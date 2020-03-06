More Questions About Kristin Snyder – And What Floats Floats

By Shivani

Elaine Smiloff talked to Frank Parlato about driving Kristin Snyder home and said Kristin seemed in no condition to make a long drive.

She seems to have admitted that she just left Kristin at her door without caring about Kristin’s “condition” at all. Heidi Clifford was given to think that Elaine was with Kristin and would stay with her until Heidi got home that evening.

Why the discrepancy?

One could think Heidi was being deceived by Nxivm staff to keep her at the intensive, and that would provide a window of time for Kristin and her talk about Raniere getting her pregnant to be handled, put to an end.

The truck could have been driven by Nina Cowell, to get the truck to where it was located, to fit a diversionary narrative and “suicide” location. Nina could’ve simply walked home to her nearby cabin.

Kristin could have died and been disposed of elsewhere.

Speculatively her death could have even happened in her own home in Anchorage before Heidi Clifford left the intensive.

It’d be likely that Kristin was placed nearer to where she met her end and was not driven, deceased, to anywhere near where the truck was left.

Where was Esther Chiappone Carlson after Kristin was driven off in a vehicle by Elaine? Did she leave the ESP intensive that same afternoon, for one reason or another? Is her time accounted for by reliable witnesses, as her having stayed at the Westmark Hotel until the intensive ended for that day/evening?

Where was Karen Abney? Where was Nina Cowell? Where was every ESP Anchorage staff member, after Kristin was expelled from the group and then disappeared?

Did Nancy Salzman or someone else have Kristin hidden somewhere in a staff member’s house after Elaine dropped Kristin off at her and Heidi’s house?

It was only about eight miles from the Westmark to Kristin’s residence. Anyone who wanted to isolate Kristin had around three and a half hours advantage over Heidi Clifford being able to note that Kristin wasn’t home.

It took Heidi hours longer that night to decide to call the police and report Kristin missing.

We don’t know the specifics of Heidi saying that Kristin could be suicidal or exactly why she said so. We only have ideas. We don’t know either exactly how it came to be that Heidi thought she might know where Kristin might’ve gone.

All we know is that Heidi Clifford had a feeling that Kristin may have taken off for Seward or Resurrection Bay.

[Ed. note: Heidi Clifford told Frank Report that she did not single out Resurrection Bay exclusively but told police that there were a number of places she liked to go including Resurrection Bay.]

It does not make much sense, if Heidi and others saw Kristin being driven away in a distraught condition and not having another vehicle other than their truck, which was as the hotel.

Heidi must have assumed that Kristin got the pickup truck from the Westmark Hotel. How fast did Heidi get a ride once she found the Toyota truck was gone and then arrive home herself?

Both Kristin and Heidi would have been very upset at these turns of events at the intensive, which were already impacting them before the intensive had begun. I do think that Heidi knows more than she has felt ready to reveal. The reason seems to be fear. Also she might not know certain things for certain at all but could have her own suspicions about what happened.

Who to trust, when a whole group has been deceptive, and your mate disappears? Who knows what someone from the staff might have said to Heidi Clifford? She could have been misinformed again and again, treated like dirt or threatened that she would be the prime suspect if Kristin was gone. The staff could have told Heidi that they themselves would blame her.

A lot is missing, things, details that we don’t know yet and might not know, maybe ever.

Yes, it does look to me as if the fanatical scatterbrains were capable of carrying out and covering up a crime. It would have been done as a reverential service for Raniere. With Nancy Salzman advising the participants, particularly if the Resurrection Bay scene was fabricated to put the attention of law enforcement and searchers away from the scene of a crime and from the real location of Kristin’s body.

Certainly Kristin’s death could have been bloodless. She might have been drugged, rendered unconscious and then asphyxiated, for example.

Maybe Nancy Salzman herself brought a black bag on a fast flight to Anchorage as soon as Kristin was taken from the intensive. Or maybe she sent “a black medical bag” to Anchorage with an escort who knew what to do.

Kristin Snyder could’ve killed herself. She could have driven hours in the Alaskan cold wearing purple slippers, after getting the Toyota out of the Westmark parking lot. But where was her body, if she did kill herself? Where was any circumstantial evidence, if she paddled out into the bay?

My father was out on the Connecticut River’s historic flooding in 1938, in a rowboat with one other young man, working to rescue people. These waters were huge, and I just remember him telling me of things that he saw. I know a river is quite different than ocean, but Lord knows, much of what sinks comes to the surface. And what floats floats.

