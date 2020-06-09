MK10ART – New Paintings of Sex Slaver Raniere, the Chinese Slavers and More

Here are some of MK10ART’s splendid paintings. My comments follow her comments, preceded by three astericks.

China Communist Party banned the annual vigils in Hong Kong for #tiananmenaquaremassacre.

The Tiananmen Square Massacre took place on June 4, 1989, when Chinese troops stormed through Tiananmen Square, in the center of the Chinese capital of Beijing, firing indiscriminately into the crowds and killing hundreds of pro-democracy protesters.

Learn more here https://youtu.be/mITRfyX2Jcs

Why is no one protesting the Chinese crackdown on protesting in Hong Kong?

All those protesters who admire China so much should keep in mind that in China you may not protest.

A man speaking Chinese (with a mainland Chinese accent) is captured on video throwing tear gas at the #whitehouse during #georgefloyd protests. #presidenttrump bans flights to #china.

Learn about it here https://youtu.be/OTlimlhEZTg

#watercolorpainting #watercolor

It is obvious to most thinking people that there are outside forces beyond the protesters who are seeking to destabilize our country.

Metropolitan detention center where #Nxivm leader #KeithRaniere has been living since 2018.

This medieveal style torture chamber houses about 1600 innocent people [innocent until proven guilty] and a number of people like Keith Alan Raniere, who have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing. Raniere has been there since April 2018, the time spent behind bars will go toward time served.

Raniere has no sentencing date set yet. He has exercised his right not to be sentenced by video and make a personal appearance, It is not clear what his reason for doing so is, but he may feel safer at MDC than at a hig security prison amid the general population.

His future is grim and he and his attorneys are concerned he will get a life sentence for his role in the criminal cult called Nxivm.

Shocking #Soros funded #antifa #antifascist #friendsofdemocracy #riot playbook revealed

https://youtu.be/80FuBKjSsSA

It cannot be emphasized enough: There are outside influences whose interest is in destabilizing our country and of course defeating America-first President Donald Trump.

NA Damage, Brain Cancer: 513 Doctors and 900 Belgian Health Professionals Sound Alarm on 5G

https://frankreport.com/2020/05/28/dna-damage-brain-cancer-513-doctors-and-900-belgian-health-professionals-sound-alarm-on-5g/

I know Big Tech and Google will shadow ban [or worse] people who try to draw a connection to the sudden amazing civil unrest and disease now happening in America [and elsewhere] to the recent introduction of 5G.

This should make people want to study if it is possible that there is a connection.

The British justice system is failing young girls who are sex trafficked. ( #Nxivm members were also charged with sex trafficking)

The police fail to act when the child victims are Caucasian and the perpetrators are ‘Asian’ (many Pakistani). Police are afraid of being accused of racism.

Read one victim’s story, Ellie, with pictures of the abuse she’s sustained here: http://facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=253106326035556&id=100040085706228

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/839509/Britain-towns-cities-asian-grooming-gangs-Newcastle-Rochdale-Rotherham

#justiceforellie #sextrafficking #truecrime #Britain #pakistani

How could police not be afraid to prosecute criminals of certain races? The pendulum is swinging and hard now to the left.

Q What was #AllisonMack’s role in #NXIVM?

A Well, in the beginning she was… a student who became a coach, who eventually became a proctor. She was one of the heads of Jness…. she was one of the leaders. She was the head of humanities in Albany.

Q Was that a committee?

A …yes. And then she also was the head of the company called The Source… the acting program. And then she also … involved in a company called The Knife. The Knife of Aristotle was a media analysis company.

https://frankreport.com/2020/05/25/vicente-india-was-enamored-with-unstable-allison-mack/

To me Allison Mack is a tragic figure. And I think time will be a little kinder to her, more sympathetic, as it has been to the other victims of Nxivm. Maybe there is a chance for a comeback for her too.

This is a very stunning and excellent portrait of Mack.

#Nxivm #KeithRaniere is/was obsessed with Buddhism. He had his backers #ClareBronfman and #SaraBronfman pay millions to have the Dalai Lama visit.



He claimed that #GinaHutchinson was a Buddhist goddess and her body was found on the grounds of a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in upstate NY in 2002.



Read more at Frankreport.com

At last report, Edgar Boone is the leader of Nxivm in Mexico, although he is using various aliases to disguise the odious Nxivm name. He is the man that ruined the lives of so many Mexicans. He was the pioneer of all Mexican recruits. He has suffered no punishment for his crimes against humanity, against his country, and to this day he reportedly continues to recruit.” -Virgin Cami’ Reportedly Still Under Control of Boone Brothers and Jack Levy Read about https://frankreport.com/2020/05/15/virgin-cami-reportedly-still-under-the-control-of-the-boone-brothers-and-jack-levy/

The wonderful sketch of Keith as a woman [or as some say a feminized long hair rock star] came from a photo someone graciously provided Frank Report.

Raniere Sentencing Delayed – Again “It’s hard to fathom exactly why Raniere wants to postpone the inevitable.

Maybe he’s hoping that Judge Garaufis will be felled by COVID-19 – and he’ll end up getting a new trial.” https://frankreport.com/2020/05/14/raniere-sentencing-delayed-again/

His justice is not really being delayed since he is in prison now, – at MDC. The despicable one is not going anywhere near freedom for years to come. It is entirely possible he will never see freedom again for this life.

It may not be so unjust since he stole the freedom of so many people. He may have even killed a few of them.

