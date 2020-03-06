Rare Nxivm Video: Emiliano Salinas and Lauren Salzman Do Botox Comedy Act for Sex Cult Leader

March 6, 2020

This video hardly needs much explanation. It was filmed during Vanguard Week, 2016, the last fulsome Vanguard Week before the party was busted by Frank Report, with the help of others such as Catherine Oxenberg , Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson.

The 2016 Vanguard Week had about 500 attendees in 2016 and might be said to be Keith Raniere at his pinnacle.

By 2017, Frank Report broke the news of the branding and blackmail scheme called DOS and attendance dropped to abut 125 people at V-Week 2017.

A few months later the New York Times came out with their story and this prompted the feds to begin an investigation. This in turn led Raniere to flee to Mexico.  He was arrested in March 2018 and consequently there was no Vanguard Week in 2018, or for that matter in 2019, as the Plump One sat in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The prospects for Vanguard Week 2020 also looks bleak. Raniere was convicted on June 19, 2019 and is to be sentenced on April 16.  The judge cannot, even if he wanted to, give the August One a suspended sentence. He must, as a matter of law, sentence Raniere to at least 15 years for his sex trafficking conviction.

This means that with good behavior and time served Raniere might be out in 2031.  That’s a long time to be without Vanguard Week.

In consideration of this – the long lonely interval – I thought it might be nice to occasionally post some of the gaiety, the merriment and the fun, as well as the deep teachings of the illustrious Vanguard and his 10 day celebration, known as Vanguard Week.

 

V- Week group photo.
He led a number of lovely people into Executive Success destruction. Raniere on stage addressing his devotees at Vanguard Week.
NXIVM members dance before Keith Raniere at Vanguard Week
Emiliano dances for his Vanguard.

This particular clip speaks for itself. The woman behind the mask is Lauren Salzman and the man is Emiliano Salinas, the son of the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas.

Frank Parlato

Frank Report's founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet's most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank's work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

