The Emperor’s New Virus: COVID-5G [Part 2] —5G and the COVID-19 Outbreak in China and Around the World

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has spread around the world stimulating mass fear and mass hysteria across the planet, with the majority of deaths and 99 percent of infections initially occurring within China, [i] — mainly in the city of Wuhan itself.

In fact, the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths outside of China have been in places already substantially implementing or trialing 5G technology: for example, South Korea, which has the largest number — 75,000 — of 5G antennas outside China (130,000) has at present (March 30th) 9,661 cases and 158 deaths, in Europe, and especially Italy, which has been quick to start trialing and implementing this 5G technology in numerous cities and provinces [ii] [iii] [iv] [v] [vi] throughout its country, has had at present 97,686 cases and 10,779 deaths, and now in the United States, we are seeing the largest number of cases at 142,793 cases and 2,490 deaths. [vii] If we look at the color-coded “Global Map of COVID-19” (downloaded Mar 19, 2020), created by the Chinese expat group, Expat Focus, [viii] we can clearly see the countries with the highest numbers (1000+) in red, followed by the next highest group (100-999) in orange, followed the number 10-99 in yellow, 1-9 in blue, and 0 cases in gray.

And it becomes clear that the highest number of cases have been highest in China, South Korea, Western Europe, and the United States, all pretty much presently shown in red, with cases at 1000+. Now, if we look at some maps showing 5G trialing and/or implementation, we will notice a definite correlation between the number of COVID-19 cases and the trialing and implementation of 5G. While the following map is slightly misleading— as for example, Russia has been only trialing 5G in a few cities – (and not completely up-to-date, as, for example, the US 5G commercial area presently has a much larger swath) it does gives us a general idea.

If we look also at the following map, (which isn’t completely up-to-date either, as for example, France and Japan are already engaging in full-blown trials), we can get an even more complete picture of the 5G situation in each area of the world.

It should also must be noted here that limited trialing (which can consist of only trialing by setting up antennas in a part of one or a few cities for a very limited period of time) and full-blown trialing, (where large areas of a country are covered with 5G with antennas blanketing an area for long periods of time) are very different. Finally, by doing online searches for each particular country combined with the words “5G” or “5G trials,” we can get a more complete picture of what is happening in each particular country. So, for example, if we look at the website, Worldometer, 26 which is tracking the COVID-19 numbers in respective countries around the world, we can see that all the countries at the top of the list with the most numbers are all countries into fully implementing or fully trialing the 5G.

However, if we look at the countries at the bottom of this list with the least amount of COVID-19 cases, and google search each one of them, we find that none of them has yet to implement or even trial 5G, though in Fiji there is talk of 4G+ or Pre-5G, which seems to mean they are getting ready for 5G, but are not there yet.

And if we go from the top of the list to the bottom, for the most part, we can clearly see that at the top we have the countries that are either fully in the process of implementing the 5G technology or are engaging in full-blown trials, to countries that are in the process of trialing it, to the countries that have yet to trial or implement it.

5G and COVID-19 in Western and Eastern Europe

If we look more closely at a map of COVID-19 cases in Europe, we can see that there is a much higher percentage of cases in Western Europe than in Eastern Europe.

The majority of Western European countries are already in the red here, while those in Eastern Europe are still in the orange or yellow.

And if we look more closely at 5G maps of Europe (though these are not 100% up-to-date, as France, for example, is already in full-blown trials), we can definitely see that there is definitely much more 5G implementation in Western Europe than Eastern Europe.

Almost all of the major Western European countries with extremely high rates of COVID-19 as of May 16, 2020, like the U.K (236,711), Germany (175,699), France (179,506), Italy (223,885), Spain (274,367), Switzerland (30,514) have either fully implemented 5G or are engaging in full-blown trials. However, for example, if we look at countries with “exponentially” — and I mean “exponentially” — fewer cases of COVID-19 (as of May 16, 2020), like Bulgaria (2,174), Albania (916), Ukraine (17,858), Azerbaijan (2,980), Georgia (671), and Montenegro (324), we can see that they have not implemented, have not started trialing 5G, are preparing to trial 5G, or are only engaging in very limited 5G trials.[i] [ii] [iii] [iv] [v] [vi] [vii] [viii] For example, it is stated on the CMS Tax Law website, “CMS Guide to 5G” that “5G is not available in Albania yet and there is no clear indication on the expected dates for roll out,” 32 and “5G is not available in Ukraine yet,” 34 and for Bulgaria, “The launch of 5G is expected by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.” 31 However, I am sure that is all changing very quickly as they rush to install this health-hazard technology.

5G and COVID-19 in Italy. According to the above cited articles, Italy has started trialing and implementing 5G technology in the following cities: Rome, Milan, Naples, Florence, Bologna, Turin, Torino, Genova, Lucca, Verona, Liguria, Port of Livorno, Prato, L’Aquila, Bari, and Matera. In the online article, “Italian telcos get ready to reach more cities with 5G in 2020,” 22 it is stated that

Italian operators kicked off commercial 5G offerings in parts of the country’s main cities during the second half of 2019 and have already announced plans to rapidly expand coverage during 2020. Vodafone was the first operator to offer commercial 5G services in Italy. The telco, owned by UK telecommunications group Vodafone Group, launched the technology in five cities across the country in June 2019. Initially, the 5G service was available in Milan, Turin, Bologna, Rome and Naples. The company used equipment from Nokia and Huawei for the deployment of commercial 5G. At the time of the launch, Vodafone Italy said it expects to add around 45 to 50 cities to 5G coverage during 2020. Aldo Bisio, Vodafone Italy’s CEO said that the telco’s 5G technology will reach more than 100 Italian cities by 2021. Rival operator Telecom Italia (TIM) had previously announced that it expects to provide 5G technology in at least 120 cities and 200 tourist destinations across Italy by 2021. By that year, TIM also plans to provide 5G coverage for 245 industrial districts and 200 specific projects for big businesses. The carrier initially launched 5G services in parts of Turin, Rome and Naples in July 2019. TIM’s 5G offering was also expected to cover Milan, Bologna, Verona, Florence, Matera and Bari by the end of 2019. The telco also announced plans to cover 30 tourist destinations throughout Italy, 50 industrial districts and complete 30 dedicated 5G projects for large companies by December 2019. 22

However, the city of Milan — in the province of Lombardy, the hotbed of 5G technology development in Italy [ix] — (not to mention the other cities around Milan where 5G is also being trialed) has also seemingly been the center of the area where COVID-19 has also really taken root, and the whole province of Lombardy was the first to be on a quarantine lockdown. [x]

We definitely wanted to invest in order to not, for once, not just try the technology in a lab but bring it to life and bring it to the field, to people, realizing basically what we now call the open lab for 5G in the city…. Milan was giving us the opportunity to deliver tests and develop new applications across all sectors. We’re working with 38 partners and we are developing 41 plus use cases, actually we are almost close to 50, investing 90 million Euro to achieve, not only 90% of the services, plus 80% of the population coverage in order to have that theater to work on…. But one thing was in common to all the partners… to understand what 5G would bring, not only to their own business, but to society in general. So we had the hospital, we have hospitals in the partnership….38

So here we have it. Milan and its surrounding areas are being plastered with 5G radiation — including its hospitals — and it is also the area where we are seeing one of the worst outbreaks and highest death-rates of the COVID-19 outside China. More evidence to support the theory.

Here is a Google Map of 5G antennas in Italy, (courtesy of Giorgio Cinciripini, Executive Vice President at the Italian Electrosensitive Association).

Another possible factor for the extremely high rates of coronavirus in Italy may also have to do with the fact that Italians, more than other nationalities, are also one of the highest users of cellphones and smartphones on the planet. [i] [ii] And if the research conducted by Roger Coghill (cited below) 159, which shows that just having a cell phone on your body weakens your immune system, holds any truth, and I believe it does, then by talking on one for one or more hours a day, which a lot of Italians seem to do, they may very well indeed be further weakening their immune systems through this excessive use of their wireless devices.

5G and COVID-19 in Iran? While the exception has been Iran — at present (May 16th, 2020) has 116,635 cases, and 6,902 deaths 26 — which is officially not implementing it, but very well may secretly be trialing it given the reason why

on December 1, 2018, at the request of the US government, Meng Wanzhou — Huawei’s CFO and daughter of its founder — was arrested in Canada on allegations she participated in a conspiracy to defraud banks in connection with Iran sanctions violations, [iii]

was indeed because Huawei was working to sell their 5G technology to the Iranians. In fact, Iran — in a joint operation between Irancell and Ericsson — had started trialing the technology back in September of 2017. [iv] In the article, titled “Irancell, Ericsson Test 5G Systems,” (2017) it is stated that

the technology will be available by 2020 and become globally accessible a year later.

During the event at Irancell headquarters, the company’s CEO Alireza Dezfouli said “We are aiming to keep pace with the international operators. Iran will not be left behind again.” 45

Furthermore, a number of articles in the media, have stated that Iran has carried out “preparations” and is ready to launch 5G. [v] [vi] [vii] Well, preparations always include trialing.

Hence, given the facts that (1) Iran had started trialing the technology back in 2017, (2) the CFO of Huawei has been arrested for allegedly selling the 5G technology to Iran amid sanctions, (3) Iran’s assertions that it is keeping pace with the international operators and will not be left behind with the technology, and (4) the fact that Iran has stated that it has carried out preparations and is ready to launch 5G, it is easy to fathom that Iran already has the 5G infrastructure set up and they have been secretly trialing it.

5G and the COVID-19 in the USA

The USA — where we also see COVID-19 taking a major foothold with at present 1,484,285 cases (on May 16, 2020, up from just over 1000 on March 11, 2020) — has been very quick to offer and expand 5G services in the past year with a large portion of the country already being blanketed in 5G radiation. Below we have just the T-Mobile 5G Coverage Map, and we cannot forget the other three USA telecoms, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint not far behind in offering 5G up on the table.

At present, (May 16, 2020) the worst effected states are (1) New York with 356,016 cases and 27,574 deaths, (2) New Jersey with 145,490 cases and 10,150 deaths, (3) Illinois with 90,369 cases and 4,058 deaths (4) Massachusetts with 83,421cases and 5,592 deaths, and (5) California with 76,819 cases and 3,153 deaths. 26 Washington State was one of the first to start experiencing outbreaks and was up there in one of the states having the most outbreaks. So, for example, if we take a closer look at Seattle, Washington, one of the places in the USA where we initially saw a sharp rise in both cases and deaths, we can see very clearly that the whole area is blanketed in 5G radiation.

EvergreenHeath Hospital in the Seattle, Washington suburb of Kirkland was the scene where initially 15 people reported died of the COVID-19. [i] According to a lecture by German Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, [ii] who runs a medical practice nearby,

This is where the hospital is in Kirkland. Kirkland is one of only five cities in the US that is firmly wired for 5G for a few months, and Evergreen Hospital is probably the only hospital in the country wired for 5G. Not that they’re using it yet, but it’s wired, and it’s broadcasting. Could there be a connection to the high death rate? At this point, there is a question. [iii]

Looking at California, (as of May 16, 2020) for instance, where the number of coronavirus cases are also very high, we could see that Santa Clara County, has the highest number (2,403) in the Bay Area, and now 6th in California, with Los Angeles (36,324) at the top.

Santa Clara County — home to many high-tech companies like Google, Apple, NetFlix, NVIDIA, Intel, Sun Microsystems, Oracle — is naturally a hotbed of 5G technology and is blanketed with 5G radiation from AT&T wireless.

And yet, we still see very few cases in neighboring Santa Cruz County (149) which has just recently implemented the 5G and nearby Monterey County (322) yet to implement the 5G technology.

Los Angeles County, with the highest COVID-19 cases, presently at 36,324, is blanketed in 5G by both T-Mobile and AT&T giving the residents a seemingly double dose of 5G radiation.

San Diego County, also blanketed by T-Mobile 5G radiation, and home to the tech giant, Qualcomm, also has a relatively high number with 5,523 cases (as of May 16, 2020).

5G and COVID-19 in Asia

The countries in Asia to have fully implemented the 5G have been China (130,000 5G antennas) and South Korea (75,000 5G antennas). These were also the countries in Asia initially with the highest numbers of COVID cases with China at 82,941 cases in total and South Korea at 11,037 cases in total (as of May 16, 2020). Malaysia now has 6,855 cases and Japan 16,203 cases. Malaysia has been trialing the 5G since October of 2019. In an article titled “Malaysia starting 5G trials in October,” [i] it is stated that

Malaysia yesterday said it will start a nationwide demonstration of 5G projects next month, indicating it is on track to become one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology…. “It is hoped that Malaysia’s early commitment to 5G, to rapidly deploying 5G test beds and nationwide demonstration projects, will position the country as one of the leaders of 5G adoption in the world,” Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo told an industry event. 55

In another article titled, “Malaysia’s 5G a step closer to reality,” [ii] it is further stated that

Currently, the commission along with other stakeholders and companies are running 5G demonstration projects across six states; Kedah, Perak, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur, involving an initial investment of RM143 million. 56

Japan has also been trialing the 5G technology since September of 2019 in 40 locations with plans to provide coverage in 45 prefectures by the end of June, 2020. [iii] It has also been conducting limited trials using its technology in Thailand and Singapore.

NTT DoCoMo previously said that it plans to expand its 5G commercial services service to 45 prefectures across Japan by the end of June 2020. The company’s President and CEO, Kazuhiro Yoshizawa, said during a conference call with investors that the firm expects to deploy 10,000 5G base stations by mid-2021. The operator is currently rolling out 5G services on the 3.7 GHz, 4.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands. NTT DoComo had launched pre-commercial 5G services in 40 locations on 20 September. Since that date, users in Tokyo and other major cities in the nation, including Nagoya and Osaka, are able to experience 5G technology ahead of the full commercial launch. 57

The other countries in Asia — also presently (as of May 16, 2020) with relatively low numbers of coronavirus cases have been Thailand (3,025), the Philippines (1,546), Taiwan (440), Vietnam (314), Cambodia (122), Laos (19), Myanmar (182), etc., — are presently getting ready to trial, are trialing, or are implementing 5G technology on a very limited scale. [iv] [v] [vi] [vii] [viii] [ix] [x] [xi] [xii] [xiii] [xiv] [xv] [xvi] [xvii] [xviii] [xix] [xx] [xxi] So perhaps the real reason Taiwan has so few cases, is not because of its quick response, as is being touted (after all, South Korea and other countries with very high numbers were pretty quick to respond to the outbreak in China), but rather because it has yet to implement, let alone trial, the 5G. [xxii] And perhaps the fact that both Myanmar and Laos have so few cases, is rather due to the fact that they have not either. [xxiii]

5G and COVID-19 in China

At least 10,000 5G Antennas Installed in Wuhan Alone

What has not been apparent in the news reports is the fact that China in its rush to take the lead in the 5G race, had by the end of 2019 (and mostly within the last several months leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak) installed 130,000 5G antennas throughout the country, [i] with at least 10,000 antennas installed in Wuhan alone. [ii] (As a comparison, the USA only has approximately 10,000 5G antennas presently installed throughout the whole country.)

“Wuhan City, the capital of Hubei, is expected to have 10,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019…” [79] “According to previous reports, the three operators were expecting to operate nearly 130,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019.” [iii]

Wuhan: One of the Initial Cities Trialing 5G

In fact, Wuhan was one of the initial 16 cities selected to trial 5G back in 2018.

China Unicom will begin testing 5G network in 16 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guiyang, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, and Shenyang. China Mobile will conduct external field test and set up more than a hundred 5G base stations in each of the following five cities: Hangzhou, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou, and Wuhan. [iv]

From the article, “Wuhan 5G Industry Development: Five-Chain Coordination, Three-Wheel Drive,” (武汉5G产业发展：五链统筹 三轮驱动), [v] (written in Chinese) published October 11th, 2019, it becomes clear that Wuhan was in a race with other Chinese cities to position itself at the forefront of 5G technology, and with approximately 10,000 5G antennas in place, is probably one of — if not the most — 5G-radiated city in China:

At present, Wuhan is seizing major developmental opportunities in 5G commercialization, with the construction of a national first-class 5G network as a guide, with the development of a national first-class 5G industry as the main body…. …Wuhan City has fully implemented the “Wuhan 5G Base Station Planning and Construction Implementation Plan,” with an extraordinary policy effort, to guide and support basic telecommunications companies and China Tower Corporation to accelerate the construction of 5G networks. This year and next, Wuhan will build more than 20,000 5G base stations, form a 5G basic network with leading scale, first-class quality, and strong demonstration to ensure full coverage of the 5G network in the city and be at the leading level among similar cities in the country. 82

Finally, it was stated in an article titled “5G network coming to Wuhan,” (April 16, 2018), that “3,000 macro base stations and 27,000 micro base stations” would soon be constructed, and that by 2020, the “5G network will cover every corner of the city and be available at an affordable price.” [vi] This means that there may in fact be a lot more than just 10,000 antennas in Wuhan, though 10,000 alone would very likely make Wuhan one of the most 5G concentrated cities in the world.

5G Systems Deployed in Hospitals

What is also concerning here is that China has, since about November of 2019, been installing 5G systems in its hospitals. [i] [ii] [iii] [iv]

“Key Chinese hospitals, leading telecom carriers and Huawei Wednesday launched a project to establish standards for 5G-based networks in hospitals.” 84

“China released a pioneering standard for its 5G hospital networks, following a joint drafting and verification process between the medical and telecommunication industries.” 85

5G Systems Installed at Wuhan COVID-19 Hospitals

And to seemingly add insult to injury here, Huawei was very quick to install 5G systems in the new COVID-19 hospitals — Wuhan Volcan Mountain Hospital and Thunder Mountain Hospital — the two hospitals known for only being built in just over a week. [i] [ii] The two articles cited here are perhaps ironically titled, (1) “Huawei installs 5G in China Hospital to fight COVID-19,” and (2) “Huawei builds 5G in Wuhan Hospital, aims to indirectly fight the COVID-19” as this might very well be the complete opposite of what they are indeed intending to do here. There is also an interesting video on YouTube entitled “Chinese hospitals deploy robots to help medical staff fight COVID-19 outbreak,” [iii] demonstrating this in action.

Chinese Telecoms Started Offering 5G Commercially in Nov, 2019

The Chinese telecom companies started to offer commercial 5G services to its customers on the first of November last year.

China’s three major wireless carriers— China Mobile, China Unicom , and China Telecom —will begin selling 5G services to consumers on Friday, November 1st in 50 major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, said Chen Zhaoxiong, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday October 31st at a Beijing conference…. The Chinese government has made building 5G a national priority, clearing red tape and reducing costs so the three wireless providers introduce the new technology as swiftly as possible. “They’ve made this a national priority. It’s part of the [Communist] Party‘s ability to show that it’s delivering the goods,” said Paul Triolo, head of geo-technology at the Eurasia Group consultancy. “And in the middle of the trade dispute and the actions against Huawei, it’s even more important for China to show that they are continuing to move forward despite all these challenges,” he added…. China’s central government wants 5G coverage extended to cover all of Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Guangzhou by the end of the year. The country’s largest carrier, China Mobile, which has 900 million cellphone subscribers, says it will be able to offer 5G services in more than 50 cities this year…. Approximately 13,000 5G base stations have been installed in Beijing, the communications administration said this week. About 10,000 are already operating. China already has a total of more than 80,000 5G macro base stations, typically cellular towers with antennas and other hardware that beam wireless signals over wide areas, government officials said. They said China will end the year with about 130,000, while Bernstein Research estimates South Korea will be in second place with 75,000, followed by the U.S. with 10,000. Piper Jaffray estimated that of the 600,000 5G base stations expected to be rolled out worldwide next year, half will be in China. 78

This basically means that China had suddenly turned on the 5G switch, just less than two months before the COVID-19 outbreak, suddenly blanketing many cities with this 5G wireless radiation. And at the time of this initial writing, South Korea’s numbers of COVID-19 cases have also skyrocketed. As we can see from the above article, South Korea has the second highest number of 5G antennas with 75,000. That is a lot for a country its size. Is there a connection? I think there is with at the time (March 8th, 2020) also had the highest number of COVID-19 cases (7,134) and one of the highest number of death rates (50) outside of China.

Forty Cities Drinking 5G Service

In the online article, “These 40 Cities Will Drink 5G Service,” [iv] published June 7th, 2019, it was revealed that it had been decided that 5G would be launched in 40 cities across China in 2019 by China Mobile and China Unicom (with no specific information from China Telecom yet at that time). Cities on this list included in Zhejiang Province were Hangzhou, Ningbo, and Wenzhou, not to mention places like Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Suzhou, and Shenzhen. The initial plan it seems, called the “7+33+n” 5G network deployment strategy, was to have full coverage in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, and Xiong’an, with hotspot coverage in the other 33 cities, and then customized 5G networks in so-called “n” cities, though this might have very well changed as other cities seemingly also wanted full coverage (note Wuhan’s installation of 10,000 5G antennas).

Top Most COVID-19-Hit Provinces After Wuhan: Zhejiang and Guangdong

Interestingly, at one point in this saga, the second most hit (with the COVID-19) provinces were Zhejiang and Guangdong Provinces, (though at the time of this initial writing, Zhejiang had already been taken over by Henan). [v] The provinces listed below, in Chinese, and in order of most cases, are (1) Hubei （湖北）, (2) Guangdong （广东）, (3) Henan （河南）, (4) Zhejiang （浙江）, and (5) Hunan （湖南.

It had been so bad in Zhejiang Province that Japan, on Feb. 12th, even extended its entry restrictions to virus-hit Zhejiang (at the time was third in number of COVID-19 cases).

It includes the cities of Hangzhou and Wenzhou, which have among the country’s highest concentrations of COVID-19 cases. Hangzhou hosts the headquarters of Alibaba Group Holding, while Wenzhou is famed as a cradle of small business. [i]

On the map (Wikipedia) below [ii], Zhejiang Province is the darker red province off to the right and Guangdong Province is the darker red one at the bottom. The darkest red province in the middle is Hubei with Wuhan in its center. Henan Province is above Hubei Province and Hunan Province is below it.

These cities (Hangzhou, Wenzhou, and Ningbo) have also been cities selected to trial the 5G in Zhejiang province. We can see from the picture below on the left from Ookla 5G Maps, which tracks 5G deployment around the world,[i] the number of telecoms offering 5G service in various cities in China. The middle map is a zoom-in on Zhejiang province. The numbers represent the number of telecoms servicing the city. In the city of Hangzhou, we can see that all three Chinese telecoms are providing 5G service in the city; whereas in Ningbo, only two are, and in Wenzhou, only one (China Mobile) is. (If you further click on the number, it will tell you which telecoms are operating.) And the picture on the right is a zoom-in of the COVID-19 Map from Expat Focus, in Zhejiang Province, where we can see that the cities with the most 5G antennas are also the ones with the highest cases of COVID-19.

The three cities in Zhejiang Province with the most cases have been Hangzhou (168 cases), Ningbo (156 cases), and Wenzhou (503 cases), which are also curiously the cities selected to trial the 5G. The city proper of Wenzhou itself (though when one includes the outer-lying prefectures the total comes 9 million), for example, with only 200,000 people, has an inordinately high number of people infected with COVID-19, and the city has been on lockdown. But as you can see from some of the articles selected below that there has been a major push in this city to implement and blanket cover their cities with 5G technology.

In the following online article, “China Tower Built 8400 5G Stations in Zhejiang” [i] (Oct. 21st, 2019), it is revealed that 8400 5G base stations had recently been installed in Zhejiang Province, with 4775 (out of an order of 6154) installed in Hangzhou alone, and 3200 of these installed within 100 days (in just a little over three months).

China Tower Built 8400 5G Stations in Zhejiang

According to a person in charge of China Tower (Zhejiang), since this year, it has undertaken more than ten thousand 5G construction demands. At present, 8397 stations have been completed, more than 96% of which were built on the stock station sites. In Hangzhou, since this year, 6154 5G demands have been accepted and 4775 have been completed and delivered, of which 93% are directly met and transformed through stock station sites. In the downtown of Hangzhou, after receiving the 5G construction demand of three telecom enterprises, China Tower (Zhejiang), with the support of the government, completed 3200 5G base stations in the West Lake scenic area, Olympic Sports Center and other scenes within 100 days, and cooperated with telecom enterprises to complete quick installation and debugging of equipment, based on existing telecom rooms, cabinets, power supporting facilities and 5G antenna added on stock station sites, street lamp poles, buildings, etc. 96

In another online article, published in Chinese, “China Tower installs 8,400 5G antennas in Zhejiang, 96% based on existing sites,” [中国铁塔在浙江建成8400个5G站址，96%基于既有站址], [ii] we can see China Tower blanketing Hangzhou with 5G antennas in a very short period of time.

In this article, it is stated that “Zhejiang is one of the earliest provinces in the country to start building 5G networks,” and that “China Tower Zhejiang Company … started the acceleration of 5G construction in the first year of 5G commercialization…. And further that, “more than 10,000 5G construction requirements have been undertaken since this year,” with “8397 sites … completed.” 97

It becomes clear that the Zhejiang Province, home to the tech giant, Alibaba, is one of the provinces slated to become one of the first to introduce the 5G. In the following article, “Delta region to build world-class information communication hub,” [iii] (Updated: 2019-11-01) it is stated that with the commercialization of 5G services on Oct. 31st,

[f]ifty cities were selected to become among the first to access commercial 5G services, including 10 cities in the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) region, half of which are from Zhejiang province – Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jiaxing, and Shaoxing. 98

It is further stated that the three telecom companies plus China Tower would be investing in the region a total of 200 billion yuan (USD $28.4 billion) for the 5G infrastructure construction in order to “build it into a world-class information communication hub.”

According to a development plan for the region released in 2016, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile and China Tower are planning to invest more than 200 billion yuan ($28.4 billion) in 5G infrastructure construction in the region by 2021 to help “build it into a world-class information communication hub” promoting the “region’s pilot use of 5G network and applications,” and making “it clear that the YRD region will be the first in China to conduct trial commercial use of 5G services,” while aiming to “realize the coverage of the 5G network throughout the province by 2025.” 98

Coastal City of Wenzhou Worst Hit in Zhejiang Province

In the province of Zhejiang, the cities of Hangzhou, Ningbo, and Wenzhou, have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases. These are also the main places where 5G has been installed so far in the province. Wenzhou, for a relatively small Chinese city, has the inordinately highest number — at present 503 — of cases in Zhejiang Province, and has been on lockdown [i] since Feb. 2nd when the number of cases there reached 304.

Wenzhou: Internet and 5G Hub

In the past year, there have been numerous conferences in this small city promoting 5G directly or indirectly. [ii] [iii] [iv] For example, the Conference on the Internet of Things (IoT) for Industry and Energy opened there in September of last year and the Sixth World Internet Conference opened there in October of last year. The Conference on the Internet of Things (IoT) for Industry and Energy exhibited the latest state-of-the-art IoT technologies and 5G applications for big data technologies and IoT platforms. The Sixth World Internet (three-day) Conference brought together over 1,500 attendees from over 70 countries and regions, including Nobel Prize winners, and executives from major tech companies like Qualcomm, Alibaba, and Huawei.

In an article titled, “Experience the construction of 5G base stations under high temperature,” published in Chinese (体验高温下5G基站建设) [v] on Aug. 26, 2019, it is stated that “Wenzhou is one of the first 5G pilot cities of the three major operators, and 5G network coverage is in full swing.”

In another article, “Wenzhou shows big ambition in IoT industry,” [i] (Sept. 10th, 2019), it is further stated:

“Wenzhou is building itself into a pilot city for China’s smart city construction and 5G applications,” Chen said, “Now, there are 13 cloud computing centers, over 500 5G base stations and more than 10,000 narrow-band IoT bases in the city.” 104

Finally, looking at yet another article published approximately six months later titled “The first case in Zhejiang! S1 line is the first to achieve full coverage of mobile 5G signals,” (Jan. 19th, 2020), (also published in Chinese, 浙江首例！S1线率先实现移动5G信号全覆盖) [i] which revels at the 5G signal penetration along the “Longwan Airport-Wenzhou South High Speed ​​Rail S1 line,” it becomes obvious that Wenzhou has also taken part in the 5G race to plaster its city with 5G electromagnetic waves.

5G and COVID-19 in Africa — and Central & South America

Africa

Three months into this so-called COVID-19 pandemic, both South America and Africa have, for the most part, had remained unscathed, with 11 countries in Africa (on March 24, 2020) still not reporting any COVID-19 cases. [i] At the time of this writing (on May 16, 2020), we are still not seeing that many cases in comparison to the rest of the world.

In fact, officials had been predicting that Africa would be a disaster, and they have been absolutely dumbfounded as to why it hadn’t been. In an article appearing on March 4, 2020, in the Atlanta Black Star titled, “Officials’ Confusion Over Lack of Coronavirus in Africa Arouses Skepticism on Social Media: ‘They Aren’t Happy Africa is Largely’ Coronavirus Free?” [ii] it is stated that

As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, experts are wondering why Africa is relatively unscathed by the outbreak. At the beginning of the Covid-19 spread, experts were worried about how Africa would grapple with the disease. “Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for Covid-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leader of the World Health Organization, said in February. However, the worry transformed into confusion since so far there have been nine confirmed diagnoses on a continent housing more than 1 billion people. 107

What is perhaps even more puzzling for these people is the fact that the country in Africa with the most modern and advanced healthcare system, South Africa, [iii] is seeing an exponentially higher number of cases of COVID-19 than its neighbors.

And on April 3, 2020:

Maybe this very well has to do with the fact that the only country in Africa to have had been implementing 5G, and still yet on a limited scale, for any length of time, has been South Africa, [1] while Nigeria is in the process of trialing it, [2] and some other African countries to starting trials and implementations this year. [3] Yet, for the majority of African countries, the reality of 5G has been estimated to be many years away.

By one estimate, just seven out of 46 countries in sub-Saharan Africa will have 5G technology by 2025. JOHANNESBURG—While the rest of the world races to deploy next-generation 5G wireless technology, Africa is lagging behind, mainly because of poor consumers’ inability to pay for fast data services and devices. [4]

And what did we see in these countries with regards to coronavirus numbers (as of March 25th, 2020) over three months after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, (while we had 53,609 cases in the USA, one of the most advanced countries in the world)? As an example, two months previously I had previous listed 41 African countries with less than 20 cases of the coronavirus, to give you an idea.[5] And Africa was predicted by the experts to be a disaster in the making. These countries now still don’t have comparatively large numbers, five months into this. The prediction didn’t materialize, and people have now pushed Africa to the wayside as the media shows you all these people dying in all these hospitals in the modern Western countries.

Guinea – 2,473 Sudan – 1,964 Djibouti – 1,309 Somalia – 1,284 Gabon – 1,209 Guinea-Bissau – 913 Niger – 885 Mali – 806 Kenya – 781 Zambia – 654 Equatorial Guinea – 594 Tanzania – 509 Sierra-Leone – 447 Chad – 428 Congo-Brazzaville – 391 Benin – 339 Mauritius – 332 Cape Verde – 326 Central African Republic – 301 Ethiopia – 287 Rwanda – 287 Togo – 263 Madagascar – 238 South Sudan – 236 Sao Tome & Principe – 235 Liberia – 219 Eswatini – 190 Mozambique – 119 Libya – 64 Malawi – 63 Angola – 48 Mauritania – 29 Botswana – 24 The Gambia – 23 Namibia – 16 Burundi – 15 Seychelles – 11 Comoros – 11 Lesotho – 1 Western Sahara – 0

Central & South America

While the numbers of coronavirus cases in Central and South America are not quite as low as they are in Africa, they are still extremely lower than their counterparts in Northern Asia, Western Europe, and North America. At present, (as of May 16th, 2020), these are the numbers:

Central America: Mexico (45,032), Panama (9,268), Costa Rica (843), Honduras (2,460), Guatemala (1,643), El Salvador (1,265), Nicaragua (25), Belize (18). South America: Brazil (220,291), Peru (84,495), Chile (39,542), Ecuador (31,467), Columbia (14,216), Argentina (7,479), Bolivia (3,577), Paraguay (759), Uruguay (732), Venezuela (459), French Guiana (189), Guyana (116), and Suriname (10).

Both Central and South America have been slow to implement 5G. This has to do with the fact that a good portion of the population still has not transitioned from 3G to 4G yet. [vi] [vii] If we first take a look at Central America, there are presently no countries implementing the 5G technologies, with the first to most likely do so being Panama and Mexico. [viii] [ix] In South America, a number of countries are getting ready for a 5G rollout having already conducted limited or full-fledged trials with the technology, with Uruguay being the first to actually launch 5G in not only South America, but all of Latin America, [x] [xi] [xii] [xiii] [xiv] — although not without protests. [xv] [xvi] However, Brazil is probably the country to apply the most trials of the technology, positioning itself for a rollout sometime this year in 2020. [xvii] [xviii] [xix] [xx] Ecuador is also engaging in trials, [xxi] [xxii] not to mention Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Columbia, [xxiii] [xxiv] [xxv] [xxvi] with one trial occurring also in Bolivia. [xxvii] The other South American countries, Venezuela, Paraguay, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana have yet to trial, let alone implement the technology, with many of these countries just getting going with 4G. And yet we see the countries with the highest number of cases in South America are also the countries that have either implemented the 5G technology or are engaged in full-fledged or not so limited trials.

Countries Not Implementing or Trialing 5G (or only trialing 5G on a very limited basis) Have Lesser Cases of COVID-19

It is pretty obvious if you take a good look at all these countries with either full-blown implementation or full-blown trials that we are seeing exponentially higher numbers of coronavirus cases in comparison with those countries yet to implement or trial these technologies, in spite of the latter have substantially weaker healthcare systems.

5G Trials and Wireless Networks and the Coronavirus on Cruise Ships

Another hotbed for outbreaks of COVID-19 have been cruise ships. Certainly, being in close quarters together with people infected with COVID-19 is going to contribute to its spread. However, could the amount of electromagnetic radiation onboard these ships also be contributing to its spread? Actually, the fact that there are indeed research papers addressing this topic tells us in fact that it has been an issue of concern. [xxviii]

5G made its debut of being tested on cruise ships in September of 2017 when the Estonian telecom company Telia in conjunction with Ericsson and Intel Corporation trialed 5G wireless systems on Tallink’s cruise ships at the Port of Tallinn in Estonia. [xxix] [xxx] [xxxi] [xxxii] [xxxiii]

The “real life” 5G environment for Tallink was created at the Port of Tallinn to test and explore how the new mobile technology can provide higher data connection speeds and improved quality. During the test in September 2017, 5G technology was deployed for the whole ship while it was in harbor. The technology enabled Wi-Fi usage for 2,000 passengers and the ship’s own information and communications technology systems. This is a first example of many uses that 5G will provide access to in transport situations, as well as very broad gigabit wireless services delivered to consumers. 141

In a Fierce Wireless article entitled, “Telia shows off 5G in Europe with Ericsson, Intel,” (Sept. 29, 2017), 141 the following is stated:

The companies are using millimeter wave spectrum but are not disclosing which frequencies are being tested, a spokesperson told FierceWirelessTech. The solution includes an Ericsson 5G base station consisting of 5G antenna, radio and baseband, in conjunction with the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform. They equipped the cruise ship—where thousands of passengers are using Wi-Fi and generating enormous loads of data—with 5G to prove that 5G enables value in real life, according to Mattias Manni, network strategy and planning manager for 5G at Telia Eesti. The “real life” 5G environment for the shipping company Tallink was created at the Port of Tallinn, Estonia, to test and explore how 5G technology can provide higher data connection speeds and improved quality. During the test, which was conducted this month, pre-standard 5G enabled Wi-Fi usage for 2,000 passengers and the ship’s own information and communications technology systems. 141

While 5G technology on cruise ships is still on its way to being implemented, [xxxiv] [xxxv] [xxxvi] one thing for certain is that at present our modern cruise ships are indeed equipped with highly advanced wireless systems including cellular, WIFI, and IoT — making the ships a hotbed of electromagnetic radiation. For example, Carnival has been since 2017 equipping its cruise ships with an advanced wireless system, the Ocean Medallion, which not only allows it to keep track of all its passengers, but also allows for seamless wireless connectivity.

It enables the cruise ship operator to stay engaged with its guests anywhere they are inside a 17-deck “love boat.” I visited one of Carnival’s ships, the Royal Princess, recently when it was docked in San Francisco and got a VIP tour of the ship. It was a magical experience that foretells the way that the internet of things ought to work, once we all have access to it. The Royal Princess is one of three Carnival cruise ships that have been outfitted with more than 7,000 sensors, 4,000 interactive digital portals, and a couple of datacenters. Those devices are connected with thousands of guest smartphones and Medallion wearables. And they are synchronized through multi-constellation satellites to the cloud. Cruise ships previously were self-contained as far as computing went, but now they are backed up on the cloud. John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer at Carnival, said a ship can now be run from data in the cloud if necessary. [xxxvii]

Mild Symptoms Outside China and Other 5G Zones

So far it seems that, for the majority, the symptoms of patients outside of China, and outside these other places with all their 5G technology, for the most part, have seemingly been relatively mild, as one would most likely see with a regular cold or flu virus, and with many of those infected not showing any symptoms at all.

It is stated by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, (Head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program), in the continuously updated Al Jazeera article, “What happens if you catch the new corona virus?” 20 that “some patients do not show any symptoms,” and that

“You have mild cases, which look like the common cold, which have some respiratory symptoms, sore throat, runny nose, fever, all the way through pneumonia. And there can be varying levels of severity of pneumonia all the way through multi-organ failure and death,” she told reporters in Geneva last week. However, in most cases, symptoms have remained mild. “We’ve seen some data on about 17,000 cases and overall 82 percent of those are mild, 15 percent of those are severe and 3 percent of those are classified as critical,” said Van Kerkhove. 20

Moreover, in numerous YouTube videos [i] [ii] [iii] [iv] [v] we are seeing interviews with patients that have been seemingly showing only mild symptoms. One example is that of Rebecca Frazier, interviewed numerous times on numerous news programs, after being admitted to a Tokyo Hospital after being found to be infected with the COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. In one of the interviews, conducted by the New Zealand news program on the Radio New Zealand (RNZ) network titled “I never really felt unwell,” 147 for example, the interviewer states the following and then goes onto interview Ms. Frazier:

“Incapacitated, needing help to breath, and surrounded by doctors in hazmat suits, is perhaps the go-to image of those infected with COVID-19. Not so for Rebecca Frazier, who has Covid-19 as it is now known. Curiously, she looks just fine. She’s in isolation in a Tokyo hospital after testing positive for the virus, while onboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship that is now docked in Yokohama, in lockdown for 14 days…. Rebecca says she’s shocked that she has tested positive for the deadly virus given how fit and well she feels.” “I just can’t believe it. Just can’t believe this is happening to you. Umm. I… You know, I am not one to freak out….” “Did you feel unwell? Do you feel unwell?” “No. I never really felt unwell. I had a little bit of a cough when they told me, and when I got here, I had a little bit of a fever, but all of that has normalized and I have no symptoms…. 147

In another YouTube video, 151 this one from a Chinese TV network, is a report by a nurse in Wuhan, who contracted the virus, and decided to stay home to recover (which might very well have been what saved her life).

In the video, we see her going about her daily life as if only seemingly bothered by what would only be a normal cold virus.

In a BBC report [i] about Steve Walsh, labeled a “Super Spreader,” a man who was apparently infected by COVID-19 in Singapore and apparently spread it to numerous others at a ski resort in France, we hear one of his neighbors state that

“His wife told me on the phone that really he is not that ill and she thinks it is a complete basically a load of rubbish umm and it’s no worse than flu. Probably not as bad.” (2:20)

So… why is it that, while these people are seemingly only manifesting mild symptoms, many people in China, (and especially in the city of Wuhan and some other provinces), South Korea, Italy, Iran, and now seemingly the USA, are having such a difficult time with many unfortunately succumbing to the virus, and (for want of a better expression) “dropping like flies”?

EMFs, the Immune System, and Relevance to the COVID-19 Outbreak

EMFs Affect the Immune System

Wireless radiation from 1G to 5G have all emitted modulated “Radiofrequency (RF) electromagnetic fields (EMFs)” and there are literally thousands of studies showing biological effects from exposures to man-made electromagnetic waves, and out of these, hundreds showing biological effects on the immune system.

Professor Joel Moskowitz of the University of California, Berkeley, compiled a list of EMF and immune related studies here, [i] and also brought attention on his blog [ii] to a compilation of research in a review paper “published in a peer-reviewed journal in 2013 by Dr. Stanislaw Szmigielski” titled “Reaction of the immune system to low-level RF/MW exposures,” [iii] where he states the following:

The incomplete knowledge of RF/MW-related cancer risks has initiated searches for biological indicators sensitive enough to measure the “weak biological influence” of RF/MWs. One of the main candidates is the immune system, which is able to react in a measurable way to discrete environmental stimuli. In this review, the impacts of weak RF/MW fields, including cell phone radiation, on various immune functions, both in vitro [cell culture studies] and in vivo [live animal studies], are discussed. The bulk of available evidence clearly indicates that various shifts in the number and/or activity of immunocompetent cells [cells that can develop an immune response] are possible, however the results are inconsistent. For example, a number of lymphocyte [small white blood cells especially found in the lymphatic system] functions have been found to be enhanced and weakened within single experiments based on exposure to similar intensities of MW radiation. Certain premises exist which indicate that, in general, short-term exposure to weak MW radiation may temporarily stimulate certain humoral* or cellular immune functions, while prolonged irradiation inhibits the same functions.

is very much in line with what Dr. Robert O. Becker wrote in 1985 with regards to how the immune system is weakened by manmade electromagnetic fields via the induction of “subliminal stress”:

Initially, the stress activates the hormonal and/or immune systems to a higher than normal level, enabling the animal to escape danger and combat disease. If the stress continues, hormone levels and immune reactivity gradually decline to normal. If you stop your experiment at this point, you’re apparently justified in saying, “The animal has adapted; the stress is doing no harm.” Nevertheless, if the stressful conditions persist, hormone and immune levels decline further, well below normal. In medical terms, stress decompensation has set in, and now the animal is now more susceptible to other stressors, including malignant growth and infectious diseases. … One aspect of the syndrome was very puzzling. When undergoing these hormonal changes, an animal would normally be aware that its body was under attack, yet, as far as we could tell, the rabbits were not. They showed no outward signs of fear, agitation, or illness. Most humans certainly wouldn’t be able to detect a 100-gauss magnetic field, at least not consciously. Only several years after Friedman’s work did anyone find out how this is happening. In 1976 a group under J. J. Noval at the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory at Pensacola, Florida, found the slow response in rats from very weak electric fields, as low as five thousandths of a volt per centimeter. They discovered that when such fields vibrated in the ELF range, the increased levels of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the brainstem, apparently in a way that activated a distress signal subliminally, without the animal’s becoming aware of it. The scariest part was that the fields Noval used were well within the background levels of a typical office, with its overhead lighting, typewriters, computers, and other equipment. Workers in such an environment are exposed to electric fields between a hundredth and a tenth of a volt per centimeter and magnetic fields between a hundredth and a tenth of a gauss. (pp. 277-278) 2

In a paper [iv] (written by myself along with Prof. Olle Johansson of the Karolinska Institute) — which I believe offers the most solid hypothesis to date on one of the main mechanisms by which EMFs do in fact disable the immune system —a number of these related to immune system effects can be found listed in the citations.

Johansson (2012) further details, in Section 8 of the BioInitiative, “Evidence for EMF Effects on the Immune System,” [v] numerous studies demonstrating those effects, especially with regards to how radiofrequency EMFs alter the immune system.

Suppression of the Immune System

To give one example of relevance here, research by Kolomytseva, et al. (2002) described in the paper, “Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity,” [vi] found that with

whole-body exposure of healthy mice to low-intensity extremely-high-frequency electromagnetic radiation (EHF EMR, 42.0 GHz, 0.15 mW/cm2, 20 min daily)… phagocytic activity of peripheral blood neutrophils was suppressed by about 50% (p < 0.01 as compared with the sham-exposed control) in 2-3 h after the single exposure to EHF EMR…

and that this

… effect persisted for 1 day after the exposure, and then the phagocytic activity of neutrophils returned to the norm within 3 days.

And furthermore,

a significant modification of the leukocyte blood profile in mice exposed to EHF EMR for 5 days was observed after the cessation of exposures: the number of leukocytes increased by 44% (p < 0.05 as compared with sham-exposed animals), mostly due to an increase in the lymphocyte content.

They concluded that,

the results indicated that the whole-body exposure of healthy mice to low-intensity EHF EMR has a profound effect on the indices of nonspecific immunity. 158

Lymphocytes Damaged

Back in 1998, a biologist named Roger Coghill conducted an experiment where he “took white blood cells, known as lymphocytes, from a donor,” [vii] and kept them alive via the use of nutrients while exposing them to either cell phone radiation or the natural electromagnetic field of the human body. He discovered that of the immune cells exposed to cell phone radiation, only 13% remained undamaged and able to function properly; whereas, of cells exposed only to body’s natural electromagnetic field, 70% remained undamaged and able to function properly. Naturally, while his research did provide insight, he was attacked and criticized by the wireless industry for being “unscientific.”

Significant Decreases in Immunoglobulin Levels

Other very important research relevant to the COVID-19 crisis is a study titled “Effect of electromagnetic waves from mobile phone on immune status of male rats: possible protective role of vitamin D” (2017) [viii] by El-Gohary and Said where they state

After 30 days of exposure time, 1 h/day EMF exposure resulted in significant decrease in immunoglobulin levels (IgA, IgE, IgM, and IgG); total leukocyte, lymphocyte, eosinophil and basophil counts; and a significant increase in neutrophil and monocyte counts. These changes were more increased in the group exposed to 2 h/day EMF. Vitamin D supplementation in EMF-exposed rats reversed these results when compared with EMF-exposed groups. In contrast, 7, 14, and 21 days of EMF exposure produced nonsignificant differences in these parameters among all experimental groups. We concluded that exposure to mobile phone radiation compromises the immune system of rats, and vitamin D appears to have a protective effect. 160

And while all this is very interesting, the significant decrease in IgA at one hour a day, with the decrease being more pronounced at two hours a day, after a 30-day exposure period is of particular significance here because immunoglobulin A (IgA) is the antibody that plays a critical role in the immune function of mucous membranes, [ix] especially in relation to the health of and the fighting of infection in our lungs, and having an IgA deficiency can lead to pneumonia [x] — which is the primary cause of death with COVID-19 — and other infections. And as Pall (2020) [xi] notes in a newer version of a previously published paper, “Massive Predicted Effects of 5G,”

The predominant cause of death from this coronavirus is pneumonia. Pneumonia is greatly exacerbated by each of those five downstream effects of VGCC activation, excessive intracellular calcium, oxidative stress, NF-kappaB elevation, inflammation and apoptosis. The first of the citations listed below shows that calcium channel blockers, the same type of drugs that block EMF effects, are useful in the treatment of pneumonia. This predicts that EMFs, acting via VGCC activation, will produce increasingly severe pneumonia and therefore 5G radiation as well as other types of EMFs may well increase pneumonia deaths.

Zheng et al. 2016 Preadmission Use of Calcium Channel Blockers and Outcomes After Hospitalization With Pneumonia: A Retrospective Propensity-Matched Cohort Study. Am J Ther. 2017 Jan/Feb;24(1):e30- e38. Fang et al. 2017 Pneumolysin-Dependent Calpain Activation and Interleukin-1α Secretion in Macrophages Infected with Streptococcus pneumoniae. Infect Immun. 2017 Aug 18;85(9). pii: e00201-17. Fettel et al. 2019 Sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) induces potent anti-inflammatory effects in vitro and in vivo by S1P receptor 4-mediated suppression of 5-lipoxygenase activity. FASEB J. 2019 Feb;33(2):1711- 1726. Liu and Shi. 2019 Calcium-activated chloride channel regulator 1 (CLCA1): More than a regulator of chloride transport and mucus production. World Allergy Organ J. 2019 Nov 29;12(11):100077. Sci Rep. 2018 Oct 18;8(1):15393. Surfactant protein D attenuates acute lung and kidney injuries in pneumonia-induced sepsis through modulating apoptosis, inflammation and NF-κB signaling. Du J, et al. Curr Neurovasc Res. 2020 Jan 28. MicroRNA (miR)-429 promotes inflammatory injury by targeting kruppel-like factor 4 (KLF4) in neonatal pneumonia. Zhang L, et al. Life Sci. 2019 Jul 1;228:189-197. Long noncoding RNA SNHG16 targets miR-146a-5p/CCL5 to regulate LPS-induced WI-38 cell apoptosis and inflammation in acute pneumonia. Zhou Z, et al.

These all argue that 5G radiation is likely to greatly exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus and to greatly increase the lethality of the infections produced by it. The good news is that it is likely that those of us that live in areas with no 5G radiation and who avoid other EMFs wherever possible will probably escape much of the impacts of this prospective global pandemic.

It is highly probable that one of the best things Wuhan can do to control the epidemic in the city is to turn off the 4G/5G system. 163

