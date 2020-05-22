The Emperor’s New Virus: COVID-5G: Could the 5G Be Making the COVID-19 More Virulent?

This is Part 3, the final part of the series the Emperor’s New Virus Covid-5G

EMFs and Cytokines

In the previously mentioned Aljazeera article, 20 it is stated that a study published in the medical journal, The Lancet, on January 24th, found

what it called a “cytokine storm” in infected patients who were severely ill. The condition is a severe immune reaction in which the body produces immune cells and proteins that can destroy other organs. 20

Hence, it should be noted here that there are, in fact, numerous research studies showing an EMF effect on cytokines: A PubMed search, for example, produced 119 search results. [xii]

In one of these studies, entitled “Effect of long-term occupational exposure to extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields on proinflammatory cytokine and hematological parameters,” (Aug. 2019) it was concluded that

Long-term exposure to ELF-EMFs probably affects immune responses, by stimulating the production of proinflammatory cytokines, and increasing some hematological parameters. [xiii]

Suffice it to say, EMFs do have an impact on the immune system, and in ways demonstrated here, impacts that could very well explain some of the phenomena we are seeing with COVID-19.

EMFs and Oxygen Transport

With the 5G rollout, numerous symptoms have been documented, [7-14] one of which has been “breathlessness,” [xiv] and this also has been a major factor with COVID-19, [xv] [xvi] the inability to breath. Even the pro-5G technology blog, 5G Technology World, acknowledges these symptoms:

According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), 5G cell tower microwave radiation exposure has been linked to an array of symptoms from head, heart, and muscle issues; sleep complications like insomnia and fatigue; and breathing difficulties, to high-pitched ringing in ears, memory impairment, dizziness, and erratic mood swings. This is in addition to previous studies linking microwave radiation exposure to illnesses like cancer, heart disease, neurological dysfunction, even immune system suppression and cataracts. 166

EMFs have been shown in numerous studies to cause red blood cells to form what is known as the rouleaux formation, where the red blood cells become polarized and then clump together sometimes like magnets. This alters the ability of the red blood cells to transport oxygen to and carbon dioxide away from the cells leading to symptoms of breathlessness and hypoxia (i.e. the inability to breathe).

In one study, conducted by the Westin-Price Foundation, [xvii] titled “Does Short-term Exposure to Cell Phone Radiation Affect the Blood?” (Jan. 15, 2015), blood samples were taken from 10 subjects (“two males and eight females ranging from twenty-seven to seventy-five years of age, with a mean age of 53.3 years”) (1) before smartphone exposure (baseline condition), (2) after exposure to a smartphone in receiving mode, placed in a backpack the subject wore for 45 minutes (carrying condition), and (3) after talking on, texting, and using the phone for a total of 45 minutes (active-use condition).

75-Year-Old Female Subject

Baseline Condition Carrying Condition Active-use Condition

55-Year-Old Male Subject

Baseline Condition Carrying Condition Active-use Condition

According to the conclusions and discussion of the study,

Results show substantial changes in the blood from short-term cell phone radiation exposure in nine out of ten human subjects. RBC aggregation and stickiness were mainly observed following 45 minutes of exposure to a smart phone in receiving mode worn by subjects in a backpack. By contrast, RBC morphological (shape) changes including the formation of echinocytes (spiky cells) were dominant after subjects actively used the phone for an additional 45 minutes. It appears that RBC stickiness with clumping is the first stage of the cell phone radiation effect. Subsequently, the RBC aggregates tend to break apart, and then cell shape changes occur, in which echinocytes and other misshapen cells are observed. 169

Dr. Magda Havas, Ph.D., Professor Emerita at Trent University, has a YouTube video entitled “Live Blood Analysis and Electrosmog” explaining the process. [i]

Furthermore, in a peer-reviewed scientific paper appearing Reviews on Environmental Health titled “Radiation from wireless technology affects the blood, the heart, and the autonomic nervous system,” [i] (2013) Dr. Havas writes in the section titled “Electrosmog affects the blood” that

Changes in the size, shape, and clumping of these erythrocytes can indicate impaired health. Figure 4 shows live blood (blood without any chemicals added to it) in an electromagnetically clean environment (A) and the blood from the same person spoke on a cordless phone for 10 min (B) and after using a wired computer for 70 min (C). The erythrocytes are sticking together and resemble a stack of coins. This is known as Rouleau formation and indicates unhealthy blood….

In the first of a series of videos, appearing on YouTube, March 31, 2020, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell — an emergency medicine physician in Brooklyn, New York — is pleading for help in understanding the strange phenomena he is seeing:

This is Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, ER and critical-care doctor from New York City. Nine days ago, I opened an intensive-care unit to care for the sickest COVID-positive patients in the City. In these nine days, I have seen things I have never seen before. In treating these patients, I have witnessed medical phenomenon that just don’t make sense in the context of treating a disease that is supposed to be a viral pneumonia. Nine days ago, I presumed I was opening an intensive-care unit to treat patients with a virus-causing A pneumonia that was ravaging lungs across the world starting out as something mild: a cough, a sore throat, and progressively increasing in severity until ultimately ending in something called acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS. This is the paradigm that every hospital in the country is working under. This is the disease, ARDS, that every hospital is preparing to treat. And this is the disease, ARDS, for which in the next two to six weeks, one hundred thousand Americans might be put on a ventilator. And yet, everything I have seen in the last nine days, all the things that just don’t make sense, the patients I am seeing in front of me, the lungs I am trying to improve, have led me to believe that COVID-19 is not this disease. And that we are operating under a medical paradigm that is untrue. In short, I believe we are treating the wrong disease, and I fear that this misguided treatment will lead to a tremendous amount of harm, to a great number of people in a very short time. As New York City seems to be about ten days ahead of the country, I feel compelled to get this information out. COVID-19 lung disease, as far as I can see, is not a pneumonia, and should not be treated as one. Rather it appears as if some kind of viral, it appears as some kind of viral-induced disease most resembling high-altitude sickness. It is as if tens of thousands of my fellow New Yorkers are on a plane at 30,000 feet and the cabin pressure is slowly being let out. These patients are slowly being starved of oxygen. I have seen patients dependent on oxygen, take off their oxygen and quickly progress to a state of anxiety and emotional distress and eventually get blue in the face and while they look like patients absolutely on the brink of death, they do not look like patients dying of pneumonia. I have never been a mountain climber and I do not know the conditions at base camp below the highest peaks in the world. But I suspect the patients I am seeing in front of me, look most like as if a person was dropped off on the top of Mt. Everest without time to acclimate. I don’t know the final answer to this disease, but I am quite sure that a ventilator is not it.

It seems to me that the seriousness of cases we are seeing in New York City is similar to the seriousness of the cases we saw with people in Wuhan, with people especially being unable to breath. And I suspect that the reason for this is that the fact that New York City is also blanketed with 5G antennas and 5G radiation [i] [ii] [iii] is seriously disabling the red blood cells’ ability to transport oxygen much more severely than we saw with the previous generations of wireless technologies. Furthermore, a number of years ago, a scientist and researcher by the name of George Sajin conducted research showing that the amount of electromagnetic radiation equivalent to less than what you would get from a cell phone would cause red blood cells to leak hemoglobin.[iv] Now, why is this important? Well, first of all, the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — which are related compounds and synthetic forms of the natural quinine from cinchona trees — are now being touted as an effective treatment (along with Azithromycin) against COVID-19 because it is believed that they hinder the virus’s capacity to dissolve and metabolize hemoglobin. Now, given that George Sajin’s research holds any truth, and there is “scientific evidence” that suggests it does, how much damage — regarding its capacity to cause hemoglobin to leak from red blood cells — do you think is being done by this 5G rollout with these 5G antennas blasting 5G radiation from practically every streetlight in Wuhan and New York City not to mention increasingly the rest of the world? In an article appearing in The Jewish Press, titled “Scientists Study Coronavirus Attack on Hemoglobin, Iron, & Test New Treatments with Old Standbys,” [v] it is stated

Scientists are paying close attention to the way COVID-19 attacks the hemoglobin in the red blood cells of those who become ill with the novel coronavirus. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen through the arteries. Iron in the hemoglobin, binds to the oxygen and facilitates its transport from the lungs via the arteries to all the cells throughout the body. When the body detects too much iron, the body’s cells release a protein called ferritin to absorb the excess iron to prevent iron overload. Iron not in the hemoglobin is normally stored for later use in the cells, in the ferritin protein. High levels of ferritin can indicate excess levels of iron in the body. Researchers are desperately trying to discover why COVID-19 patients have shortness of breath, as well as show low blood-oxygen levels (hypoxemia), reaching dangerous levels (hypoxia) in the more severe form of the illness. Until now, this has been primarily attributed to the virus attacking the lungs, preventing the lungs from transferring oxygen to the blood. Oxygen levels in the blood can be easily detected using a fingertip pulse oximeter. In several studies, scientists have found high levels of ferritin in the blood of patients suffering with severe COVID-19. In a study published by The Lancet, researchers found extremely high levels of ferritin in the blood levels of patients of who died of the disease. The study, a retrospective review of the records of patients in Wuhan, China, examined the chemistry of blood levels drawn upon admission of 191 COVID-19-positive patients of whom 54 did not survive. A second study that also reviewed records from patients in China found the majority of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 showed “markedly increased” levels of ferritin as well.

Well, if the 5G radiation is causing the red blood cells to leak hemoglobin, as George Sajin’s research has shown, then this would not only very well explain the high levels of ferritin they are finding in the blood of COVID-10 positive patients, but also one of the reasons why these patients are having such a difficult time breathing.

Could the 5G Be Making the COVID-19 More Virulent?

Smaller Life Forms Seemingly More Sensitive to Wireless

When we look at the following video, it becomes apparent that smaller life forms like insects are indeed more sensitive to this wireless radiation, with this clear example coming only from radar:

This picture shows some aphids on the leaf of an orange tree. Shortly after radar was installed at a nearby airport a number of years ago, I noticed that every few seconds, all the aphids would tense up in unison and do sort of a little dance, as you see in the picture. Upon further investigation, I found that the interval of time in between the activity of each dance, coincided exactly with the rotation of the radar rotor device at the airport, which was a distance of approximately fourteen miles.

In the following video, Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt talks about an experiment where mold exposed to EMFs proliferated:

Now I am going to make the link to the electromagnetic fields. An acquaintant physician in Switzerland who is a main mold researcher in Europe made a beautiful experiment. He grew mold cultures under a Faraday cage simply like a silver coat, it looks like a mosquito net, that is made out of silver-coated cloth. [It had] been draped over the mold culture. And he measured how much mycotoxins, how much toxins, are these molds producing on a daily basis. Very easy to do. Then he lifted the mosquito net and exposed the mold culture to the ambient electromagnetic radiation in his laboratory, which was caused by the lights that were on, by the computer in the corner, and especially, and he found out later, the ambient cell phone radiation, from the nearby cell phone tower that was broadcasting cell phone radiation. He found out that the production of biotoxins in this culture went up more than 600 times. Not only that the mold suddenly put out significantly more mycotoxins to protect themselves, but also much more virulent, much more vicious, more poisonous mycotoxins. And I took that experiment as was for me a big lightbulb went on….

A Mechanism of Action: EMFs, VGCCs, C2+, and Viruses — A Recipe for a Disaster

So… what if the same kind of thing is happening with the 5G radiation and the COVID-19?

Pall’s paper, “Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects” [i] (2013) — which reviews the research literature on EMFs and voltage gated calcium channels (VGCCs) — clearly shows that EMFs do in fact open VGCCs, allowing calcium (C2+) to pour into the cell. And a recent review paper by Chen, Cao & Zhong, “Host Calcium Channels and Pumps in Viral Infections,” [ii] (Dec. 2019) clearly shows that viruses need calcium to proliferate:

Ca 2+is essential for virus entry, viral gene replication, virion maturation, and release. The alteration of host cells Ca 2+ homeostasis is one of the strategies that viruses use to modulate host cells signal transduction mechanisms in their favor. Host calcium-permeable channels and pumps (including voltage-gated calcium channels, store-operated channels, receptor-operated channels, transient receptor potential ion channels, and Ca 2+ -ATPase) mediate Ca 2+ across the plasma membrane or subcellular organelles, modulating intracellular free Ca 2+ . Therefore, these Ca 2+ channels or pumps present important aspects of viral pathogenesis and virus–host interaction. It has been reported that viruses hijack host calcium channels or pumps, disturbing the cellular homeostatic balance of Ca 2+ . Such a disturbance beneﬁts virus lifecycles while inducing host cells’ morbidity. Evidence has emerged that pharmacologically targeting the calcium channel or calcium release from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) can obstruct virus lifecycles. Impeding virus-induced abnormal intracellular Ca2+ homeostasis is becoming a useful strategy in the development of potent antiviral drugs. In this present review, the recent identiﬁed cellular calcium channels and pumps as targets for virus attack are emphasized. 181

So here we have our main mechanism of action: EMFs trigger the opening of VGCCs allowing the entry of calcium into the cell. The coronavirus, like any other virus, needs calcium to proliferate, plain and simple. It sounds to me like a recipe for a disaster. Hence, could the 5G frequencies very well be turning a normally relatively benign virus into a monster? That very well may be what is exactly happening here if we are willing to keep an open mind and consider all the evidence and facts being presented here.

Pall (2020) further states in “Massive Predicted Effects of 5G,” the following:

The question that is being raised here is not whether 5G is responsible for the virus, but rather whether 5G radiation, acting via VGCC activation may be exacerbating the viral replication or the spread or lethality of the disease. 163

He further backtracks on the history of 5G in Wuhan to give us some perspective.

Let’s backtrack and look at the recent history of 5G in Wuhan in order to get some perspective on those questions. An Asia Times article, dated Feb.12, 2019 (https://www.asiatimes.com/2019/02/article/china-to-launch-first-5g-smart-highway) stated that there were 31 different 5G base stations (that is antennae) in Wuhan at the end of 2018. There were plans developed later such that approximately 10,000 5G antennae would be in place at the end of 2019, with most of those being on 5G LED smart street lamps. The first such smart street lamp was put in place on May 14, 2019 (www.china.org.cn/china/2019-05/14/content_74783676.htm), but large numbers only started being put in place in October, 2019, such that there was a furious pace of such placement in the last 2 ½ months of 2019. These findings show that the rapid pace of the coronavirus epidemic developed at least roughly as the number of 5G antennae became extraordinarily high. So we have this finding that China’s 1st 5G smart city and smart highway is the epicenter of this epidemic and this finding that the epidemic only became rapidly more severe as the numbers of 5G antennae skyrocketed. 163

He then looks at a number of studies which show evidence of an exacerbation of viral replication:

Are these findings coincidental or does 5G have some causal role in exacerbating the coronavirus epidemic? In order to answer that question, we need to determine whether the downstream effects of VGCC activation exacerbate the viral replication, the effects of viral infection, especially those that have roles in the spread of the virus and also the mechanism by which this coronavirus causes death. Accordingly, the replication of the viral RNA is stimulated by oxidative stress: J Mol Biol. 2008 Nov 28;383(5):1081-96. Variable oligomerization modes in coronavirus non-structural protein 9. Ponnusamy R, Moll R, Weimar T, Mesters JR, Hilgenfeld R. Other aspects of viral replication including those involved in the spread of the virus are stimulated by increased intracellular calcium [Ca2+]i, oxidative stress, NF-kappaB elevation, inflammation and apoptosis, each of which are increased following EMF exposure. The first citation below shows an important role of VGCC activation in stimulating coronavirus infection.

Virology. 2020 Jan 2;539:38-48. Porcine deltacoronavirus (PDCoV) modulates calcium influx to favor viral replication. Bai D, et al.

J Virol. 2011 May;85(9):4234-45. Distinct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-induced acute lung injury pathways in two different nonhuman primate species. Smits SL, et al.

Cell Calcium. 2018 Nov;75:30-41. NAADP-dependent Ca2+ signaling regulates Middle East respiratory syndrome-coronavirus pseudovirus translocation through the endolysosomal system. Gunaratne GS, et al.

J Virol. 2011 May;85(9):4234-45. Distinct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-induced acute lung injury pathways in two different nonhuman primate species. Smits SL, et al.

Proteome Sci. 2011 Mar 8;9:11. Proteomic analysis of chicken embryonic trachea and kidney tissues after infection in ovo by avian infectious bronchitis coronavirus. Cao Z, et al.

Res Vet Sci. 2015 Jun;100:12-7. Serum biomarkers of oxidative stress in cats with feline infectious peritonitis. Tecles F, et al.

J Infect Dis. 2008 Mar 15;197(6):812-6. Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency enhances human coronavirus infection. Wu YH et al.

J Virol. 1998 Jun;72(6):4918-24. Transmissible gastroenteritis coronavirus induces programmed cell death in infected cells through a caspase-dependent pathway. Eleouet JF, et al.

5G Is Much More Powerful and Dangerous Than Its Predecessors

The 5G rollout — either the trialing stage or implementation stage — has already started in most major developed countries of the world, with majority of the rest seemingly preparing for its debut. The European Commission has asked EU member countries to start trialing 5G in at least one city making it 5G ready by 2020 under its “5G Action Plan for a Digital Single Market.” While Italy and other countries had embraced the idea, Belgium was initially reluctant — though seems to be now toeing the line — due to the higher radiation levels that the 5G would bring, which was way above what its radiation standards permitted. Switzerland started with both trials and implementation placing 2000 5G towers, and there was talk about a halt to further rollout, due to health effects, but seems to now be going ahead with the rollout. Other countries seemingly just lowered their standards probably because they could not resist the next best thing to Ben & Jerry’s™ Chunky Monkey Ice Cream™. And the USA and China have apparently been in a 5G race to blanket their countries in this 5G radiation (and most likely inadvertently feeding the COVID-19), with the USA now seemingly winning on both those fronts.

5G Frequencies

5G has been divided into low, mid, and high bandwidths. The low-to-mid-bandwidth frequencies “are contiguous and range from 600 MHz to 6 GHz,” [iii] and have been used for 1G-4G for the past forty years. On the other hand, the higher-frequency millimeter wave bandwidths are new frequencies starting at approximately 24 GHz (in the US anyway), and have not been used for commercial cell phone service in in the USA until recently with the advent of these commercial 5G services.

Chinese 5G Frequencies

In China, the initial focus has been on the mid-bandwidth:

China Mobile, the country’s largest operator, has been approved to use spectrum in the 2.515 GHz to 2.675 GHz and the 4.8 GHz to 4.9 GHz ranges for its nationwide 5G trials. The 2.5 GHz spectrum will include frequencies to be re-farmed from China Mobile’s existing TD-LTE spectrum. China Telecom was allowed to use the 3.4 GHz to 3.5 GHz frequency range to carry out 5G trials in mainland China. Under the agreement with the Chinese government, China Telecom will return its 2.635 GHz to 2.655 GHz spectrum over the same timeframe. China Unicom said it has been approved to use the 3.5 GHz to 3.6 GHz frequency band for a nationwide 5G trial rollout until June 2020. The telco said that it will gradually cease to use the frequency in the 2.555 GHz to 2.575 GHz range that it had been using for 5G trials and progressively return it to the MIIT. On the millimeter wave front, government regulators have identified candidate bands– 24.75–27.5 GHz and 37– 42.5 GHz, although allocation plans haven’t been crystalized.

Hence, for the most part, at present, most 5G is now in the low to mid bandwidth range, with limited high millimeter wave coverage, though that will probably change as the technology develops and is implemented. Also, 5G technology is being implemented alongside with and piggybacking on already-in-place 4G technology. The 5G technology brings with it both larger macro-base stations and smaller micro-base stations installed between the larger macro-base stations.

Higher RF (Radiofrequency) Levels Being Measured

And because these micro-base stations are often closer to people’s homes in residential areas, according to Building Biology Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist (EMRS), Oram Miller,

we are now measuring higher RF levels in client’s homes, especially in second story bedrooms, up to tens to hundreds of thousands of microWatts/meter squared (uW/m2) from these new antennas,

whereas,

the building biology profession and EMF experts around the world say 10 micro-Watts per meter squared or less is safe for sleeping areas (actually, 0.1 uW/m2 is our “No Anomaly” level for sleeping areas). 182

Furthermore, as we have gone up the spectrum from 1G to 5G, with each new generation there has been increased modulation, and increased modulation means increased biological effects and biological harm for all life on this planet. 5G is no exception. Oram Miller goes onto further explain

All of these advanced technologies push more cell signals into the same airspace at faster speeds with far more modulation than current 4G cell technologies. 182

And…

This modulation of cell signals transmitted in the low and mid bands from new 5G and 4G LTE-Advanced small cell radios and antennas popping up everywhere probably accounts for the majority of people living near these antennas who report the onset of health symptoms not experienced previously. 182

Massive Deleterious Effects Predicted for All Life Forms

Pall (2018) has warned that the rollout of 5G will have massive deleterious effects on the world’s population, not to mention all life forms. He believes that 5G will be much more dangerous for the following reasons:

The extraordinary high numbers of antennae that are planned. The very high energy outputs which will be used to ensure penetration. The extraordinary high pulsation levels. The apparent high-level interactions of the 5G frequency on charged groups presumably including the voltage sensor charged groups.

In an earlier version of his paper of his titled “Massive Predicted Effects of 5G” (Dec. 17, 2019), Pall states that “given the high pulsation level for 5G radiation, even short exposures may well produce severe biological effects,” not to mention the power densities of up to 30 times higher than previous systems of 1G to 4G and with penetration being enhanced even further via the magnetic component. He is predicting that with the full-fledged turning on of 5G (versus just its trial phase, where there is little communication yet happening with the 5G), that we will be seeing (1) decreased human reproduction, (2) lowered collective brain function, (3) very early-onset Alzheimer’s, (4) increased autism and ADHD, (5) deterioration of the human gene pool, and (6) massive increases in cardiac arrests.

Following the rollout of 5G, he has tracked numerous signs of its biological effects. For example, he has outlined increases in neuropsychiatric effects, cardiac effects, and electromagnetic hypersensitivity, taken from Swiss online articles, as what we are already starting to see with the advent of this technology:

Increases in insomnia, tinnitus, headaches, inability to concentrate, and fatigue.

Increases in electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS).

Increases in cardiac arrhythmias.

He reports that while these effects had been reported before with occupational exposure studies and smart meter studies, “the effects appear to be much more severe following [the rollout of] 5G” with “even more severe apparent [yet to be published] 5G neuropsychiatric effects [appearing] in Southern California,” with their own recent massive rollout of 5G.

Furthermore, he states that “we have every reason to believe that any full-fledged 5G system, communicating with the ‘internet of things,’ will produce still vastly greater effects than any of these initial findings.” This might very well be what we are seeing in the city of Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, in China — which has already implemented this technology along with the 5G — with extraordinary high rates of the COVID-19, and who knows what other increases in health effects (e.g. increases in heart problems, blindness, electromagnetic hypersensitivity, etc.) there have been that have not been made public.

He goes onto further outline — in correlating the rollout of 5G with a number of phenomena, and explanatory research to back up what he is saying — UK 5G ambulance service suicides, cases of panic in cattle in the Netherlands, and bizarre, aggressive behavior in cattle and sheep in Germany, birth defects in Germany and France, and hundreds of birds dropping from the sky due to sudden cardiac arrest during three days of 5G testing in a park near Rotterdam, and the list goes on and on to also include insect death and increases in fires in South Korea.

Pall (2016), in his paper, “Microwave frequency electromagnetic fields (EMFs) produce widespread neuropsychiatric effects including depression,” [i] includes the following neuropsychiatric symptoms with overexposure to wireless signals:

sleep disturbance/insomnia, headache, depression/depressive symptoms, fatigue/tiredness, dysesthesia, concentration/attention dysfunction, memory changes, dizziness, irritability, loss of appetite/body weight, restlessness/anxiety, nausea, skin burning/tingling/dermographism and EEG changes. 196

Furthermore, in his online book, 5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them, [ii] he further predicts increases in these neuropsychiatric effects, as well as, for example, increases in four different kinds of blindness, kidney dysfunction, miscarriages, birth defects, and autism.

I am very concerned that 5G may produce effects like those we already see produced from lower frequency EMFs but are much more severe. I am also concerned that we will also see responses that are qualitatively different. Let me give you three possible examples of the latter type and one quantitative example. Each of the four types of blindness, have downstream effects of VGCC activation as causal factors: cataracts, detached retinas, glaucoma and macular degeneration [emphasis added]. The aqueous and vitreous humors in the eye may be an ideal environment for the regeneration of the electrical fields within the eye. We may, therefore have a gigantic epidemic of each of the four types of blindness [emphasis added]. Another concern focuses on kidney dysfunction [emphasis added], which was shown in Chapter 5 to be impacted by EMFs. The kidneys have much fluid, both blood and also what will become urine, which may allow efficient the regeneration of electrical fields. Such regeneration may be expected to impact both the glomerular filtration and also the reabsorption, both essential to kidney function. Does this mean that 5G will produce very large increases in kidney failure? The only way to find out is to do biological safety testing of genuine 5G radiation. Let me give you a third example. Fetuses and very young babies have much more water in their bodies than do 81 adults. Therefore, they may be a special risk for impacts of 5G, because of great increases in the regeneration of the electrical fields. Here one can think of all kinds of possibilities. Let me suggest two. We may have a gigantic (sorry about using that word again) epidemic of spontaneous abortion due the teratogenic effects. Another possibility is that instead of autism being one birth in 38, however horrendous that is, it could be one out of two, or even a majority of births [emphasis added]. I don’t know that these will happen, but these are the kinds of risks we are taking and there are many others one can think of. Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world. (2018, pp. 80-81) 197

Anecdotal Evidence Coming from China

On a personal level, as someone who had been living and working in the very high-tech city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province of China, I have also had the opportunity to see an increasing amount of anecdotal evidence coming out of that area with regards to health effects with the recent trialing and implementation of 5G there to support what Martin Pall is saying here — and as Blake Levitt has stated, “Eventually the adage that the ‘plural of anecdote is data’ will come to pass.” And all this has coincided with the trialing and implementation of the 5G technology in that area. For example, it is stated in the online article, “Major International 5g Trials and Pilots” [iii] that “the most advanced countries in terms of 5G trials and pilot tests are the USA, China, Japan and South Korea,” and that

In October 2017, the Chinese government kicked off the 3rd phase of 5G technology research and development tests. This phase aims to get pre-commercial products ready for when the first version of 5G standard comes out in June 2019. Time has accelerated significantly in 2018 and China Mobile brought forward its scheduled 5G launch by one year and finally plans to offer 5G services by year-end 2019 (pre-commercial launch in the course of 2019). 198

Accordingly, China Mobile started large-scale trials in Hangzhou in the 3rd quarter of 2018 with China Unicom trialing it in labs with “application experiments and large-scale trials… scheduled” into 2019.

In Hangzhou, I have a former colleague, in her early 30s who started to suffer recently from kidney disfunction, another former colleague’s father couldn’t sleep and was having severe psychiatric episodes and was given anti-anxiety medication (benzodiazepine). Another colleague’s mother, who lives in the city of Wenzhou, where they have implemented both 5G and the IoT, and is about 50 years old, had suddenly gone blind in both eyes and has had multiple operations. And finally, I have an acquaintance, who shortly after her move to a smaller city in Zhejiang Province (where they have also implemented 5G), and having never experienced anything like this before, suddenly started experiencing breathlessness, not to mention both anxiety attacks and depression. She was referred to a psychiatrist and given anti-anxiety medication (benzodiazepine) and has taken off from work. Upon investigation, we discovered that both her residence and place of work are located in the city’s new 5G hotspots and that they had been trialing the 5G when she started to experience these neuropsychiatric effects. And here we have all these people experiencing adverse health effects, but neither they nor their doctors are connecting these symptoms (not to mention the dots) with the rollout of 5G — in other words, out of sight, out of mind. So… these are just a few examples from people I know, which I suspect is probably just the tip of the iceberg. And while correlation does not necessarily mean causation, when you have multiple instances of correlation combined with the evidence of biological causation, the argument then does indeed become that much more plausible.

Captured Agencies and the Hijacking of the Science

And you might ask yourself, “Why haven’t I heard about this problem?” or you might tell yourself that “Certainly the authorities have our best interests at heart when they make these kinds of decisions.” Well, in a recent book review [iv] of the book Triumph of Doubt (by David Michaels, 2020), Kathleen Rest, Executive Director, Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), (February 14, 2020) outlines how deception is used to manufacture doubt and uncertainty in many industries’ public relations playbooks:

Attack the science. There are lots of tools in this toolbox: commission new “scientific” studies to reanalyze existing data with methodologies biased toward predetermined results; review the literature and risk assessments to question the weight of the evidence; publish these reviews and re-analyses in selected scientific journals; shop for and hire so-called “independent” experts to question the science; provide tasty and contrarian soundbites for the media and public consumption; and more.

There are lots of tools in this toolbox: commission new “scientific” studies to reanalyze existing data with methodologies biased toward predetermined results; review the literature and risk assessments to question the weight of the evidence; publish these reviews and re-analyses in selected scientific journals; shop for and hire so-called “independent” experts to question the science; provide tasty and contrarian soundbites for the media and public consumption; and more. Create and deploy front groups with innocuous-sounding names to undermine science, influence public opinion, and gain access to policy makers while maintaining the illusion of independence.

with innocuous-sounding names to undermine science, influence public opinion, and gain access to policy makers while maintaining the illusion of independence. Harass and intimidate independent scientists whose research demonstrates or suggests harm. Or alternatively, curry favor with academic institutions and scientists by providing some form of financial support while also varnishing their public interest image.

whose research demonstrates or suggests harm. Or alternatively, curry favor with academic institutions and scientists by providing some form of financial support while also varnishing their public interest image. Overwhelm regulatory agencies with comments on proposed regulations.

with comments on proposed regulations. Use their outsized money, power, and accessto influence actions/inactions of elected policymakers and agency officials. (Oh, and there’s also that well-oiled revolving door. Just take a look at how many agency leaders and decision-makers in the Trump administration come straight from the very industries they are now supposed to regulate.) 199

Another tactic that I have noticed is that these people seem to use is to get their plants on a discussion list to make some completely off-the-wall statements so that they can then get the media to cover this so as to try to make everyone involved look like a bunch of complete lunatics, which an unsuspecting public is quick to consume and believe. This is something seemingly happening right now with this issue.

Certainly, how Western governments and corporations manipulate public opinion is different than how it might be done in China, since in the latter case, there is strict government control (e.g. Internet firewall) over what is permitted and not permitted to be accessed via the Internet, etc. Hence, they may not really have had to use the above playbook and this may very well be the reason they have been able to move so quickly to implement this technology in their country. But at what cost?

“Everything must be taken into account. If the fact will not fit the theory — let the theory go…. Real evidence is usually vague and unsatisfactory. It has to be examined — sifted.” — Agatha Christie

As Agatha Christie says, “Everything must be taken into account.” Ignoring — especially willfully ignoring — any very possible causal factors — especially 5G electromagnetic fields in this case — in my humble opinion, is just not good science, if you can call that science at all. It is like not knowing why your car won’t start, ignoring the fact that there is no gas in it, and taking the engine completely apart piece by piece until you find the answer. The media reports — with clearly an aim to influence public opinion — circulating about this blindly stating that “5G Has Nothing to Do with the Coronavirus,” is just bad reporting, if not just outright “fake news.”

According to Pall,

The failure of the “safety guidelines” to predict biological effects and therefore safety means that these are not safety guidelines. Consequently, any claims of safety made by the multi-trillion euro-telecommunications industry based on these “safety guidelines” are simply fraudulent. These failures of the “safety guidelines” must be considered in terms of the principle that is at the core of the scientific method. That principle is that when we have a scientific theory and we test predictions of that theory and the theory predictions are shown to be false, then we must throw the theory out. It follows that when we have eight highly repeated findings each of which show that the “safety guidelines” do not predict biological effects and do not, therefore, predict safety, it is a scientific requirement that the “safety guidelines” be thrown out. The failure of ICNIRP, the European Commission and various regulatory agencies to throw out the “safety guidelines” clearly shows that their actions are both unscientific and anti-scientific. 180 “You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant.” — Harlan Ellison

And anyone who would like some insight into how — what is perceived as the sacred cow of international health organizations — the W.H.O. has been unduly influenced by industry, they need look no further than Swedish oncologist and professor, Dr. Lennart Hardell’s paper, “World Health Organization, radiofrequency radiation and health – a hard nut to crack (Review).” [i]

In an article published on the Global Research website, (originally published by Microwave News), on Dec. 30th, 2019, titled “Open Season on Critics of 5G Cell Phone Technology: Media Censorship And Smear Campaigns against Prominent Scientists and Physicians,” [ii] it is stated

Last May, the New York Times tried to take down David Carpenter, a public health physician and the country’s most prominent 5G critic. Veteran science writer William Broad painted Carpenter as a willing tool of a disinformation campaign promoted by RT America, a TV network which he described as “the cat’s paw of Russian president, Vladimir Putin.” The page-one story ran under the headline, “Your 5G Phone Won’t Hurt You But Russia Wants You To Think Otherwise.” Two months later, on July 16, Broad was back for another hit on Carpenter. This time, he was given most of the front page of the Times’ Tuesday science section, to portray Carpenter as a fringe player working “hard to revise established science.” Much of what Broad wrote was fiction. (See “A Fact-Free Hit on a 5G Critic.”) Now Scientific American has ambushed Joel Moskowitz, one of the few other academics willing to state the obvious: No one knows whether 5G is safe. Moskowitz, based at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health, runs the widely read blog, Electromagnetic Radiation Safety. This new attack, written by David Grimes, an Irish physicist and science columnist, is vicious. Grimes labels Moskowitz a scaremonger —it’s in the headline: “Don’t Fall Prey to Scaremongering about 5G.” But that’s just the beginning. Grimes goes on to portray Moskowitz as falling victim to “illusory truth,” accusing him of “alarming ignorance” and disseminating “groundless falsehoods.” Moskowitz’s outlook is “most certainly a fringe view” which pivots on “fatally flawed conjecture,” according to Grimes. He saves the worst for last, comparing Moskowitz and anti-5G activists to liars and anti-vaxxers: “One need only look to the alarming renaissance of once-conquered diseases, driven by anti-vaccine disinformation online —the human cost when superstition and mendacity outpace science.” But it’s Grimes who gets the science all wrong…. 201

And this has been going on for a long time, as Robert O. Becker stated in 1985:

Grants were not given to look for low-level hazards, and scientists who did find such effects were cut down to size. Funds for their work were quickly shut off and vicious personal attacks undermined their reputation…. when non-thermal dangers were documented in America, military and industrial spokespeople simply refused to acknowledge them, lying to Congress and the public. Many scientists, who naturally wanted to continue working, went along with the charade. (p. 306) 2

Unfortunately, too many people will regurgitate what they hear in the media, smugly acting like they “know” what they are talking about, when in fact they have done practically no research on the topic except for the “information” (or rather disinformation) the wireless industry has put out there for public consumption:

“I don’t feel anything.”

Yeah, but you don’t feel an x-ray either, and we all know x-rays are bad for us.

“We get radiation from the Sun and the stars.”

Yes, but the man-made radiation we are now being exposed to is one quadrillion (1,000,000,000,000,000) to one quintillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) times the amount one would get from natural sources.

“The jury is still out on that one.”

Well, actually it is not. There are thousands of studies, usually conducted by independent scientists (and not usually by industry-paid and -hired scientists), not to mention the US military, showing adverse biological effects.

“You are engaging in ‘Confirmation Bias’.”

No, actually you are one who is engaging in confirmation bias. You are using the idea of confirmation bias (something you have heard in the media repeatedly) to confirm your own bias that I am a tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorist Luddite (another thing you have heard repeatedly in the media) because you don’t believe that I know what I am talking about. You are actually just regurgitating something you heard or read in the media.

“It’s not very scientific, is it?”

Actually, science is based on making observations, noticing correlations, perceiving cause-and-effect relationships, making logical inferences, and gathering evidence to support a hypothesis. The falling of an apple from an apple tree is what prompted Isaac Newton to come up with his law of gravity.

Doubt Is Their Product

With regards to an earlier book by David Michaels, titled Doubt Is Their Product, (2008) it is stated

“Doubt is our product,” a cigarette executive once observed, “since it is the best means of competing with the ‘body of fact’ that exists in the minds of the general public. It is also the means of establishing a controversy.” In this eye-opening exposé, David Michaels reveals how the tobacco industry’s duplicitous tactics spawned a multimillion dollar industry that is dismantling public health safeguards. Product defense consultants, he argues, have increasingly skewed the scientific literature, manufactured and magnified scientific uncertainty, and influenced policy decisions to the advantage of polluters and the manufacturers of dangerous products. To keep the public confused about the hazards posed by global warming, second-hand smoke, asbestos, lead, plastics, and many other toxic materials, industry executives have hired unscrupulous scientists and lobbyists to dispute scientific evidence about health risks. In doing so, they have not only delayed action on specific hazards, but they have constructed barriers to make it harder for lawmakers, government agencies, and courts to respond to future threats. The Orwellian strategy of dismissing research conducted by the scientific community as “junk science” and elevating science conducted by product defense specialists to “sound science” status also creates confusion about the very nature of scientific inquiry and undermines the public’s confidence in science’s ability to address public health and environmental concerns Such reckless practices have long existed, but Michaels argues that the Bush administration deepened the dysfunction by virtually handing over regulatory agencies to the very corporate powers whose products and behavior they are charged with overseeing. In Doubt Is Their Product Michaels proves, beyond a doubt, that our regulatory system has been broken. He offers concrete, workable suggestions for how it can be restored by taking the politics out of science and ensuring that concern for public safety, rather than private profits, guides our regulatory policy.

Playing “The Believing Game” vs. “The Doubting Game”

In my graduate program at the SIT Graduate Institute, in Brattleboro, Vermont, I was introduced to two concepts by one of my teachers, Diane Larsen-Freemen,[iv] called “The Doubting Game and The Believing Game.” She writes about it in one of her books: What’s the difference between the two voices I heard in my head — between the ‘Wait a minute’ and the ‘On the other hand’ responses? Well, perhaps it would be clearer if we reflected for a moment on what it requires to uphold each position. What I have attempted to do is play two games described in an article, ‘The Doubting Game and the Believing Game,’ which appears in an appendix to a book authored by Peter Elbow (1973). Elbow believes that doubting and believing are games because they are rule-governed, ritualized processes, which are no real life. The doubting game, Elbow says, requires logic and evidence. ‘It emphasizes a model of knowing as an act of discrimination: putting something on trial to see whether it is wanting or not’ (Larsen-Freeman 1983: 15). I think its practice is something far more common to the academic world than its counterpart — the believing game. ‘Our contemporary education, then, indoctrinates us in the glorification of doubt, has created in fact what could almost be called a religion or theology of doubt, in which to be seen as intelligent we have to be seen to doubt everything, to always point to what’s wrong and rarely to ask what is right or good…’ (Rinpoche 1993: 123-4). Many of us are very good at playing the doubting game, but we do so at a cost. We may find fault with a new idea before giving it a proper chance. What does playing the believing game require, then? The believing game ‘emphasized a model of knowing as an act of constructing, an act of investment’ (Elbow 1973: 163). It is not just the withholding of doubt. Rather, it asks us to put on the eyeglasses of another person — to adopt his or her perspective — to see the method as the originator sees it. Further, it requires a willingness to explore what is new. While it may appear that the traits attributed to the believing game are more desirable to possess, Elbow is not arguing that we should allow the doubting muscle to atrophy, nor am I. I am not advocating an abandonment of the doubting game, but rather that you attempt to understand first before you judge. [v]

Hence, it is important for us to consider possibilities, trying them on for size, before downright dismissing them, without having done little or any research whatsoever on the subject.

What Can You Do to Protect Yourselves?

Limit EMF Exposures

Well, given that accordingly the EMF effects act via the activation of VGCCs with a resulting increase in calcium ions inside the cell, not only stimulating virus production, but also stimulating nitric oxide synthase to produce more nitric oxide leading downstream to the creation of free radicals (aka reactive oxygen species), it is important to, first of all, limit EMF exposures as much as possible. As Oram Miller recommends,

Reduce use, increase distance, and favor hardwired connections whenever and wherever possible. You can put your cell phone in Airplane mode, making sure WiFi and Bluetooth are off while in Airplane mode, and do most every function on your cell phone on a different, hardwired device when inside your house. That includes talking, texting, emailing, audio and video streaming, and using various apps. 182

Hire a Building Biology Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist

Secondly, hire a Building Biology Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist (http://bit.ly/BuildingBiologistsEMRS) to help with the measurement and then reduction of EMFs in the home, for example, by shielding your home and sleeping area to block out health-damaging RF, eliminating any wiring errors in the home to reduce magnetic fields, and reducing sources of dirty electricity.

Implement a Radio-protective Diet and Supplement Program

Thirdly, I would say that implementing what I have dubbed and been working on developing “The Radio-protective Diet and Supplement Program™,” (yet to be published) is essential.

Two main supplements that I have used over the years that have greatly reduced my own sensitivity to electromagnetic fields dramatically, and boosted my immune system are (1) magnesium, as it acts as a natural VGCC blocker, in that it blocks calcium from entering the cell (and considering what we now know about viruses needing C2+), and (2) L-lysine, an essential amino acid, which works to calm down the production of nitric oxide (N.O.), (whereas the amino acid arginine is needed by nitric oxide synthase to stimulate the production of N.O.). L-lysine has the added benefit in that it acts in a similar fashion to selective-serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) in that it binds with the serotonin receptors in the brain to increase serotonin levels. Taking both of these supplements before bed should also help you sleep better.

“The Radio-protective Diet and Supplement Program™,” is essentially (1) immune system boosting, (2) anti-inflammatory, (3) detoxifying, and (4) free-radical quenching. Hence, it consists of foods and supplements that support all these processes in the body. This would entail taking, for example, denatured organic whey powder to boost glutathione (the body’s super antioxidant) levels, which not only quenches free radicals, but also helps with boosting the immune system and detoxification, and also targeted transfer factors which boost one’s immune system by increasing natural killer cells; anti-inflammatories like ginger and turmeric; detoxifying foods like onions, garlic, and broccoli; and fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants; not to mention foods that replenish hormones and neurotransmitters lost from exposures to EMFs like serotonin, melatonin, dopamine, gamma amino butyric acid (GABA), and phenylethylamine (PEA) which include bananas (tryptophan), pineapple (serotonin), cashew nuts (serotonin), tart cherry juice (melatonin), sprouted rice milk (GABA), and chocolate (PEA). Another supplement I find essential for boosting the immune system, stimulating detoxification, and healing leaky gut (and probably other leaky barriers) are humic minerals.

Herbs and Supplements that Boost the Immune System

There have been a number of posts on social media websites recommending herbs and supplements that are supposed to be effective against the COVID-19. For example, Ty Bolinger lists a number of supplements and herbs one can take in an article he posted on his website, the Truth About Cancer, titled, “COVID-19: ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Answers’.” [vi] And Doris Loh explains why taking Vitamin C will protect and enhance your immune system in two of her articles. [vii] [viii] I know from previous research that both EMFs and viruses seemingly deplete Vitamin C reserves, so supplementing with it seems like a very good idea. Besides the usual recommendations of wearing a mask and washing one’s hands often, here is a list of recommendations:

Magnesium Glycinate: Besides being an essential nutrient for immune health, [ix] magnesium acts as a natural VGCC (voltage gated calcium channel) blocker. [x] I recommend magnesium glycinate because it is more readily absorbed and easier on the stomach.

Besides being an essential nutrient for immune health, [ix] magnesium acts as a natural VGCC (voltage gated calcium channel) blocker. [x] I recommend magnesium glycinate because it is more readily absorbed and easier on the stomach. L-lysine: L-lysine has been used for many years as a folk-remedy for herpes-simplex outbreaks. However, I believe it is an overall all-around immune system booster in that l-lysine actually calms down the production of nitric oxide (N.O.), the excess of which can lead downstream to the production of a number of free radicals/reactive oxygen species, which — according to Doyon and Johansson (2017) 156 — can damage enzymes responsible for signaling in immune system response. Furthermore, l-lysine has the added benefit of acting as a natural form of selective serotonin uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in that it binds with the serotonin receptors in the brain, hence increasing serotonin levels, and helping to reduce stress and increase relaxation. [xi] [xii] [xiii]

L-lysine has been used for many years as a folk-remedy for herpes-simplex outbreaks. However, I believe it is an overall all-around immune system booster in that l-lysine actually calms down the production of nitric oxide (N.O.), the excess of which can lead downstream to the production of a number of free radicals/reactive oxygen species, which — according to Doyon and Johansson (2017) 156 — can damage enzymes responsible for signaling in immune system response. Furthermore, l-lysine has the added benefit of acting as a natural form of selective serotonin uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in that it binds with the serotonin receptors in the brain, hence increasing serotonin levels, and helping to reduce stress and increase relaxation. [xi] Vitamin C: There is at least one study suggesting that exposures to microwaves [xiv] can deplete vitamin C levels in the body, with other studies showing it to have a protective effect against both EMFs and viruses (and other pathogens). [xv] [xvi] [xvii] Furthermore, there have been numerous reports of Chinese doctors using high-dose intravenous (IV) vitamin C therapy to successfully treat patients infected with COVID-19, [xviii] [xix] with some American hospitals starting to follow suit. [xx] [xxi]

There is at least one study suggesting that exposures to microwaves [xiv] can deplete vitamin C levels in the body, with other studies showing it to have a protective effect against both EMFs and viruses (and other pathogens). [xv] Furthermore, there have been numerous reports of Chinese doctors using high-dose intravenous (IV) vitamin C therapy to successfully treat patients infected with COVID-19, [xviii] with some American hospitals starting to follow suit. [xx] Vitamin D: Vitamin D is an essential vitamin for immune health, [xxii] and as we can see from the previously mentioned research study, it has a protective effect against damage to the immune system by electromagnetic fields 160.

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin for immune health, [xxii] and as we can see from the previously mentioned research study, it has a protective effect against damage to the immune system by electromagnetic fields 160. Curcumin/Turmeric: Curcumin, a chemical found in turmeric, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that not only boost your immune system, [xxiii] but also produces immunomodulatory effects that “modulate the activation of T cells, B cells, macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells” and “also downregulate[ing] the expression of various proinflammatory cytokines including TNF, IL-1, IL-2, IL-6, IL-8, IL-12, and chemokines.” This is thought to occur “through inactivation of the transcription factor NF-kappaB.” [xxiv] In fact, supplementing with curcumin has been shown to be useful in quelling the cytokine storms, [xxv] experienced by so many critically affected with this COVID-19 infection.

Curcumin, a chemical found in turmeric, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that not only boost your immune system, [xxiii] but also produces immunomodulatory effects that “modulate the activation of T cells, B cells, macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells” and “also downregulate[ing] the expression of various proinflammatory cytokines including TNF, IL-1, IL-2, IL-6, IL-8, IL-12, and chemokines.” This is thought to occur “through inactivation of the transcription factor NF-kappaB.” [xxiv] In fact, supplementing with curcumin has been shown to be useful in quelling the cytokine storms, [xxv] experienced by so many critically affected with this COVID-19 infection. Ginger: Ginger is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and immune-boosting properties, [xxvi] [xxvii] [xxviii] as well as also reducing pro-inflammatory cytokine levels. [xxix]

Ginger is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and immune-boosting properties, [xxvi] as well as also reducing pro-inflammatory cytokine levels. [xxix] Garlic: Garlic is also known to boost immune function, [xxx] [xxxi] as well as having a modulatory effect on cytokine excretions. [xxxii] Garlic is also high in zinc and selenium, [xxxiii] two trace minerals essential for a healthy immune function. [xxxiv]

Garlic is also known to boost immune function, [xxx] as well as having a modulatory effect on cytokine excretions. [xxxii] Garlic is also high in zinc and selenium, [xxxiii] two trace minerals essential for a healthy immune function. [xxxiv] Andrographis Paniculata: In Thailand, the traditional herbal medicine, Andrographis Paniculata, (also known as as cleat and green chireta, and by the Thai name, fa talai jone) is being touted as a cure for COVID-19, [xxxv] and is being sold throughout the country in local pharmacies, [xxxvi] though one doctor cautioned that there is no proof it is effective against the Wuhan coronavirus. (But there is no proof that it isn’t effective either, and there does seem to be evidence that it is.) It is claimed that “it prevents the virus entering cells, reduces virus cell division, boosts immunity, and ameliorates lung inflammation from viral infection.” A google search of “Andrographis Paniculata” and “VGCC” came up with the study [xxxvii] showing that Andrographis paniculata does in fact block voltage operated calcium channels and inhibits calcium influx, which should explain a lot here, given that the viruses do in fact need calcium to proliferate.

In Thailand, the traditional herbal medicine, Andrographis Paniculata, (also known as as cleat and green chireta, and by the Thai name, fa talai jone) is being touted as a cure for COVID-19, [xxxv] and is being sold throughout the country in local pharmacies, [xxxvi] though one doctor cautioned that there is no proof it is effective against the Wuhan coronavirus. (But there is no proof that it isn’t effective either, and there does seem to be evidence that it is.) It is claimed that “it prevents the virus entering cells, reduces virus cell division, boosts immunity, and ameliorates lung inflammation from viral infection.” A google search of “Andrographis Paniculata” and “VGCC” came up with the study [xxxvii] showing that Andrographis paniculata does in fact block voltage operated calcium channels and inhibits calcium influx, which should explain a lot here, given that the viruses do in fact need calcium to proliferate. Humic/Fulvic Acids/Minerals: Humic and Fulvic Acids/Minerals are what I consider essential supplements that are increasingly entering people supplement boxes, and for this reason are also increasingly more difficult to find. Besides healing leaky-gut syndrome, they have multiple benefits, which include stimulating and balancing the immune system, as well as helping the body to better heal and detoxify. [xxxviii] [xxxix]

Humic and Fulvic Acids/Minerals are what I consider essential supplements that are increasingly entering people supplement boxes, and for this reason are also increasingly more difficult to find. Besides healing leaky-gut syndrome, they have multiple benefits, which include stimulating and balancing the immune system, as well as helping the body to better heal and detoxify. [xxxviii] Transfer Factor: Numerous studies have shown Transfer Factors to stimulate immune function. [xl] [xli] According to Dr. Aaron White, Ph.D., a biological psychologist, and former Duke University professor, and author of a book on the subject, “transfer factors act as ‘a signaling mechanism used by the immune system to alert white blood cells of potential threats in the body…. They are like post-it notes that deliver disease-related details to cells throughout the body’.” [xlii]

Dr. Matthias Rath, in an open letter to the people and governments of the world recommends a combination of high-dose vitamin C and L-lysine, plus green tea, trace minerals, and a few other supplements. [xliii] Ty Bollinger recommends the following natural antivirals:

Not surprisingly, in multiple studies, turmeric has also been shown to be effective at treating SARS coronavirus (STUDY, STUDY). 205

And finally, a paper titled “Antiviral Natural Products and Herbal Medicines” (2014) appearing in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, lists the following Chinese TCM herbs as being effective “for prophylaxis and treatment of [coronavirus] infection:”

Bupleurum (柴胡 Chái Hú),

Heteromorpha,

Scrophularia scorodonia(玄參 Xuán Shēn),

Lycoris radiata(石蒜 Shí Suàn),

Artemisia annua(黃花蒿 Huáng Huā Hāo),

Pyrrosia lingua(石葦 Shí Wěi),

Lindera aggregata(烏藥 Wū Yào),

Isatis indigotica(板藍根 Bǎn Lán Gēn),

Torreya nucifera(榧 Fěi), and

Houttuynia cordata(魚腥草 Yú Xīng Cǎo). [xliv]

However, you should always consult your doctor or medical professional before using any of the herbs or supplements listed here.

Balance and Tune Your Body Through Acupuncture, Qi Gong, Earthing, and the Use of a State-of-the-Art PEMF Machine

Finally, I would recommend balancing one’s own body’s electromagnetic field via the use of Qi Gong, acupuncture, Earthing, and especially the use of a state-of-the-art PEMF machine. I personally use one that has for me, I feel, (1) stimulated the healing process, (2) reduced inflammation, and (3) boosted my immune system. If you are interested in this last solution, contact me at <emfrefugee@gmail.com> for a recommendation.

Discussion and Conclusion

In a CNN report, titled, “Data from China shows the majority of people with Covid-19 only suffer mild symptoms, then recover, (March 20, 2020), it was reported that the majority of “people who contract the novel coronavirus experience mild symptoms,” that “the majority of people recover,” “the elderly are most at risk,” and that “people with other health issues are also at risk.” [xlv] In another article, appearing on NewsHub, titled, “99 percent of Italian COVID-19 deaths had health issues,” (March 20, 2020), it is also reported that “More than 99 percent of those who have died in Italy from COVID-19 coronavirus had pre-existing medical conditions, a new study has found,” [xlvi] with the three most common medical conditions being high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease, with nearly half of those in the study having three or more health conditions. Furthermore, in another article titled “How Does the New Coronavirus Compare with the Flu,” (March 25, 2020), it is stated that

The new coronavirus causing COVID-19 has led to more than 454,000 illnesses and more than 20,550 deaths worldwide. For comparison, in the U.S. alone, the flu (also called influenza) has caused an estimated 38 million illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a peer-reviewed scientific paper titled, “Adverse Health Effects of 5g Mobile Networking Technology Under Real-Life Conditions” [xlviii] (2020), the authors, Ronald N. Kostoff, Paul Heroux, Michael Aschner, and Aristides Tsatsakis identify the adverse effects of wireless radiation (non-ionizing non-visible radiation) reported in the biomedical literature, while emphasizing that the majority of these studies and experiments have not been “designed to identify the more severe adverse effects reflective of the real-life operating environment in which wireless radiation systems operate.” They further add that many of these experiments fail to account for the “pulsing and modulation of the carrier signal,” while “the vast majority do not account for synergistic adverse effects of other toxic stimuli (such as chemical and biological) acting in concert with the wireless radiation.” They also further present evidence that the burgeoning 5G mobile networking technology will have harmful systemic effects on the human body.

Cumulative EMF Exposure Is Immunosuppressive

In a newly released YouTube, video titled, “Klinghardt Corona Virus 2nd Q&A,” [xlix] (March 25, 2020), Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt states the following (10:55 min to 14:26 min) with regards to electromagnetic fields and COVID-19:

The fact that is absolutely known is that the exposure to WIFI, the cumulative exposure to radio-waves is immunosuppressive and it’s especially one aspect of that I have traced very carefully is the suppression of the melatonin production. Melatonin has been shown to prevent the cytokine storm, actually the very thing that kills patients with this virus, and melatonin has been proven to prevent the cytokine storm in other models of illness and so it’s a very very good and safe assumption that is also involved in the deadly form of this illness. And so exposing yourself to WIFI, and it’s really the cumulative exposure, the cell phone towers next to you, the WIFI router that you have in the home, for most of you the worst thing, working on the computer while it’s not on airplane mode, and then the frequent use of your cell phone, are sort of pretty good — that’s a pretty good — collection the things that many of you are exposed to. And we know that the cumulative exposure is immunosuppressive. And it opens the door for any virus to become more virulent, to express itself in your system more violently. Now, there is now increasing evidence, I think I shared that in my PowerPoint, that the first arrival of the COVID-19 in the US was about two kilometers from my office, in the Evergreen Hospital, where we were able to actually have data and Evergreen Hospital is in the middle of the city of Kirkland, it’s a small part of a bedroom community of Seattle and it is one of only five cities in the US where 5G was rolled out a few months ago. And so there is a cell phone broadcasting device on every streetlight, every school and every hospital. On every accessible pole there is a device. So we went to measure in the city and the amount of 5G exposure is astronomical. And then we went into Evergreen Hospital where the death rate was not 1.5% but was 60% — six zero — and of course we found out that Evergreen Hospital had the highest amount of radio-wave exposure that was recorded anywhere in any hospital setting, any school, any fire station, and so forth. And so there is the very personal aspect of that, for me, confirming that the WIFI has a huge influence on the course of this illness. And now recently published was a map of the US showing where the highest density of radio-wave exposure is and the map of the highest death rate of the COVID-19 so far and the maps are identical. So… I think I leave it there. 248

This article has presented numerous facts that support the theory that the electromagnetic radiation emitted by 5G related technology is not only weakening people’s immune systems, but also making the virus more virulent. Given the facts that

we had EMF scientists predicting in a peer-reviewed scientific journal that this would happen; we have real research data demonstrating a clear wireless radiation impact on the immune system; we have a “mechanism of action” by which EMFs open up voltage gated calcium channels, allowing calcium to pour into the cell, and in effect feeding the virus with its essential nutrient, calcium; we have numerous people infected with the virus — especially outside of the 5G zones — showing no or only mild symptoms; there were recently 10,000 5G antennas installed and turned on in Wuhan shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak, not to mention 130,000 5G antennas installed throughout greater China; there were recently 5G systems installed in numerous hospitals in China, not to mention the new COVID-19 hospitals; we are seeing exponentially higher numbers of COVID-19 infections in places that have either implemented the 5G technology or engaging in full-blown trials, places like China, South Korea, Western Europe, and the United States as opposed to places that haven’t, like many countries in Eastern Europe, Africa, Central America, and South America; and there has been no testing done to discover whether or not there are biological implications to exposing life forms to this form of radiation;

we can conclude that the real problem here may very well in fact be with the 5G electromagnetic radiation weakening people’s immune systems, not to mention making the virus itself more virulent.

So… what we most likely had here was a normal cold virus ending up causing global panic and mayhem because it was initially made more virulent in one of the most 5G dense places on the planet, and then it spread like wildfire and caused the same problems in those other places implementing the 5G technology.

Maybe this should be in fact a wake-up call to the fact that all this electromagnetic pollution has really been adversely affecting us all for a long time, and it is what people really need to start worrying about, and perhaps it is time for the governments throughout the world to seriously investigate and address 5G possible health effects and put a halt to the premature rollout of 5G technology until they can prove that it is safe (which I doubt they can) and until, safer alternatives can be developed. But that does not seem to be happening. The 5G corporations seemingly have their dirty little fingers in all governments around the world.

City of Brussels Has Surprisingly Low Rates in Comparison With Surrounding Areas

And while there was talk of the government of Switzerland putting a halt to the 5G rollout, [i] they now seem to be going ahead with it. [ii] And from all accounts the rollout of 5G is supposed to keep on proceeding around the world. And while the city of Brussels in the country of Belgium had put a pause on it [iii], the rest of Belgium is moving forward with the rollout, [iv] with a number of cities (Hasselt, [v] Leuven, [vi] Ghent, [vii] and Antwerp [viii] [ix] [x]) in Belgium already conducting trials. And what is so interesting about Belgium is that while the city of Brussels has foregone implementing or even trialing 5G due to their extremely stringent radiation standards, the rest of the country hasn’t and is going ahead with the trials and the implementation of the 5G technology seemingly as quickly as possible. And if you look at any major country that is grappling with this COVID-19 crisis, the highest number of cases are in all their major cities: for example, in the USA, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and so on; in Spain, Madrid and Barcelona; in Italy, Milan, Rome, Bologna, Florence; in Thailand, Bangkok; and so on. But not so for Belgium: There are actually relatively fewer cases in the city of Brussels than in less populated areas. As of this writing (April 3rd, 2020), the highest number of cases are in the province of Limburg around the towns of Sint-Truiden and Alken. Well, this is exactly just south of the city of Hasselt, where they have been full-blown 24/7 trialing the 5G in a high-tech industry complex called Corda Campus since early 2018 for approximately two years.

In a press release by Ericsson, the following is stated:

Corda Campus and Ericsson to open first 5G Life campus in Belgium

Ericsson and Corda Campus to set up Belgian 5G Life Campus in Hasselt to test 5G technologies across a range of innovative applications

New 5G Life Campus to welcome Belgian industry players to develop 5G applications that benefit industry and society, help boost the country’s economy and create jobs

The first 5G network environment in Belgium will be available first quarter of 2018, ahead of the expected commercial launch of the technology in the country.

5G System Being Installed in Schools During Lockdown

And now that much of the USA is under a lockdown, politicians aligned with their 5G corporate partners are seeing it has an opportunistic event to covertly install 5G systems in our schools.

The fact of the matter is that we all — whether we realize it or not — have been affected by this technology (from 1G to 5G) for a very long time. However, when we cannot sense something with our five senses of sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste, we — and our doctors — are more likely to attribute the symptoms to something else. What is new with the 5G is the sudden rollout, upping the ante with a major increase in this new form of radiation. As epidemiologist Dr. George Carlo described it years ago, it is like putting a frog in cold water and slowly heating the water. The frog doesn’t notice it is being cooked. Now, that we have turned up the heat quite a bit, we are seeing all these bizarre effects. And it seems like, unless people wake up to this, we are going to see more of these total disasters with toxic vaccines touted as their solutions. In the early 1800s, before the discovery of germs, a Hungarian doctor named Semmelweis discovered that having doctors wash their hands before delivering babies could greatly reduce mortality rates in the maternity wards and was ridiculed and ostracized by all the top doctors and experts of the time. Perhaps it is time to start listening to those people who are more sensitive than you, those people who are the canaries in the coal mine. They might have something to tell us.

Horses Dying in Thailand of African Horse Virus Near 5G Installations

And as I am writing this from Thailand, where I am stuck on an extended vacation due to all of this, I read an article in an online newsmagazine that over 100 horses have been sickened with African Horse Virus, and the first time that this disease has ever appeared in Thailand. [i]. With a Google search, I find out that as of March 31st, 2020, 73 horses had died in the Pak Chang District in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, slightly west of the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. And lo and behold… what do I find with a Google search of “Nakhon Ratachasima” and “5G”? I find that 5G was being trialed, and is now (as of March 2nd, 2020) being offered commercially in the city of Nakhon Ratachasima, (as well as a number of cities around Thailand, and numerous places in Bangkok). 65

Conspiracy Theories Galore

While there are a lot of conspiracy theories out there with regards to this, most are based on one or two facts and then wild speculation. For example, many Americans believe that the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, while theories flying around China are that America planted the virus. Neither of these theories hold any water. And even a Russian Television (RT) (which has been called propaganda and fake news by the West) expose [vi] on the virus, where they interviewed a top Russian virologist, states the following:

He tends to believe the coronavirus mutated naturally, probably in a bat: “I saw two viral strains in bats that had receptors that could make them virulent for humans, that is which were capable of binding with corresponding anti-receptors in human cells”. Another animal may have been an intermediate host. “There was a theory that a snake was eaten, but I haven’t seen any supporting evidence”, he adds. Aleksandr Cherpunov refers to a publication by virologists from different countries that explains this was a natural modification of the virus. They don’t believe anyone engineered it: “these mutations happen within nature in bats, such viruses are in circulation, and so it was just a matter of time before they were passed on to humans”. This is even more likely, he notes, “since it’s an RNA virus, and RNA isn’t as protected from mutations as DNA, that is, such mutations are one thousand times more common, and then through natural selection, these mutations can appear and disappear.” As far as Aleksandr Cherpunov’s concerned, “someone ate that bat” The bat coronavirus’s mutation will then have occurred either in bats or in humans who ingested the unmodified strain. “Experience teaches us that we must expect horrors”, he sighs. 269

What I have presented here is not wild speculation based on a few facts. It is not conspiracy theory and it is not confirmation bias, as the wireless industry, and its arms in the government and media would very much like you to believe. The following is the most recent statement from Dr. Martin Pall [vii] on the subject:

5G radiation and the COVID-19 pandemic: Coincidence or causal relationship

Uploaded by Martin L. Pall

Date uploaded on Mar 31, 2020

Statement by Martin L. Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences, Washington State University, that 5G radiation is greatly stimulating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and also the major cause of death, pneumonia, suggesting an important public health measure to deactivate 5G small cells and antennae. Others have focused on the lowered immune function produced by EMFs with 5G especially active. That is not the focus here. Rather the primary focus is on how 5G impacts the cells of our bodies and on how that impact makes coronavirus infections much worse and how that impact also makes pneumonia, the primary cause of death of COVID-19 much worse, as well.

Copyright: © All Rights Reserved

5G radiation and the COVID-19 pandemic: Coincidence or causal relationship

Martin L. Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences, Washington State University

Two documents reprinted on [1], each argue that there are reasons to think that 5G radiation is greatly stimulating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and therefore, an important public health measure would be to shut down the 5G antennae and particularly the small cell 5G antennae in close proximity to our homes, schools, businesses, house of worship and hospitals.

The first of these documents [1] published by Miller et al., concerns the impact of 5G radiation on the immune system of the body and also suggests that 5G radiation may also increase the replication of the virus. In both of these ways, 5G radiation may be expected to make the COVID-19 pandemic much worse.

The second of these documents [1] is my own and is derived from a larger document on 5G radiation effects [2]. It starts with the history of 5G in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic. Wuhan is China’s first 5G “smart city” and is the location of China’s first 5G highway where 5G radiation is being used to test self-driving vehicles. Approximately 10,000 5G antennae were installed and activated in Wuhan in 2019, with approximately 75 to 80% of these installed and activated in the last 2 ½ months of the year. The epidemic was first detected near the beginning of that 2 ½ month period and became vastly more severe, with extremely large increases in numbers of cases and in deaths by the end of 2019. That may, of course be coincidental. The death rate in other parts of China from COVID-19 infections has been substantially lower than that in Wuhan with its unparalleled high numbers of 5G antennae (Xu et al., BMJ 2020; 368:m606) – that of course could also be coincidental.

South Korea, which became the site of the worst epidemic outside of China, has large numbers of 5G antennae all over the country. The Milan area of Italy, currently, the worst epicenter in Europe also is a 5G center. And Seattle area, which was the worst area in the U.S. is also a major 5G area. New York City has become the largest epicenter in the US is another 5G site. These non-Chinese epidemic areas are not discussed in my paper, but these findings are accurate. Again, the locations of these epicenters in 5G areas may be coincidental.

Table 1: COVID-19, cases and deaths in four regions of Northern Italy, March 26, 2020

Region # of cases # of deaths Deaths/cases 5G? Lombardia 34,889 4,861 13.9% yes Emilia Romagna 10,816 1,174 10.9% no Piemonte 6,534 449 6.9% no Veneto 6,935 287 4.1% no

These figures add to the argument that 5G radiation may have a substantial role in exacerbating the COVID-19 pandemic – they are not definitive however and we must look to the mechanism of action of EMFs and the evidence that other EMFs produce similar, if less severe effects which are similar to but less severe than what we are apparently seeing following 5G exposure.

Electromagnetic fields, including the highly pulsed and therefore highly dangerous 5G millimeter wave radiation, act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) with VGCC activation producing five different effects, each of which have roles in stimulating the replication and spread of coronaviruses [1,2]:

Excessive intracellular calcium Oxidative stress NF-kappaB elevation Inflammation Apoptosis (programmed cell death)

The predominant cause of death in the COVID-19 epidemic, is pneumonia and each of these five effects also have roles in pneumonia, such that each of them is predicted to greatly increase the percent of people dying in this epidemic. It seems highly plausible that 5G radiation is greatly increasing the spread of the epidemic and also the death rate in individuals that are infected.

You may wish to consider all of this in conjunction with the broader findings with regard to the dangers of 5G and other effects apparently produced by 5G exposures [2].

How then did we get to this state? Many independent scientists, including myself, have argued that there should be no 5G rollout until there is extensive biological safety testing of genuine 5G radiation with all of its dangerous modulating pulses. However, the industry has refused to get independent 5G testing and the FCC and other regulatory agencies have refused to require such testing. Furthermore, the EMF “safety guidelines” which are supposed to protect us from health impacts of EMF radiation have been shown, based on eight different types of highly repeated studies, to fail massively to predict biological effects. They therefore fail to predict safety [3]. It follows from this that all assurances of safety based on these “safety guidelines” are fraudulent. Consequently, there is no evidence whatsoever of 5G safety and much evidence of lack of safety.

It is my opinion, therefore, that 5G radiation is greatly stimulating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and also the major cause of death, pneumonia and therefore, an important public health measure would be to shut down the 5G antennae, particularly the small cell 5G antennae in close proximity to our homes, schools, businesses, houses of worship and hospitals. I will list some of my professional qualifications following the citations.

Martin L. Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Science, Washington State University

[1] http://www.electrosmogprevention.org/international-electrosmog-preventionnews/coronavirus5g/

[2] http://www.electrosmogprevention.org/wpcontent/uploads/2020/03/M.Pall_.Predicted-effects-5G-Coronavirus.pdf

[3] https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/SafetyGuidelineFraud2.pdf

The VGCC activation mechanism has been amazingly well accepted in the scientific literature.

My first (2013) paper on it was placed on the Global Medical Discovery web site as one of the top medical papers of 2013. That paper has been cited 256 times according to the Google Scholar database. Most new scientific paradigms are only slowly accepted and this is much, much faster than usual.

I have given 59 invited professional talks on this topic in 15 countries, including 4 prestigious keynote addresses. I had been scheduled to give 1 more prestigious keynote address in April (has been postponed because of COVID19).

Two of my papers, my neuropsychiatric paper and my Wi-Fi paper, are each described by the publishing journal as being the most often downloaded paper in the history of each journal – stunning scientific interest in both papers.

My recent talks, one sponsored by the Dept. of Engineering and Applied Science at Queens University and the other at the World Congress on Physics in Berlin (where I was given a certificate of recognition) show together that both engineers and physicists are starting to realize the importance of this mechanism.

I am sorry to have to rain on your electromagnetic parade here, but it indeed does seem very likely from the evidence that has been presented here that it really isn’t the COVID-19 you should be worrying about, but rather the 5G (not to mention its predecessor 4G, 3G, 2G, and 1G), that has in fact most likely been contributing to making everybody sick. If the World does not change course, 5G might very well become its Titanic with the COVID-19 (and others like it) its icebergs.

“The only people angry at your for speaking the Truth, are those living a lie. Keep on speaking it.”

— Unknown

“All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident.” — Arthur Schopenhauer

