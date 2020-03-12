5G Will Track Everyone and Everything and May Cause an Immune Crisis

By Fred

I’ve been researching this issue very deeply since 2003. I have a long background in radio communications, I’m not an enemy of wireless communication. I’ll bet I’m the only person around here who knows Morse code, I learned it when I was six years old, operated for many years, and can still take 20 words per minute in my head.

There are at least 25,000 scientific papers in the literature showing health hazards and biological effects from low-level (“non-thermal”) microwave radiation, dating back to the 1920s and the work of the Russian researcher Gurwitz, who noted that plants emit electromagnetic radiation in the near ultraviolet (he called these “mitochondrial rays” as they are particularly strong during cell division, they are now called biophotons, and are routinely photographed with sensitive cameras). That’s nearly a century of evidence now.

I have collected every single peer-reviewed scientific paper published anywhere in the world on health risks around cell phone towers, there are about 30 to date. Every single one of them, without exception, shows a consistent pattern of symptoms, including

Headaches Severe sleep disorders (very common) Attention and memory problems (very common) Mood swings, rages, depression and suicidal thoughts, restlessness Skin rashes, burning sensations on skin (I have personally collected dozens of affidavits and doctors’ letters to this effect from people living near towers, with drastic pictures of rashes that no dermatologist could explain, some of which I sent to WHO; 5G is mostly absorbed by the skin, so look out for more of this) Lowered immunity, lingering influenza (very relevant in light of the covid-19 epidemic) Joint pains Eye inflammations, visual disorders (the eye is very susceptible to microwaves, the eyeball resonates with centimetre wavelengths and cannot disperse heat well. Radar operators in WW2 went blind with very distinct cataracts, definitively linked with microwave exposure) Giddiness, nausea Heart arrhythmias, blood pressure fluctuations. People have been known to faint on entering a microwave field Gastric problems, loss of appetite Metabolic problems, leading to pre-diabetic conditions Hormonal fluctuations, including melatonin depletion, which will impair DNA repair Tinnitus Significantly raised cancer rates — a study in the city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, found literally thousands of excess cancer deaths in people who lived near towers, the cancer rates rising steadily the closer the person lived to a tower. The city promptly removed many base stations. A Taiwanese study found increased cancer rates in townships with towers, and removed them all from schools. An Israeli study found a tenfold increase in cancers in women who lived near a tower for five years.

This is only a partial list.

I can give you references to all of these papers. The WHO instructed the world’s researchers NOT to look at health around base stations, particularly NOT to research cancer around base stations, from 2006. There cannot be a problem, move on people. Not one study of health around towers has been conducted in the USA. It’s the blind leading the one-eyed.

I have met and traveled with Mr. Barrie Trower, the UK government’s former top scientific officer and intelligence agent researching microwave warfare. Mr. Trower held the world’s most complete list of pulsed microwave frequencies and their effects on body and brain. He obtained much of this information from the interrogation of captured Soviet-bloc “microwave spies” infiltrated into the UK with sophisticated miniature microwave transmitters. They targeted government ministers and other influential people. Mr. Trower was responsible for advising these ministers on their protection. He also debriefed Soviet-bloc dissidents who had been microwaved in their homes, a story that was recently confirmed by the New York Times’s William Broad, long a skeptic on the issue.

I can assure you that Mr. Trower is very much the real deal, a true 007 agent who was sent on anti-terrorist operations with a large revolver and instructions on whom to kill and when. He has a personal collection from his government service of over 8,000 papers showing health risks, some of them very rare and unobtainable. It took us nine hours to photocopy the papers he brought with him.

Mr, Trower has given expert evidence in courts all over the world, including the USA. He literally does not say one single word that he cannot justify without copious evidence.

He has repeatedly described the 5G rollout as “GENOCIDE” and confirmed that this is a directed energy weapon, a phased array that across the landscape, whether you are carrying a phone or not.

Why do you think “tinfoil hat case” is the go-to insult for anyone who does any research on what is really going on behind the scenes?

We are the object of derision by all authorities, all mainstream media. If you hear buzzing noises in your head, you will be given antipsychotic drugs. If you get depressed, you get antidepressants. If you get ADD, you are given Ritalin.

There are at least 30 studies showing severe damage to sperm from low-level microwaves. There are dozens of studies showing changes to brainwave patterns from ordinary cell phone radiation. A few minutes’ exposure changes brainwave patterns for hours.

A study at the Weizmann Institute in Israel, Friedman (2007) found that two minutes of ordinary cellphone radiation triggered a biochemical cascade that flooded living human cells with free radicals, a clear cancer risk. This has been in the hard literature for over a decade, and has been confirmed in every detail by about 300 other studies. The particular cascade that is triggered is found in “long-term potentiation” of the brain, the hard-wiring of the synapses of the cortex. An NIH study has found premature thinning of the cortex in 9-year-old children who use “devices” for more than seven hours a day.

This thinning of the cortex is usually found in people over 60, who are losing brain cells and going senile. This is now seen in 9-year-old kids.

The average use of “devices” by US teenagers in 2015 was reported at NINE hours a day. You have permanently damaged the brains of an entire generation of kids.

The National Toxicology Program conducted a definitive study of irradiation of rats. They found “clear” evidence, their very strongest level of confidence, of cancer. Very rare heart cancers were one finding that got reported, but there were many other cancers. The NTP found “clear” evidence of DNA damage, particularly in brain cells, a known causal mechanism for cancer.

Yet this is all ignored. The World Health Organization says there is no consistent evidence of harm from base stations (despite 100% of the studies showing a clear and consistent pattern of health damage). This is an outright lie.

The WHO refuses to respond to any evidence that is presented to them. All the “official” reviews by governments, who are making a fortune from the telecoms industry, say there is no problem. All the research points the other way, but they just ignore it.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. And the NTP study is really that guy on the Titanic shouting “Iceberg! Straight ahead!” — and no one listens, because it’s just too inconvenient a truth.

5G is the end of the line. Which are most 5G-saturated nations on the planet? China; South Korea; Japan, the three worst-affected nations by the coronavirus. There is strong evidence that Iran has rolled out and is trialing 5G.

That Huawei CFO who was arrested, Meng Wanzhou, was specifically charged with contravening the sanctions on IRAN. She is something like China’s Steve Jobs, a national icon. Do you think she would be arrested if nothing was going on with 5G and Iran?

Another country with advanced 5G is Saudi Arabia. I predicted covid-19 cases there. The first death was reported recently.

Everywhere you look, there’s a connection. Covid-19 in Tenerife. Take one look: they’ve got 5G. The one continent that is almost free of deaths, is Africa, with its generally undeveloped infrastructure. Look out for cases in South Africa, with 5G.

Mr. Barrie Trower has stated many times that the single most pervasive impact of low-level microwaves is lowered immunity, depleted white cell counts. Dr. Arthur Firstenberg MD tracked outbreaks of lingering flu in American cities in the weeks in 1996 when they rolled out the cell phone networks, and a spike in death rates in 120 cities in the weeks after the rollout. Neighboring cities with no mobile service did not experience these flu outbreaks.

I may be nuts, but I’ll quote the great Viktor Schauberger: “They call me a madman. Let us hope that they are right. It is of no greater or lesser import for another fool to wander the earth. But if I am right and science is wrong — then may the Lord God have mercy on mankind.”

If you’ve read this far, thank you sincerely for your attention. Again: believe me: this is the tip of the tip of the iceberg. I warned way back that there would be an immune crisis with the rollout of 5G. I have personally documented two cases of lingering flu epidemics that coincided exactly with the rollout of new microwave networks. Those epidemics killed many people. I was made severely ill in both cases, the second time I got a severe bronchitis that I seriously thought might kill me. And I have a generally good immune system, I was a school teacher, you know, we have to be robust.

This is the greatest danger the human race has ever faced. And I rattle on about Rudolph Steiner, but he predicted all of this, and predicted that a very evil character would arise to inherit and deploy the Internet of Things to terrible effect. Take a look around you, and remember the good old days. We are truly in the end times.

