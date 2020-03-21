Can Simple Bark From Chinchona Tree Cure Coronavirus?

[Editor’s Note: While Frank Report is in no position to judge the efficacy of quinine or chloroquine to cure coronavirus, it is not inappropriate to offer alternative possibilities for its cure].

By Ken Gibson

I am writing from New York City, once again Ground Zero for something very unpleasant.

Some say worse than 9/11, as that was over in an hour, while this hangs like a cloud, bringing death and shutdowns. Shops are empty, a small bottle of alcohol costs $6 if you can find one.

The spread is exponential, and we all fear death, a long and painful one at the hands of an organism that we cannot seem to fight.

But while New Yorkers, Americans, Italians, Spaniards and so many others live in fear of a plague greater than the Black Plague, the Chinese and the Koreans have rid their nations of this pest.

France has had success in treating its victims with the same substance that has worked in Asia: Chloroquine.

What worked for so long against malaria is now ready to fight a new hazard.

It has an interesting history. A tree in the Rubiaceae family, cinchona, has a bark that cured natives in South America. The tree that we use today is Cinchona ledgeriana, named after the British spy who paid a cascarillero – bark collector – to give him the seeds.

All South American nations, including Bolivia from whence this came, had refused to give the West the seeds. In 1865 Ledger had the seeds of the most effective tree and ended up selling them to the Dutch, who have had the near-monopoly on the plantations ever since.

So something that is now produced worldwide, and is affordable with no lethal side effects and very few side effects to speak of – is what we need.

President Trump announced his support for making this available, cutting through the red tape that could slow this down for months. He sees no need for months of clinical trials for an already proven drug – which I believe needs no prescription. But some in the government want to waste time and oppose Donald Trump out of habit.

They are busy selling their hospitality stock (Diane Feinstein, the CA senator who had a Chinese spy as her driver) and doing other things. They are safe. Most of us are not.

So I urge everyone to support the drive for Quinine, Chloroquine, etc. It seems that more than just one quinine drug is effective.

I have called my loved ones to tell them of this, and am going out next thing to buy some and even some tonic water – before it sells out.

I have been praying for a cure to be found – and so thank God if this is it.

All of us have an obligation at this point to make sure that the cure is made available, and that nothing gets in the way.

Conspiratorial minded people are saying this was made in a lab (after all, this is not the first time a coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, where there is a bioweapons lab) and that it could be a plot to thin the population and/or replace money with a computer chip (666) in our hands while replacing brick & mortar shops with the internet.

If so, then expect politicians to delay the dissemination of a cure while they do their insider trading and sit back waiting to profit from the chaos.

So again, I urge that we make sure that the cure is the focus. I have felt led to pray exactly this for days, and so no surprise that just after National Prayer Day, we find out that the cure has been with us all along. Supplied from a tree.

God bless you all and stay safe.

Big Pharma is slowing this down. Gilead a big biotech firm wants its untested new drug used. We can’t wait on big pharma – as the article here notes, several countries are having positive results with chloroquine.

https://www.businessinsider. fr/us/malaria-pill- chloroquine-tested-as- coronavirus-treatment-2020-3

