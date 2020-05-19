The Emperor’s New Virus: COVID-5G: and Yes, 5G Does Have Something to Do with the Coronavirus!

This following is the first part of a multi-part series on the possible connection between 5G and the coronavirus. I know this is almost banned doctrine and if Big Tech had their way, it would be banned. It is written by independent researcher Paul Raymond Doyon

Part 1: And, Yes, 5G Does Have Something to Do with the Coronavirus!

By Paul Raymond Doyon

“To allow the market mechanism to be the sole director of the fate of human beings and their natural environment indeed….would result in the demolition of society.” — Karl Polanyi

“If at first the idea is not absurd, then there is no hope for it.” — Albert Einstein

“In the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities; in the expert’s mind, there are few.”

— Shunryu Suzuki

Could there possibly be a connection between the severity and virulence of the spreading coronavirus and the installation and implementation of 5G- and IoT-wireless technology?

Naturally, a virus is a virus and it is certainly going to spread, because that is what viruses do, whether we have 5G or not. People catch viruses, they spread, people get sick, and unfortunately, some people die. And then the virus disappears. So… is this virus any different from any other cold virus out there or is there something else — perhaps environmental —making it more virulent and more severe for certain populations of people?

So… people need to understand, first of all, that I am not saying that 5G is causing the coronavirus. And we will most certainly find the virus in places where there is no 5G.

Furthermore, there are many factors that are going to influence its spread and its numbers in different countries: e.g., a country’s level of hygiene, a country’s level of medical care, government and public actions, the amount of people visiting from other different countries, whether it has a homogenous population or a heterogenous population, the general health of the population, the level of reporting and testing, vaccination rates, levels of air pollution, amount of sunshine a population gets, and so on, etc.

Rather, what I am suggesting here is that the 5G wireless radiation is probably a large factor most likely because it may very well be (1) weakening people’s immune systems, and also (2) making the virus more virulent. There is ample evidence to support both of these hypotheses or theories.

And furthermore, everyone should know that one instance of correlation does not necessarily mean there is causation. However, when we have multiple instances of correlation, coupled together with evidence of causation, then the case we are trying to make here becomes that much stronger.

What we are doing here is making observations, noticing correlations, gathering evidence to support causation, and making logical inferences. It is what we all should be doing rather than either, on the one hand, regurgitating what we hear on TV and/or read in the media or, on the other hand, making completely off-the-wall unsupported-by-facts (or only-supported-by-one-or-a-few-facts) speculations.

At present, (as of this writing on May 16th, 2020) the United States, the country supposedly having the most advanced medical system in the world, has the highest number of cases at 1,484,285, followed by Spain (274,367), Russia (272,043), U.K. (236,711), Italy (223,885), Brazil (220,291), France (179,506), Germany (175,699), Turkey (146,457), and Iran (116,635). On the other hand, countries with supposedly much less advanced healthcare systems like Montenegro (324), Cuba (1,840), El Salvador (1,265), Cambodia (122), Laos (19), Myanmar (182), Zimbabwe (42), Mozambique (119), and so on — countries without the 5G technology have exponentially (and that is an understatement) lower numbers.

These are the facts:

We have a clear “mechanism of action” by which “voltage gated calcium channels” (VGCCs) opened up from EMF exposures allow calcium to enter into the cell with the calcium stimulating and feeding the virus. We also have research showing, not only an EMF effect of depolarization of red blood cells (rouleaux formation), diminishing their ability to transport oxygen, but also an EMF effect on leakage of iron-containing hemoglobin from red blood cells, with high levels of ferritin found in the blood of patients suffering with severe COVID-19. High levels of ferritin indicate excess iron in the blood. And this virus apparently also needs the hemoglobin to proliferate, so this leakage could also very well be feeding the virus, so to speak, and the reason hydroxychloroquine is supposedly effective in treating the disease as it interferes with the virus’s ability to dissolve and metabolize the hemoglobin.

We have thousands of research studies conducted by scientists — many of which were actually conducted by the US military — showing biological effects (most of them adverse) as well as hundreds of studies showing immune system effects from exposures to electromagnetic fields. These studies indicate, for example, negative effects on white blood cells; increases in inflammatory cytokine levels; and decreases in immunoglobulin levels (especially immunoglobulin A [IgA]) — all of which seem to be factors in COVID-19.

We are seeing all kinds of very possible biological effects connected with the rollout of 5G, but unfortunately, the majority of people may very well not be connecting their symptoms with this invisible hazard which they cannot sense with their five senses — in other words, “Out of sight, out of mind.”

We are seeing the highest number of cases in countries that have implemented the 5G and/or are conducting full-scale trials versus those that have or are not. These are predominantly countries like China, South Korea, the United States, and Western European countries. We are seeing less cases in countries with less or none of this technology as of yet like many countries in Eastern Europe, Southern Asia, Africa, and South America.

Approximately, 10,000 5G antennas were installed and turned on in the city of Wuhan shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus. This means that for the people of Wuhan this 5G radiation is very highly concentrated and that they have been and continue to be blasted with higher-levels of high-frequency and more highly modulated forms of electromagnetic radiation that these 5G systems bring with them. (The country of China itself has the largest number of 5G antennas presently installed at 130,000.)

Wuhan’s (and other Chinese) hospital systems have also been recently implementing 5G and IoT technology, meaning that patients who enter these hospitals are also being blasted with this 5G and other forms of electromagnetic radiation while they are trying to recover from both the coronavirus and other illnesses. These exposures may very well be impeding their recovery process.

Other places in China that had also been quick to implement the 5G systems in their cities and provinces had higher numbers of both coronavirus cases and deaths. For example, the city of Hangzhou, in Zhejiang Province, very recently — before the outbreak — installed thousands of 5G antennas in its city limits; and the city of Wenzhou, also in Zhejiang Province, has been trialing and implementing both the 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) technology with thousands of antennas for both these systems recently installed in its city. Both of these cities have/had inordinately high numbers of the coronavirus and were both on lockdown.

China started to offer 5G commercially on November 1 st , 2019 (and in some places on October 31 st , 2019).

China started to offer 5G commercially on November 1st, 2019 (and in some places on October 31st, 2019). The second country to have the greatest number of 5G antennas concentrated in a relatively small area is South Korea, with approximately 75,000 antennas. South Korea also had — in one point of this saga — the second highest number of coronavirus cases and one of the highest death rates of the coronavirus after China. The United States has the third highest number of towers at 10,000 and has now taken the lead as the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Italy was — and still is — the third country with the greatest number of cases. Italy has been trialing and implementing 5G in numerous cities, with the city of Milan, in the province of Lombardy, being a real hotbed of both the coronavirus and the full-on trialing of 5G wireless technology plastering a good majority of the city in wireless 5G radiation.

Iran was (also at one point in this saga) the fourth country with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases and one of the highest death rates. And while Iran is not officially implementing 5G, there is ample reason to believe that they have installed a 5G system throughout their country are now secretly trialing it getting ready for full implementation this year.

We are seeing numerous people with extremely mild cases of the virus, as one would see in a normal case of a cold virus, with only a slight cough, headache, fever, etc. Naturally, some people have more robust immune systems than others, but could there possibly be something else (i.e. 5G radiation) that might be making the cases much more severe for many other people.

The Diamond Princess and other cruise ships are being outfitted with the latest in wireless technology which includes thousands of WiFi, cellular, and IoT antennas. The Royal Princess, for example, had been one of three of the Carnival cruise ships (as of May, 2019) “outfitted with more than 7,000 sensors, 4,000 interactive digital portals, and a couple of datacenters) — which are then connected with thousands of guest smartphones and wristwatch-like devices called Medallion wearables, which constantly keep track of passengers. 5G has been trialed on cruise ships and should soon be making its commercial debut on these ships. Certainly, being in close quarters together with people infected with COVID-19 is going to contribute to its spread. However, could the amount of EMFs onboard these ships also be contributing to its spread?

We are dealing with a multi-trillion-dollar industry that will not play fair in order to protect its profits, and has its arms in the media, in the scientific community, and in government. And while we believe that the Truth will eventually prevail, it has been and will continue to first be ridiculed and attacked.

These are all facts, facts which support a hypothesis or theory. And it is probably the most believable and logical hypothesis out there at the moment for those willing to actually look at it and consider it. Many of the so-called “conspiracy” theories out there seem to be solely based on one or two facts and then on wild conjecture. For example, a conspiracy theory floating around in China is that America planted the virus. Many Americans, on the other hand, believe it was a virus that escaped from a lab in Wuhan. There are few facts and little evidence to support either of these theories. In fact, a number of prominent independent virologists have come out and debunked these theories. And the more likely theory, which we have here — supported by the facts outlined in the article — is that we have a normal virus that is made more virulent, for one, by the 5G frequencies, and two that the 5G radiation is weakening immune systems allowing that virus to act to a greater degree in the host as an opportunistic infection.

My heart initially went out to China — and then to rest of the world — and to all the people who had suffered so much due to this new “novel” Wuhan coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). It is truly remarkable how the world has reacted — or rather has overreacted — to this viral outbreak.

However, having said that, as someone who had become very sick and had his immune system completely shut down —and was sick for six months looking under every rock for a possible clue before even suspecting that wireless radiation from cell phone base stations in the vicinity of his apartment might have been the problem — I feel that I cannot in good conscience remain silent, as I strongly suspect that a good portion of the population of the world is being completely misled about this as there are actually many other probably cofactors involved with regards to the severity and morbidity that only a small percentage of the population contracting this virus have been experiencing. For example, there were 10,000 5G antennas turned on in Wuhan shortly before this viral outbreak, not to mention the fact that in the majority of the areas in the world where we are seeing the greatest numbers and greatest severity we are also seeing the implementation and trialing of 5G.

Electrosmog Warnings from Scientists for Over 40 Years

Respected scientists, researchers, doctors, and activists have been — for over forty years — warning us about the dangers of wireless radiation and electromagnetic fields. In 1977, the reporter Paul Brodeur published a book called The Zapping of America; in 1985, the late Dr. Robert O. Becker (twice nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on cellular dedifferentiation and re-differentiation in the healing process) wrote The Body Electric, and later published Cross Currents: The Perils of Electropollution, The Promise of Electromedicine in 1990; in 1995 (and again later in 2007), B. Blake Levitt, author and researcher, published Electromagnetic Fields: A Consumer’s Guide to the Issues and How to Protect Ourselves. Since then, there have been a slew of other books and documentary movies put out on the subject. And the list goes on and on.

Dr. Leif Salford, Swedish neuro-oncologist, has called this wireless rollout

“the largest biological experiment ever” [emphasis added].

And Dr. Robert O. Becker wrote in 1985 that

The dangers of electropollution are real and well documented. It changes, often pathologically, every biological system [emphasis added]. What we don`t know is exactly how serious these changes are, for how many people. The longer we as a society, put off a search for that knowledge, the greater the damage is likely to be and the harder it will be to correct. (p. 304)

And finally, Dr. Martin Pall, PhD, and Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University, has stated recently that

Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world [iii] [emphasis added].

The BioInitiative

In 2007, a report titled the BioInitiative was published, it was republished again in 2012, and there have been ongoing updates between 2014 and 2019. Its website states that

the BioInitiative 2012 Report has been prepared by 29 authors from ten countries, ten holding medical degrees (MDs), 21 PhDs, and three MsC, MA or MPHs. Among the authors are three former presidents of the Bioelectromagnetics Society, and five full members of BEMS. [iv]

These are highly respected scientists coming from some of the world’s most respected universities and institutes. [v]

The BioInitiative further warns

… that evidence for risks to health has substantially increased since 2007 from electromagnetic fields and wireless technologies (radiofrequency radiation). The Report reviews over 1800 new scientific studies…. Health topics include damage to DNA and genes, effects on memory, learning, behavior, attention, sleep disruption, cancer and neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. New safety standards are urgently needed for protection against EMF and wireless exposures that now appear everywhere in daily life. [i]

5G Warnings

With the coming advent of the newest in wireless technology, 5G, numerous researchers, doctors, and professional and activist organizations have been administering health warnings regarding its coming implementation. [ii] [iii] [iv] [v] [vi] [vii] [viii] [ix]

And even recently, there were marches in major cities throughout the world protesting the advent of this technology.[i]

In fact, a paper published in Aug. 2019 in the journal Frontiers in Public Health titled “Risks to Health and Well-Being from Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices,” 14 pre-warned of the following with implementation of 5G:

“systemic effects such as on immune function”

and

“acceleration of bacterial and viral replication.”

Warnings Have Fallen on Deaf Ears

Unfortunately, for the majority of the population, these warnings have fallen on deaf ears, with the seemingly widely held view out there deeming 5G to be the next best thing since Ben & Jerry’s™ Cherry Garcia™ ice cream. Of course, the downplaying of the hazards is understandable given the extreme benefits and conveniences all this technology has continuously offered an increasingly technology-hungry, yet unsuspecting, populace. Unfortunately, many of these people — manipulated by a corporate-controlled media — are also often quick to ridicule, marginalize, and ostracize those who try to warn of these dangers by labeling them as Luddite tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists, until, of course, either they or someone close to them suddenly gets sick and they then see a possible connection with these EMF exposures, and then suddenly there is a change of tune, and they are quick to inquire about what they can do to protect themselves: e.g. how to shield their homes and offices, what meters to buy. One really has to wonder when one hears the exact same clichés being regurgitated over and over again by so many people. In the following BBC video, entitled, “Electrosensitivity: ‘I didn’t believe people had it, then it happened to me’,” [i] Emma shares her experience:

Insomnia, fatigue, tinnitus, ringing in the ears, nausea, burning sensations, and twitching, muscle twitching. I didn’t believe people that had it, and then it happened to me. And that’s when I was like, “This is not happening. This can’t [be] happening. This is not real.” But then it was totally real because I was getting all these symptoms. It’s so hard being in this modern world as a young person where people’s lives are on technology because my life was on technology. I worked in social media. So that was my life before I got sick. It’s very lonely. It’s very isolating…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBNTVjNS5VE

In the city of Ripon, south of Sacramento, California, a 5G antenna was removed from a primary school, after some parents there started to suspect that it was linked to a number of cancer cases in the school.

