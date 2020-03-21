5G Radiation Is More of a Hazard Than Nuclear Radiation

By Fred

Around here, just about all the security devices operate in the 450 MHz range, and they don’t pay licence fees for this spectrum use.

It may be different where you are, but I doubt it.

The big, big difference between microwaves and nuclear radiation — and solar radiation for that matter — is that it’s COHERENT radiation, it’s on a fixed frequency. And then it’s modulated with very precise bursts of digital pulses, often on biologically active frequencies.

For example, many authorities — including the UK government’s Stewart Commission — warn that microwave communications systems should not be pulsed at 16 Hz, the frequency of the calcium gate in cells:

http://whale.to/b/hyland.html

This is one problem with the TETRA system, as it’s pulsed at 17 Hz.

Barrie Trower first came to public attention when a confidential report he prepared for a police union on safety issues with TETRA were leaked to the public (not by Mr. Trower, who never himself uses a computer). This calcium gate frequency was one issue he raised.

The TETRA system is also pulsed around frequencies known to cause epileptic fits and uncontrollable aggression. Many officers have reported mood swings when using this system, and Mr. Trower gave evidence in a case where a British police officer attacked a passerby at a G20 protest and pushed him to the ground. The man, an ill alcoholic, died as a result. The officer had been sitting for two days in a radio van saturated with TETRA radiation. He felt that the radiation had affected his judgment.

Mr Trower testified in camera that this TETRA radiation exposure might well have induced aggression in the officer. This was not mentioned in any court coverage of this case. However, the officer was very controversially found not guilty of manslaughter, and I think Mr. Trower’s evidence may have helped convince the judge that the officer was not to blame. But this could not emerge in an open court.

Now, GSM phones are pulsed just above 8 Hz. I asked Mr. Trower what seemed an obvious question: the first harmonic of 8 Hz is 16 Hz, so surely this pulsed radiation will certainly resonate with the calcium gate at 16 Hz, only hitting it every other pulse, instead of every pulse?

And Mr. Trower said yes, you’re absolutely right, and he hadn’t thought about that.

In fact, I’ve never seen anyone worry about it, except me. But the influence of microwaves on the calcium gate was one of the first really thoroughly researched mechanisms as to how low-level microwaves are able to affect the body. This issue of pulsed frequencies simply doesn’t arise with nuclear power or sunlight, it’s a big jumble of frequencies. This is how we’re able to split sunlight up into a rainbow of different colors.

This 8 Hz pulsed frequency has also been reported in dozens of brainwave studies. As I’ve pointed out before, this is in the low alpha range, and indicates that the brain is falling into sleep. To find brainwave anomalies around 8 Hz is a disturbing finding; it means we are inducing a semi-zombie state in people’s brains.

You don’t need any specialized knowledge of microwave spying to see this. You just see: mobile phone radiation causes an anomaly at this frequency, not a surprise, as it’s pulsed at this frequency; and it’s going to put people’s brains to sleep.

I’ll find a WHO review that shows 26 studies reporting these brainwave anomalies with ordinary cell phone radiation. But no one thinks this is a problem.

However, the first harmonic of this, 16 Hz, will have direct physical effects on calcium efflux from the cell. The more you research cell biology and see what actually holds a cell wall together, the more you realize the importance of calcium. Calcification in the body is a major source of artifacts in X-rays. To an extent, aging is just calcification. You cannot overestimate the importance of the calcium gate.

So, here we have one precise digitally tuned frequency having two drastic, but completely different effects on two entirely different physical systems. One is the meta-functioning of the brain. The other is the meta-functioning of every cell in your body. This kind of resonance effect simply DOES NOT HAPPEN with nuclear or solar radiation. You have to think in different ways. You have to think, period. You have to think like Barrie Trower.

When I’ve got time, I’ll put together three reviews of the situation, which all argue that “non-ionizing” radiation is actually more of a hazard than nuclear radiation. One of the witnesses is Barrie Trower again. He went through several full nuclear alerts in the 1960s, like the Cuban missile crisis, as a specialist in radiation warfare. He knows exactly what the hazards of nuclear weapons are.

In an interview with a German medical doctor, Mr. Trower described the genetic damage being done to all living organisms through pulsed microwaves. The interviewer said that this sounded worse than nuclear warfare. Mr. Trower’s response was immediate and emphatic: “It’s much, much worse,” he said. You think he’s kidding. He is not.

