Frank Report Exceeded Expectations – Where to From Here?

I remember the early days of Frank Report – when Frank was first trying to expose some of the things that were going on within the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise.
I’m sure that many of the initial readers – even those that were members of NXIVM/ESP – had trouble believing some of what Frank was writing about.
None of those revelations surprised me because I already knew about most, if not all, of them.
But I worried whether other people would think Frank was making things up.
His very first story about NXIVM/ESP contained numerous revelations about some of the illegal activities that were going on inside the cult [Suggestion: Go back and read that first story to see just how much Frank was willing to put himself on the line in his effort to take them down).
Hacking Into Other People’s Email Accounts and Bank Accounts?
I knew they had already done this to Rick Ross and to me.
And there was no reason to think they hadn’t done it to others.
But would people really believe Frank’s allegation that Raniere had put together a team whose primary task was to hack into the email accounts and personal records of people that he regarded as his “enemies”?
Bribing Politicians and Government Officials?
While I had no irrefutable proof, I “knew” that NXIVM/ESP had probably bribed or compromised several politicians and governmental officials.
Keith had once asked me to talk to a federal judge who was presiding over one of the NXIVM/ESP cases to see if he might be willing to rule in favor of NXIVM/ESP. When I told Keith I wouldn’t do that, he said he was just testing me. But I never believed that to be the case.
And I knew from what Nancy Salzman had told me that NXIVM/ESP had already compromised the former head of the New York State Senate, Joe Bruno, with the Explorations of Meaning (EMs) that Nancy Salzman performed on him – and the nude massages he was getting from various members of Raniere’s harem. At the time, Bruno was one of the most influential people in New York State.
I had also made reports to just about every federal and state agency that could undertake an investigation into the cult’s various illegal activities – and turned over tons of evidence to each of them. And not one of them ever did a thing to put an end to the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise.
But would Frank Report readers really believe what Frank was exposing in terms of the cult’s bribing and compromising of politicians and government officials?
Bringing Illegal Aliens Into the U.S.?
Shortly after I started working for NXIVM/ESP, I was tasked to find attorneys who could protect various members of the cult who were here illegally.
One of those members was Loreta Garza – who would eventually advance to become the head of a looney-tunes child experiment called Rainbow Cultural Gardens.
When Keith asked Loretta how she was doing the first time I met her, she answered by apologizing that she was “having trouble losing the last five pounds” – which, given how thin she was, struck me as weird. It was several years later before I found out from a Frank Report story about Raniere’s various diet regimens for the women in his “inner circle”.
Every time I was asked to help out someone who had “immigration problems”, I referred them to a highly-regarded Albany law firm that did things by the book. When that didn’t produce the results that Raniere wanted, he found other, less scrupulous lawyers to work on those cases.
As much as I knew about all this, I still worried that Frank’s revelations about all the cult members who were in the U.S. illegally might sound made up. Especially when he started to provide details about fake marriages – and phony IDs.
Massive Tax Evasion?
No surprise there…I had listened to Kathy Russell “explain” how NXIVM was legally avoiding paying any taxes per an “accounting system” that Keith had developed (When I told her that this “system” was totally illegal, she looked at me like my forehead was suddenly sprouting horns).
I also knew, via Kathy, that with the exception of Nancy Salzman, almost everyone who was working for NXIVM/ESP had failed to report any of the income and/or benefits they received from the cult. Even those who had annual earnings of more than $100,000.
With the exception of Nancy, NXIVM/ESP didn’t issue W-2 statements or 1099 forms to any of its staff.
And Raniere routinely preached that there was no ethical basis for the U.S. taxation system.
But would Frank Report readers believe that this stuff had been going on for more than a decade without anyone getting investigated or prosecuted?
The Bronfman Sisters’ Duplicity and Stupidity.
I knew that the Bronfman sisters were very rich – and that they had bailed out Raniere from his disastrous foray into the world of options trading.
I also knew they were paying for all of NXIVM/ESP’s legal bills – including for filings they had no chance in hell of winning (Raniere once blew approximately $500,000 on appealing the denial of a Temporary Restraining Order all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court).
But I worried whether readers of Frank Report would believe the extent of the Bronfman sisters’ duplicity and stupidity.
Things like their willingness to believe Keith’s claim that it was their father, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., who had personally intervened to cause all of his commodities losses. Nobody’s that dumb, right?
NXIVM Had Already Begun to Flex Its Power
By the time that Frank launched the Frank Report, NXIVM/ESP had already caused major problems for several people.
People like Rick Ross – a cult deprogrammer who ended up in a civil lawsuit that went on for 14 years.
People like Barbra Bouchey – a well-renowned investment adviser who had been driven into bankruptcy by their numerous lawsuits against her.
And people like me, a once-successful business owner who had lost everything trying to defend himself against bullshit criminal charges and numerous civil lawsuits that had been orchestrated by Raniere.
But would readers of Frank Report believe this sort of stuff had really happened?
The Evolution of Frank Report
Since its inception, Frank Report has evolved into “the source” when it comes to anything concerning NXIVM/ESP or its founders, Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.
Over the course of the past 4½ years, Frank Report has become the “go to” source for anything that has to do with NXIVM/ESP.
It is Frank Report that took these bastards down.
Yeah, I know that many others were involved in that takedown.
People like Catherine Oxenberg.
People like Sarah Edmondson.
People like Mark Vicente.
People like Sylvie, Dani, Nicole, and all the others who testified against Raniere during his trial.
Lots of people.
Some that most people will never know about.
But were it not for Frank’s willingness to keep exposing various aspects of the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise, Catherine Oxenberg may never have told him about the DOS brandings.
And if Frank hadn’t published all those stories about the DOS brandings, I doubt very much that The New York Times would have ever published its front-page story that included a picture of Sarah Edmondson’s KAR “brand”.
What’s Next?
Much as I admire Frank Parlato – and what he’s done in terms of taking down NXIVM/ESP and Raniere – I do question what the future holds for Frank Report.
In another few months, Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Kathy Russell will all have been sentenced. Which means that we won’t be hearing very much about them until they get out of prison or they die.
In another 12-18 months, we will likely have developed both treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19. Which means that it won’t be the lead story in every newscast and newspaper every day of the week.
So, what sorts of stories will Frank Report be publishing?
I don’t think that’s a question Frank can answer by himself.
Instead, it’s a question that the readers of Frank Report need to answer.
What do YOU want to hear about?
What do YOU want to discuss?
I’d like to see a regular weekly recap by Frank. Let him put anything he wants in it. News of the week, tips he’s received that didn’t make an article, things he’s working on, comments of note from the week that might not have been noticed, rumors of what ex-NX people are doing, what transpires when he runs into Del Negro in The Villages or at the track or at bingo, funny stories he’s been told, conversations he’s had with people, etc. etc.
I want to hear from Karen U.
Operation Warp Speed is already being reported, Joe.
The vaccine window of “12-18 months” is now being shortened to December 2020, you ignorant idiot.
Vaccine doses are being mass produced *before* test trials are finished (at US government expense) —- so that 100-200 million doses will be available before December 2020, when the test trials are over and the drugs are approved.
The US government is funding this mass production for *several* different vaccines currently undergoing test trials — so that if any of the vaccines fail testing, there are still several other vaccines that will likely succeed (since they’re all being tested simultaneously).
This is unprecedented to test so many vaccines simultaneously.
It’s also unprecedented to mass produce these vaccines before they’ve been approved, because if any of them fail approval then the government will have spent billions on a drug that can’t be used.
But if even one vaccine passes test trials, we’ll already have tons of doses ready for the public before December 2020.
The chances that all of these vaccines will fail testing is statistically unlikely (and probably impossible).
If even one vaccine passes the test trials by (late summer or early fall) then 100-200 million doses will have *already* been produced and be ready for mass inoculation before December 2020, possibly a bit sooner.
The previous 12-18 month “window” only applies when companies must ramp up their own production *after* test trials are done — at their own expense. Which is usually a slow process.
But that’s no longer the case.
Joe, you’re still reporting the 12-18 month “time window” as though Operation Warp Speed isn’t real.
But it’s real, Joseph, no matter how much you don’t want it to be real.
You fucken libtard. Go back to your Missouri trailer park and make your moonshine, Joe.
Mass production (of enough doses to inoculate the entire public) is usually the slowest part of vaccine development — but that process is being sped up here at warp speed with billions of dollars from Uncle Sam. 🙂
I like FR. I don’t know who you are but it isn’t important. I like your’s comments also, because you are free-spoken. And here is a dilemma. Why do you claim that here is censorship? In the last two months coronavirus holds in awe on the Earth and you you are upset about it that here is not like it used to be? I really like Frank’s work and I think we are still so with this.
I would like to learn more about free speech and see examples of our rights being stripped from us. I love all the new Chinese articles. I would love to get more of a woman’s perspective of things. Will Marie ever write a story again or will she just transcribe and paint? Frank, you should definitely keep this site going. I love it here.
Thanks for Joe.
“Power Corrupts and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely.” Lord Acton
From recent stories in the media and revelations, we see no end of vice corruption in all levels of our society.
Look at these stories and individuals who have enriched the pages of The Frank Report:
Jeffrey Epstein
R Kelly
Jussie Smollett
Michael Avenatti
Harvey Weinstein
Joe Biden
Hunter Biden
Bill Clinton
Communist China and Bio-warfare.
Huawei, the Chinese phone company that spies for the Chinese government.
Andrew Cuomo
Prince Andrew of England
Ed Buck
Jimmy Savile, British pedophile
I was amused a year or two ago when someone commented how Keith Raniere was the most evil person on Earth.
Not even close.
Raniere is evil of course and he thrived in New York’s Culture of Corruption.
But in the Big Picture, there are lots of people far more evil and dangerous because they are smarter and more disciplined than Raniere.
The Frank Report will never run out of material.
Your revelation of the compromise of Joe Bruno by (presumably female) nude massages is already a huge bombshell !!
But it’s plausible. Raniere has dozens of attractive young women (because if they weren’t young and attractive, they wouldn’t make it to the inner circle where he could fuck them) willing to do anything he asked (same explanation). So, of course, he would use them to compromise local law enforcement and government.
Some defectors must have at least rumors, if not the whole story, of how NXIVM compromised NY state trooper Rodger Kirsop to persecute NXIVM’s enemies instead of prosecuting NXIVM.
Personally, I would prefer less or no coverage on Trump vs Biden. There’s more than enough propaganda out there already. And there is much better COVID coverage elsewhere.
Things to write about in the future:
* Expose any high profile people who were a part of NXIVM, especially post pedophile expose.
I think we need more exposure of the crooks and devils in our government, local, state, and national.
Great stuff JJ and you hit the nail on the head, FR has been a massive success in the takedown of NXIVM.
Moving forward, please no more political BS. Stick with the juicy stuff, like sex, cults, and whackos. There are thousands of places to read political rants and they add no value here.