See Allison Mack Video and Photographs for First Time in Year – Out Shopping in Orange County

The Daily Mail and Lion’s Share News took a video and photographs of Allison Mack.

According to the Daily Mail, Allison Mack was spotted Saturday for the first time in more than a year and just days after filing for divorce.

Mack was arrested on April20, 2018 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. She pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019, and has been on house arrest awaiting sentencing. She could face up to 40 years in prison.

She was seen in the photographs wearing her ankle monitoring bracelet.

Mack was filmed shopping, grabbing food and laughing with a friend as they strolled down the street.

Mack was spotted for the first time in more than a year on Saturday during an outing in California.

Photos show Mack and her friend at Pietris Bakery in Long Beach, California. Due to COVID-19 restrictions they weren’t allowed to sit because indoor and outdoor dining was closed.





For about an hour, the women stood at a table near the bakery and ate before walking to nearby boutique, Luna Belmont Shore, where they spent about a half hour before getting into their vehicle and leaving.

Allison Mack is seen wearing an ankle bracelet during the outing

Alison Mack is seen exiting a vehicle in Long Beach, California, on Saturday



Mack emerged from the shop before her friend and was seen browsing at the trinkets in the window until the woman joined her outside.

They were seen talking and laughing as they strolled down the street wearing their masks and carrying shopping bags.

Mack and her friend were seen at Luna Belmont Shore boutique where they spent about a half hour before getting into their vehicle and leaving

Mack is seen with her friend after they shopped for a half hour and grabbed a bite of food during the outing

In their story on Allison Mack, the Daily Mail also reported on the Frank Report’s breaking news that Keith Raniere fears being murdered in prison, a grim reminder to the BOP that they should take pains not to assign him to a prison where his life will be in imminent danger.

The Daily Mail reported: “Raniere is currently serving time at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. But as the prospect of being moved in with the general population of a maximum-security prison looms, he explained to journalist Frank Parlato, of the Frank Report, that he fears for his life due to his ‘dangerous situation’.

“Last month Keith Raniere claimed that his life ‘may not be long’ and fears he will be killed in prison. Raniere is currently being held at the Booklyn Metropolitan Detention Center while the Bureau of Prisons arranges his permanent placement

“The Bureau of Prisons is in the process of arranging Raniere’s permanent placement where he will serve his sentence for a long list of offences, including sex trafficking of children and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

“Parlato, who is said to have played a crucial role in destroying the sex cult, shared a series of phone call transcripts in which Raniere details his concerns.

“In one of the recordings he claims a man who is ‘notorious for being vicious’ and said to be involved with the Latin Kings or MS-13 gangs, has told various people that he plans to have Raniere killed.

‘He’s been vicious to even his own family, vicious to anyone where he doesn’t get his way. In a way, he’s seen as a tyrant. He’s seen as someone who has so much money and so much power, he can always get whatever he wants.’

Speaking about the future, he predicts he will not live for long if he is put in with the general population in a maximum security prison – something he claims he was warned about years ago.

‘Yeah, I’m looking, you know, I’ll be in here the rest of my life if we don’t do something.

‘The rest of my life may not be that long. Considering the way things are in here, you know, once I get to a destination point, I guess I’ll go to a pen.’

“While a judge has not handed Raniere a death penalty sentence, he suggests being sent to penitentiary is a death penalty.

“”Over the next month to two months is a real countdown for me, because once they designate me and either ship me off to the Supermax or ship me off to a pen, things become dangerous for me. And you guys may never get to speak to me again, for all I know.'”

