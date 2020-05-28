DNA Damage, Brain Cancer: 513 Doctors and 900 Belgian Health Professionals Sound Alarm on 5G 

Ed. Note: Thanks to

This is from Avaat.org and is further evidence that it is not just fringe groups that are concerned about the effects of 5G.

The following is a letter signed by 434 Belgian doctors and 900 health professionals.

See also: http://www.avaate.org/spip.php?article2845

Here is their letter:

Faced with the massive and reckless deployment of wireless technologies, we, health professionals, ask the government to enforce the precautionary principle in order to protect the population and more particularly the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. and children.

In the midst of a pandemic, while citizens are confined and society is under severe strain, Proximus started on March 31 the deployment of the future 5G in 30 municipalities around Brussels.

Even if it could be a simple coincidence, this seems indecent to us at a time when the Belgians must fight together to try to overcome the human drama that concerns us all. At the same time, consumer organizations have been quick to publish articles claiming that the technology is not dangerous.

The exposure of the population to electromagnetic radio frequency / microwave (RF / MO) radiation has been increasing over the past decades. Wireless home phones (DECT), smartphones, tablets in 3G then 4G, Wi-Fi at home, at work, in nurseries, schools, transport and public places…

And now we are witnessing the arrival of 5G or at least 4G +.

However, the safety of this exposure has never been demonstrated. On the contrary, evidence of its harmfulness is accumulating. Since 2011, moreover, electromagnetic RF / MO radiation from wireless technologies has been considered by the WHO as possibly carcinogenic (class 2B), largely because of the increased risks of gliomas and acoustic neuromas among long-term users. cell phone date.

The Precautionary Principle was in no way respected during the massive deployment of these wireless technologies.

However, when serious and possibly irreversible risks have been identified, the lack of certainty should not be used as a pretext to postpone measures to protect the environment and health.

We have reviewed the independent scientific literature and we refer, among other things, to Resolution 1815 of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Our conclusions agree with those of independent specialists, and are that the precautionary principle is currently not applied and that the protection of the health of citizens, and children in particular, is not ensured in the face of overexposure to these electromagnetic radiation. RF / MO.

The standards intended to protect the population from exposure to electromagnetic radiation RF / MO only take into account the heating of tissues (thermal effect) during an exposure of limited duration.

These standards do not take into account repeated and / or prolonged exposures, or any non-thermal biological effects which occur at values ​​significantly lower than the values ​​currently authorized. They were not designed to protect fetuses, children, adolescents, the elderly, etc.

For children, the risks may be increased due to the cumulative effects of prolonged exposure. Their brains, organs and developing and immature tissues may be more sensitive to exposure. And the rays penetrate proportionally more deeply into their organs than into those of adults since their dimensions are smaller.

The widespread deployment of wireless technologies has known health risks for several decades.

Numerous studies (studies on cells, animals, epidemiological studies) confirm the existence of non-thermal biological effects induced by exposure to electromagnetic radiation RF / MO emitted by wireless technologies. These biological effects are, for example, DNA damage (ruptures), disturbances in protein synthesis, sperm alterations, disturbances in hormone synthesis.

We know the consequences of DNA damage, including their link with the occurrence of cancer. The latest studies on rats conducted in 2018 by two different independent institutes (NTP and Ramazzini) have shown that exposure to electromagnetic RF / MO radiation increases the occurrence of tumors, especially in the brain. Following this, in March 2019, the International Agency for Research on Cancer recommended a reassessment of the classification of these radiations within 4 years.

In May 2019, the Belgian Superior Health Council recognizes, in an opinion on non-ionizing radiation, the existence of the biological effects of this radiation at non-thermal levels; their link with the development of cancers (significant and statistically significant increases in the risk of cerebral gliomas and homolateral acoustic neuromas); the link between maternal exposure to electromagnetic fields from mobile phone frequencies and the existence of behavioral and language disorders in children.

Although it takes more than 20 years for some cancers to develop, there is already an increase in glioblastomas (brain cancers) in populations in some European countries. In view of these elements, it would therefore become unseemly to dare to continue to claim that all of this represents no danger to health.

What about 5G?

The installation of 5G will require significant relaxation of standards that are already far too high.

In addition, this technology, which presents technical specificities different from technologies of previous generations, has not been the subject of preliminary health studies. Some scientists fear an increase in the occurrence of skin cancer and eye damage linked to the use of higher carrier frequencies.

In addition, the multiplication of the number of relay antennas necessary for the installation of the 5G network and the absolute hyper-connectivity in which it will precipitate society will impose a generalized and certain increase in the levels of exposure of the populations.

This is equivalent to predicting a situation where the overall health risk would be increased by a factor that cannot be determined in advance, with health consequences of which we do not know the nature and over which we would have no control.

This would also amount to a breach of the Nuremberg Code since it would ultimately be an experiment on humans without their consent, without certainty that the benefit to society is greater than the risk incurred …

As doctors, we are already deploring more and more pathologies that may be linked to environmental components such as this increasing exposure of the population to electromagnetic radiation from wireless. We also receive testimonials and we meet more and more people suffering from physical disorders potentially linked to exposure to electromagnetic radiation such as sleep disorders, tinnitus, palpitations, headaches, attention disorders and concentration, severe pain …

We ask, with reference to Resolution 1815 of May 2011 of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as in line with dozens of calls from doctors and scientists around the world, that local public representatives, regional and federal authorities take their responsibilities and the necessary measures to obtain:

• The application of the Precautionary Principle in order to protect the population, especially the youngest, children, pregnant women, the elderly,

• A moratorium on the deployment of 5G pending health impact studies,

• Raising awareness among citizens, in particular parents, adolescents and pregnant women, about the responsible and responsible use of wireless connected objects,

• The establishment of truly protective exposure standards based on the thermal and non-thermal biological effects of RF / MO electromagnetic fields and radiation,

• The creation of a vigilance center or a symptom inventory organization in connection with this exhibition.

With this carte blanche, we reach the thousands of doctors and scientists from around the world who, since 2000, have joined their voices in recurrent calls to alert populations and politicians to the dangers of wireless technologies.

Today, we are among the 434 Belgian doctors and 900 health professionals to sign the “Hippocrates Electrosmog Appeal” to ask the government to apply the precautionary principle in order to protect the population against these dangers. You will find on our website all the references relating to the information communicated above: https://www.hippocrates-electrosmog-appeal.be/

The recent news worries us all the more, but let us bet together that it can be the occasion of new awakenings and advances in the field of prevention, which must today and more than ever make the object of all our attention.

https://www.brusselstimes.com/all-news/belgium-all-news/109231/health-workers-call-for-caution-over-5g-roll-out/

https://www.lalibre.be/debats/opinions/lesions-de-l-adn-cancers-du-cerveau-414-professionnels-de-la-sante-belges-sonnent-l-alerte-sur-la-5g-5ea976577b50a67d2ee98738?fbclid=IwAR1Rs61P_hA_LshMXzhLLidbfU9VD649QI5uw7dZx9_m3mcGZCNNlBlVTqc

And here is the list of doctors – and no, they are not all homeopaths.

Signed:

