Gina Hutchinson: The Untold Story

By; Heidi Hutchinson
In brief: Gina met Keith when she was 14, he was 22.
He had sex with her, became her mentor, had her quit school to be tutored by him, and claimed she was born to be his “consort” and achieve enlightenment as a Buddhist goddess through him.
Keith charmed our Mom and hung out with our extended family in Clifton Park a lot except for me – I really never liked him and he knew it.
Gina looked up to Keith like a father or big brother, and was his biggest recruiter and genius promoter through the ’80s – but he completely broke her heart when it finally became obvious he was unfaithful.
Still, Gina stayed on to work for CBI (as a computer programmer) in the ’90s while attending college at SUNY Albany and she remained close friends with several inner-circle harem members who constantly tried to urge her to overcome her jealousy issues and share Keith with them.
I distinctly remember one of the inner-circle members telling me that “Gina doesn’t own Keith’s penis” in 1989-1990 – Gina had brought me to confront them about their proposal that she join the harem. I agreed on the “ownership” issue in the sense that Gina was far too hung-up on Keith and maybe needed to hear that to finally get over him.
Then, however, Keith suddenly became a celibate “renunciate” forsaking sex and all other worldly attachments to draw Gina back among his worshippers and promoters if not as a harem member.
By then, Gina was a Buddhist expert and big admirer of Lamas, Monks, Nuns and Eastern philosophers like Robert Garvin, one of her profs at SUNY. I’m sure Keith was jealous of Gina’s intellectual admirations.
Keith did a lot of experimenting on Gina in the mid-90s – early-00s using horror films, art, street theatre, gaslighting, past life regression, etc.
There’s proof of a lot of it even if some participants may now loathe to admit their role.
They set her up with gay guys, for instance, to take her dirty dancing to work on her fear of intimacy issues, etc. that Keith himself caused by raping her to begin with.
I think after a certain point Keith was more trying to cover his pedophile past, track record by mind-conditioning Gina into an acceptance of it.
He tried to swap out the first past-life reincarnation he bequeathed on Gina — as a Buddhist goddess — which she had gotten a little carried away with – with that of Simone de Beauvoir, even though de Beauvoir and Gina were alive at the same time. [I never realized until last year when someone was promoting de Beauvoir and wreaking other havoc on a fake FB page of “mine” and I did some research, that de Beauvoir was advocating lowering the age of consent in France to 12-year-olds with Jean-Paul Sartre in 1979. The de Beauvoir mind-conditioning was done through the gay guy, Joe, they set her up with and is recounted in her journal.
In 1999, Gina was helping form “the new business” to replace CBI when it folded. That became ESP/Executive Success Programs modeled after EST with an extrasensory perception twist.
All the inner circle members were excited about it with Nancy Salzman on board.
Gina told me though that Nancy even thought it was “delusional.”
But she thought Nancy might level it out some.
They tried to recruit me from California and picked my brain online.
Keith already wanted me and my ex to make a movie about him, had a proposal and financial backing, etc.
Eventually, I discovered Gina had put spyware, a key logger, etc. on our home computers for Keith – which had allowed him to obtain “collateral” on us.
They were also stalking me in Albany when I visited.
By about 2001, Gina developed a crush on a Buddhist Lama from KTD Monastery, Tai Situ Rimpoche.
Keith, btw, often accompanied his renunciate “harem” to Ashrams and monasteries they explored until Keith was actually banned from a monastery for hitting on girls, I believe, even in his avowed renunciation.
This “gangsta Lama” as he calls himself, Tai Situ, could be Keith’s Asian doppelgänger. Seriously. They look alike in everything from facial features to stature. And insofar as narcissistic character similarities, well, Tai Situ managed to get himself banned from the continent of India.
…And, Tai Situ nearly tricked the Dalai Lama into adopting a Chinese pawn as his successor.
Gina and I were actually in Dharmasala, India when the Karmapa escaped Chinese occupied Tibet and crossed the Himalayas to greet the Dalai Lama in 2001.
When Gina returned from India and her other travels by the Summer of 2002 to live with our Aunt in Clifton Park, NY, she again hooked up with Keith and NXIVM (or ESP) as evidenced by her journal, a NXIVM Exploration of Meaning or EM chart dated August 2002, witnesses and financial and other records including phone numbers and handwritings of ESP members.
Gina was found dead of a gunshot wound to her head on the grounds of the KTD Monastery in Woodstock, NY on October 11, 2002. There were two rifles at the “suicide” scene. One was lodged through her skull into the back of her hoodie.
The next week of mid-October a mutual friend named “Serena” who often visited Keith with Gina for his sermons back in the day, called on Keith and Co. at Flintlock Lane to invite them all to Gina’s funeral.
Keith was in shock and mourning over Gina’s obituary; it was the talk of the town.
But weeks later, Barbara Bouchey reports, she was there when Keith “first heard” the news and saw his grief-stricken, “shocked” reaction.
Barb says Keith was lamenting that he hadn’t seen or treated Gina in so long — months, if not years — or he might have surely saved her.
I know Keith was lying and that this reaction was staged for Barbara’s benefit.
Serena had already told him about Gina’s death weeks before Barbara witnessed his “first reaction.”
Based on more and more evidence unfolding every day that connects Keith and Gina’s most trusted, closest and loved NXIVM friends directly to her death, I believe that Keith planned and pushed for that outcome.
9 Comments
Maybe one of the harem ladies killed her. Maybe Keith went mad with jealousy as we saw in the court testimony over the young lady from Mexico. What was good for the goose was not good for the gander. What is with this 2nd gun? Did Gina really need 2 guns? Why would a spiritual seeker like Gina need with a gun anyway? Brutal death on monastery property is mind-boggling. Someone with immense hatred for her, like a jealous lover, seems a likely suspect. Did Keith condition women to kill for him? Did someone prove their love to him by murdering her?
I was under the impression Gina met KR in 1984 – so he would have been 23 or 24 depending on what point in the year they met. Not that it makes much difference in the outcome of anything – just trying to keep the timeline straight. He might have said he was 22, but he was born 8/26/1960 so turned 24 in 1984.
Thanks for noting that. Timing is not my forte. Part of the problem is that Gina’s birthday is on January 8th (1969) and I really can’t remember the exact date over the ‘84 – ‘85 Holiday season I first met Keith’s ass (literally) sneaking out her bedroom window. That’s why Jim O’dato wrote that Gina was 14 OR 15 in the Albany TU’s February 2011 expose’ on the pedophilia, etc.
Also, like all narcissists, Keith always lies constantly as you mention to a point where it’s just dizzying. Plus, he looked boyishly younger — closer to Gina’s age group than my own — for a long time. (I still think of him as younger than me though he isn’t.). His youthful appearance was part of how he got away with the pedophilia for so long…IMO, of course.
Heidi … so sorry that this happened to your sister and I am glad you have the strength to continue to share this story. The memories are surely agonizing for you, especially since your instincts told you right at the beginning that Raniere was bad news. Please know that many of us out here are praying that this gets resolved and that the truth of this horror will at last be revealed..
As always, Heidi’s story has as many holes as Swiss Cheese
The Tai Situ Rinpoche is not banned from India. In fact, he lives in Northern India.
Also, he assisted in identifying the Karmapa, who was helped by outside forces to escape China. The Karmapa now lives in Northern India also.
I do believe ( my opinion, course) that Vanguard was paving the way for acceptance of pedophilia. Yes, some places the age of consent is too young, and yes, some mothers in Japan do practice incest. But it is illegal here, should be illegal, and we shouldn’t talk about it like it should be accepted. That’s what Vanguard did–discuss it as if to pave the way for acceptance.
I might add: the age of consent in parts of Mexico is 12. Is this why Vanguard was there? To create a pipeline of kids?
I do not know the answer, and it’s just opinion, but law enforcement may want to dig deeper.
I am very, very sorry about your sister.
I pray you find the truth.
Peace.
A rifle was lodged through her skull?
This is a very confusing statement. I agree!
Heidi, thank you for this information.
I find this paragraph unclear. What was lodged though her skull?
“Gina was found dead of a gunshot wound to her head on the grounds of the KTD Monastery in Woodstock, NY on October 11, 2002. There were two rifles at the “suicide” scene. One was lodged through her skull into the back of her hoodie.”