Judge Garaufis Should Take Into Consideration the Disappearance of Kristin Snyder When Sentencing Nancy Salzman and Raniere

I hope that Judge Garaufis is aware of what is being reported here about Kristin Snyder being given the opposite of help by the staff of the ESP, Raniere-and-Nancy Salzman-styled intensive.

I hope that he has received relevant victim-impact statements specific to Kristin’s disappearance, and that the Judge and prosecutors know under what circumstances Kristin was last seen alive.

At that 2003 Anchorage intensive, Kristin was completely disregarded as needing medical help. Yet no one who was in charge there was qualified to treat Kristin or to make medical decisions on her behalf. This mistreatment of Kristin seems to have gone on for several days and, that is incredibly callous, irresponsible behavior on the part of all staff involved. Instead of giving genuine help, group leaders accused Kristin of being an “attention seeker.”

They kept pulling her in and out of the group setting.

Finally, Kristin was ejected from this group and driven away by a stranger, (to her), Elaine Smiloff and then Kristin was never seen again.

After all, both Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman are awaiting sentencing for Nxivm-related crimes. Kristin Snyder cannot give voice to the impact that her Nxivm association had upon her, but there are those who can. What greater or more terrible impact could there be than to live the rest of your life, never seeing one of your family or loved ones, not ever again?

The understanding has been that Nancy Salzman was actively communicating and commanding the Anchorage, Alaska ESP staff to mistreat Kristin Snyder, and that they deliberately followed her orders. Their motive was to keep lying and pretending that Keith Raniere was a celibate, but certain staff members were among those who had personally had sex with Keith Raniere.

Kristin was treated as if she were a crazy liar for saying that Raniere might have impregnated her not long before that Intensive program.

It has been reported that Kristin was telling the group that Raniere had raped her, not that sex with him was voluntary. It has been said that Kristin was saying that she might have been drugged to get her “prepped” for Raniere to get to have sex with her.

Yet Kristin was completely disrespected and was gaslighted by those supposedly running a self-help “seminar.”

The admissions by Lauren Salzman in court testimony about her and her mother, Nancy Salzman, secretly drugging another “difficult” participant during a group intensive in New York, are now known. A lot more is known now.

Hopefully Judge Garaufis is taking this into account.

Pre-sentencing for Raniere and for Nancy Salzman, etc., would be a very good moment for Alaskan investigators to reopen their case, regarding Kristin Snyder’s disappearance and supposed suicide. Please do the right thing. There has been more than enough suffering for the Snyder family, as well as for people, anywhere and everywhere, who have been harmed by Keith Raniere and his fellow criminals.

