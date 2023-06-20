Explosive Exchange: Dr. Colin Brewer Challenges Claims About Catherine Kassenoff’s Death

Shortly after Frank Report published Psychiatrist’s Response Raises Questions About Catherine Kassenoff’s Reported Suicide, Dr. Colin Brewer wrote to Frank Report.

Catherine Kassenoff

Dr. Brewer certified Catherine Kassenoff as mentally competent to end her life through medically assisted suicide.

Just been reading some of the stories on your website. The following claims, from a friend of Allan Kassenoff, are untrue.

FR has spoken to the man who made the claims repeatedly. He asked that his name not be used. For purposes of this article, we shall call him Daniel.

Daniel: Proof of death is a body or ashes that can be tested. Not a piece of paper. Dr. Brewer: Not so. Death is certified in the Swiss facilities by the local coroner and police following a visit and examination of the body. If anyone accompanies the individual, they have to wait until the coroner comes to confirm the deceased’s identity and their own identity. If the person is unaccompanied, the person must provide certified dental x-rays. They are required and are compared with x-rays of the teeth in the mortuary before cremation. In all countries, when someone dies, banks do not ask to see the body before suspending an account or transferring funds to debtors or inheritors. Daniel: Where is the body or the ashes from a Swiss facility that charges over $9000 to kill you? Dr. Brewer: Catherine may have asked for her ashes to be scattered in Switzerland, since she was unaccompanied, and probably wouldn’t want to send them to her children. Daniel: Swiss law requires a videotape of the suicide and two witnesses. Who are the witnesses? Where is the tape? Dr. Brewer: Swiss law does not require a videotape of the assisted suicide (a rather different procedure from ‘killing’, especially as in Switzerland, the client has to initiate the lethal infusion. At Pegasos, the witnesses include the doctor – usually an anesthetist – who writes the prescription and sets up the intravenous infusion.

Daniel:

Consider how sadistic this is: She loves her kids more than she hates her ex-husband?

She lets her kids learn about her death from Facebook?

She did not arrange to confirm it promptly, making her kids wonder if their mom is dead for three weeks now.

Here is how they found out. Some parents saw it on Facebook and told their kids, who asked the girls, “Did you hear about your mom?”

Is that normal behavior?

Do you disagree that someone who fakes her death and makes her children believe they are dead solely for media attention to destroy their ex is a good mother?

Dr. Brewer:

Catherine told me she had devoted much thought to the least traumatic method and timing of informing her children, and I think it was done through a trusted third party in NY.

For some additional perspective, readers might care to read, “I’ll See Myself Out, Thank You.” Dr. Brewer edited and contributed to the book on assisted suicide.