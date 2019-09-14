Allison Mack Was Acting as a Terrorist

By Shadow State

In response to my article Allison Mack’s Acting Career is Now Over, LaLa Lad made this comment about Mack —

“Wrong, Shadow. Mack will work again, and here’s why. Show biz in America needs her. Not for talent or beauty, but for notoriety and FREE PUBLICITY.

But I disagree with LaLa Ld – they say there is no such thing as bad publicity. But it is not true.

There is such a thing as BAD PUBLICITY.

Why is it that no one has seen fit to put O. J. Simpson on TV or in the movies since his release from prison?

In an era of #metoo and female empowerment Allison Mack’s story is an embarrassment to Hollywood and to all decent people everywhere.

And Hollywood has no end of beautiful and talented actresses who don’t carry Allison Mack’s considerable baggage.

Allison Mack had her day in the sun and she blew it.

And LaLaLad you forget that in the Lifetime story about NXIVM Hollywood already has a good replacement for Allison Mack.

An actress named Sarah Fletcher.

In fact there are several projects in the works about NXIVM and Allison Mack will NOT star in any of them except as a demented character played by other, more talented actresses.

I will focus on just one of these projects because of the production company making it and its ties to the US Government.

Here Are All The Hollywood Productions About NXIVM

https://www.thewrap.com/hollywood-hearts-nxivm-all-the-projects-about-sex-trafficking-cult-currently-in-production/

One of the NXIVM projects is a TV show by Annapurna TV based on the New York Times stories. Annapurna is a very special production company. It is owned by a young woman named Meghan Ellison.

Ellison is the daughter of Larry Ellison founder of Oracle Software. A major long-term customer for Oracle is the Central Intelligence Agency.

See “Larry Ellison Is A Billionaire Today Thanks To The CIA”

Because of her family’s ties to the CIA, Meghan Ellison’s Annapurna company received lots of government cooperation in filming “Zero Dark Thirty” the official US government narrative of the execution of Osama Bin Laden.

If it is ever made, the Annapurna project will be the government’s official version of NXIVM.

And Allison Mack will be the equivalent of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the top henchmen who carried out all of the group’s terrorist actions.

And when Allison Mack was directing the branding of women and blackmailing women Allison Mack was acting as a terrorist.

