors and suggested strongly that she was “crazy”, because of her tinfoil hat theories. She apparently felt so threatened and undermined by this, that she resigned.

https://www.emfacts.com/2012/04/former-who-head-attached-by-michael-repacholi-for-creating-fear/

Dr. Chan did not, to my knowledge, utter one single peep about wireless technology during her entire 10-year tenure. This Chinese candidate was the dream ticket for the wireless industry.

So, one final personal story. I was engaged in a particularly bitter battle with a WHO representative a few years ago, an Ethiopian woman, who just kept passing the buck to Geneva. I sent this woman a compendium of various appeals (including my own) to Geneva, from top scientific researchers, medical doctors, government agencies and journalists, as well as citizen appeals and petitions, who all testified that they were unable to get even an acknowledgement of receipt from Geneva, let alone a proper reply.

I was about to take this battle public, when I happened to read a book from our local library called “Spy Games” by Adam Brookes. It was a real cracker, largely set in Ethiopia. The protagonist has a run-in with the Ethiopian intelligence services, where he’s quite sure he’s about to be killed on the spot. It turns out they’re just playing with him.

https://crimethrillerfella.wordpress.com/2016/03/07/the-intel-adam-brookes/

But he learns a lesson: do NOT mess with the Ethiopian secret police. I don’t have the book to hand, but it describes how the Ethiopians regard themselves as the absolute elite of Africa, as they were the one African nation that was not subjected to colonial rule (apart from Italy’s brief adventures there).

For Ethiopians, there could be no other possible headquarters for the African Union than Addis Ababa. And I think some of this extreme arrogance is showing in the stance of Dr. Tedros.

I took the hint and backed off confronting this Ethiopian doctor. She’s since departed the scene, it was a good call. I actually wrote to Adam Brookes, the author of this book, commending him for a jolly good read and thanking him for his warning about the Ethiopian secret police. He was quite surprised to know that his books were circulating in the libraries.

So I am not making these accusations against Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lightly, because I know this will draw attention from one of the nastiest intelligence services in the world.

One reason I am making bold, is that we have seen a track record of African leaders implementing genocide. I’m talking specifically about Kofi Annan, and also Boutros Boutros Ghali, who was the Secretary General of the UN at the time of the Rwandan massacres.

These two were supposed to be giving an “African” profile to the world body. Now, the Rwandans had for years been trying to get arms from Egypt, with a war on Tutsis clearly on their agenda. Given the instability in Rwanda, the Egyptians had consistently refused.

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/boutros-boutros-ghalis-most-difficult-hour-how-rwandas-genocide-haunted-former-un-1544241

The person who personally facilitated the initial $5.8 million arms deal was Boutros Boutros Ghali, as a minister in Egypt in 1990. These arms sales continued for three years.

When these weapons were used to murder a million Rwandans in 1994, Boutros said: Who would have thought that “a few thousand rifles” could have changed the situation.

Kofi Annan not only got away with allowing the genocide to happen on his watch as peace-keeping chief. He was then promoted to the top job at the UN itself.

And there’s a lesson here. Dr. Tedros got his job because he proved he can cover up epidemics and GET AWAY WITH IT. This is the most crucial qualification for a top political job: you need to show that you can do the dirty work, and not have any dirt stick to you.

We can see exactly the same with Kofi Annan. And I hate to say it, but there’s a pattern here, of African leaders being used to facilitate the UN’s real filthy jobs, the genocides, the slaughters, the covering up of epidemics.

Right now, Ethiopian journalists are being arrested for filing inconvenient reports about COVID-19:

https://cpj.org/2020/04/ethiopian-journalist-yayesew-shimelis-detained-fol.php

I’m certain that Dr. Tedros would fully approve. Linking the coronavirus epidemic to 5G will probably find you in Ethiopia’s gulags chop chop, having a chat with their secret police.

To conclude: Dr. Tedros’s words to journalists were: “My short message is please quarantine politicizing COVID.”

And yet, despite the fact that Taiwan gave the WHO its very first warning about a new coronavirus from China, which the organization ignored, and despite the fact that Taiwan has contained the epidemic brilliantly, Dr. Tedros is maintaining a very firm political QUARANTINE against Taiwan, doubtless to the satisfaction of the Chinese.

If you want to watch a true slimeball at work, watch UN spokesperson Bruce Aylward pretending not to hear a question about Taiwan, and then cutting the line when it’s repeated:

https://twitter.com/studioincendo/status/1243909358133473285

If Taiwan’s warning had been heeded, many lives could have been saved; but for Dr, Tedros, political correctness and toeing the Chinese line are far more important than saving human lives.

Dr. Tedros began by speaking out strongly against travel bans:

https://edition.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-04-20/h_267d4c445f4bf4730abca05eccc62c67

Now we sit with the biggest global lockdown in history.

Talk about consistency.

All I can say is: if Donald Trump cuts all American aid to the WHO, these filthy genocide merchants, I will support him 100 percent. And I hope a few more people will be awake to “The Ethiopian terrorist in charge of the World Health Organization”:

https://www.politicalite.com/coronavirus/who-boss-exposed-the-ethiopian-terrorist-in-charge-of-the-world-health-organization/

