Gina Hutchinson: The Untold Story

By; Heidi Hutchinson

In brief: Gina met Keith when she was 14, he was 22.

He had sex with her, became her mentor, had her quit school to be tutored by him, and claimed she was born to be his “consort” and achieve enlightenment as a Buddhist goddess through him.

Keith charmed our Mom and hung out with our extended family in Clifton Park a lot except for me – I really never liked him and he knew it.

Gina looked up to Keith like a father or big brother, and was his biggest recruiter and genius promoter through the ’80s – but he completely broke her heart when it finally became obvious he was unfaithful.

Still, Gina stayed on to work for CBI (as a computer programmer) in the ’90s while attending college at SUNY Albany and she remained close friends with several inner-circle harem members who constantly tried to urge her to overcome her jealousy issues and share Keith with them.

I distinctly remember one of the inner-circle members telling me that “Gina doesn’t own Keith’s penis” in 1989-1990 – Gina had brought me to confront them about their proposal that she join the harem. I agreed on the “ownership” issue in the sense that Gina was far too hung-up on Keith and maybe needed to hear that to finally get over him.

Then, however, Keith suddenly became a celibate “renunciate” forsaking sex and all other worldly attachments to draw Gina back among his worshippers and promoters if not as a harem member.

By then, Gina was a Buddhist expert and big admirer of Lamas, Monks, Nuns and Eastern philosophers like Robert Garvin, one of her profs at SUNY. I’m sure Keith was jealous of Gina’s intellectual admirations.

Keith did a lot of experimenting on Gina in the mid-90s – early-00s using horror films, art, street theatre, gaslighting, past life regression, etc.

There’s proof of a lot of it even if some participants may now loathe to admit their role.

They set her up with gay guys, for instance, to take her dirty dancing to work on her fear of intimacy issues, etc. that Keith himself caused by raping her to begin with.

I think after a certain point Keith was more trying to cover his pedophile past, track record by mind-conditioning Gina into an acceptance of it.

He tried to swap out the first past-life reincarnation he bequeathed on Gina — as a Buddhist goddess — which she had gotten a little carried away with – with that of Simone de Beauvoir, even though de Beauvoir and Gina were alive at the same time. [I never realized until last year when someone was promoting de Beauvoir and wreaking other havoc on a fake FB page of “mine” and I did some research, that de Beauvoir was advocating lowering the age of consent in France to 12-year-olds with Jean-Paul Sartre in 1979. The de Beauvoir mind-conditioning was done through the gay guy, Joe, they set her up with and is recounted in her journal.

In 1999, Gina was helping form “the new business” to replace CBI when it folded. That became ESP/Executive Success Programs modeled after EST with an extrasensory perception twist.

All the inner circle members were excited about it with Nancy Salzman on board.

Gina told me though that Nancy even thought it was “delusional.”

But she thought Nancy might level it out some.

They tried to recruit me from California and picked my brain online.

Keith already wanted me and my ex to make a movie about him, had a proposal and financial backing, etc.

Eventually, I discovered Gina had put spyware, a key logger, etc. on our home computers for Keith – which had allowed him to obtain “collateral” on us.

They were also stalking me in Albany when I visited.

By about 2001, Gina developed a crush on a Buddhist Lama from KTD Monastery, Tai Situ Rimpoche.

Keith, btw, often accompanied his renunciate “harem” to Ashrams and monasteries they explored until Keith was actually banned from a monastery for hitting on girls, I believe, even in his avowed renunciation.

This “gangsta Lama” as he calls himself, Tai Situ, could be Keith’s Asian doppelgänger. Seriously. They look alike in everything from facial features to stature. And insofar as narcissistic character similarities, well, Tai Situ managed to get himself banned from the continent of India.

…And, Tai Situ nearly tricked the Dalai Lama into adopting a Chinese pawn as his successor.

Gina and I were actually in Dharmasala, India when the Karmapa escaped Chinese occupied Tibet and crossed the Himalayas to greet the Dalai Lama in 2001.

When Gina returned from India and her other travels by the Summer of 2002 to live with our Aunt in Clifton Park, NY, she again hooked up with Keith and NXIVM (or ESP) as evidenced by her journal, a NXIVM Exploration of Meaning or EM chart dated August 2002, witnesses and financial and other records including phone numbers and handwritings of ESP members.

Gina was found dead of a gunshot wound to her head on the grounds of the KTD Monastery in Woodstock, NY on October 11, 2002. There were two rifles at the “suicide” scene. One was lodged through her skull into the back of her hoodie.

The next week of mid-October a mutual friend named “Serena” who often visited Keith with Gina for his sermons back in the day, called on Keith and Co. at Flintlock Lane to invite them all to Gina’s funeral.

Keith was in shock and mourning over Gina’s obituary; it was the talk of the town.

But weeks later, Barbara Bouchey reports, she was there when Keith “first heard” the news and saw his grief-stricken, “shocked” reaction.

Barb says Keith was lamenting that he hadn’t seen or treated Gina in so long — months, if not years — or he might have surely saved her.

I know Keith was lying and that this reaction was staged for Barbara’s benefit.

Serena had already told him about Gina’s death weeks before Barbara witnessed his “first reaction.”

Based on more and more evidence unfolding every day that connects Keith and Gina’s most trusted, closest and loved NXIVM friends directly to her death, I believe that Keith planned and pushed for that outcome.

