Explosive Exchange: Dr. Colin Brewer Challenges Claims About Catherine Kassenoff’s Death

Shortly after Frank Report published Psychiatrist’s Response Raises Questions About Catherine Kassenoff’s Reported Suicide, Dr. Colin Brewer wrote to Frank Report.
Catherine Kassenoff
Dr. Brewer certified Catherine Kassenoff as mentally competent to end her life through medically assisted suicide.
Dr. Brewer:
Just been reading some of the stories on your website. The following claims, from a friend of Allan Kassenoff, are untrue.
Daniel:
Proof of death is a body or ashes that can be tested. Not a piece of paper.
Dr. Brewer:
Not so.
Death is certified in the Swiss facilities by the local coroner and police following a visit and examination of the body. If anyone accompanies the individual, they have to wait until the coroner comes to confirm the deceased’s identity and their own identity.
If the person is unaccompanied, the person must provide certified dental x-rays. They are required and are compared with x-rays of the teeth in the mortuary before cremation.
In all countries, when someone dies, banks do not ask to see the body before suspending an account or transferring funds to debtors or inheritors.
Daniel:
Where is the body or the ashes from a Swiss facility that charges over $9000 to kill you?
Dr. Brewer:
Catherine may have asked for her ashes to be scattered in Switzerland, since she was unaccompanied, and probably wouldn’t want to send them to her children.
Daniel:
Swiss law requires a videotape of the suicide and two witnesses. Who are the witnesses? Where is the tape?
Dr. Brewer:
Swiss law does not require a videotape of the assisted suicide (a rather different procedure from ‘killing’, especially as in Switzerland, the client has to initiate the lethal infusion. At Pegasos, the witnesses include the doctor – usually an anesthetist – who writes the prescription and sets up the intravenous infusion.
Daniel:
Consider how sadistic this is: She loves her kids more than she hates her ex-husband?
She lets her kids learn about her death from Facebook?
She did not arrange to confirm it promptly, making her kids wonder if their mom is dead for three weeks now.
Here is how they found out. Some parents saw it on Facebook and told their kids, who asked the girls, “Did you hear about your mom?”
Is that normal behavior?
Do you disagree that someone who fakes her death and makes her children believe they are dead solely for media attention to destroy their ex is a good mother?
Dr. Brewer:
Catherine told me she had devoted much thought to the least traumatic method and timing of informing her children, and I think it was done through a trusted third party in NY.
For some additional perspective, readers might care to read, “I’ll See Myself Out, Thank You.” Dr. Brewer edited and contributed to the book on assisted suicide.
Dr. Brewer – do you find it odd that your letter is dated April 9 and 3 days later Ms. Kassenoff purchased a home for $897,000.00 all cash? Does someone who capable of deciding to end their life voluntarily do that kind of thing?
Dr. Brewer, we all agree that a death certificate is proof of her death. Why has it taken over 3 weeks and nobody has seen a death certificate. Have you used your connections with the Swiss companies to ascertain the truth?
Dr. Brewer, how many hours of interview did you do with Catherine to be able to determine she was mentally able to make this decision?
Did you know that she had a treating psychiatrist in New York for at least the last 2 years?
Did you even try to contact that psychiatrist, Stephanie Brandt, MD? Wouldn’t that have been a prudent thing to do?
If you facilitated Catherine’s suicide without a very thorough examination of her history and medical records from New York, would you not be liable to her children for the unnecessary death of their mother?
After that criminal cabal in Westchester County had their way with her, if the death certificate went to her family or friends, I hope they don’t tell us. Let those who harmed her wonder, forever.
Yes, let’s keep them in the dark. Especially her 3 girls…..
A woman four years older than her husband is “a cougar”? 🤔
Westchester family courts should have helped Allan and Catherine and the children.
Family courts aren’t set up to help families. Lawyers and evaluators in the family courts are allowed to make the most profit from the most damage done. That’s what happened.
Sorry for your loss if they harmed you, too.
Does anyone happen to know if family courts in Switzerland are as harmful as “family courts” in America?
It seems we never hear about nightmarish family court cases in Switzerland. Are there none?
Do they manage divorce and child custody cases more humanely there? 🤔
This information tends to confirm what we have been fearing since the beginning of this story. As for “Daniel” who ragged on, inveighed against a mother destroyed, a woman destroyed, a person destroyed, who does that?? Who behaves like that?? What the holy…?
So the (quasi psychiatrist) who specifically cleared her for the VAD and who is directly affiliated with these clinics in Switzerland can’t confirm her death… Sure!
Fact is, there’s still no proof of death. Allan needs to demand what’s rightfully his. He is the husband therefore next of kin and deserves her ashes and or body.
You’re kidding, right?
Sure, give the ashes to PD so he can take the ashes (which are actually crushed bones) and have them formed into a rubber punching bag so he can continue the abuse on Catherine, fulfilling his sadistic, narcissistic ways. Karma is coming.
To do what? Piss on them. She probably had them sprinkled in Switzerland. He’s looking to claim her assets. Hopefully they are in a trust for the girls.
