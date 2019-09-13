Allison Mack’s acting career is now over.

Editor’s Note: After reading several of stories from our earnest and prolific commenter, Shadow State, some readers might assume that Shadow is not quite a fan of Allison Mack. Since Mack is going to be sentenced soon, I think it might be of interest to readers who have followed this case -especially those who were watching on Frank Report before the arrests of Mack- when Frank Report was the only publication that was consistently writing about her and his master Keith Alan Raniere – to get various further insights into the woman who gave up everything for her Vanguard.

When I first broke the branding story in June 2017 – I was told to me by those who had friends and relatives and even some who were branded that it was Mack who along with Raniere was on the brand. It was also clear that Mack was an extremely enthusiastic member of DOS.

Catherine Oxenberg was the first to tell me about it. Allison was India’s slave master. I also heard from Mark Vicente and Bonnie Piesse – who had lived with Allison and were the ones who helped break up the cult by warning DOS women and their family.

I heard from Sarah Edmondson – who had Lauren Salzman as her master – but saw Allison as the virtual leader of the women of DOS. There were also DOS women – notably Nicole – who was a slave to Allison.

So the point is I got a lot of information from people who felt they were abused by Mack, and despite some saying that the initials were only Raniere’ on the brand – there are still some who think that the evident A-M – was designed by Keith with Allison in mind – perhaps to use her as a fall girl. The A-M is more easily noticeable than the K-R – which you have to look at sideways to see.

Finally, I cannot say I share Shadow State’s opinion about Mack. I think Mack is at least in part a victim. She was starved and sleep deprived and hypnotized and she lost everything because of it. Still, I think Shadow has the right to present his unvarnished opinion that Mack is pure villain.

Let the reader judge for himself or herself.

By Shadow State

Allison Mack was certainly into a lot of money making schemes in Nxivm.

She led Jness. She was the head of the Source. She was involved in the Knife and was a proctor in Nxivm.

She claimed to want to help people but she was really turned on by sex with Keith Raniere, the money of the Bronfmans and the power of being in a sex trafficking gang.

Allison Mack’s acting career is now over.

In today’s climate of #metoo, sexual slavery is no longer and acceptable lifestyle decision.

Mack chose to chuck acting away with her choice of sex trafficking for a career. She might as well go to prison and go 100% rogue.

Since Allison likes Hispanic women like Daniela Padilla, prison will offer her lots of “Hot Tamales” to choose from.

And both San Francisco and New York City both have vibrant lesbian communities.

Allison’s bad luck with men makes lesbianism an attractive option for the former thespian.

In view of the abuse that India received from Allison Mack, expect Hollywood to respect India’s actress mother and refrain from hiring Allison Mack in the future.

The book “Captive” written by Catherine Oxenberg was published by Simon and Shuster, a division of the new Viacom-CBS media conglomerate.

Don’t expect Allison Mack to be cast in any CBS TV shows or Paramount movies.

And the LIfetime cable TV networks for women are mainly owned by ABC, a division of Disney.

Disney not only owns ABC it also owns Fox Studios, Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios.

Don’t expect Allison Pimp Mack to be hired by these production companies.

Which abuse?”

A major theme in Catherine Oxenberg’s book “Captive” was how Allison Mack abused India.

Allison and India had been sleeping together the night before Allison was arrested.

Allison Mack Through the Looking Glass

The Real Allison Mack

A Picture Says a Thousand Words

It shows Allison Mack in a mirrored elevator posting a selfie of herself. No one else is in the elevator with Allison Mack. But her tongue is in the typical Allison Mack pose of hanging out of her mouth. The Allison Mack Tribute Page posted this picture of Ms. Mack recently.

