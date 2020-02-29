Rare, Bizarre Video of Raniere With Sex Slave Discussing Babies – While Baby Cries in Background

In a rare and disturbing video, we find Keith Raniere with his sex slave Loreta Garza discussing how to develop a baby’s strength.

In it as he discusses the topic, he does some bizarre hand motions with his slave and all the while a baby is crying in the background, off camera.

Loreta Garza, his sex slave, also ran his childhood experiment Rainbow Cultural Garden where infants and young children were subjected to 7 nannies per week, one for each day of the week, who was with the child all day and night, speaking to him or her in a different language every day.

This cruel experiment left many children traumatized, with separation anxiety, for they were segregated from their parents, who were not allowed to talk to their own children while the nannies came and spoke to the children in French, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, Mandarin, and English.

Some of the children have reportedly been developmentally arrested in their language skills following this brutal and untested experiment on children.

The video was part of some bizarre promotional aspect of Rainbow and was used to encourage Nxivm parents to get involved and operate a Rainbow Cultural Garden in their community.

Here is the video:

Here is the transcript of what the Vanguard says.

Raniere: Do you understand, if you stop the baby from fighting to stay in balance, he will not develop the strengths. He will not develop the reflexes nearly as quickly. Do you understand?

So, the exercise I wanted to do, is something that we do in martial arts. You stand up. And this is just a matter of feel. The whole thing is, for example, when you’re holding a baby’s hands and they’re trying to like, you’re trying to stand by, pulling on my hands, pull down, hold down, supporting everything, or I can just, go ahead and push a little and that’s the baby should fall.

Do you understand?

So what you do is you follow the pressure. Now the exercise we used to do initially in martial arts is we would have two people, one person would be the mover and the other person be the follower and since I’m the mover, I expect to be followed. There is a certain amount of pressure when you feel the hands.

Now, I move my hands and you try to follow. You’re getting there. Now don’t think about it. If you’re the mover and I’m the follower, right? And I do it and I can close my eyes. It’s, it’s not, it’s just feeling it. Totally feeling and it’s not that it’s a lot of pressure.

So normally in martial arts the applications is if by fighting you a little like if I have contact with her I can feel where she’s going without thinking about it. It’s a whole feel thing. You feel where the body is.

When you’re holding a little baby it’s the same thing. You feel where the body where the baby’s body is and if the body goes and if the baby goes to push, also for support (?) {the baby crying makes some of the profound words of the Vanguard inaudible.]

But don’t support them all the way. The moment you feel them riding themselves you immediately give them away so there is no support there. Do you understand?

Here are some screen shots from the video for readers’ enjoyment:

