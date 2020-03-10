New Art From MK10ART: From Raniere to His Victims Kristin Snyder and Rhiannon and a Word on Kendra

MK10ART has once again provided us with more excellent artwork. You can see more of it on her Instagram page.

As I usually do when I post a collection of her artwork, we post the painting and then the comments that the artist makes about her painting. That often includes quotes from Frank Report. This is followed by asterisks ***** and my own comments on the artwork or the subject of the work.

I am very grateful to the work MK10ART has done, bringing a new dimension to the ongoing tragedy of Nxivm.

#KeithRaniere claims he is dying in jail. But Raniere has lied about dying before.

****

Yes, Keith has claimed many times he was dying. Now it is hard to believe him. He told girlfriends, he told harem members, he told anyone who might feel sympathy toward him. I have little doubt he used it on his mother or vice versa.

Speaking of his mother, a former girlfriend told me that he told her he had sex for the first time when he was 11. He told her his mother was lesbian and he had sex with one of his mother’s partners.

He told another girlfriend that he had sex for the first time when he was about 13 with one of his mother’s friends but seems to have left out the lesbian part and said instead that the woman was married.

The point is that Raniere told many stories and seems to have had a fascination with sex with adults and children. Perhaps he was molested when he was young and there are some who think that Raniere may have been molested by his mother. She died when the lad was 18. He often told people that he was only 16 perhaps to elicit more sympathy.

Any way you shake it, Raniere loved to garner sympathy and did not mind lying to get it.

Rare Nxivm Video: Emiliano Salinas and Lauren Salzman Do Botox Comedy

***

She captures Lauren in a intriguing way, and truly captures the nose that launched a thousand exploration of meaning sessions. Lauren was at a V-Week celebration and gave a slight comedy performance with her good friend Emiliano Salinas before an audience of about 300 Nxivm members and the Regal One himself Keith Alan Raniere.

Rare, Bizarre Video of Raniere With Sex Slave Discussing Babies – While Baby Cries in Background

Watch video of young pedophile Keith Raniere, with his scraggly hair, teach his slave about child development. His teachings were used in overpriced schools called #rainbowculturalgarden. #sarabronfman ran a school based on Raniere’s cult pedagogy in France that was recently forced to close. Sara + her husband fled to Portugal.

***

The face of Keith Raniere may have never been sketched better. It captures all of the sinister perversion of this might leader of women, right down to his crossed eyes. It is ironic and perhaps it was tragic that parents entrusted their children to these two culprits – Loreta Garza and Raniere – to raise their children in an untested school exp[eriment where children learned up to seven languages per week, every week, a day on each language.

The notion was insane. Seven foreign nannies came [and you had to be rich to afford it as many Nxivm trust fund babies were] and on each successive day your child would only be spoken to of the language of the day. The nannies would rotate to different houses. The parents were not allowed to speak to their children in any language but the language spoken that day which meant that if they did not speak Hindi or Mandarin they did not speak to the child all day and night.

The languages normally were: French, Spanish, English, Mandarin, Hindi, Russian, German. But other languages were taught based on what foreign nannies Loreta could hire for $15 per hour.

The result was a failure. None of the children learned more than two languages, most spoke only one and worse a number of the children were reported to rather babble speaking a hybrid of different languages rather than any one language.

This is more than ironic since Raniere himself could only speak one language and he spoke it erratically and far from fluently.

#kendra and #kristinkreuk lured preteen girls into a website called #Girlsbydeign

Read more at Frankreport.com

#Girlsbydeign #mk10art

***

Now here is in part at least my promised explanation. I spoke with Kendra [ I am only using her first name], and I have come to the conclusion that it is at least possible that she might be innocent of any nefarious intent in her role in Girls By Design. Sure the circumstances seem suspicious but according to her, and backed up by Sarah Edmondson, Kendra never met Keith. Never traveled to Albany. Keith never traveled to Vancouver. And while the material on GBD seems godawful age inappropriate, Kendra said their was no bad intentions. That she would never consider recruiting children for Keith. She had a child at the time [who is now about 12] and was a family woman. She said she sincerely thought – at least as far as her role was concerned – that GBD could be a place where young teen girls could feel free to get their questions answered.

I don’t know for certain if she was telling the truth. But I do know that she persuaded me she was sincere and offered some reasonable explanations for her actions. GBD closed long ago. She left Nixvm long ago. I have yet to date found any girl who claims they were abused by Raniere because of Kendra or Kristin Kreuk.

When you consider the extremely damaging aspect of the internet – and how because of Frank Reports’ fairly large audience and its high search results on Google News can damage a person’s prospects in life, I think it is important to err on the side of innocence.

Absent proof beyond a reasonable doubt, I think I have to trod carefully. The internet leaves a large footprint. So while I never accused Kendra of doing anything nefarious, I pointed out the coincidence of what I believe were GBD’s age inappropriate stories and Raniere’s own lust for young girls.

I chose to remove the story to give Kendra the benefit of the doubt, especially since she never met Raniere, I never had a verifiable complaint of one underage girl ever coming out of GBD and over to Raniere and the fact that my story was showing up first on her Google news.

No doubt some will criticize me since the story I removed actually stands for itself – and is true. The fact is that many people will think the worst about a woman on matters that are not proven. I liken it in a sense to an indictment. The mere indictment makes a person look guilty. Then the accused has to defend themselves.

Kendra defended herself adequately and raised reasonable doubt. Until there is further evidence of wrongdoing, I think it is time to move on from her and her role in GBD.

Of course, if there is more evidence that anyone has, bring it forward.

Victims of #Nxivm leader#KeithRaniere will breathe easier after he is sentenced on April 16, 2020. One victim named Rhiannon was raped repeatedly by Raniere starting when she was 12 years old and he was in his 30’s. There were other underage rape victims of Raniere that are still being investigated.

Read more at https://frankreport.com/2020/03/03/137590/

***

A fine sketch by MK10ART showing the lovely young Rhiannon CA. 1992 before a calendar for 2020 where the beast is to be sentenced to life in prison.

Rhiannon was raped some 60 times by the mad dog when she was 12 -13 and Raniere got away with it for more than 20 years until Heidi Hutchinson went to the Albany Times Union and told reporter Jim Odato about Raniere raping her sister Gina when she was 14.

Odato, that sterling investigative reporter that he is, began doing his work and found out about Rhiannon. And the result was the world was put on notice that Keith was a pedophile since Feb. 2012.

Who knows how many people including girls were saved by this report? One thing more and it is little known, but I found out from Nxivm sources that it was Odato’s series on Nxivm that prompted Raniere to make arrangements to get Daniella out of Albany after he being confined to a room for 700 days.

Daniella left within days of Odato’s stories being published.

More Questions About Kristin Snyder – And What Floats Floats

***

Another one of MK10ART’s beautiful and moody works on the victims of Raniere. Here we see Kristin Snyder who disappeared 17 years ago after leaving a Nxivm class in Anchorage Alaska paddling on her kayak. We don’t know if Kristin actually committed suicide via kayaking out into the cold waters of Resurrection Bay or not, but the scene that MK10ART paints is impressive and haunting.

